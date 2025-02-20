Royal sources: Duchess Meghan’s ‘As Ever’ launch proves she never takes advice!

Last year, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden wanted credit for ruining the Duchess of Sussex’s American Riviera Orchard launch. Because the Mail tries to stalk every move the Sussexes make, they had gotten wind of some trademark application or something involving ARO. Before Eden could spoil it, Meghan went ahead and announced ARO and sent out some ARO-branded jam to her friends. Nothing was ever put on sale, and it was clear (to me) that the original intention was for Meghan to launch her brand concurrently when the Netflix show aired (she was filming it at the time). Now that the show will come out in a few weeks, Meghan is clearly readying her brand. Internet sleuths/stalkers discovered the trail of As Ever over the weekend, and so Meghan once again came out and announced it before the Derangers “ruined” the story.
So, it’s clear that there are a lot of moving parts – because of the trademark filings and legal issues involved with a brand launch, Meghan can’t move like a shark, which is her preference. She has a lot of people watching her every move and there is literally a huge Meghan-hate industry built on trying to disrupt her life, her family and her business. She has to do some things out of PR concerns, but then it ends up making her look sort of half-assed, because she had to announce something unfinished or still in the planning stages. All of which to say, Eden has a new column in which “palace sources” are bashing her for trying to get ahead of the British media’s obsession with everything she does. Some highlights from Eden’s column:
The ARO backstory: In March last year, I contacted the Duchess of Sussex to inform her I had obtained the name of the lifestyle company she was then planning to launch, American Riviera Orchard. As part of our Code of Practice, journalists in Britain are expected to take care over the accuracy of our stories, which often means we notify the subjects of our articles before publication. This gives them the opportunity to comment and to contest anything they feel is inaccurate. Meghan failed to respond. Instead, she posted a video on a new Instagram account the following day, launching the new brand and confirming its name: American Riviera Orchard.
ARO never launched! Yet despite the heady excitement of those early days, the company has still to sell a single product. And yesterday, almost a year after its launch, Meghan took to Instagram again to announce that American Riviera Orchard was no more.
Meghan’s dig at the Windsors: Typically, Meghan justified the new name, As Ever, with what some have seen as a subtle dig at the Royal Family. King Charles’s daughter-in-law said she had not been able to share her passion for food and home for ‘years’, after she shut her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ in 2017. She married Prince Harry the following year.
Royal officials are following Meghan’s moves: This week’s embarrassing U-turn over the duchess’s hastily named lifestyle brand has come as little surprise to some of the royal officials who had to work with her after she became engaged to Harry in 2017. One told me this week: ‘This is further evidence of what we’ve seen time and again with Meghan. She doesn’t like to take advice. I’m sure she would have been advised that it was better not to launch her company until everything had been thought through carefully.’ The source added: ‘Meghan was offered so much advice and support after she moved to Britain, including from the late Queen, but most of it she ignored.’
The Sussexes should have stayed in the UK! When Harry and Meghan were still working royals, they were surrounded by a talented and experienced group of courtiers who could always be blamed if things didn’t turn out to the couple’s liking. And that’s exactly what Harry went on to do in his reproachful memoir, Spare. But now the Sussexes are on their own and will have to own their mistakes, however embarrassing.
This is very funny: “They were surrounded by a talented and experienced group of courtiers who could always be blamed if things didn’t turn out to the couple’s liking.” Remember the Mother’s Day frankenphoto fiasco last year? Remember how Prince William AND THE COURTIERS made Kate take the blame for it publicly, then the courtiers patted themselves on the back and leaked to the Times that they had a really rough week, making “a princess with cancer” take the blame for a manipulated frankenphoto which caused a global photo agency kill order. The courtiers tossed their favorite white princess right under the wheels of the bus, what do you think those people would have been doing to Meghan this whole time?
As for the royal official sniffing about Meghan refusing to take advice… as I said, there are so many moving parts, and the whole situation is exacerbated by the huge, monetized industry of hate towards Meghan. I get Meghan’s calculations here and why she’s announced certain things in certain ways.
Eden is thirstier than the Sahara. He vomits all sorts of nonsense and it always ends on him stating that Meghan and Harry should come back home or never should have left.
They left and that’s Eden’s cross to bear.
Expert royal advisors? Really? Good example of how toxic and incestuous the whole rota is. Eden sucks up to palace staffers and compliments them when they actually have been at the root of every single disaster. Then they get to remain anonymous and continue to leak and deflect the blame. All of it woukd stop the day the British press reaquires the staffers to be named on the record in each story. But then there would be no stories and no click bait and profits.
I don’t know how he can write this stuff with a straight face.
It is beyond pathetic – he’s just twisting reality till it’s a never ending loop of assininity (not a real word but it works).
Assininity may not be a real word but asininity is, and dear lord does it ever work here.
They’re mad because they can’t predict her moves.
The British tabloids’ obsession with Meghan is part business, part revenge, and part frustration over losing control of a major royal narrative. Their model depends on predictability, compliance, and access—all of which Meghan has refused to give. This makes her unpredictable and, ironically, even more valuable as a subject for constant speculation.
This is so true.
Bullseye 🎯
She’s long gone and she’s still making them money. They can’t stop, they depend on the clicks she brings.
This is so true. Meghan is the best 5 minutes of Royal 👸 history. Can you imagine if she was in the UK for like 10 years 😳 The British media reminds the world everyday that Meghan is still a royal, they just can’t let her go. Their royal page is 90% Meghan 10% the others.
Yeah, Lainey had a huge, nasty article yesterday about how Meghan can’t stick to any one thing, Vanity Fair, blah, blah, blah. Whatever. Meghan’s a grown woman and will figure it out…or she won’t…whatever. In the meantime, I’m not going to agonize over this – I’ll just support her in the ways that I can.
Meghan is a very intelligent woman who has a whole country stalking her every move. I applaud her for looking through the lens of joy in this era of her life. She will land on her feet. This rollout will be incredibly successful and she will continue to rise in the space she has chosen for herself. While all the stalker continue to mess all over themselves with their “I told you so’s, she will be making big bank.
I couldn’t take that article seriously because it was full of misinformation about trademarks and branding. I would have expected Maria to at least do a little research before typing up this article which made no sense. She seemed to be suggesting that the NYC clothing company had been wronged by Meghan which is ridiculous.
I read that article as well. LaineyGossip used to be relatively neutral about the Sussexes and the Windsors, but recently, most articles about Meghan have been extremely critical and parrot all the tabloid/Vanity Fair nonsense. I’m very disappointed in the site.
Lainey was one of the first to mock Meghan about her cupping her pregnant belly. I remember thinking that was cruel because it was around time when the great winter 2018 smear campaign really started kicking off.
Lainey & the blogs other writers have a real bias & hold Meghan especially to a standard don’t for others especially other royals. So in that vanity fair piece I understand (I didn’t read it all so forgive me if this is inaccurate) Lainey was querying what impact Archewell Foundation has had. Ok- please tell me where any of them have questioned what tangible impact the royal foundation has had with earthshot& the early years centre & initiatives like Shaping Us? Answer is probably never.
I also feel like the analysis on Lainey follows the frankly racist thinking & double standards that royal reporters use. Kate is allowed to coast & praised to the heavens for the absolute bare minimum for things like that cancer video. Meghan is hyper “scrutinised” & is meant to have instant Fortune 500 company success with everything she does whilst also expected to save the world.
Thank you. I’m genuinely baffled. Lainey is defending Blake and the smear against her while letting writers repeat narratives about Meghan that are strait out of troll deranged smear campaign comments. It makes her defense of Blake hollow and meaningless. Citing legacy media in regards to Meghan doesn’t necessarily hold weight either. Legacy media failed us with Trump so why are we trusting them? Layoffs left and right are causing legacy media to fight for clicks wherever they can get them and hating on Meghan is proven to get clicks. Bethanny Frankel and Meghan McCain will jump in on a hot second and its bc they want those clicks. . An outlet can chronicle the fact that as ever nyc wrote something on their instagram and then add in some stuff about trademark controvers and know that they’ll get hits. When an outlet cites someone on record from the lawyers or the trade office, let me know bc otherwise it’s just clickbait.
I was surprised by that article, although I haven’t read LaineyGossip for a while (hate their format). I thought there was some level of friendship or at least respect there…?
I don’t think Lainey and MM were ever friends. Just acquaintances. At some point in the beginning I think Lainey tried to use the connection and make it seem like they were friendly but once the smears started and Jessica Mulroney got hit with bad press she seemed to back off and insisted they were merely acquiescences. She does call out the bullshit though but she’s let Maria go full deranger and practically gloat at any little misstep and not even try to be unbiased or to seem professional. I mean she doesn’t have to like MM but she could try to be professional. I couldn’t read that article yesterday because it was so nasty.
@amie – yeah I’d forgotten the Jessica Mulroney angle – with her being married to Ben Mulroney who worked for a bit in the same circles as Lainey & Co.
I do remember her calling out the crazier criticisms awhile back but the tenor seems to have changed for sure these days….
Jessica Mulroney turned on Lainey after the Sasha Exeter mess. But Lainey was never friends with Jessica. She was the spouse of her coworker at the time Ben Mulroney. The former PM son who was the main host of etalk in Canada. After the Sasha Exeter story came out with Jessica pulling a Rich Karen move threatening to get Sasha fired from her contracts, Lainey wrote a fairly neutral account of how Jessica would use her connection to Meghan in Toronto circles and likely to get her the fashion designer jobs. Within days there was a smear campaign against Lainey pulling out all the posts from years ago that were not great and more in the style of Perez Hilton. Lainey did acknowledge they were bad and she actually did a good job in taking the hit and not making weak excuses. It was basically known that the Mulroney’s used a crisis PR company to deal with all the fallout when Jessica was exposed for going after a black Canadian woman for reasons to this day no one understands.
Lainey also explained she was not friends with Meghan and only met her a few times. She did a pretty good article about the VF thing but actually pointed out some of the sources were shady. Her own stuff tends to be balanced. When she lets Maria write stuff it does go full deranger. None of that trademark stuff made any sense. And now that there are other As Ever companies out there who are basically fine with this, it looks even worse.
I think Meghan is just at the point where she’s going to do what she does, to her standards without worrying about random people who always find something to nitpick having something to say any longer. There were people here yesterday that were complaining that because Meghan doesn’t always figure out PI to 100th digit it’s evidence of a failure by her PR team, or lawyers or something.
They never ask WHY they’re so much investment in 10 seconds after a celebrity announces ANYTHING to do Internet sleuthing to find a clothing label in New Jersey and a town with less than 10,000 people in Spain and saying she should have known that these two things existed!! Or point out that someone who is clear in their dislike of you having a negative take on everything you do does not mean that you are making mistakes ( these blogs).
There’s never this much smoke for anyone else to be perfect and to have researched everywhere on Earth in the future and the past to not potentially step on something else. Until these people can admit they they DO hold her to a unreasonable standard and ask themselves why they do that, I’m going to be like Meghan and ignore it. Looking forward to March 4th.
Agree. Any celeb out there has had failures at brands, bad movies or shows, mediocre books put out, songs that didn’t make the connection, etc. Nobody else gets harped on about things continually.
All of this. The amount of “she should haves” would be hilarious if it wasn’t so exhausting. When I start to get tired like this, I know I have too much Salty Island (and by extension People Mag, etc.) in my media diet. Meghan is joyful, wealthy, in love and thriving. And that infuriates people that she doesn’t exhibit the level of deference and humility that they think she should. Her head is held too high, her smile is too wide. My question to the critics, what should she be doing instead (not in their legal, PR, family therapy or any other hat they pretend to wear when judging her)? Because ultimately their problem is with her existence. Plain and simple.
Thank you for pointing out the higher and almost impossible standard placed on Meghan to always get it one hundred percent correct every single time. People here and other places pointing out the fact that she had to release her ARO brand earlier than expected due to the UK media trying to leak the information sooner than she planned but then fault her for not having her products ready immediately or soon after she had to rush and reveal her brand name. Even in this write up it is confirmed that one of the things she was likely wanting to do was to release the brand and possible products around the same time as her show, which was still being filmed. How exactly was she supposed to not only wait to release the brand and products around the same time as a show that was still being filmed? The impossible expectations and assumptions made about what she is doing or plans to do is exhausting and plays into the hands of her haters. Too often they tell us what a problem is even though it’s imaginary and we play into it and start questioning what Meghan is doing. She has never said what her plans were regarding releasing any products, yet the UK media tells us what her plans are and we believe people who have never known anything that she is going to do. The entire time she was in the UK, Meghan has gone behind the radar and only released completed products. There has never been any half ass work from Meghan, except when we wrongfully believe the lies that the media feed us. I believe in waiting and trusting the process because she has never steered us wrong before as long as we don’t jump the gun with assumptions and media lies. They didn’t even know about the different brand name, yet we are to believe them now.
I was grossed out by the Lainey article. I read Lainey a lot probably not long after her site launched, and I eventually stopped because of how mean it was. The policing of pregnant women, and how everything was covered was too mean spirited and I stopped. I’ve only began to read her again in the past few years, and I appreciate how she has consistently owned how shitty she was in that time frame. This article was just regurgitating vanity fair for points against Meghan and feels like old school Lainey.
Lainey and her writers have more shit takes on Meghan than good ones. Once in a while there’s a more neutral or well balanced articles but most are pretty anti-Meghan or buy into the stories about her being pushy and mean to staff etc. I know a lot of people on here look to the site for inside gossip or insider takes but when it comes to the Sussexes, the site misses the mark more often than not (and I say “the site” because I know its not always Lainey herself, but in general the takes are pretty bad and have been for a while.)
The bad takes are always from Maria. She has always put in digs. Lainey herself when she does write about Meghan or the royals is far more neutral.
It’s her name on the site so I imagine she has control over what is ultimately posted by other writers. Which means she approves it. And it’s one thing if it was merely just snarkiness but there’s misinformation and bad-faith arguments that sound like they came from reading the comments of a Daily Mail article by Richard Eden. It’s gross. So why would I trust any of the gossip takes from that site, whether it’s about Meghan or Blake Lively or whoever? I read the site for years but I’ve had to check out.
I stopped reading Lainey a while ago and, after reading these comments, I have no desire to start back up again!
If I was advised to be “50% less” and dim my light to make my mediocre in laws look better, I would ignore them too.
But she didn’t ignore advice. She listened to the advice that said write old Dad a letter. She disappeared from public view and dressed in approved colors. She went on tour when Archie was very young.
@Somebody: Exactly. There’s no truth to the press/palace narrative that she didn’t take advice. She followed palace advcie and she still got attacked and her letter to her father fot leaked.
If Meghan had kept taking BP’s advice she’d be dead now.
And I love the royal advantage Eden points out – if you screw up, you can always blame it on somebody else. The pinnacle of honor, isn’t it.
She followed advice and was attacked for the following that advice. Or she wasn’t given the right advice (like how those ‘talented’ courtiers didn’t tell her to wear a hat because Liz was wearing one during their first outing together) and was attacked for not doing the right thing. She was being gaslit on a daily basis, and they’re still gaslighting.
The talented & professional courtiers who oversaw people like Epstein & Jimmy Saville as palace guests? who couldn’t keep story straight about Kate’s health & helped spark conspiracy theories about her disappearance? Those ones 😒
Eden thinks we’ve forgotten that we’ve seen text messages between Meghan & palace aide Jason Knauf courtesy of Jason acting as a witness for Eden’s paper in Meghan’s successful letter case. We saw her politely consult with and follow Knauf’s advice in relation to her letter to her father & on the palace aided book that became finding freedom
Meghan also clearly followed royal & palace aide advice on writing to her father, staying indoors during press storm, not responding to press lies about her & not allowing her friends to either. It was only really when she realised they weren’t protecting her that she stopped listening to palace aides & launched legal action against the Mail
I forced her to announce it, but she doesn’t take advice and not announce it? Is this part of those journalistic ethics? “As part of our Code of Practice, journalists in Britain are expected to take care over the accuracy of our stories.” The biggest pile of BS he has ever written. Are those the same practices that have earned them lawsuits? Are these talented courtiers the same ones behind W&K’s embarrassing colonizer tour?
yeah his article doesn’t make sense. She announced it to get ahead of you, you dumbass. She doesn’t have to respond to you. And then at some point, with the support of Netflix, she decided to make a branding switch.
I sort of wonder if she was originally intending to do a smaller line with more limited items directly relating to santa barbara/montecito (like the jam) and then Netflix offered to partner with her and the options opened up so changing the name made sense.
An interesting question, if her original intentions were more modest. I wonder if the success of Suits swayed Netflix in Meghan’s direction. Viewing minutes totaled just under 60 billion (that’s a “b”) in 2023, just beating out the Office for the all time record.
I thought Meghan was a bully so why is Richard Eden upset that she’s no longer working with royal staff?
They can’t keep up with their own hypocrisy and BS, can they?
Maureen is a condescending, disgusting, misogynoir POS of the highest order.
How about doing some sleuthing about those people supported by the UK taxpayers, to the tune of at least half a billion £££ annually, especially about the Harry’s brother aka the Willionaire Slumlord, FakeyKatie and her forged sicknotes, and what is expected in return for all those shopping bags full of cash.
Instead he goes after private citizens living a few thousand miles away, but who are cooperating with a billion dollar company.
And while we’re here, talking about copyright and similar: Canada is known as the True North, and a few years ago our state suddenly called itself the True North too, in our language, of course. Back then I rolled my eyes, because I knew of the 🇨🇦 origin, but I highly doubt our governor Daniel ever got a call from PM Justin, who resides ~ 8000 km away from us — as it’s still being used over here.
If Kate or William are indication of what taking advice produces, then good for Meghan for ignoring the incompetent courtiers.
What has taken advice done for 5 questions or earthshot or eradicating homelessness?
While not taking advice has produced a cookbook, podcast, documentaries and a children’s book. So keep on ignoring advice, Meghan. It has served you well.
Now that I have a clearer timeline of events, I believe ARO WAS a decoy! Because how else did she have a promo video ready to go the next day after she was contacted?
Yeah, it was very smart thing to do. Every hater, tabloid hack were watching ARO and its paperwork. She got this in 2022 and I am sure she had it with the idea of using it as her brand. While people were writing essays about how bad ARO was as a brand name, she was working silently with As Ever. I wish she bragged in the video how she fooled them with this, but she is not as petty as me 😂😂
Well, that’s the thing. People are saying here and elsewhere that she should have googled this or that. But wasn’t it the trademark office that objected to ARO? And wouldn’t they have also objected to As Ever, if they thought there was a problem? If they thought As Ever was ok, then why not accept that and move on?
This. Why would she need to google when the trademark was approved and more than one AsEver companies can exist for different product lines? Why would her lawyers need to get involved? Why would people claim she’s trying to bully and crush the other companies when she’s not competing with clothes or photography services?
Exactly Eurydice and Jais, it is up to the trademark company to verify what trademarks are available or not, if not what is the whole purpose of having trademark companies if not to make those verifications on behalf of those who are looking to trademark their products? As I said above and yesterday, too often there is this impossible standard put on her to do things that aren’t her responsibility to do.
ARO was obviously the name she wanted originally but I think as it became clear the trademark would be hard to obtain and would limit what produce she could sell she pivoted to as ever! So in a sense ARO was probably a decoy for at least the past 5 or 6 months.
This, sevenblue. I read Meghan filed trademark on ‘As Ever’ (including her calligraphy of the logo) three years ago. Up there for anyone to see in the govt databases, companies could have contested it and didn’t. Looks like ARO was never the intention, merely something she used for jars of jam for her friends and derangers went insane.
And as others have written, plenty of companies use the same name. Example they gave was Dove soap and Dove chocolates. Nobody’s going to sue Netflix or Meghan over As Ever or the palm trees and hummingbirds.
Setting up a new start up , a new company, there is bound to be some roadblocks, some missteps, some rebranding, change of name etc. Perfectly normal and to be taken in its stride. Nothing Embarrassing except to journalists like Eden who have not worked in the business world
I’d be embarrassed to be Richard Eden and to have his job! Nothing embarrassing about a rebrand. Why would there be?
Some time back one of the CB commenter’s mentioned by name a Lainey Gossip MM hater. Yesterday I read a LG post about Duchess Meghan and sure enough it was a critical post. I looked at the byline and it was the name mentioned by the CBer. Yesterday was one for the books, on another site was a positive write up but poisonous responses from the readers. I’ll never understand the hate.
I didn’t read the article people are referencing and don’t even really read Lainey anymore. Too much has been said that are tabloid talking points of misinformation that generally seem to come from people like Eden or deranger talking points that can be found in the comments of anti-Meghan spaces. I don’t want that nasty energy. Trump is a Putin-puppet calling Velensky a dictator. Every day there’s a new horror ontop of a new horror. So yeah, I’m not visiting sites that play with misinformation like it’s cute. It’s not.
Jais, I’m loving “I’m not visiting sites that play with misinformation like it’s cute. It’s not.” I am resonating with this sentence so much!! I might just have to borrow it from time to time 🙂
Please, borrow it, lol! Trump was elected on misinformation. So yeah, it sure as hell ain’t cute. And gossip misinformation is just another thruway to that alt-right space. Misleading information about Meghan turns up on You Tube, in instagram comments and wherever else derangers congregate. And there’s usually a MAGA overlap. So the fact that Lainey has articles with some of those talking points just tells me the site is okay with courting those type of clicks. So yeah misinformation is not cute. And I’m not playing with sites that dabble in it just because its Meghan. It ain’t cute.
Meghan could found a fortune 500 company and Eden would still write negative things about her.
So now she is the king daughter in law is she Richie ? Is it because she is getting all this attention and publicity that you folks want to be famous with her by association? . They want to degrade and demean her until it suits them to share in her sparkle . I can’t with these salty asses
I’m confused. Wouldn’t changing the name from ARO to AsEver suggest a willingness to take advice when the name wasn’t working? And what are the parts that are supposed to be half-assed? The fact that she had to announce AsEver earlier than she wanted?
Eden is showing the BM is still butthurt Meghan made fools of them with their screeds on ARO. The rags are also made Meghan’s Insta account has 2M followers now despite their hit pieces.
They haters got played and now they’re trying to pretend like they didn’t. Just like they tried to pretend Harry didn’t win his lawsuit. Meghan trademarked As Ever in 2022 but its a hasty U-turn?? Lol the only truth in that article is that royals and staff are watching everything Meghan does.
I don’t read anything that Eden wrote and I quit reading Lainey Gossip years ago but I’m still supporting Meghan and Harry. Do they do everything the “I” think they should, of course not, but I’m also pretty sure that they are making decisions that work for them. Might their decisions change as new information becomes available, of course just as does for anyone.
Does he not realize how creepy it is to say that the RFs employees are watching everything Meg does? She’s had nothing to do with them in five years!
“As part of our Code of Practice, journalists in Britain are expected to take care over the accuracy of our stories, which often means we notify the subjects of our articles before publication”
Richard Eden taking himself a little too seriously here? Like, when has he ever cared about the accuracy of a story. They only notify the subject to bully them into making a hasty response when the subject should really be calling a lawyer. And that notifying the subject worked so well for Caroline Flack didn’t it? (Though it that case it was Danny Wootten)
Kate Beckinsale would also like a word. She has more than once called him out for his unethical journalism and lies.
ARO was a bait and switch. This was cleverly thrown to them to obsess over and stalk while she went ahead with her real business As Ever. BRILLIANT.
They’re so salty about this and they’re going to continue to be because they’ve spent years trying to convince eveyone that Netflix hates Meghan and that Meghan will soon be poor only for her to reveal that Netflix has partnered with her for her brand. It flies in the face of their deluded ‘harry will be forced to come back to the UK penniless and divorced’ fantasies so it drives them up the wall. Oh well.
“[A] talented and experienced group of courtiers…”?! You mean the Keystone Cops Courtiers?? The Gang Who Couldn’t Shoot Straight Courtiers”?? The very courtiers who drove her to suicidal thoughts? Who took away her drivers license and passport? Who wouldn’t even allow her to meet up with friends for lunch? What a desperate little pissant Eden is. Clearly he continues to attack Meghan because she hurt his fee-fees by not responding to his incessant pleas for attention. You’ve dug yourself into a very deep hole Maureen, Meghan wouldn’t touch you with a barge pole.
LOL! This is the perfect amount of outrage for this idiotic excuse for an “article”. These people truly have no shame.
Oh I’m sure she takes advice, just not from royals. Tell us, BM, that you’re still pissed you have no control over Meghan without telling us you’re still pissed that you have no control over Meghan. Slave master/runaway slave mentality? Shameful.
I read the Lainey Gossip article too and I was really surprised at the tone of her article. She seemed to be hating on Meghan a bit.. not sure where that came from. I really wanted to send Lainey a nasty email. I’ve been a support of hers since 2007..YUCK
There really is a funded campaign to destroy Meghan in every way imaginable. Wonder if a reporter could go under cover and investigate where this money is coming from. Remember the Twitter investigation that it was a handful of funded hate accounts? What a life to spend every day in physical, emotional, and financial danger and to still persist. My new guess with Lainey Gossip is that she was bailed out of a lawsuit from the Mulroneys by some Murdock deranger and now she has to employ one of them and use her platform to spread hatred against a Black woman. Feel like it’s a bit of a blackmail situation. It’s not just that they don’t like her, it’s that they are actively regurgitating unresearched tabloid fodder and trying to get away with it by acknowledging the racism of the BM while trying to do a smoke and mirrors campaign on their own. Does Lainey Gossip spend as much energy going after other lifestyle blogs? Scrutinizing every last detail of the trademark filings of Goop, or even smaller ones like the Happy Place or Cup of Jo with such hateful gloating vigor? I know this is a post about Eden, but, to me, of course Eden is going to write hateful hyper scrutinizing screeds about Megan, but with Vanity Fair and now Lainey Gossip belching out the same tabloid unresearched nonsense it’s giving “Et tu Brute?” I’m curious if CB would ever critique a Lainey Gossip article. Because the 180 from that website which, was still well researched even in her mean policing pregnant women’s body’s days, still came with reliable sources. Now it just barfs out deranger racist talking points like the daily fail via Maria. Something is up in Denmark!
Bots are used to upvote negative comments. Negative comments get literally a million upvotes on the DM. It is spreading propaganda and encouraging the hatred. This is the scary part.
I wonder whose paying for the bots. I don’t think it’s just the DM.
Is it possible that Meghan could still use ARO on her jam under the As Ever umbrella? I assume her jam will be produced with locally produced fruits. She can’t trademark ARO, but nothing prevents her from using it in conjunction with AE. Or would that be a marketing no no? I just think of her jam as ARO now.
We know from the failed Colonizer Tour that they tried to place the blame on the failure on the staff at KP, so if the royal staff is as incompetent as the ones involved in that, they aren’t people who are worth listening to. Meghan was there for nearly two years and in that time all of her projects were completed and successful. Kate has been there for over a decade with that staff and hasn’t had one successful project yet. William is the heir and even he hasn’t accomplished anything with the staff that he has. Both Harry and Meghan have had success while at KP and since leaving. It’s obvious that the staff are incompetent and don’t know what they are doing because of they were competent and productive, the ones they are most attached to would be more successful than those that Eden and others say don’t listen to them. Maybe Kate and William need to stop listening to their incompetent staff to finally be successful at something.
These articles just keep getting funnier and funnier lol. So the royalists are so desperate to no longer be in control that they are crying about how Meghan, who left the UK 5 years ago and who is no longer subject to any of the stupid BRF rules, doesn’t follow any of their advice to launch her own lifestyle brand? A lifestyle brand they have nothing to do with? Hahaha ok then! They’re just mad she changed the name of her own lifestyle brand they have nothing to do with and they didn’t realize until I guess someone decided to take another look at the patents online and found As Ever. And Meghan again got the upper hand before anyone could write a full fledged article and took the wind out of their sails yet again.
Those courtiers are a bunch of prissy, pissy royalists who don’t know a thing about how the modern world works. Give me a break.
Meghan took their advice at the beginning, probably because she is unfailingly polite, but why would she heed the advice of a bunch of twittish know-nothings?
I’m done with Lainey Gossip & their continued negativity towards Meghan.
There are lots of moving parts to a launch and especially when that event was moved out because of the tragic wildfires in Los Angeles.
There’s so much nonsense and hate honing in on the Duchess of Sussex and I’m blocking Lainey’s Gossip because Maria couldn’t be more of a hater and no one needs that in their life. I don’t remember this much scrutiny when Kim K had to rebrand her multiple businesses including Skims.
Between the nitpicking about the clothing brand, the tiny town and their coat of arms and all the rest of the screeching, I can’t wait for the show to debut so they can have something else to complain about.
Me too! I gave her one more shot because she’s corrected things in the past. But went on today and she is positively gloating like she broke the biggest news story of the year! Even going as far to say “this isn’t some tabloid gotcha”. If you have to explain why the joke is funny…etc. That site may not be the Fail, but they aren’t journalism. They are actively surveiling the business launches of a Black woman, just waiting in the wings for every little hiccup to blow out of proportion. It’s like when HR wants to get rid of a whistle blower and they essentially stalk an employee until they find whatever t they didn’t cross to be able to fire them. Lainey Gossip is likely in bed now with whomever is out to bring Meghan down by any means necessary and I am so not hear for it.
Exactly. The latest Vanity Fair hit piece was also extensively quoted by Maria and Lainey and it was all negative concerning the Sussexes. I can keep up with the people I want to by clicking somewhere else. I gave up on Tom and Lorenzo for the same reason. I didn’t mind that they favored the Princess of Wales. That’s fine, but all the negativity concerning Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is just mean and hateful.
I’ll stick with Kaiser, who does a good job of reporting on the royals.
I am always amazed at how simple some of the haters are. Here we have palace sources criticizing Meghan for launching last year but overlooking the fact that Eden himself forced the issue by advising he had found out about Meghan’s proposed launch.
Why are palace sources commenting about Meghan at all, she isn’t associated with the RF and is not in the UK, they should keep their noses out of her business.