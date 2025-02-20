Lady Kitty Spencer & her sisters cover Tatler & talk about their cousin, Prince William

The Ladies Spencer cover the latest issue of Tatler. These are the three daughters of Charles Spencer, the Earl Spencer, who was Princess Diana’s only brother (and he inherited the family pile, Althorp). Lady Kitty Spencer is the oldest at 34, and then there are twins Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, who are 32 years old. They have a younger brother, but obviously he’s not included on Tatler’s cover. Their mother is Victoria Lockwood, who divorced Charles Spencer when the girls were pretty young. Victoria pretty much raised the brood in her homeland, South Africa, but now the sisters all live mostly in London. Whenever people talk about the Spencer girls, they always bring up Diana and try to compare the nieces to their aunt. For what it’s worth, none of Charles’s daughters look like Diana – they all take after their mother. They’re all blonde and leggy, so close enough to Diana, I guess. Anyway, this Tatler piece made my head spin with all of the posh name-dropping and well-heeled fabulousness. At one point, Kitty does reference her cousin, the Prince of Wales.
While their mother brought them up in South Africa, they returned for holidays with their father at Althorp. Kitty read psychology, politics and English at the University of Cape Town, spent a year in Florence studying Italian and history of art, and later moved to London to study luxury brand management at Regent’s University London. While working for a charity, she met fashion tycoon Michael Lewis (chair of The Foschini Group, which owns Whistles, Hobbs, Phase Eight and White Stuff, among others – media reports say he is worth around £80 million), now 65, and married him in July 2021. Of the twins, Amelia was a wedding planner in South Africa after studying corporate communications at the University of Cape Town, where she met personal trainer Greg Mallett – they married in South Africa in March 2023. Eliza, ‘older by one minute’, graduated cum laude in psychology and criminology from Cape Town and considered going into interior design before joining her sisters in London.
Here, Kitty and her husband live in Marylebone with their nearly two-year-old daughter, Athena, and the twins 15 minutes away from each other in Fulham, Amelia with Greg and Eliza with her long-standing entrepreneur boyfriend, Channing Millerd. Kitty also spends five months of the year in France, at their house near Èze on the Riviera; as a fan of Hollywood autobiographies, she particularly enjoys that ‘David Niven lived near our house in France – we do a Niven walk twice a week when we are there’.
Kitty’s involvement in Centrepoint now dates back 10 years. She credits its visibility somewhat to her aunt Diana, Princess of Wales: ‘I think she put the name out there. Centrepoint has been a cherished charity that my family and I have supported for many years. I’m extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people.’
Kitty is an ambassador for the charity’s independent living programme, which provides low-cost housing, enabling young people to live where they can work and have enough left for other essential expenditures. ‘[It’s] trying to break that vicious cycle and allow people to get on their feet and work their way up the employment ladder,’ she says. ‘The thing I’ve always loved about Centrepoint is just how practical it is. It’s not simply providing a much-needed roof over someone’s head: they’ll train you, they’ll dress you for job interviews. Their goal is to get these people through their system. They’re just an amazing team and the confidence and the sense of identity that they help give to people who have been stripped of it…’
LOL, Kitty is a much more effective advocate for Centrepoint than their royal patron. William makes regular visits to Centrepoint, but those appearances are usually about “Peggington, the Savior of Homelessness” photo-ops. Anyway, there’s a lot of messiness around their father these days – Charles is getting divorced again, and it turns out he was having an affair – but the Spencer girls avoid speaking about him. I’ve always gotten the impression that they aren’t particularly close to Charles at all, and even in this piece, they reserve all of their warmth for their mom. Ah well – the Spencer family is famously as dysfunctional as the Windsor clan. It’s interesting that the Spencer ladies only name-drop William too – there’s no mention of Harry, even though I’m absolutely sure that Harry has always maintained closer relations with his Spencer relatives than William ever has.
The sister on the far right looks like Chelsey Davy
How does that work belonging to one of England’s oldest and poshest families but growing up in South Africa? But mygawd they all look the part, don’t they?
I think Charles Spencer actually moved with his young family to SA because the media attention of Diana was spilling over to him and his family. So he moved there to escape media scrutiny. But then he became the earl spencer and he and Victoria Lockwood divorced. She remarried and her and the kids remained in SA.
That’s really interesting, and it was post-apartheid, so I’m not judging, but I am super curious if there’s a similar life in South Africa. Like, in England they’d be living in ancient but enormous manors and socializing entirely with the most posh of British society. Is there anything even remotely like that in SA? I mean, the richest and currently most powerful man in the world is from SA, but he’s uncultured and trashy.
A lot of English aristos potter around the former colonies where there’s better weather, darling, and people speak English. There’s often extensive property holdings etc in their families dating back to early colonial days where someone in the family tree was a governor or a military man or a ne’erdowell fourth son shipped out to make a man of himself. Several of Australia’s wealthy families have those kinds of connections, and there’s a few in the Caribbean and in African countries other than South Africa too. Less so in Sri Lanka or India these days, but there’s the occasional holiday home that’s been held since the days of the Raj.
In A Very Private School, Charles gets into a little bit about how the abuse effected his marriages years later. Not too much detail, but enough that places the blame of the failed relationships squarely on his own shoulders.
The more I read about rich, aristo families, it’s no wonder they’re all just generation after generation of disfunction and failed marriages. I’d sincerely pity them if they didn’t have so much unearned privilege.
Kitty’s husband is a 61-year-old South African-British multimillionaire businessman, so we’ll see how long that one lasts.
Just add this to my TBR! Thanks for the recommendation.
Is Harry close to them? He is close to his aunts and (I assume) to Charles, but I don’t remember seeing Charles’s daughters at Harry’s events when Spencers came to support him.
Their not showing up at the Invictus service solidified in my mind that they are in William’s “camp.” My opinion is that they settled on the side that they felt was socially more advantageous, as they live in London.
@Mayp … Yep. They don’t want to be ‘othered’ like Harry.
The Turnip Toffs and other Aristos will always circle their wagons around William, like the Spencer girls have done in this article. The one sister praising William’s involvement with Centrepointe is sadly amazing, considering he only stops by the charity for photo ops. She has done more in her description of the charity as its Ambassadress than William has done since he ‘slept rough’.
On a side note, this is the kind of upbringing and posh life Keen Kate didn’t have, regardless of Carol’s efforts to duplicate it.
I thought one of Charles’s daughters from another marriage and his son Louis showed up along with Charles and Aunts. If I recall correctly, all of Charles’s first family were invited to the wedding. Lady Kitty’s modelling career sky rocketed after her appearance at the wedding. Louis accompanied his mother.
If Charles’s children were raised mainly in South Africa, their mother’s home, then Harry, while young, would be more familiar with his cousins raised in England, which would be the children of his aunts. I think Harry was a pageboy at his uncle’s marriage to the mother of these girls. If I recall, Charles was not at the wedding of either of his daughters, which suggests some sort of estrangement. Perhaps there was a nasty divorce? I guess if Kitty is involved in one of William’s patronages, it would be reasonable for her to speak about him.
Yes, Tamsin I would think that too. And the children of his aunts are closer to him in age. There is a foto of him and a Spencer cousin at a formula one race in the 90s and they look like siblings.
They might not have mentioned Harry, or they did but Tatler edited it out.
I wonder why his other two daughters weren’t included in this.
That was my first thought too, these aren’t his only daughters
It makes sense that she mentions William in context of their Centrepoint work. It’s not like she was talking about them getting together for tea. Maybe they do? Idk
Does anyone believe that they are as close to Willy as the British Media wants the public to believe? I think that when Harry is in the news, Willy and his media believe tying his to Princess Diana would snatch attention from Harry. It’s gross they way they use her after her death.
I can see why Philip wanted the Spencer genes to beef up the Windsor ones.