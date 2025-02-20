Princess Kate, who is vacationing in Mustique, finds royal tours ‘tremendously stressful’

In retrospect, Prince William and Kate’s 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour really changed everything. That was the beginning of the end in some ways – they flopped so hard and looked like tone-deaf racist a–holes on the world stage, and there was no coming back from it. For Kate especially – she never wants to be in that position again. Since that tour, Kate has only done a couple of international “work trips” and they’ve been heavily stage-managed, like the trip to Boston in 2022 and the trip to Jordan for a royal wedding in 2023. Beyond that, Kate now refuses to go on international tours and she also refuses to attend William’s Earthshot Awards busywork. Kate’s health issues have provided a brand new cover for this refusal, but it started back in 2022. The excuses are wearing thin though, especially given Kate’s two consecutive international vacations (a ski holiday in the Alps and her current vacation in Mustique). Anyway, they’ve added a new “reason” why Kate can’t travel for work: it stresses her out, okay?

Princess Kate has been tipped to avoid a royal tour with Prince William due to “extreme stress”, according to a royal commentator, despite the Prince and Princess of Wales travelling abroad with their family. The family are reportedly spending the half term in the Caribbean with Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams exclusively told GB News that Kate is unlikely to plan a royal tour while she recovers from cancer. He said: “A tour abroad would be so tremendously stressful for her with the knowledge the world is watching.”

[From GB News]

“With the knowledge the world is watching” – yeah, the world watched her colonialist cosplay in Jamaica as she greeted kids through a barbed wire fence. Instead of just figuring out a way to do tours without all of the racism and colonialism, Kate’s just like “nope, it’s too stressful!” It’s such an idiotic excuse too – this is supposed to be the future queen consort, and she’s too stressed out by the idea of a royal tour to a country like Italy or Canada? Jeez. Anyway, yeah, all of this falls flat given William and Kate’s International Vacation Schedule. If Kate can make the journey to Mustique, she can absolutely do a little mini-tour to some European country.





