They had to give Elon Musk a plane toy to settle him down on Air Force One

Here are some photos of Elon Musk returning to the White House last night with Donald Trump. Someone had to give Apartheid Clyde a plane toy to settle him down, like you would have to do with a 4-year-old on a sugar high. The vibe these days is… the dumbest apocalypse ever. Musk is just running around, breaking everything in the government out of stupidity, because he can’t be bothered to figure out how anything is supposed to work. According to the White House, Musk isn’t even “the head” of DOGE. I mean, that makes sense – why would Musk want the “DOGE administrator” title when he’s acting president? Speaking of DOGE, would you believe that Musk lies about all of that “efficiency”?

The Department of Government Efficiency, the federal cost-cutting initiative championed by Elon Musk, published on Monday a list of government contracts it has canceled, together amounting to about $16 billion in savings itemized on a new “wall of receipts” on its website. Almost half of those line-item savings could be attributed to a single $8 billion contract for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. But the DOGE list vastly overstated the actual value of that contract. A closer scrutiny of a federal database shows that a recent version of the contract was for $8 million, not $8 billion. A larger total savings number published on the site, $55 billion, lacked specific documentation. The contract, with a company called D&G Support Services, was to provide “program and technical support services” for the Office of Diversity and Civil Rights at ICE. The Trump administration has been purging diversity programs from the federal government.

[From The NY Times]

Nothing to see here, just fascist propaganda about how much it costs to be “woke” and how efficient everything will be now that we’re in the Great Unwokening. What else? Musk is interested in Fort Knox and America’s supply of gold. A bunch of Social Security officials (including the top official) have resigned because of Musk and DOGE’s rampage within the agency.