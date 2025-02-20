Princess Kate, who is vacationing in Mustique, finds royal tours ‘tremendously stressful’

In retrospect, Prince William and Kate’s 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour really changed everything. That was the beginning of the end in some ways – they flopped so hard and looked like tone-deaf racist a–holes on the world stage, and there was no coming back from it. For Kate especially – she never wants to be in that position again. Since that tour, Kate has only done a couple of international “work trips” and they’ve been heavily stage-managed, like the trip to Boston in 2022 and the trip to Jordan for a royal wedding in 2023. Beyond that, Kate now refuses to go on international tours and she also refuses to attend William’s Earthshot Awards busywork. Kate’s health issues have provided a brand new cover for this refusal, but it started back in 2022. The excuses are wearing thin though, especially given Kate’s two consecutive international vacations (a ski holiday in the Alps and her current vacation in Mustique). Anyway, they’ve added a new “reason” why Kate can’t travel for work: it stresses her out, okay?
Princess Kate has been tipped to avoid a royal tour with Prince William due to “extreme stress”, according to a royal commentator, despite the Prince and Princess of Wales travelling abroad with their family.
The family are reportedly spending the half term in the Caribbean with Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton.
Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told GB News that Kate is unlikely to plan a royal tour while she recovers from cancer.
He said: “A tour abroad would be so tremendously stressful for her with the knowledge the world is watching.”
[From GB News]
“With the knowledge the world is watching” – yeah, the world watched her colonialist cosplay in Jamaica as she greeted kids through a barbed wire fence. Instead of just figuring out a way to do tours without all of the racism and colonialism, Kate’s just like “nope, it’s too stressful!” It’s such an idiotic excuse too – this is supposed to be the future queen consort, and she’s too stressed out by the idea of a royal tour to a country like Italy or Canada? Jeez. Anyway, yeah, all of this falls flat given William and Kate’s International Vacation Schedule. If Kate can make the journey to Mustique, she can absolutely do a little mini-tour to some European country.
I thought he didn’t want her to do Earthshot?
“Princess Kate” does not understand the assignment.
Yes it’s very stressful having to interact with people of other cultures and colors when you are a racist. It’s even more stressful when people see it for what it is and you are called out for it. So here we are blaming “cancer” for her not wanting to do the tours. I guess “cancer” is a new word for racist.
As racism IS a cancer in this world it could be so powerful and impactful if she connected the two and helped us fight racism in the streets and around the world. Instead, she wallows and wails and fights to stay white on top. Dread-filled woman fears meeting people of other cultures and colours. How sad is that, eh?
I think this narrative of Karen being stressed out and all things making her look lazy is coming from her husband who really wants to get shut of her and just could not find the balls to do it. He would keep giving this subtle digs at his wife to make her look as unsuitable to be a queen as possible and making the public go off her, the same way they are relentless at negative narrative about Meghan and Diana before her. The only difference with Karen is they have to be more subtle at negativity w/ her having phantom illness that the public chose to believe. Peg believes his wife is popular and he is not hence the lack of balls to just do what he wanted for years – the big D.
Yes I believe he also wants out. I believe that he told her back in 2023 and things went downhill fast. Now she uses her phantom illness as a way to keep him inline but I think he will eventually call it quits.
Well Willy isn’t known to be very bright. He’s a moron if he truly believes Kate is popular. He’s also a coward.
I mean – isn’t that part of her job?!
Yes, odd, isn’t it? She demeaned herself for years in order to get Willnot to marry her, with her mother’s help/ scheming. Now, she thinks nothing of living large off the public purse, while reneging on her part of the deal? I see decreased access to jewelry and private trips, etc. being imposed on her. We’re already seeing more repeats in her clothing “choices” and the secret ski trip was panned by the public. With her and Wandering Willy seeming to be increasingly on the outs, this year could prove very interesting. Can’t wait to see what Carole’s next move will be and will the public became louder in their criticism of the Wales’? Also, the contrast between the very active and successful Sussexes makes the Wales’ look like they’re on a permanent vacation lately. Something’s gotta give!
Lazy Katie for life
No, she does not understand the assignment!
Totally tone deaf to it!
Khate understands the assignment 1. Transfer to Williams college.2. Hang on to him like a coat hanger even when he breaks up with you. 3. Chase away the competition . 4. Put up with his boorish behavior. 5. Marry him 6. Pop out the heir ,the spare and one more for good measure.6. Wide down the assignment because you have achieved goals 1 to 6. and have no intention of dealing with the other duties of being a member of royal family.
Of course travelling for the job is stressful when you’re not prepared to do the minimum required to do that particular job successfully.
She is not intelligent, she can’t do small talk, and she barely s̶p̶e̶a̶k̶s̶ mumbles one language, her own first language. She, like Harry’s incandescent brother, doesn’t seem to know what to do with briefing notes.
I really don’t get why the UK doesn’t want to abolish the monarchy.
To be fair, when Meghan spoke of the Oceania tour even she commented that doing such a tour was intense. Especially pregnant. But that being said, not much is expected of kate. And if she does make a blunder the palace and press will be there to cover it up. So the only reason why she wouldn’t want to go is because she seriously cannot be bothered to spend more than an hour conversing with regular folk. She’s a snob. Plain and simple
One of the things about the foreign tours is that the blunders are harder to cover up bc it’s not just the rota covering the events. So I think that’s part of the issue. And yeah, I actually do think those tours are probably very stressful and expensive. I kind of get why Kate doesn’t want to do them. But she is the princess of Wales and is going to be queen so it just depends on what the public and press think her role should be considering how much money she gets from the SG and the duchy and how many private vacations she takes. Are the press willing to go on message for her and say that her role should be slimmed down? The fact that they’re writing multiple articles about her ski trip and Mustique trip would suggest that they are not fully on board with that.
Exactly Jais! That’s the problem with the tours : “With the knowledge the world is watching” . It’s really stressful not to have the usual rota praise you to the skies and face actual criticism for being unprepared. I can understand why Kate doesn’t want them….not to mention that everyone can see the less than perfect relation she has with William…none of them are good actors especially since they can’t stand each other.
Royal tours may be intense and I’m sure they are stressful but when you fought tooth and nail to get a ‘job’ then make zero effort to develop any of the skills that will make you good at that job I have no patience for your complaining.
I am so ready to #abolishthemonarchy
Hear, hear! I have no qualms about seeing less royal tours. They’re a burden to the countries they visit and are a total waste of money. That being said, I do wish the WanK’s would return a substantial portion of their tax-funded lifestyle if they wish to be so boastful about how much work they won’t do.
Every time they complain and explain, it becomes even more insulting. If there was a medal for how much work they put in to not work at all, they would win gold.
A lot of us Brits *do* want to abolish the monarchy actually. It’s the job of our nasty press to make them appear more popular than they really are.
I believe that a lot surely do. It must be frustrating af. We’ve got Trump/musk over here and it’s horrifying.
I don’t think William wants her with him on tours. She is very lazy though and so is he. She can go on fun vacations but cannot work. Taxpayers should not support idle royals.
At that point you just have to laugh because rarely before people have been that lazy.
But, but, but, I thought she was so strong – the pillar of strength, resilience and perseverance. Plus, let’s not forget incredibly strategic and totally prepared for the long-term duties of Queen.
You forgot to mention that Kate is the secret weapon and linchpin. Also the peacemaker royal racist. Why are all the royal “weapons” secret? If they were so powerful wouldn’t they be known?
lol 😂 they definitely have the Princess they deserve. Good luck with the future Queen Lazy-Waity.
And that foot of hers never goes wrong! Or something…. 😏
William really married Camilla 2.0, wow.
I think this is a little bit of her genuinely being unhappy to have to do it because it doesn’t play any of her strengths, people will expect her to be able to make conversation with people and be knowledgeable. And William not wanting to have to make nice with her several times a day for days on end while there’s nothing but photographers around.
The thing is neither one of those things are a reasonable excuse. This is literally the job you applied for so to speak when you married william. This wasn’t a bait and switch you always knew that the queen consort was going to be expected to do these type of tours and interact with people. She has said herself that her cancer is in remission so you can’t just not work indefinitely because you had cancer in the past, there isn’t even an announced tour on the books. You’re saying a year from now is going to be too stressful for you?
The second point is that if they’re going to continue on with this fiction that they are happily married couple they’re going to have to suck it up and pretend to be a happily married couple doing their job duties. They don’t have to pretend, people will absolutely get over them getting divorced or publicly separated, despite what the royalists want them to believe. This is just about their egos and not wanting to ” fail” at something with their ( in their minds) main competition.
I agree. She knew these tours were part of the job – and I think she liked them well enough, she never had the kind of schedule that H&M had on the Oceania tour. She and William always build in rest days or the like (I mean, that was part of the criticism of the Caribbean tour, that they started it off with a rest day to go scuba diving.) I think she’s not going on tours anymore because she’s lazy, because William doesn’t want her to, and because neither one could handle the criticism from that tour in 2022 and don’t want a repeat.
I also think the more H&M visit other countries – especially countries that aren’t predominantly white – they are showing how good they were at that aspect of the job, and Kate doesn’t want the direct comparison.
finally, I think your second point is spot on and we’ve discussed that here. People say “what do they get out of a divorce if they’re already living separate lives” – well, as long as they’re pretending to be happily married, people are going to expect them to act the part, which includes joint events and joint tours. If they don’t want to play the part of a happy couple they don’t have to – but then they just need to divorce and get it over with.
That’s the thing. Despite the fact that they’re saying Kate doesn’t want to tour bc its stressful, which I’m sure it is, aren’t they eventually going to have to do another tour together? They are the future king and queen. I just don’t think they can get away with never doing another one. But maybe I’m wrong, idk? Maybe small r royalty, as William likes to call it, means no more tours. The rota will be disappointed bc I think they like to travel.
I cannot get over the fact that the British media completely glosses over all of the tours Edward, and especially Sophie, do, while never mentioning a single word about the actual heir and his wife never going anywhere. It’s completely bizarre to me that this is not a common talking point in the British press, it’s blatant and baffling.
The cancer she never had.
I think there’s a power struggle going on. Kate & Carole-probably some advisors who are fighting to keep her are pushing the love story/happy family narrative. While Willy is wanting to be rid of her and do single hot dad narrative. They can’t play nice in public bc they want different things. Kate is desperate & wants to show it’s a love story and Willy wants rid of her.
Kate was never really criticized during tours until the Caribbean tour. Even though all their tours had far fewer events than anyone else who did tours, kate was mostly protected. There was some slight criticism when she flashed in India at a memorial service, but the other times she flashed in Canada was early on and little was said back then.
Kate had also never been to a majority black country until she went to the Caribbean. She still hasn’t been to any African commonwealth country for part of a tour.
Kate got away with wearing a few local outfits, but the Caribbean tour was one of the first ones after Meghan arrived and her lack of substance really because obvious. The level of colonizer cosplay she did there was intentional and she thought it was great. But the world has changed and kate can’t play distant white princess anymore and have that be sufficient.
Agree she can’t play Queen Elizabeth in the 1960s anymore, with all the “natives” lining the road to bow and curtsy at her. That’s probably what she expected. So she’s at a loss about what to do. She can’t speak publicly. But why not visit an orphanage or school or school, then watch a local sport or ceremony? That is, do the things Harry and Meghan do while abroad? WanK already do these sorts of things albeit once a week or once a month. Is the real problem that it’s simply too hard and/or unappealing to do that on a sustained basis for several days?
I think that you’re absolutely correct with your comments. Also, I personally don’t think that Kate doesn’t/didn’t like doing international tours. Let’s face it, they involved having people curtsy to her, dressing up in fancy and expensive outfits, getting her picture taken with the assurance that the pictures will be shown in newspapers and television screens in England and the country hosting them. What’s not to like, if you’re Kate? And, repeated flashing incidents or not, she always received averted eyes and good media coverage during these other events.
No, I suspect that her aversion to royal tours and international ones came up because of the Caribbean DisasTour, long may we remember. That was when she received so many poor reviews from the host countries that the “disastour” narrative leaked out into the international press, and even the rota in England couldn’t put lipstick on that pig. I mean, when even the act of shaking hands with children and the host country’s officials become a scandal, you know you’re bad at it.
That’s notwithstanding all the belated mumbo jumbo about “pre-cancerous cells, preventative treatment, post-remission, don’t call it a recovery” fiction.
The India/Pakistan tour got some “bad” press locally. They called them dull and uninteresting if I remember correctly. I remember the Canadian tour only generated interest because they brought the kids. I don’t know any tours other than the Caribbean one, the NYC visit while pregnant, and that solo one-day visit to the Netherlands to go down a slide, where we discovered that the British press was photoshopping her images.
Yes, there was an India tour before Meghan came along that got pretty bad press iirc. But yes locally. And from Camilla Tominey at that. It’s one of those examples of someone writing extremely negatively and then being brought onside by the firm feeding them nuggets of information through unnamed sources until the writer inevitably starts writing more favorably or at least less negatively. Tom Sykes is kind of another one. Being brought onside after writing about the rose affair. He can still write negatively but its heaped with a bunch of flowery Williams friend type stuff. Robert Lacey being brought onside after writing about William and Kate’s sharp elbows towards Meghan and Harry. But the Caribbean tour really did get worldwide criticism which was new for them.
What are her strengths? Genuine question.
She’s white, she’s thin, and relativity attractive if not maybe a little more haggard in person than photos. I’m serious these aren’t strengths to me but there is absolutely an audience that wants women and especially women who look like her to be this ideal they can fantasize on like something out of Ex Machina.
The issue for her is that this only appeals to very small populations and traveling to Africa with its incredibly diverse culture and the same with the Caribbean and Southeast Asia it’s not going to be enough to quiet those who aren’t impressed by those details.
“What are her strengths? Genuine question.”
Her single-mindness doing things she wants and gets it? Such as: Pursuing men? Exercising to keep slim? She can achieve something IF she sets her mind to it, really.
One factor: Catherine doesn’t have a very strong work record; most of her working years involved working for her parents’ company. So she’s probably not very used to having to go out and do a challenging job when she’s tired or scared or intimidated.
On the contrary, most of us don’t have the luxury of staying home, or (those of us who work at home) turning the housework over to someone else if we don’t feel like doing it. So we’ve learned to forge on, regardless of how we feel, and do our best to meet the challenge. And, in the process, we discover strengths and talents that we didn’t know we had.
Catherine hasn’t had the opportunity to gain that kind of experience, and she doesn’t have the temperament of a go-getter. She also has a crutch—-she knows the Palace will cover for her no matter what she does or doesn’t do, because it’s so important to them for her to be seen in a consistently favorable light, no matter what.
“Catherine hasn’t had the opportunity to gain that kind of experience, and she doesn’t have the temperament of a go-getter.”
No, that’s a convenient excuse you gave her. You can be rich & still choose to experience real life skills. Like I said above, she CAN achieve something IF she really wants them to happen. She has that kind of “dog chasing a bone” attitude toward things/people she wants or hates. Alas, she is lazy when things are work related. The time she & her mother obsesse over Duchess Meghan could have been used to improve herself on work or personal skills, but no, she doesn’t want to work.
Kate never bothered to get a real job or have a career. She wanted to be a princess and thought it just meant preening and posing in designer outfits. Living lavishly and having royal children. She did not have a career lest she would miss a call from William. She did not apparently learn public speaking skills.she spent years trying to fend off other women from talking to william.
It’s becoming very clear that Kate didn’t think of what the job would entail beyond getting her man and having babies with him.
Her imagination took her to the altar and not 1 step further.
She was blinded by tiaras and royal regalia. She is also just not very smart. All she would need to do on royal tours would be to show a sincere interest in people she would meet. But if she’s too much of a racist to run the risk of being hugged by a black child, and wants them safely behind a chain link fence, then it really is best that she stays home.
I don’t think she was blinded. I think she knew what the job entailed and thought that she’d cope because the public and the rota were pretty enthusiastic about her in the beginning. She believed that a few photo opps of the youngest and most attractive royal in a gown and a tiara would be enough for everyone. Unfortunately for her, Meghan came in the picture and showed everyone how it was done. Thus her jealousy, stress and decline since 2019…
Kate is a grandiose narcissist (like her ma) she truly thinks she is the second coming & that after marriage people would automatically adore her, so her husband would adore her & her children would adore her. She can’t understand why all can’t seem to stand her and why nothing she does is successful bc in her mind she’s the most beautiful, successful, luckiest princess to ever princess. Narcissism is a sickness of the mind.
I thought she and William were coming to “win over ” America. Change of heart? Trump said the nude photos were her fault from putting herself in that position. Maybe she is still stressed out from that. Trump doesn’t know her well enough to comment on her nudity.
Let’s just come out and say it: Kate finds any kind of work stressful.
I’m beginning to think that Kate’s ambition was never to be queen but just to bag the Prince of Pegging. I think her whole thing was get Peggy, have babies with him, live a good life. She didn’t think through what being Princess of Wales or Queen of England would entail and the work that goes in behind the scenes. That failure is also on Pegs for not preparing her for what the role entails and his own laziness. But I think part of keeping her ill prepped is so he has an excuse to engage in whatever extra curricular activities he wants and I think it’ll be the perfect excuse to divorce her.
She had eight years to prepare herself for the job. Wasn’t that the excuse that William gave for their long courtship? Before she said yes, he wanted Kate to know what she was getting herself into. Of course, he also spent those eight years trying to find someone besides Kate willing to take him on but no one else was interested.
I believe he actually dumped her three times to pursue other women, and as you say, they weren’t interested.
@K8terade – I’m not so sure about this. Remember, Will is just as lazy as she is. I’ve always thought the reason Kate was acceptable as a marriage partner – apart from willingness to put up with his screwing around – was because they both agreed on what their future life would be like; doing as little as they could get away with, with respect to any royal role. Certainly obvious in their behavior the years immediately after their marriage. Meghan’s arrival upset that apple cart for both of them. Suddenly another couple of the same age and similar situation were in the picture as an obvious point of comparison. Time to get out there and “work”, though since neither of them made an effort to improve themselves – Will boasting he never reads briefing notes, Kate just as lousy in public as ever – it was all just a PR exercise. The occasional grand pronouncement, requisite photo ops, job obviously done, aren’t they just like Meghan and Harry.
Now, with Harry out of the immediate picture, QEII gone, Charles incapable and uninterested in shaping Will’s behavior, and Will now in possession of his own money, they’re both just reverting to who they were in the beginning. We’ve already heard about WFH during the next reign. Will just bailed on a major patronage, to head out on an early vacation. Not sure you can say Kate didn’t think through what her future role entails when the future king is just as guilty of so obviously not giving a sh!t about his own role. I think she is who she always was, doing what she always intended, and so is he.
@Windyriver agree that W and K aren’t fussed about royal duties and have always put off pulling their weight for as long as possible because only fools and horses work. Neither has done anything on the way of preparation to gain useful skills have they? Kate wanted the ring that she would have learnt a foreign language or voluntary work or lessons in public speaking of Will had insisted. She only got the gig with Jigsaw when the Queen finally inquired ,”What does she do?” Will didn’t want to be out shone by another Diana. He wanted someone to have a family with who would willingly walk two paces behind and be eternally grateful. Obviously Harry and Meg upset their applecart but they remain intent on matching laziness and enjoying a luxury lifestyle. No one can sack them for being lazy so why bother to change or improve service delivery.
Thank you for these pics!! They’re the gift that keeps on giving.
Well we know she can travel. The main problem that she thinks she’s expected to “work” on royal tours. Meghan joining the family really did a number on her because she now thinks that she’s to make speeches and do solo engagements. As Ingrid Seward once said all Kate has to do is stand behind William and look pretty.
And Meghan is so much prettier!😂
Sucks for her that Meghan and Harry are so damned good at the job.
Kate, to me, is the principal example of why women should never, ever stake their identity on being univerally “liked.” She’s “liked” because she was willing to subsume what little personality she had into nothing. By being nothing, she could be a blank slate for whatever messed-up ideals anyone wanted to project onto her. She’s resigned herself to having no voice, no agency, no personality, no interests, no passions. She’s just a two-dimensional figure in wiglets, coatdresses, and every now and then, a gown and tiara. The only really “universally liked” women are dead, because a dead woman has no personality or ego to get in the way of her appearance. It creeps me out how the same people who fawn over Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana would have continued to slut shame them handily had they lived and not died young at the height of their beauty.
Anyway, no one will care if Kate does tours or not because she has committed herself to being completely two dimensional. In fact, they don’t need to bring her out at all these days. Just make an AI avatar for her and that will do the trick (if they haven’t done it already). The way to be universally liked (by establishment figures I mean) is to be absolutely nothing at all but a pretty face and a socially acceptable body.
Speaking of wiglets: Netflix just added a movie called Fallen. The main character has the worst hair add ins I’ve ever seen in my life. I was shocked it made it into the movie. It occurred to me “omg. This is what everyone over at CB sees in Kate.” I rarely notice hers but now I get why you all hate them so much.
Kate isn’t liked, Meghan is irrationally hated. The propping up of lying, racist, abusive, lazy Kate is from racist screen warriors and tabloids = not genuine.
I think Kate bought into the courtiers “do nothing and say nothing and you’ll be liked” directive. What Camilla tried to tell Meghan with the be 50%less. The problem is that people who don’t want to like you for any reason simply won’t. It’s the power they retain over you: the ability to withhold their affection and their esteem. But in seeking to be universally liked, all any woman can do is diminish herself into to nothing. Or otherwise be dead. With Kate there was nothing there to begin with, it seems like. She’s a woman with no interests or curiosity. Its telling me that she’s held up by the establishment for being exactly…nothing. By being nothing, she can be praised for her image alone. Nothing else is expected of her than being an image.
“Princess Kate has been tipped to avoid a royal tour with Prince William due to “extreme stress”, according to a royal commentator, despite the Prince and Princess of Wales travelling abroad with their family.”
This sounds like another call out to me. The press are sending warning shots.
@Steph agreed they are being called out for NOT doing the basics. Will let down BAFTA again with his 8th no show in favour of a Mustique vacay. Princess Margaret sybaritic love of Mustique heavily featured. Love of parties and luxury holiday abroad whilst UK gripped by austerity but only little people pay taxes, don’t cha know? Now the roll out that madam needs her R &R in an elite location but is unable to go abroad on royal tours any time soon?
I agree. These types of articles weren’t coming out two years ago.
Kate was visibly going downhill in 2023, well ahead of her “planned abdominal surgery” in 2024. I personally believe she had a number of issues, one being her mental health (she looked medicated to the gills in more than one appearance plus those gosh awful wiglets). I also believe one of the impacts on her mental health was the fallout from some of their 2022 appearances, chief among them the flop tour and the disastrous Earthshot in Boston with the green screen dress. By fallout, I mean fallout in the press and also likely fallout from Bill, because we know he’s totally not got a temper and all. So then Adelade happened, and suddenly Kate wasn’t traveling abroad with Will anymore, and it’s not an excuse for Kate because she’s a horrible person, but yeah I do think her mental health was hit hard during that time.
Kate must be aware that when people look at her, they’re thinking about her making Meghan cry but twisting the story, they’re thinking about her “concerns” about the color of Archie’s skin and how that would look for the royal family, they’re thinking about all the talk about mental health but showing no support for her SIL who was struggling. For these reasons, those you stated and many others, I don’t believe that we’ll see much of Kate doing anything for years. She knows that the veneer has cracked.
Couldn’t agree with you more but I still can’t conjure any sympathy. I’m still convinced Kate was on something at the coronation. Maybe she needed to take something for anxiety for all we know. But she seemed out of it in a heavily medicated kind of way. Something is going on and there’s a reason outside of cancer (that I’m still not 100% convinced she had) that Kate is being kept to the side.
Don’t forget that smack between the Caribbean Flop Tour and EarthFlop Boston the queen died and she had to do the walkabout with the Sussexes…..you know, the hardest thing she’s ever had to do.
I agree. I also think there’s an eating disorder. If nothing else, her apparently strict diet speaks to issues with anxiety and control. Heck, even her children’s drawings the other day were off because she apparently thought three drawings of her indicated something like love, instead of not being a good look, so to speak. I wouldn’t want to disparage her mental health issues, even if it’s plain she’s still a lazy racist.
The two most expensive tax funded employees who do absolutely nothing for the money they get .
Kitty and Billy like one side competitions that they can win. They know they can’t spin any of their tours as successes so they just won’t do them anymore.
Perhaps one day the folks of Salty Isle will realize they are being scammed by the royal family.
Donkey sanctuary connoisseur Richard Fitzwilliams isn’t exactly a fountain of genuine sources or truth. But this actually feels like something closer to the truth. The tours cause stress bc the world is watching for any missteps. So much that Kate doesn’t even want to do them. And yet here’s Meghan getting ripped to shreds for not having a perfect rollout of her trademark. Bc an entire industry of haters stalks her every move. And yet she is still out there trying to do something. By choice. She is putting herself out there despite the intense scrutiny. But Kate and Meghan are not the same. Kate is going to be Queen and she does not want to be scrutinized by doing tours or too much work in which she might be criticized. If the British public and BM are okay with their Queen not wanting to tour or do too much, then why should she stress herself out, right? Especially if she is suffering from MH issues as Fitzwilliams seems to be suggesting. If the British public doesn’t care, then fine. For me, I’m going to be inspired by the woman who is continuing to build her brand despite the intense scrutiny. WLM can’t come soon enough.
I don’t understand why UK taxpayers are not outraged over this. Kate married into a position that requires her to represent the UK abroad, but she’s well enough to travel out of the country for vacations. If Kate doesn’t want the responsibility file for a divorce, but she won’t because it would mean loss of status for her and her family, the loss of the HRH, and loss of access to unlimited wealth. William doesn’t look like he picked the wrong woman to be his consort but he needs very strong grounds to cut Kate loose.
He looks exactly like he picked the wrong woman to be his consort. He was being pressured to marry her and gave in.
Exactly why Meghan had to go. She was able to do the tours as a side job. Still does now while doing Archwell, Netflix, lifestyle brand and the kids. All with no taxpayer money.
Just return the income they received from the duchy of cornwall to the Treasury and everyone will be fine with William and Kate not working or doing the bare minimum. King Charles can support them from the income from the Duchy of Lancaster as well as from his personal wealth.
Well said @Noor the duchy should be added to the Crown estate and used for the good of the nation. Then KC decides on what basis he funds W and K.
Agree with this completely! Legally it’s not even clear they own the duchies, they just get the income. Put a stop to that.
Let’s sic Apartheid Clyde on the BRF. Anne gets to stay. Chucky Trips can stay, but he needs to put his own toothpaste on the brush and dress himself from now on. Say goodbye and good riddance to Cowmilla, Middleham and Egg, Andy and all their offices and staff.
There will be a Best of the Worst competition for the rest, including Edinburgh Eddie and Slithering Sophie.
@whalesnark I like your way of thinking. That’s one way of getting rid of Apartheid Clyde🤔🧐
She can’t even pretend to care about other people.
@Aimee, unfortunately that’s how she was raised. She was and is the Middleton ” golden” child, so precious that the family did whatever needed to be done in order to give Kate what she wanted and that was William. She didn’t need or want to consider how her actions affected others. It also didn’t hurt that they ( the Middletons) basked in that reflected glory.
Very well said @Libra .Cathy was brought up by her parents, especially her mother, to special.Protected and pampered all her young life, she set her sights on being queen and would not rest till she got William.Now she is living her life exactly the same, very spoilt, idle and precious.She will never change.
Y’all are doing great analysis. I continue to find it interesting that while we know Carole is at Mustique, there is no mention of Michael Middleton. He’s not referenced, he’s not implied, he’s just left out completely. I’m not fully sure why that would be, or why none of Kate’s siblings or family’s are mentioned as being there. A big birthday for the queen bee mom? You’d think there would be more guests than just WanK and the Royal grand children.
Maybe there’s 20 stories about them and they aren’t covered here, but I think there’s something there. The siblings from the close knit family who didn’t visit Kate or accompany her to treatments, her dad who was last seen playing cards in that love propaganda film. Curious.
That stood out to me as well – Kate is in Mustique with her mother, no mention of the rest of the family or even her father. Maybe its just an oversight or something, or maybe its just Kate and the kids with her mom.
I would have expected some big splashy stories about a Middleton vacation for Carole’s 70th as proof of how tightknit they are, rallying around Kate after her cancer scare, etc. Instead its just Kate is in Mustique.
There have been rumblings for years that Michael and Carole are separated. But it remains weird how he is never referenced and it is just Carole.
The married in wife always gets the blame for decisions made by blue blooded husband, doesn’t she? I’m sure Kate doesn’t want to do another 2 week Royal Tour but is this narrative also protecting Will? Is she getting the full blame when it is the heir who is really saying no to royal tours? Chilly Willy has been icing her out in public since 2021. I don’t think he wants the intense scrutiny of another royal tour for many reasons. 2022 Caribbean disaster, Meg and Harry successful foreign visits and being unable to maintain a public facade of unity with his wife. I can imagine him braying to his cronies that Of course I don’t want to drag the ball and chain abroad with me!
Why, because she might have to speak another language or say something intelligent?
She’s been a complete failure as a royal wife and FQC. What sticks in my mind are the numerous occasions where she flashed her bare bottom to the world, the skin-tight jeggings, the topless walks on a beach, the outdoor bj she gave William, and the deliberate thigh-high leg flash getting out of a limo to greet the Korean president and his wife. She’s tacky, graceless and unintelligent as well as being lazy, and she feels no sense of responsibility for her role. Her marriage is a sham, and I’m convinced she’s been benched from committing further embarrassing faux-pas. Not that William is any better but he’s the heir and must be protected at all costs. Whatever went down between them early last year was serious enough to completely destroy their marriage, then concoct a series of lies about her health, and continue to shove their perfect love down our throats with Harlequin romance videos and fake photos. Oh, and bring Ma Midd back into the fold in exchange for her silence.
Quite right. Something went down last year that was serious but I am back and forth and have private suspicions. As you say, it was enough to change he trajectory of their marriage.
I totally agree.
Well said, Jaded. I agree with your synopsis. Theirs is real soap opera for any of the rota if they really want to, and are brave enough, to go there! PS: I didn’t believe the cancer story then, and never will!
Perhaps Vacayte should schedule touring international luxury beach resorts. But she should be warned that private jets are stressful. I swear, these people…
I wonder if Pippa’s children have a different school schedule, or if she doesn’t want to take a trip to Mustique when she has an all expenses paid resort in St Barth’s at her disposal.
Spencer talked about Eden Roc on his podcast once and made it sound like they had to pay for any stays there. I’m sure it’s discounted but definitely didn’t sound free.
Neither Kate nor William are curious about the rest of the world or anything else in general. It was noted back in the day that the only vacations the Middletons ever took were to sun themselves or climb a mountain. They coasted along the first few years of their marriage as glamorous and young, trotted the children out as shields. Now they’re second in line and expected to more substantially press Britain’s soft power, which requires you to underaged the other country, and they simply can’t and won’t.
“Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told GB News that Kate is unlikely to plan a royal tour while she recovers from cancer.”
She HAS recovered from cancer. This is pathetic.
Also, what exactly is an “exclusive” from a “royal commentator”? Sounds like a bucket of warm spit to me. Royal commentators are the folks who will say anything for a few pounds, including if necessary to excuse a royal’s laziness.
“….while she recovers from cancer.”
So, if we believe that she actually had cancer (BIG if) …. she stated in her Summer’s Eve commercial that she’s “cancer-free” and doing “everything she can to stay that way.” (P.S. That’s not how cancer works. Yes, making healthier lifestyle choices *may* help, but if cancer is coming back, it’s coming back, no matter how stress-free/lazy you’re being.) How long can the Comms Team use the cancer excuse to cover for her lack of doing anything? It sounds like they’re already on thin ice with the Rota, so something has to give.
To me, this sounds like Kate has had a massive mental breakdown and can’t take even a whiff of press scrutiny.
She seems like she doesn’t handle life well. Having George was incredibly hard on her until she caved and got a full time nanny and escaped away to the Maldives or wherever when George was a baby. She also went nearly totally grey after having him.
I think she is incredibly coddled and simply doesn’t know how to cope. It seems like a strange relationship because she is always relying on Carole. Family is important, but it’s always made to sound like Carole is running the show because W and K need her to basically parent them. I truly don’t understand how someone could be 43 and show such failure to launch.
She really is just an empty space isn’t she
Is this the same woman who spent a decade dating Bill so she would be prepared for the role? Yeah, he married her because no one else would have him and this should have been expected; she’s lazy. Never held down a job, never supported herself, never lived on her own. I truly think she has arrested development; she hasn’t matured past like age 16.
While this woman who will be Queen , does absolutely nothing , Meghan gets dragged every day for actually trying to make a living .
I honestly don’t think I have ever seen anything like this disgusting smear/abuse campaign against Meghan in my long life .
It’s just been allowed to fester and grow till it’s become unstoppable .
Meanwhile Kate continues to be completely protected for using cancer as an excuse for never doing anything ever again .
I really hope she is under care for her mental health , Princesses of Wales don’t fare well in this world .
She is so dense that any interaction with people stresses her out. Notice that even when they play a video of her visit, the sound is always muted. You can see that she is saying something, but you can’t hear what it is. And when you do…:))
– do you recognize the smell with your nose?
– are Fabergé eggs still produced (yes, she asked about the production)? – I don’t know if that’s correct in English. The thing is, not only did she ask that, but it sounded like she thought the factory was producing these masterpieces of goldsmithing. :))
– at the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, while a standing conversation was going on before dinner, a lonely Kate approached William who was talking to some French dignitary or British PM or someone equally important, stood there for a moment and loudly, until the cameras caught it and the people standing next to her could hear it too, she announced – “I’m going to the toilet”
The videos disappeared, but some people saved them, they are somewhere out there. 🙂
She only feels comfortable when she can show her bare bottom on official visits.