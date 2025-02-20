They had to give Elon Musk a plane toy to settle him down on Air Force One

Here are some photos of Elon Musk returning to the White House last night with Donald Trump. Someone had to give Apartheid Clyde a plane toy to settle him down, like you would have to do with a 4-year-old on a sugar high. The vibe these days is… the dumbest apocalypse ever. Musk is just running around, breaking everything in the government out of stupidity, because he can’t be bothered to figure out how anything is supposed to work. According to the White House, Musk isn’t even “the head” of DOGE. I mean, that makes sense – why would Musk want the “DOGE administrator” title when he’s acting president? Speaking of DOGE, would you believe that Musk lies about all of that “efficiency”?

The Department of Government Efficiency, the federal cost-cutting initiative championed by Elon Musk, published on Monday a list of government contracts it has canceled, together amounting to about $16 billion in savings itemized on a new “wall of receipts” on its website.

Almost half of those line-item savings could be attributed to a single $8 billion contract for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. But the DOGE list vastly overstated the actual value of that contract. A closer scrutiny of a federal database shows that a recent version of the contract was for $8 million, not $8 billion. A larger total savings number published on the site, $55 billion, lacked specific documentation.

The contract, with a company called D&G Support Services, was to provide “program and technical support services” for the Office of Diversity and Civil Rights at ICE. The Trump administration has been purging diversity programs from the federal government.

[From The NY Times]

Nothing to see here, just fascist propaganda about how much it costs to be “woke” and how efficient everything will be now that we’re in the Great Unwokening. What else? Musk is interested in Fort Knox and America’s supply of gold. A bunch of Social Security officials (including the top official) have resigned because of Musk and DOGE’s rampage within the agency.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “They had to give Elon Musk a plane toy to settle him down on Air Force One”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 20, 2025 at 9:24 am

    I want him GONE. In any way possible. Gone for good.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      February 20, 2025 at 9:27 am

      Me too!! Him, trump, vance, speaker johnson and all the maga republicans and republican Supreme Court judges.

      Reply
      • Janice says:
        February 20, 2025 at 5:05 pm

        Okay, so what is the game plan to make that happen?? People are outraged and appalled at what is being done to your Government by these ignorant jackasses, but I have not heard ANYONE say what can be done. Are you swamping the Dems with demands for action, protesting??? I’m not criticizing, just really want to know what can be done before the damage is irrepairable.

    • Megan says:
      February 20, 2025 at 3:15 pm

      Get your taxes done ASAP while there are still IRS employees to process your return and renew your passport while there are still people to process that.

      Reply
  2. atorontogal says:
    February 20, 2025 at 9:41 am

    “amounting to about $16 billion in savings” = $16 billion into trump and musk’s pockets.

    Reply
    • bananapanda says:
      February 20, 2025 at 5:26 pm

      It’s not even $16 billion! People were poking around the DOGE website and it’s FULL of mistakes –

      1. Claimed an $8bn contract was cancelled – it was $8mn
      2. Claiming a lot of $$ which has already been spent – bc they’re in year 3 of 5.
      3. Straight up lying about other contracts that don’t match the USAspending.gov site

      Reply
  3. Brassy Rebel says:
    February 20, 2025 at 9:59 am

    Maybe if we gave him a whole fleet of toy planes to play with, he might leave our government agencies alone. I think it’s worth a try.

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    February 20, 2025 at 10:04 am

    This is the dumbest coup that has ever happened.

    Reply
    • goofpuff says:
      February 20, 2025 at 1:47 pm

      Its this insane because Congress and the Supreme Court are willingly agreeing to dismantling the US. That to me is the most insane part. That regular every day people who screamed about protecting the constitution, democracy, and the US, are now ready to destroy it. Its just boggles my brain.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        February 20, 2025 at 3:22 pm

        What really boggles the mind is how Democrats have no plans to counter this. Trump promised to do all of these things and they act like it’s a surprise. You cannot have a failure of imagination when it comes to Trump because he will do literally anything.

        I’m a regular Democratic donor and Jerry Nadler left me a message yesterday. What can I possibly say to him? Right now all my money is going to Public Citizen because they are leading the way in getting the courts to intervene.

  5. Noo says:
    February 20, 2025 at 10:05 am

    Please American CBers if you care about your democracy and collateral damage to the world please act now. It only takes 1 in 30 people participating in public action to topple a government (link below from the ink).

    And @kaiser I do not think this is Elon musk’s stupidity, this is a coup and he knows exactly what he/DOGE are doing. He has said from the start this is the best chance they have to drive their agenda forward and they’re doing it as quickly as they can.
    https://the.ink/p/enough-opining-get-in-the-streets

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      February 20, 2025 at 10:45 am

      I was getting ready to post just this. It’s not idiocy, thought I don’t doubt they’re clueless about government. Chaos and cruelty is the point. It’s all in project 2025. They’d breaking the government on purpose not accidentally.

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      February 20, 2025 at 3:18 pm

      Musk is a nihilist and Trump wants to be king so they are dismantling the government in a way that will leave us too shocked, numbed, and afraid to do anything. It’s literally the fascist playbook.

      Reply
  6. Veronica Sawyer says:
    February 20, 2025 at 10:47 am

    As someone on Bluesky said, he looks zooted out of his mind in these photos. More than usual even.

    Reply
    • eve says:
      February 20, 2025 at 12:06 pm

      The German guy was zooted out too and people still fell for him. Somehow I feel the Trump cult sees him as their saviour and it is so scary. He is like the Taylor Swift of white supremacy . Leaving so many clues. 14 there, 88 there ….. He is everything my grandmama warned me about

      Reply
  7. LightPurple says:
    February 20, 2025 at 11:30 am

    By saying he’s not the head of DOGE, they’re protecting Musk from being sued in his individual capacity for the harm he is doing to people. They can only sue DOGE.

    Reply
  8. VilleRose says:
    February 20, 2025 at 2:12 pm

    He’s seriously this administration’s Steve Bannon.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment