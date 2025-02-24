Photographer: Prince Harry & Meghan’s affectionate nature ‘influenced’ the Waleses

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in 2023, a bunch of royal photographers flew to Germany to get shots of Harry and Meghan. Even Chris Jackson, who is married to the Princess of Wales’ aide, flew out to get some photos for Getty. Photographers love it when they get a chance to get some pics of H&M, and I always think that it must be really lucrative for those photographers, even if the shots are just from Invictus and everyone has access. Well, Us Weekly spoke to one photographer who was in Canada for the games earlier this month, and he had some nice things to say about H&M:

It’s been one week since Prince Harry wrapped the 2025 Invictus Games — and Us Weekly spoke to a photographer who was there to capture the best moments. Karwai Tang is a freelance entertainment and royal photographer based in London, U.K. He captured some of Harry and Meghan Markle’s sweetest PDA moments during the Invictus Games’ opening ceremony in Vancouver, Canada, on February 8. “I always enjoy photographing them,” Tang said in an interview with Us Weekly from London after the 2025 games. “They photograph really well, genuine… They’re very demonstrative.”

Tang snapped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kissing and snuggling close together as they watched performances from Chris Martin, Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Roxane Bruneau. “I photographed them from the start, so it’s actually nice just to photograph them along their journey,” Tang said. Tang has been photographing Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, since before their wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018. He told Us that the couple “haven’t changed” since their public nuptials. “They haven’t changed. They are what they are, you know,” Tang said. “She’s very handsy, very touchy, you know, touchy feely with Harry, which is good that she hasn’t changed. She wasn’t the person that wanted to change anyway when she married into the royal family,” he added. Tang said it’s possible that the couple’s affectionate conduct may have influenced other members of the royal family to follow suit. “I think with Harry and Meghan being in the royal family for those few years, it’s sort of relaxed a lot of the other members, because every now and again you see Kate and William, not hold hands, but like a hand on the back or on the knee,” Tang said. Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have certainly shown more PDA in recent years.

I still remember what a big deal it was during the 2012 London Olympics that William and Kate were photographed hugging each other. Like, that had never happened before and it rarely happened again for years. Until Meghan came around and made them all look like unaffectionate stiffs. It was especially rough for William and Kate to not only have to compete with Harry and Meghan’s charisma, looks, charm and attention, but Harry and Meghan also made William and Kate look so dry towards each other, so ill-matched, so lacking in passion.