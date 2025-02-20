Donald Trump called Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy a ‘dictator without elections’

In December, Donald Trump went to France for the big reopening of Notre Dame. President Macron hosted a bunch of smaller meetings around the reopening, and one of those meetings was a photocall between himself, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy and Trump. It was Macron’s attempt to reset Trump’s diplomatic agenda for the war between Ukraine and Russia, a war which started when Russia invaded Ukraine around this time in 2022. Everyone in Europe knows that Trump is a Russian asset (more like Putin’s useful idiot) and that Trump is openly hostile to all of Putin’s enemies. We’ve known that for years, and it came up again in the 2024 election. Millions of Americans understood that if Trump got back into office, he would do everything he could to harm Ukraine and/or hand the country over to Russia. Trump has been in office for one month, and that’s exactly what he’s doing now.
The simmering feud between President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine and President Trump escalated on Wednesday when Mr. Trump mocked his counterpart in a post filled with falsehoods, calling him a “dictator without elections.”
His comments came hours after Mr. Zelensky said the American leader had been “caught in a web of disinformation” from Russia over the war in Ukraine.
The pointed exchange was set off by a meeting of American and Russian officials to open talks on ending the war in Ukraine that excluded the Ukrainian government. After that meeting in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Mr. Trump suggested that Ukraine had started the war, a comment that brought a strong rebuttal from Mr. Zelensky on Wednesday morning.
“I would like to have more truth with the Trump team,” Mr. Zelensky said in some of the most overt criticism yet of Mr. Trump and his view of the war in Ukraine. Mr. Zelensky, summoning reporters to his presidential office in Kyiv, a building still fortified with sandbags, said that the U.S. president was living in a “web of disinformation.”
In a post on his Truth Social account, Mr. Trump responded with a scathing attack on Mr. Zelensky.
“Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle,” Mr. Trump wrote.
As he did in making his assertions a day earlier, he misrepresented verifiable facts. The United States, for instance, has allocated $119 billion for aid to Ukraine, according to a research organization in Germany, the Kiel Institute, not $350 billion.
Mr. Trump also suggested that future security of Ukraine would not be an American problem. “This War is far more important to Europe than it is to us,” he wrote. “We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation.”
European leaders and diplomats have been holding panicked meetings for the past week, because America’s abusive alcoholic Defense Secretary gave a lil’ preview of America’s new messaging on Ukraine last week. Macron has known what’s coming down the pike, and I believe many of Ukraine’s EU allies have known too. It’s going to be catastrophic for the Ukrainian people and President Zelenskyy. I f–king hate all of the people who decided that THIS was going to be America’s foreign policy priority.
Something else happened on Wednesday – Trump posted this to the official White House account. I would make a joke here but I’m too depressed.
"CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!"
–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/IMr4tq0sMB
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 19, 2025
As opposed to a dictator that rigged an election?
As a Canadian, I feel so bad for all the Americans that didn’t want this.
Thank you. And I am so sorry Trump is being a d-ck to Canada. We love you guys. Best neighbors ever.
It’s in the Ukrainian constitution that the next election will be held after the war ends. If the people do not like the way the president is upholding their values and guarding their resources or engaging in just peace talks – they can dismiss him and appoint someone else in wartime. They are happy / impressed with the way President Z has been handling the invasion of a bullyforeign nation looking to strip them of their identity and autonomy.
Does anyone remember that interview a Russian attaché of some kind gave? Again. Maybe this was just Russian propaganda or who knows. But it rang as super true. I believe the guy had recordings – because of course he did- and he played some of them during the interview. Again maybe jt was AI? But this was a while ago which is why some of the details are hazy.
Basically they just pumped Trump full of “omg you are such a powerful and decisive leader” and then “briefed” him on the whole ay Ukraine wasn’t being a good ally or whatever. Trump was very VERY interesting Ukraine having oil and rare minerals. He had no idea.
This guy also started talking badly of the Ukrainian diplomat. Or maybe our diplomat to Ukraine? Haven’t had coffee yet.
The Russian was laughing and said he had never met her and had no idea about who she was or what she was like. But it was just a pile on on Ukraine.
Trump listened to him and then snapped his fingers at some one to
Come over and told them to “get her out of there. Get rid of her”.
The Russian guy said that the whole table went silent. The Russians were all sort of aide eyeing each other like – he just got rid of an extremely important person because we talked shit about her. He didn’t verify he didn’t even ask anyone. So they just started clapping for him because they didn’t know what else to do.
That was in his first term. I heard it when I was not consuming media in the construct of having a second term of Trump.
If I’m reading you right, thank you for acknowledging what so many Americans won’t – the 2024 election outcome looks hinky as h*ll. All seven swing states and all just outside the automatic recount margins? Odd. Record lines and turnout and then… there were 2 million fewer votes than 2020? I could go on.
Trump sucks. He’s a traitor, as is anyone who delights in the idea of invading Canada, one of our longest standing allies and neighbor. As is anyone who delights in Trump trying to hand Ukraine to Russia.
I’ve said this all along. He is a cheater. He has always been a known cheat to win.
Catastrophic. No other words.
86 this mf’r.
As an American who voted for Harris I am gutted each day when I see what is happening in the US.
I agree Trump needs to go but I’m sure he knows that if he steps out of the US he will be a huge bright orange target. Also why do you think Musk walks around with his kid in his shoulders…he’s using him as a human shield. If Trump goes then we have Vance which is just as horrific.
I used to think that Vance would be just as bad, but I’m rethinking that. He doesn’t have the blind, cult-like support that trump does. Yes, he’s absolutely insane but would republicans rally around him with unwavering devotion like they do Trump?
Don’t be distracted with his online trolling, calling himself a king after the ‘No Kings’ protest on Monday. What matters is the Enabling Act he just issued in his executive order on Weds, 2/18: the ‘Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies’ order – which would remove independence of federal agencies from the president’s influence. HE would oversee our Federal elections, not the FEC.
https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/19/politics/trumps-executive-order-independent-agencies/index.html
So that’s what he meant when he said if people voted him In, they’d never have to vote again because he’d fix it so good.
Not my first time recommending this but everyone please find and read Umberto Eco’s essay on how to spot a fascist.
It’s laid out as a list of actions and attitudes that outline how a fascist dictator assumes and exerts control over the government and populace. It’s meant to be a warning so we don’t let it happen again.
Unfortunately it seems like the next emperor of America and his cronies are using it as inspiration and a way to measure their successes.
If you want to depress yourself even further, have a read of Jack Womack’s ‘Random Acts of Senseless Violence’
MLk wrote about it in his final book, “Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?” He basically wrote that white Americans would be willing to dump democracy and embrace a native fascism just to stay at the top of the pecking order.
Many people saw this coming, many others thought it could never happen. But now we are here.
Since it seems the Democratic leadership isn’t going to pursue the obviously odd results of the election, I’m less interested in depressing myself and more interested in finding ways to help the people who didn’t want this. I’m happy to provide aid to non fascists. I don’t want to help fascists. They can go ahead and find those bootstraps they’re so fond of telling everyone else to use.
I am so afraid that he will try to get the US military involved on the wrong side.
Buckle up because we’re probably days or even hours away from offering military assistance to Russia.
This thought utterly terrifies me as the mother of an active duty service member currently serving in Europe. My heart is sick every day with worry.
Never in my life did I think we would have someone as awful and dangerous as Drumpf, and certainly not Twice! I’m also with people who question the election results and I don’t understand why not one Dem has raised this fact. No Way that turd won All seven swing states…
@Birdie – I am so sorry and I really do hope saner heads prevail, not just for your child but for all the military and for the people in Ukraine (and for the people of whatever country Putin and Trump want to invade next).
Reach out to your congresscritters if you haven’t already, regularly. I contact my senators and representative every week (more sometimes), changing my message every time a little but every time I say I that I don’t think the election was on the up and up. As the parent of an active duty soldier, your voice counts for more.
Agreed. Things are moving fast. Putin has been waiting a long time to get his money’s worth with trump so is not going to waste time now. I’m sure the plan is for the Baltic states (and possibly Poland ?) this year. All with US backing and help. I’m no longer filled with rage but genuinely scared and utterly depressed about where all this is going.
That feels like a foregone conclusion TBH.
If that orange blob tries to involve the military it might be the beginning of the end for him. 🙏
That’s the hot war the GOP and weapons builders who fund the GOP are baying for. When Biden really allowed Trump’s Afghanistan pull out to go through and all those arms dealers lost money, that’s when the oligarch machine turned strongly against the Democrats (stronger than normal).
This threat of hot war against our allies is probably one of the reasons why Biden reminded the military to remember that their oath is to the Constitution and to protect our country from enemies foreign and domestic, not fealty to Trump.
European here, feeling really worried and anxious. Can’t believe this is happening. After Ukraine, what country is next? How will we defend ourselves?
you’re all for the taking in the next couple of years. European leaders and politicians are at fault too. Putin has been allowed to run wild for YEARS. Well, now we’re looking at their investment and it’s going to be ugly.
1If Putin is able to take Ukraine, I believe the Baltic states will be next. He will make up some story about ethnic Russian persecution in those countries as a fake pretext to attack.
I hate all of this. I freaking hate it. I don’t think I will ever be able to knowingly interact with a Tramp voter on any level beyond the very basic and even that will only be out of necessity.
So worried about the Baltics.
Putin has been salivating over the Baltics for years. I expect Mango to pull out of NATO by the end of the month.
May our allies forgive us.
I’m European too and I’m freaking terrified. I get that we have been relying on our American allies for too long and it may have made us too laid-back where our own military safety is concerned. But Trump is not just being an unreliable ally- he’s actively handing over European territory, an entire democratic country mind you, to his dictator buddy.
Projecting again as he stole the election with Musks help
*sigh* hes NOT a king, but a JOKE. the village (in this case country) idiot, if you will. his touch doesnt turn things into gold, it turns to dust cuz of how toxic he is. i hope someone removes him from office before 2029…we can NOT go through another 4 YEARS of this!
the wild ride will only last about two years. then everything will be so ruined that we will just watch the burning ruins of the modern world. or we won’t even watch because eloon will cut us off from tv and internet…
This is our future: Trump takes Greenland and Panama, Putin takes Ukraine and any other Baltic country he wants and Xi takes Taiwan. Having fun yet?
FML
Trump wants Canada too. He calls Trudeau “Governor Trudeau” and calls Canada the 51st state.
I hope he’s just flexing his bully muscles but I think we can all see the writing on the wall. The US telegraphs its intentions under Trump very openly until the public sort of adapts to the idea in some way and then he does it.
Last time the US had something resembling a king, they started a revolution, if my memory serves me right. Now how about repeating history? I volunteer to dump some tea into a harbour.
There’s a white trash Versailles down in Palm Beach that could use a march.
Time to dust off Madame Guillotine.
I lived in Charlestown for 10 years, right next to the Bunker Hill monument (the apex of the Freedom Trail in Boston) and let me tell you: that is hallowed fucking ground. People fly their Bunker Hill flags with pride in that neighborhood, knowing what we fought for. It is so disgusting to see fellow Americans hiding behind the guise of Patriotism while promoting and supporting a monarchy.
Who are we anymore? We have become what we have always purported to hate; what people fought and died for to prevent. I don’t know where we go from here–all I know is that we have to do it ourselves because Congress isn’t gonna save us.
He’s saying all this because his cult members believe and bow to everything he says. Those fools have already been ridiculing Zelensky and Ukraine, so they’re all in with these lies about no elections in Ukraine and President Zelensky being a dictator is another lie they’ll believe.
All of this will get far worse before it gets better. And so much damage will never be reversed.
A recent Quinnipiac University Poll said 81% of Americans don’t trust Putin. Trump’s stance is greatly unpopular and divergent to that of his own party, who almost unanimously voted for aid to Ukraine.
This is actually a rare issue where Republicans can speak out against Trump and still be in lockstep with their constituency. The question is, will these cowards finally grow a pair?
Not holding my breath but I did see the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee say that Putin should be executed. Be thankful for small miracles I guess….
Unfortunately the right wing media is falling in line and calling it a “breath of fresh air” to work with Russia and parroting the anti-Ukraine talking points. So all those idiots who only watch Fox News will hear this over and over and start to believe it, even though WE WERE ALL THERE WHEN THE WAR STARTED. It was only a few years ago!
I would like to counter “long live the king” with “vive la révolution”. And I used French there for a reason.
The only thing remotely funny about the garbage that the orange buffoon has been spewing for days now was watching Boris Johnson jumping through hoops like a f*cking idiot yesterday just to try to excuse and justify Trump’s sh*t point of viewand words. Even the faschist who is currently at the head of the Italian government didn’t dare playing Trump’s game. It’s really THAT bad.
Trump believes an ocean separates the US from Russia, far away, while the rest of Europe is literally next door to Putin. I guess he’ never seen a cartographic representation of the world map.
My great grandfather left Ukraine when he was young, with his parents and siblings, escaping the pogrom at the hands of Russia. As Jews they weren’t safe in their own country and now Ukraine faces another grab from Russia as if their sovereignity didn’t matter at all.
Europe and the US have been very lenient on Putin. They’ve let him grow and run around killing people in plain sight. Russia will never be their ally and they day the figure this out is going to be devastating.
Hey, I guess Churchill was a dictator too seeing how there were no elections during WW2! I guess defeating the Nazis took precedence when AT WAR.
Here’s what we know about Trump: every accusation is an admission. He’s telling us what he told us before the elections. “If you vote now for me you will never have to vote again.”
It’s frankly terrifying how quickly about 35% of project 2025 has been implemented. Not sure if external linking is allowed here, but if you haven’t seen it yet, search for ‘Project 2025 tracker’ (link ends with dot-observer) to see the up to date info.
Remember what a hard time the media gave MVP Harris whenever she insisted that Project 2025 was the policy? Like Hillary, she was right about everything.
Exactly. They are following it step by step.
One month. Yet it seems like decades and I know damn well that the worst (concentration camps, mass arrests of his political opponents, and cutting all social welfare payments) is still to come. I’m so glad I’m old and won’t have to live my whole life like this. The only silver lining.
I’m making a prediction that even his base will start turning against him by the end of next month.
🤞🤞🤞🤞🤞
No chance, they are downright giddy about this — they still think Ukraine paid Hunter Biden millions and are convinced Zelensky has gotten rich off of this.
This is 100% about decimating Ukraine for it’ rare earth minerals — just like wanting to annex Greenland and Canada — it is a money grab.
Not a chance. What is he doing that they don’t want? They don’t care about Ukraine….they certainly don’t know what happened there. If Trump tells them Ukraine started it, they will believe it.
He is doing everything he said he would and what they voted for. Sure a lot of them are going to lose their jobs, but he’s getting rid of all the brown people so…. They are ALL in.
There are going to be people that turn on him for sure–hell, there already are. At the end of the day, even Republican voters care about losing money. Iowan farmers, states like VA that are getting decimated by the slashing of Fed workers, states like Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana that all depend on the federal government for a large portion of their state budgets…and once he guts Medicaid and SS you’ll see his poll numbers drop into the proverbial gold toilet.
But he will always have a faction of insane cultists that will defend every batshit crazy thing he does. Those people should be deprogrammed and then relegated to the dustbin of history TBH.
While economic hardship can hurt political support, assuming Trump’s base will turn on him due to financial losses is wishful thinking. Voter behaviour isn’t purely transactional—many prioritize cultural identity over economic interests. The Republican Party has spent decades perfecting the art of scapegoating, ensuring that whenever their policies hurt working-class Americans, blame is redirected elsewhere—immigrants, Black people, LGBTQ+ communities, or Democrats.
This isn’t new. After the Civil Rights Movement, white backlash led to the dismantling of social safety nets, not because conservative voters didn’t benefit from them, but because they refused to share them with marginalized groups. That mentality still drives political decisions today. Many will accept cuts to Medicaid and Social Security as long as they believe it’s preventing “undeserving” people from receiving benefits.
Trump’s supporters won’t abandon him just because they lose money. As long as he feeds them cultural grievances—banning books, attacking DEI, demonizing immigrants—they’ll remain loyal. The GOP controls all three branches of government, proving that these voters aren’t turning away. They won’t riot because, for them, economics is secondary to maintaining their cultural dominance. Hoping they’ll wake up due to financial hardship underestimates the power of identity politics.
The thing is, even if enough of them do turn against him it’s too late. Do we really think there is going to be another election in 2028 to vote him out? He knows there isn’t so doesn’t care how many supporters he hurts.
He is so disgusting.
When we have the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence next year, are the idiots who thought this guy was a good idea FINALLY going to remember that we didn’t want a king because it sucks?
No. Trump is probably finally gonna get his stupid vanity military parade like a proper dictator.
I hate it here.
Let’s see what Tr*mp is saying in 2028, when it’s time for us to hold our next presidential election. He’s already telegraphing that he wants to stay in office for life, that he is above the law. He said it before the 2024 election, that it would be the last time people would have to get out an vote, period. Look at the executive order he just issued on 2/18, the ‘Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies’ order. An unprecedented power grab made to remove agency independence from the office of the president. This is 1933, and here is his Enabling Act. Germany was a Nazi dictatorship just a month after Hitler was elected. We should be rioting in the streets! Where is the Democratic opposition leadership?!
https://www.cnn.com/2025/02/19/politics/trumps-executive-order-independent-agencies/index.html
I hope he IS in there for life – I just hope he dies today. I have been wishing for his death for years. It’s got to happen at some point.
You, me, JD, and Melania wake up hoping for the same thing every morning: Maybe today will be the day.
The happiest day of his first presidency was the day we learned he was hospitalized with Covid.
Waiting for Democrats to be an effective opposition is a failed strategy. History, especially for marginalized groups, shows that politicians rarely lead liberation efforts—real change comes from the people forcing the government to act. Any country trying to prevent a coup or dictatorship can’t afford to rely on politicians alone.
The GOP isn’t behaving like a party that expects to face real elections. They’re pushing policies that actively harm their own voters because they know they won’t be held accountable. This is Shock Doctrine in action—overwhelming the public with chaos so they can dismantle government institutions, privatize services, and consolidate power.
Trump isn’t the end goal; he’s a figurehead. Once he’s served his purpose, the oligarchs backing him will replace him with someone even more extreme. If people don’t take action now, they’ll wake up in a country where elections exist in name only. Waiting isn’t an option.
Today I woke up to the “news” that Trump wants to put DC under complete Federal control. DC residents are already taxed without representation in Congress. DC has only had an elected mayor and city council for about 50 years. The idea that wretched rotting people like Musk, Miller, Bannon, and Trump himself will completely control everything about my home town makes my skin crawl. That friends of Putin would control the US is worse than anything I could have envisioned.
Our American resistance needs to go way beyond not shopping on a Friday. We need our own Zelenskyy. And our own Roman Trokhymets. And someone with the moral force of Malcolm X to lead us and to push us forward by any means necessary. I’m weary and heartsick that this is happening in large part because of white Christian nationalists who distracted the aggressively ignorant voting populace with visions of supremacy and the price of eggs.
Or we just need an army of TikTokers making videos explaining Tr*mp’s hypocrisy, cruelty and Nazism. And that this criminal private take over of the Federal government will destroy workers rights, access to quality public education, and remove regulations that ensure public health and safety. I’d love it if Democratic leaders would start fighting back in the press and social media, but it’s jut not happening. WTF. There should be Democratic politicians releasing DAILY briefs videos on the disaster that is this Tr*mp administration, a la Andrew Cuomo in the pandemic. He was the only voice of information. He made us feel better. I know he’s a problematic, example but please Democrats learn from something that worked before!
Jamie Raskin, Bernie Sanders, and AOC have been releasing videos and statements frequently— and those are just the ones that I happen to see. Raskin and Van Hollen have been showing up in person to both inform and resist. While your TikTok army is an excellent plan, it’s not as though Democratic leaders have not been both vocal and fighting back .
I’m often puzzled by demands that the Democrats DO Something — while the MAGA Republicans are stealing our country. Sure, the Democrats are raising their voices, but the Republicans own the legislative, executive AND the judicial pillars of our government that’s supposed to both include checks and balances and adhere to the rule of law. It’s not impossible, but it also does not seem likely that the Republicans who are now running the show and the constituents who support them, and the vast numbers of people who didn’t bother to vote at all will be paying much attention to a media blitz from Democratic politicians. It would be nice to be wrong about that though.
His overreach is completely insane. I know DC doesn’t have statehood but for him to think he can just snatch it and put it under the Fed umbrella is another naked power grab. Also, what he did by stopping congestion pricing in NY is just..unreal.
Maybe blue states should vow to not pay into the Fed. He’s promising to punish us if our state leadership shows any resistance to Project 2025. Time to fight back however we can.
For reasons completely unrelated to political turmoil, I usually delay filing my taxes until October. Between the anticipated RIFs coming for the IRS and the current psychotic disarray in our Federal government while Trump’s army breaks things, this could be something for people to consider — with the caveat that people who owe taxes will be penalized if they don’t pay them on time.
I completely agree—this power grab is terrifying, and Trump and his inner circle are openly dismantling democracy. But this isn’t just him—this has been the GOP’s plan for decades. Project 2025 was written by Republicans, and billionaires are backing them for profit. Meanwhile, mainstream media softens coverage out of fear or embraces both-sides reporting, making resistance harder.
Democrats aren’t just failing to resist—they’re disorganized and sabotaging their own efforts. Instead of mobilizing activists, they cling to corporate donors and outdated norms that no longer exist. They keep saying “wait for midterms” and “mobilize voters”—which at this point is delusional. Republicans didn’t wait for elections to seize power, so why are Democrats acting like voting alone will reverse it?
Canada fought back when Trump threatened us—Trudeau encouraged economic resistance, and people canceled travel, avoiding American products. The impact was real. Resistance requires action, not just hope.
U.S Celebitches, I am not joking here. Make sure your passport expiration date goes beyond 2028. If you can get a second citizenship via a spouse, parent,
or grandparent, research it. Pay off debt if you can afford it, and start squirreling away some cash. If you are considering marrying a man, make sure he is the type of man who will stand ten toes down for you and sneak you out of the country if necessary. I am not being Chicken Little. Women and girls in America need to have a worst case scenario plan in place.
No, you are not being Chicken Little you are being very prudent. I was just thinking this weekend I need to get my passport renewed. I will be doing it post haste.
I really believe all of the above. I’d also suggest NOT marrying. Remain single and in full posession of everything you own.
I’m going to have to agree with you. Republicans are systematically rolling back rights for women and immigrants. The SAVE Act would make it harder for married women to vote, especially those who’ve changed their names, by requiring in-person proof of citizenship just to register. Meanwhile, conservatives are pushing to repeal no-fault divorce laws, making it even harder for women to leave marriages—regardless of circumstances. If the U.S. invades or helps Russia invade a Western country, Americans may find themselves unwelcome abroad.
As a Canadian of Ukrainian descent, I am just so tired of Trump and his daddy Putin. Though I have to say that it is heartening to see how much Trump’s comments about Zelenskyy have made waves in media not just in the US but abroad in Europe especially. It’s nice to see Europeans largely committed to sticking up for Ukraine (no doubt because they don’t want Putin at their doorsteps next).
I fear there will be war in many parts of Europe before 2025 is done. When Russia comes for the Baltics, I think the Scandinavian countries will go to war against Russia. And if Scandi falls then any of the western European countries could be next. Brussels, my favorite city in Europe, could be bombed to s–t b/c they are the home of the EU. I have so much dread in my gut for Americans but also for Europeans.
Zelenskyy is a man for the ages and everything a real leader should be. You can see his heart and soul and his bravery and resolve. My god how jealous and bitter don don must be. He will never know what it feels like to be that kind of man.
PS yall….MIKE PENCE of all people is tweeting about this. OMG this is what it has come to. This looks like his 2nd tweet. He appears to be….DEFIANT. How bad does it have to be for this…can you imagine what he must have seen on daily and then almost get a hit .
I was just thinking yesterday that none of this horror and chaos would be happening if Kamala was president and Tim was vice president. We would be calm and safe and still have our friends around the world. They would be working on things that would benefit all US citizens.
The MAGAs would be howling, but that’s normal. They howl when they win and they howl when they lose. They are never happy.
Zelenskyy is braver than any of these sell out hacks.
What has Putin promised Dump and his hacks – there is more to it than kompromat?
When Putin starts dropping the bombs, it won’t just be on Europe but on the US as well. He hates the US almost as much as he hates NATO, the UN and Europe. Putin will never forget how the US and her allies humiliated Russia and broke apart his beloved Soviet Union. He will use this administration to return the favour and bring the US to her knees.
Trump has already started turning the US into a third world tin pot dictatorship where his family will ‘rule’ while fleecing the treasury and yeah Barron is being groomed to take over from Daddy – he will be much worse if even less than half the stories about him are true.
Putin probably promised Trump Canada and Greenland for Ukraine then Putin turns on trump and takes all.
Takes one to know one.
I do not believe majority voted for this. I believe some sat out, more than they should, but I do not believe they had the majority. With the minority in power, we need to stop calling them fascists – they don’t know what that is, don’t care, and frankly may be okay or proud being fascists. We need to find another angle. They downgraded Jesus, FFS. I don’t know what the angle is, but the administration is about to start pumping checks out which will be an economic disaster. I wonder if FDIC insurance will even exist anymore.