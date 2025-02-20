They had to give Elon Musk a plane toy to settle him down on Air Force One

Here are some photos of Elon Musk returning to the White House last night with Donald Trump. Someone had to give Apartheid Clyde a plane toy to settle him down, like you would have to do with a 4-year-old on a sugar high. The vibe these days is… the dumbest apocalypse ever. Musk is just running around, breaking everything in the government out of stupidity, because he can’t be bothered to figure out how anything is supposed to work. According to the White House, Musk isn’t even “the head” of DOGE. I mean, that makes sense – why would Musk want the “DOGE administrator” title when he’s acting president? Speaking of DOGE, would you believe that Musk lies about all of that “efficiency”?
The Department of Government Efficiency, the federal cost-cutting initiative championed by Elon Musk, published on Monday a list of government contracts it has canceled, together amounting to about $16 billion in savings itemized on a new “wall of receipts” on its website.
Almost half of those line-item savings could be attributed to a single $8 billion contract for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. But the DOGE list vastly overstated the actual value of that contract. A closer scrutiny of a federal database shows that a recent version of the contract was for $8 million, not $8 billion. A larger total savings number published on the site, $55 billion, lacked specific documentation.
The contract, with a company called D&G Support Services, was to provide “program and technical support services” for the Office of Diversity and Civil Rights at ICE. The Trump administration has been purging diversity programs from the federal government.
Nothing to see here, just fascist propaganda about how much it costs to be “woke” and how efficient everything will be now that we’re in the Great Unwokening. What else? Musk is interested in Fort Knox and America’s supply of gold. A bunch of Social Security officials (including the top official) have resigned because of Musk and DOGE’s rampage within the agency.
Okay, so what is the game plan to make that happen?? People are outraged and appalled at what is being done to your Government by these ignorant jackasses, but I have not heard ANYONE say what can be done. Are you swamping the Dems with demands for action, protesting??? I’m not criticizing, just really want to know what can be done before the damage is irrepairable.
Get your taxes done ASAP while there are still IRS employees to process your return and renew your passport while there are still people to process that.
“amounting to about $16 billion in savings” = $16 billion into trump and musk’s pockets.
It’s not even $16 billion! People were poking around the DOGE website and it’s FULL of mistakes –
1. Claimed an $8bn contract was cancelled – it was $8mn
2. Claiming a lot of $$ which has already been spent – bc they’re in year 3 of 5.
3. Straight up lying about other contracts that don’t match the USAspending.gov site
Maybe if we gave him a whole fleet of toy planes to play with, he might leave our government agencies alone. I think it’s worth a try.
Sean Duffy announced yesterday that he’s giving Musk the FAA to play with.
This is the dumbest coup that has ever happened.
Its this insane because Congress and the Supreme Court are willingly agreeing to dismantling the US. That to me is the most insane part. That regular every day people who screamed about protecting the constitution, democracy, and the US, are now ready to destroy it. Its just boggles my brain.
What really boggles the mind is how Democrats have no plans to counter this. Trump promised to do all of these things and they act like it’s a surprise. You cannot have a failure of imagination when it comes to Trump because he will do literally anything.
I’m a regular Democratic donor and Jerry Nadler left me a message yesterday. What can I possibly say to him? Right now all my money is going to Public Citizen because they are leading the way in getting the courts to intervene.
Please American CBers if you care about your democracy and collateral damage to the world please act now. It only takes 1 in 30 people participating in public action to topple a government (link below from the ink).
And @kaiser I do not think this is Elon musk’s stupidity, this is a coup and he knows exactly what he/DOGE are doing. He has said from the start this is the best chance they have to drive their agenda forward and they’re doing it as quickly as they can.
https://the.ink/p/enough-opining-get-in-the-streets
I was getting ready to post just this. It’s not idiocy, thought I don’t doubt they’re clueless about government. Chaos and cruelty is the point. It’s all in project 2025. They’d breaking the government on purpose not accidentally.
Musk is a nihilist and Trump wants to be king so they are dismantling the government in a way that will leave us too shocked, numbed, and afraid to do anything. It’s literally the fascist playbook.
As someone on Bluesky said, he looks zooted out of his mind in these photos. More than usual even.
The German guy was zooted out too and people still fell for him. Somehow I feel the Trump cult sees him as their saviour and it is so scary. He is like the Taylor Swift of white supremacy . Leaving so many clues. 14 there, 88 there ….. He is everything my grandmama warned me about
By saying he’s not the head of DOGE, they’re protecting Musk from being sued in his individual capacity for the harm he is doing to people. They can only sue DOGE.
He’s seriously this administration’s Steve Bannon.