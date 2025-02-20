Donald Trump called Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy a ‘dictator without elections’

In December, Donald Trump went to France for the big reopening of Notre Dame. President Macron hosted a bunch of smaller meetings around the reopening, and one of those meetings was a photocall between himself, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy and Trump. It was Macron’s attempt to reset Trump’s diplomatic agenda for the war between Ukraine and Russia, a war which started when Russia invaded Ukraine around this time in 2022. Everyone in Europe knows that Trump is a Russian asset (more like Putin’s useful idiot) and that Trump is openly hostile to all of Putin’s enemies. We’ve known that for years, and it came up again in the 2024 election. Millions of Americans understood that if Trump got back into office, he would do everything he could to harm Ukraine and/or hand the country over to Russia. Trump has been in office for one month, and that’s exactly what he’s doing now.

The simmering feud between President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and President Trump escalated on Wednesday when Mr. Trump mocked his counterpart in a post filled with falsehoods, calling him a “dictator without elections.” His comments came hours after Mr. Zelensky said the American leader had been “caught in a web of disinformation” from Russia over the war in Ukraine. The pointed exchange was set off by a meeting of American and Russian officials to open talks on ending the war in Ukraine that excluded the Ukrainian government. After that meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Mr. Trump suggested that Ukraine had started the war, a comment that brought a strong rebuttal from Mr. Zelensky on Wednesday morning. “I would like to have more truth with the Trump team,” Mr. Zelensky said in some of the most overt criticism yet of Mr. Trump and his view of the war in Ukraine. Mr. Zelensky, summoning reporters to his presidential office in Kyiv, a building still fortified with sandbags, said that the U.S. president was living in a “web of disinformation.” In a post on his Truth Social account, Mr. Trump responded with a scathing attack on Mr. Zelensky. “Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle,” Mr. Trump wrote. As he did in making his assertions a day earlier, he misrepresented verifiable facts. The United States, for instance, has allocated $119 billion for aid to Ukraine, according to a research organization in Germany, the Kiel Institute, not $350 billion. Mr. Trump also suggested that future security of Ukraine would not be an American problem. “This War is far more important to Europe than it is to us,” he wrote. “We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation.”

[From The NY Times]

European leaders and diplomats have been holding panicked meetings for the past week, because America’s abusive alcoholic Defense Secretary gave a lil’ preview of America’s new messaging on Ukraine last week. Macron has known what’s coming down the pike, and I believe many of Ukraine’s EU allies have known too. It’s going to be catastrophic for the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy. I f–king hate all of the people who decided that THIS was going to be America’s foreign policy priority.

Something else happened on Wednesday – Trump posted this to the official White House account. I would make a joke here but I’m too depressed.

"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025