Seth Rogen is committed to being childfree: ‘We just don’t really want kids’

Seth Rogen has worked out what he wants from his life. He works when he wants to, he writes, produces and collaborates on projects, he’s happily married and very happily childfree. Rogen has been talking about his commitment to staying childfree in recent years, and something interesting has happened – he’s gotten the kind of pushback a woman would get from saying that she doesn’t really want kids. People were genuinely mad at Rogen for repeatedly saying “I love my childfree life.” Well, Rogen covers the March issue of Esquire, and he talks about it again. He’s also talking about the LA wildfires and his love of reality television. Some highlights:
On not having kids: “People really had strong takes on it, being like, F*ck this f*cking guy. Who the f*ck does he think he is not to have kids? Well, if you hate me that much, why do you want more of me? You should only have kids if you really want kids and we just don’t really want kids. Time kept going by and the moment where we were like ‘Let’s do it!’ just kept not happening. I look at my friends with kids and honestly I feel like some of them are incredibly happy and fulfilled, and some of them seem like maybe they wish they had put a little more thought into it. I just didn’t want to be one of those people.”
On the L.A. wildfires: “It was pretty frantic,” he says. They had to evacuate from the Sunset Fire just over Hollywood, to [wife Lauren] Miller’s father’s place down the hill. “I stood on the street in front of his house, looking up at Runyon Canyon on fire, watching as the helicopters dropped water and got control of the situation. Our house was one strong gust away from burning down itself. It was intense…I feel terrible for many people I know who lost everything. I feel terrible for many more people I don’t know whose stories I’m reading about all day on social media.”
On his passion for reality TV and its stars: “I get starstruck with reality people in a way I don’t get around movie stars.”
On staying grounded in Hollywood: “My first experience in all of Hollywood was making something great [Freaks and Geeks] that no one wanted and was instantly canceled, so that was a good tone setter.”
On not getting into the LA club scene: “Once in a while, we’d go out in that world. I remember getting really drunk with Rick James one night, so that really dates the story. But that was not my lane. I felt much more comfortable around the people who were into the work element of Hollywood, who wanted to go see a movie on a Saturday night and then hang out and smoke.”
On his celebrity status: “I’ve never been someone the paparazzi were fascinated by, and people don’t really shout at me on the street, so I feel like I dodged a bullet there.”
On weed: “Weed is something that’s been very therapeutic to me and made my day-to-day journey much easier and better. It’s had an additive aspect to my life, and it’s allowed me to do all this stuff, which I really like as well.”
On the state of comedy: “The complaint that comedy’s harder than it used to be is not a valid complaint. Maybe it was too easy before. And why should it be? Why shouldn’t it be hard? I like that my job is hard, because I’m trying to do something that requires a huge amount of resources and people’s time and energy…What do you wish you could say? What do you feel has been taken from you? It’s always funny when people are like: Oh, they could never make the Diversity Day episode of The Office today. You can still watch it.”
I’ve enjoyed everything he’s said about being childfree, and I actually enjoy that a man is briefly getting the kind of treatment reserved for childfree women too. He’s really pushing back on it too, like how dare you judge me! What he says about the state of comedy – I agree, and I also think the “you can’t say all of these offensive things anymore” comedy is so cheesy and lame. I would love to smoke with him and watch a movie, honestly.
I wish they had asked him about his pottery. Those vessels he makes are so cool.
I just really love Seth Rogen so much. Love that he ditched his friendship with creepy Franco and never looked back, love how proudly childfree he is, love what he said about the sate of comedy and whiny comedians…
He’s just such a solid and humble dude.
All this, plus, I love how loudly he advocates for Alzheimer’s organizations, given his experience with his mother-in-law. Wife Guys like that are the best.
Adding to your “plus” – Everyone should watch his appearance before the Senate subcommittee on Alzheimer’s. Seth mixes levity w/ his commitment to getting focus on the disease.
You beat me to it! A lot of people seem to forget that they took care of his MIL for years at home – I suspect mentally and emotionally it was equivalent to having a child in terms of obligations, etc.
I like him too. He’s really turned into a thoughtful, mature human being who seems to live an interesting and creative life.
I’m sorry but any longtime friend of James Franco is very sus.
Good for him. I’m tired of people treating us childfree folk like we don’t understand “real” love and will die alone because we have no children to care for us when we’re old. It’s especially frustrating when many of these same people would never accuse parents who are poor of making the “mistake” of having kids they can’t afford, but instead offer them resources and support.
I never wanted to have kids because I knew I didn’t have the financial or emotional bandwidth to handle it. Seeing how much I struggle just to support and take care of myself, I couldn’t imagine adding a child into the mix—just because I’m ‘supposed to.’ I didn’t want to bring someone into the world only to accidentally raise a struggling, damaged person who can’t contribute to society.
Both of my brothers have children, and they’ve done an amazing job raising them. But the truth is, they wouldn’t have been able to financially handle it without my parents’ support. My parents’ discipline, financial planning, and forethought helped make it possible. And even then, I see how much stress and anxiety my brothers, especially one in particular, carry about their children’s futures. Even with support, raising kids in today’s world is overwhelming.
And don’t even get me started on how most of the work still falls on women—not just raising the kids, but running the entire household, taking care of their man, and being the default parent. A lot of men expect that and throw a fit when they don’t get it. But we’re also expected to work full-time, bring in half the money, and then come home and keep working. That expectation alone would have broken me.
The whole thought of it made me feel trapped. It felt less like a want and more like an obligation. And I don’t think you should bring children into the world under those circumstances.
If I had grown up in a country like Sweden or another Scandinavian nation, where parents get real support—universal healthcare, paid leave, affordable childcare, and strong education—maybe my attitude would have been different. But in the U.S., and other countries the reality is harsh: governments want higher birth rates, but they don’t invest in raising thriving children.
All of this. But mad respect for those of you parents doing it well.
I hate that “real love” comment too, and I used to hear it all of the time before I had kids, even afterwards.
I will say that the love you experience when you have kids is a real, deep love, but you can experience real love in multiple ways, not only with your children.
If you are in a loving, romantic relationship well, that’s real love.
If you having loving relationships with your parents, siblings, grandparents, cousins, whatever that is another form of real love.
With friends we can experience real love.
With our pets we can experience real love.
We don’t need children to experience love.
The type of love I experience with my own kids is just a different loving relationship from the many other loving relationships I am fortunate to have experienced in my lifetime.
Good for him on being child free. He knows what he wants and being a parent isn’t part of the plan. Why should people have children if they don’t want too. You see some people out there that have childhood who really shouldn’t.
Exactly!
I have a relative who is glorified for being a mother, yet she struggles with addiction, brings dangerous men in & out of her children’s lives and as a result has lost custody of her children at various times.
Yet, our Grandmother praises her while I am scorned for not having kids. Grandmother has 29 great grandchildren so I don’t think my so-called barrenness is depriving her of babies to hold 🙄
I have a dog and he is the best baby I ever could have asked for.
Same!
There is no one more precious to me than my dog & cat.
Stand up dude. Also he looks fab.
Agree. He’s giving straight up Zaddy vibes for this interview & cover photo.
I think that’s great. Normalize this choice. I have a lot of friends who are childless by choice and they are some of the least selfish people I know (pro public schools, healthcare for all etc). I can’t imagine what kind of asshole would criticize that (oh yea Lon “I have 15 children” and people that think women are only worthwhile as breeders or grandmas).
I just hope he doesn’t turn out to be a John Mulaney “wife guy”. Addiction problems than “family guy”.
Right? He seems like a good guy? This childless woman might like a Seth Rogen-type if she were to tear herself away from the deep love she has for her nieces and nephews. Lol, not sure why I’m talking in the third-person? But yeah, hopefully he stays a good one.
I see nothing here indicating he’s one of those antisocial people who thinks kids should be banned from public spaces, so what’s the issue? He’s right. Only have kids if you really, really want to.
Since I’m the youngest of five and never had to deal with children bothering me, I find them incredibly annoying. I have nieces and nephews and I love them, but I can only stand them for so long. I chose to have my baby, my four year old kitty, so that’s who I take care of.