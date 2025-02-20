Mindy Kaling: Duchess Meghan is not fancy, she ‘really is a down-to-earth person’

Mindy Kaling is showrunner and creator of a new show called Running Point. It’s loosely based on the real-like Lakers president Jeanie Buss, but with a Mindy Kaling-flare. It stars Kate Hudson as a party-girl heiress who has to assume the management of her family’s NBA team. It’s got a dash of Succession, because she has loutish brothers. Plus a dash of Ted Lasso, because it’s also about the team and the players. Time Magazine profiled Mindy about the show and she ended up talking a lot about possibly getting back into acting and how she filmed an episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s With Love, Meghan. This is the second time Mindy has done something with Meghan – Mindy also appeared on Archetypes, and now the Netflix show. Mindy is a big squadie, I think. Some highlights from Time:
How ‘Running Point’ came to be: “It was actually Jeanie Buss who reached out because she liked The Mindy Project and The Office. So many people write about her and make shows where she’s a tertiary character. She was like, “I run this. I want to be a producer on a show about my own life.” She is so open. We consult her for real-life details all the time. There have been very specific players or very specific people in her personal life where she’ll say, “Maybe we won’t touch upon that,” but she says that far less than any other person I’ve ever known. She really gave Ike Barinholtz, Dave Stassen, and I carte blanche on her life because she wanted it to be funny. And she knew the realer it gets, the funnier it will be.”
On Kate Hudson’s rom-com queen credentials: “Kate Hudson and other rom-com stars—like Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, Sandra Bullock—are the type of people who can say tough things, and you don’t dislike them for saying it. We’re really stealing that for her in this boss role because she’s a tough employer. Also, Kate is so iconically L.A. She’s from her own Hollywood dynasty. She has known Jeanie since she was a kid. She has been going to Lakers games since she was little. She is really involved in that L.A. world.
Whether Mindy will ever come back to acting: “Thank you for asking. I always feel flattered when people remember that I’m a performer since it’s been such a long time. Every show that we’ve done, I’ve been tempted. Never Have I Ever was literally about an Indian-American family living in Southern California. If I can’t cast myself in this world, I don’t know when I will. But nobody was writing, “Where’s Mindy? Why isn’t she on the show?” Maybe it’s better to not be in them. Right now I have three kids under the age of 7, but I miss it. I would like to return to screen in the next couple years.”
How she appears in ‘With Love, Meghan’: “I was on maternity leave with my daughter in March and April, and Meghan texted me that she was doing a show where she was going to cook for her friends. Would I want to come to Montecito and have her cook for me? I wanted to get taken care of in that moment of my life. That was a fun maternity leave field trip. And I left with a basket of fresh produce and homemade jam and hot sauce because she knew I loved hot sauce. She’s a very generous woman who knew I needed a break.”
Whether she picked up any hosting tips from Meghan: “Spoiler alert: I did. The theme was throwing a party for children. I love cooking, but I’m really not good at entertaining. I don’t know anything about how you’re not supposed to use overhead lighting when people come over. You’re supposed to use little lamps. But Meghan just knows how to do that stuff. For kids’ parties I usually just go to the party supply store and get paper things, which I don’t judge and neither does she. But it was fun to learn simple ways to do a homemade kids’ party. I think a misconception about Meghan is that she’s in any way fussy or has expectations of fanciness. She really is a down-to-earth person who knows a lot of fun tricks to make entertaining and cooking easier.
“For kids’ parties I usually just go to the party supply store and get paper things, which I don’t judge and neither does she.” Don’t let the Daily Mail get ahold of this interview, they’ll spin a conspiracy that Meghan was the one who took down the Middletons’ Party Pieces!!! Or they’ll say Meghan was obviously referencing the Middleton family business and they should sue the Sussexes! Anyway, I love that Mindy really dials down the drama when it comes to talking about Meghan. As for Running Point, it comes out at the end of the month on Netflix. I might give it a try.
When you think about it, they have a lot in common. They both excelled academically before breaking ceilings and entering spaces women who look like them had never been seen.
As for Mindy, she is such a brilliant writer. I’m happy to see her on screen, but her creative work is next level.
I’m just looking forward to watching Meghan’s show and think it’s lovely that she has a support system of kind and savvy women.
I would love to see Mindy write something where the woman doesn’t disrespect herself to be with a man. She has issues that translate to her writing that make me side eye her.
Same. I think she is a good writer and her essay collections are wonderful. I do think she has issues in how she depicts interracial relationships.
It was nice what she said about Meghan here. I’m glad she got spoiled a bit by a friend during a hard time.
Huh…..I thought nobody in Hollywood liked Meg but here is someone willing to talk about her in a very good and kind way. I’m glad Mindy got a maternity leave field trip and Meg cooked for her and they had fun together doing the episode!!! Can’t wait to watch!!
I’m excited to watch Running Point. From the Office, the Mindy Project and even her guest starring on Champions I’ve always enjoyed Mindy Kaling’s acting. She brings a breezy quipy energy to her shows and characters that I really enjoy.
She has that same energy in real life. Her episode with Meghan on Archetypes is one of my favorites and I can’t wait to see her on With Love, Meghan.
Mindy’s show has potential to be cute and it has the sports crossover so I’m intrigued. I’ll def check it out. And what she says about Meghan is lovely.
I’m not usually into florals. Not on others and definitely not on myself. However, I love both their dresses in that pic. I want them and two garden party invites as an excuse to rock them.
Also, does anyone know a show or YouTube, TikTok, etc that’s similar to WLM but for small spaces? Like the average NYC apt space (not the apts that are the size of houses)?
I feel for Mindy. What she’s mentioned in past interviews is how she was the lead in shows she made bc no one would cast her as the lead in anything.
Also the fact that she said she wanted to feel spoiled/taken care of post partum… I understand that many husbands/ partners are unsupportive but the fact it was her dad and not her situationship wasn’t the one to drive her from the hospital after having each kid. Mindy is so accomplished and talented yet she’s treated that way professionally and personally having to do it all herself is sad
She’s the fictional co-lead in Sex Lives of College Girls but by far the funniest and most inspiring character. I wish I’d had a friend like that in college.
I love Sex Lives so much. It reminds me a lot of the friendships i made with my college dorm mates (who are still my closest friends 20 years later). It’s like Sex and the City in that it has sex in it, but it’s not a show about sex. It’s about relationships.
I was worried a bit at first when Renee Rapp left, but I think the show rebounded in a really sweet, meaningful way at the end of the season. I hope it gets renewed.
I was in college in the early 90s, and we were having plenty of the sex, but casual sex was still stigmatized. Maybe that’s fair because AIDs was rampant and still a potential death sentence, but there was gossip and pressure to be in a relationship not exploring the single life. And yeah just like Leighton was worried about, being “out” meant choosing an identity and social life. You didn’t come out and then join a preppy sorority.
I never read The Tig but I was obsessed with Mindy’s blog at one point. They have lots of things in common but I wonder if having a niche lifestyle blog is one of the things they’ve talked about.
Meghan has some truly beautiful friendships, and her friendship with Mindy is one of them💞💐
We can’t choose family but we can choose our friends! Mindy and Meghan are clearly good and supportive friends. It is so heart warming to read this article and promotion for the show given all the deranged stuff put out there.
Mindy is very good at promotion. I’m even more excited to watch Meghan’s show after reading that interview.
I like what she said about how the big rom-com stars are able to say hard things but not make us hate them. That is actually SO TRUE, I never realized it.
I’ll definitely watch “Running Point.” And I’ll be inhaling “WLM.” I need as much escapist entertainment as I can find these days.