“Jessica Simpson said her estranged husband is still part of her life” links

Jessica Simpson speaks out about her separation from Eric Johnson, says that Eric is “still very much a part of my life and will always be.” [JustJared]
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s unsettling vibe on The White Lotus. [LaineyGossip]
Marion Cotillard’s Chanel looks in Berlin. [RCFA]
LMAO, conservative women are coming for Megyn Kelly’s neck. [Jezebel]
Trendspotting: female characters eschewing assimilation. [Pajiba]
Did Demi Lovato get some work done? [OMG Blog]
Another day, another douche weaponizing his incompetence. [Buzzfeed]
The White Collar reboot is being shopped to networks. [Socialite Life]
More photos of Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak. [Hollywood Life]
Sean Hayes has a funny Broadway story. [Seriously OMG]
Regarding Megyn Kelly, I just LOVE this for her. Couldn’t happen to a more deserving piece of filth
Amen.
I think Demi lost weight. She was a little fluffier during Covid while she navigated her sobriety. I saw her documentary on Hulu. She finally looks at peace.
To me, Demi looks like Gwen Stefani with long brunette hair.
Patrick Schwarzenegger seems to be making quite a career for himself playing unhinged jerks. I haven’t watched WL yet but apparently he’s really good. My first experience was with his rapey popular asshole in Moxie. He nailed it.
Eric is the father of her children so good if they can parent together and be in each other’s lives
Ha! Yeah, Patrick S gives a real American Psycho vibe. Who knows. Maybe he’s just a strong actor and that’s not him at all, but I’m ready to see his White Lotus character get his comeuppance. He might not *yet* be an international corporate criminal like his father obviously is, but he’s in training so nip that in the bud.
Megyn Kelly’s public skewering is poetic justice, given her history of racist, classist, and cowardly behavior. It’s satisfying to see her experience a fraction of the vitriol she and her followers have directed at women like Kamala Harris, Meghan Markle, and Michelle Obama.
Megyn Kelly getting skewered by anyone is a delight. (Jack Schlossberg has been delightfully critical of her lately). But. The dumbass “conservative” women fully supporting magat anti woman podbro bullshit are about to get an education. I hate that I am going to have to live through it with the morons that caused it.