Photographer: Prince Harry & Meghan’s affectionate nature ‘influenced’ the Waleses

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in 2023, a bunch of royal photographers flew to Germany to get shots of Harry and Meghan. Even Chris Jackson, who is married to the Princess of Wales’ aide, flew out to get some photos for Getty. Photographers love it when they get a chance to get some pics of H&M, and I always think that it must be really lucrative for those photographers, even if the shots are just from Invictus and everyone has access. Well, Us Weekly spoke to one photographer who was in Canada for the games earlier this month, and he had some nice things to say about H&M:
It’s been one week since Prince Harry wrapped the 2025 Invictus Games — and Us Weekly spoke to a photographer who was there to capture the best moments. Karwai Tang is a freelance entertainment and royal photographer based in London, U.K. He captured some of Harry and Meghan Markle’s sweetest PDA moments during the Invictus Games’ opening ceremony in Vancouver, Canada, on February 8.
“I always enjoy photographing them,” Tang said in an interview with Us Weekly from London after the 2025 games. “They photograph really well, genuine… They’re very demonstrative.”
Tang snapped the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kissing and snuggling close together as they watched performances from Chris Martin, Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado and Roxane Bruneau.
“I photographed them from the start, so it’s actually nice just to photograph them along their journey,” Tang said. Tang has been photographing Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, since before their wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018. He told Us that the couple “haven’t changed” since their public nuptials.
“They haven’t changed. They are what they are, you know,” Tang said. “She’s very handsy, very touchy, you know, touchy feely with Harry, which is good that she hasn’t changed. She wasn’t the person that wanted to change anyway when she married into the royal family,” he added.
Tang said it’s possible that the couple’s affectionate conduct may have influenced other members of the royal family to follow suit.
“I think with Harry and Meghan being in the royal family for those few years, it’s sort of relaxed a lot of the other members, because every now and again you see Kate and William, not hold hands, but like a hand on the back or on the knee,” Tang said. Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton have certainly shown more PDA in recent years.
[From Us Weekly]
I still remember what a big deal it was during the 2012 London Olympics that William and Kate were photographed hugging each other. Like, that had never happened before and it rarely happened again for years. Until Meghan came around and made them all look like unaffectionate stiffs. It was especially rough for William and Kate to not only have to compete with Harry and Meghan’s charisma, looks, charm and attention, but Harry and Meghan also made William and Kate look so dry towards each other, so ill-matched, so lacking in passion.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar and Cover Images.
-
-
USA Rights Only, The Hague, Netherlands – 20220416-
The openings ceremony of the 2020 Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, at the Zuiderpark in The Hague.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PPE/Nieboer/DDP/INSTARimages.com
-ddp_17039588
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
-
-
The Hague, NETHERLANDS – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Opening Ceremony during the Invictus Games at Zuiderpark in The Hague.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 16 APRIL 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duchess of Sussex presents the trophy to her husband, the Duke of Sussex after his team the Royal Salute Sentebale Team defeated the Grand Champions Team, in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 08 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 08 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attend the opening ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 08 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend wheelchair basketball
at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 10 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
-
-
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at Wheelchair Curling in Hillcrest Recreation Centre during Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 09 Feb 2025
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Whistler Welcome Celebration during The 2025 Invictus Games
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Vancouver, Canada
When: 11 Feb 2025
Credit: INSTARimages
William ran away from Kate after she presented trophy. He ignores Kate when she tries pda. The shampoo commercial was calculated to show he allegedly cared but he was gritting his teeth through the whole thing
The number of times he swerved her hand when she tried to hold it is kind of shocking. Like why would he do that when he knows there are cameras? It’s really rude to Kate.
That’s always been the strangest thing from my perspective – he’s just completely unable to even hide his distaste and contempt for her, and she just keeps trying ( and failing) to curate/ recreate moments of PDA. It’s like they have separate media strategies altogether.
I’ve often thought that if TOB truly can’t stomach the PDA, that they should just pretend that they never touch and just present themselves as restrained, dignified, and a mark of being upper class or some nonsense like that.
Yes the Sussexes have always been genuine in the affection for one another but I would not call what Peg and Can’t are doing as affection. It is nothing more than attempting to do as the Sussexes but without any success lol. Now when Peg and Can’t give angry looks or side eye that’s the real them which is a very unhappy couple especially when he pushes her had away from grabbing his ass lol.
A few years ago there was a photo of Kate just touching Willnot’s arm to get his attention and the look her gave her hand was hilarious as it was like she was exposing him to toxic waste! Like how dare she touch him!
The difference is, H&M are in LOVE, that always shows in photos etc…the other 2 aren’t. A photo of a butt or knee bump doesn’t make it so.
One thing you’ll never see Harry do to Meghan is the “chop-chop” hand motion that Peg so rudely used to hurry KKKhate up at the receiving line at the Jordanian royal wedding.
You won’t see Harry leaving Meghan behind during a public walk and then telling the kids “Mommy’s yapping” as she soaks up adoration, either. As happened during WanK’s Christmas walk.
The difference is most obvious when Harry is clearly besotted all over again when Meghan is getting attention. He is so freaking proud of her, and it makes him so happy when people are so excited to meet Meghan. You can watch him sit back and just watch, with a little smile on his face. He is the antithesis of the jealous Windsor man babies.
You also won’t see Harry leave Meghan in the rain without an umbrella where someone has to remind him he’s left his wife.
Willy was openly ruth toward his wife from day one.
He left her behind (infront of the entance of the building, whilst she was talking to somebody), went ahead and into the car that was going to take them to their wedding reception.
On the other hand, gentleman Prince Harry guided his princess like James Bond into the open-top vintage Jaguar to their wedding reception at Frogmore House.
I remember that incident. I was truly shocked as he must have known that photographers were present and yet, it’s not surprising knowing that she tolerated being
disrespected and belittled for years, just to get that cursed ring! Being raised as he was, you just know that he sees her as being beneath him and that she should be happy just to breathe the same air as him. I I have no pity for her since she’s such a terrible person but I think he probably endlessly reminds her of that when they are alone.
@Chrissy
There was also a video of William and Kate driving to a “work” meeting and bringing something. William got out of the car and walked away, and Kate took out a heavy, large bag and followed him at a distance, like a maid following her master. He didn’t even look back, let alone help. If Harry had been there, he would have helped immediately, because he’s a cool guy. The video disappeared.
Harry isn’t like that, but Meghan also isnt a doormat like Kate and would not stand for that
‘kindly take your finger out of my face’
You’ll never see Harry leave his pregnant wife to navigate down a flight of stairs off a plane in the snow/freezing rain, either.
It is one thing to be reserved, formal and status conscious certainly since their 10 th anniversary when BRM was bigging up the marriage as the best love story ever, Will has been radiating displeasure around his wife. Annoyance, irritation and the silent treatment which is just horrible to witness. I briefly dated a man who sulked and it was soul destroying to try and deal with ; just run for the exit knowing they won’t call you back because they are too busy punishing you with the silent treatment! No amount of money, power, jewels, public deference can ever compensate for a partner treating you like dirt for whatever petty infraction they are punishing you!
You said it better than I did above, Lady Digby. To add to this toxic brew, throw in a mother as status-obsessed as Carole Middleton, it must be a horrible soul-destroying existence. We can see it just by how frail she looks now compared to how healthy and athletic she appeared when she first came on the scene.
Yeah, its not about being reserved and formal. Charles and Camilla are fairly reserved in public, they barely touch in public. But there is a certain degree of warmth and affection there that W&K just completely lack.
This is what they avoid mentioning. Charles and Camilla don’t act like they hate each other. Kate and William are the ones who can’t hide their dislike in public at this point.
Meghan and Harry are a dynamic duo making a real difference, using their platform to make the world a better place. On the other hand, Willy and Kate seem to be competing in the “Who Can Be More Extra & Do Less” Olympics, with a staggering lack of initiative and a toxic relationship that’s more cringeworthy than a royal family Christmas dinner. The difference between these two couples couldn’t be more stark and a few forced kisses between the Wailers won’t change that.
Apart from everything Harry & Meghan look like they genuinely LIKE each other and enjoy each other’s company, which shouldn’t be such a shocker but is compared to the rest of them….
So I try not to judge people for the amount of PDA that they’re comfortable doing in public because everybody has different levels that they’re okay with. The thing that makes the comparison so stark isn’t that Harry and Meghan will hold hands, or kiss, it’s that they look comfortable with each other.
Even when William and Kate put their hands on each other’s back, or hold hands, or kiss they both look so uncomfortable. So either even that level of PDA is super uncomfortable to them, or that level of PDA is super uncomfortable to them with the person that they’re doing it with.
William doesnt care what happens to Kate and is often far in front of her. And/or hogging an umbrella for himself.
Walks away after presenting a trophy(they managed to bury the video of Kate looking crestfallen, for other couples that would be front page news), looks disgusted when she touches him.
Even for their Hallmark adds they never seem to look in each others eyes.
Meanwhile Kate looks overjoyed when given a morsel of attention by any other man.
Can you imagine Harry leaving it to another man to guide Meghan up the stairs when he’s next to her?
Even their posed photos look awkward. From the 10th anniversary photos on, they have just looked uncomfortable with each other.
The way the tabloids went crazy over the pda just made the BRF look outdated and made me wonder if they still use the sheet with a hole in it for marital relations. The BRF come across cold and unaffectionate because that is exactly who they are, the affectionate members end up treated like Princess Diana and the D&DoS.
And the BRF is the only European royal family who insists on avoiding all contact- every other royal couple walks arm-in-arm or hand-in-hand and look like perfectly normal spouses who have no problem whatsoever enjoying each other’s company.
The entrance of other couples at the Jordan wedding was a clear sign of how open and relaxed the other royals are publicly. William and Kate were the only ones who walked into the wedding with an arms length distance between them.
The Windsors have really become the obvious weirdos among the European royals – and I love that for them.
I’d only argue that Harry is equally as handsy with Meghan, just saying. But yeah they’re comfortable with each other and the way they touch each other is so natural that you know that’s how they touch when cameras aren’t around.
Same, if they are in motion, he is reaching for her hand immediately.
Harry and Meghan are truly mutually supportive of each other. Something Wank never were. Theirs is more like a marriage from the Middle Ages – a marriage of convenience in which to breed legitimate heirs. That’s it! There is no meeting of the minds or hearts like the Sussexes have!
I agree that Harry is just as handsy as Meghan. Most of the times that they are seen kissing or holding hands in public, it’s Harry leaning in for a kiss or reaching out for Meghan’s hand. You will even see when they are seated that it’s Harry who places his hands on Meghan’s knee. During their engagement interview and during their wedding, it was Harry who was holding Meghan’s hand and rubbing her fingers. They are EQUALLY IN LOVE with each other and they aren’t afraid to show it.
Totally agree with this.
He adores his wife.
Exactly. I love Harry’s manouvres when he has to switch hands but makes sure he’s holding her hand as much as possible.
I’ve always thought that’s one of the things that he loves most about Meghan, or that drew him to her – how physically affectionate she is. Spare made it clear (to me) that Harry grew up in a family with little to no physical contact after his mother died, and I think its obvious how much he needs the contact. He WANTS to touch her and have her touch him. He needs that connection.
They support each other in everything they do. They are each other’s best friend. They respect each other. That’s what true love is all about. They also have a deep friendship and I have always maintained that friendship is the glue that holds relationships together. The romance part of it is fine but the initial giddy-in-love stuff tends to cool down, and without friendship couples can drift apart. I don’t think WaNK ever had either love or friendship, it was a marriage of convenience for him and a marriage of lust to marry the heir for her.
I believe Chris Jackson was in Nepal with the Edinburghs and so didn’t make the trip to Invictus this year but Samir Hussain the photographer who took the famous umbrella photo was in Canada. It was interesting to see that all these royal photographers went to Invictus rather than remain on the Royal beat. It shows that it’s more lucrative to photograph Harry and Meghan than the working royals. One of the mean reasons why Harry and Meghan were always and still are attacked for their PDA is because William and Kate didn’t do the same in public. There’s no doubt William and Kate’s attempts at affection are due to the attention Harry and Meghan got while they were working royals. Harry and Meghan will always be the blueprint.
That is the real story. They have to travel internationally to stalk Harry and Meghan, and all of that expense is still worth it. We knew the monarchy would suffer when QEII died, but it’s in free fall.
From my perspective, it appears that 90% of the time Harry is the one reaching for Meghan. He’s extremely protective of her and besides the expression of his love for her, he makes sure he can react in an instant at the sign of any threat to her. He even watches the ground looking for cracks that try to trip her, lol. You can most times see him observing the surroundings for any signs of danger. Unlike TOB who walks away and could care less what’s happening behind him
Harry is warm and huggy like his mother. He has found the perfect wife.
I wonder wether W is affectionate with other women.
It is now (since HarryAndMeghan happened) that people are noticing the low-affection interaction between the then Cambridges, but
Willy was openly ruth toward his wife from day one.
On their wedding day he left her behind (infront of the entance of the building, whilst she was talking to somebody), and went ahead and into the car that was going to take them to their wedding reception.
On the other hand, gentleman Prince Harry guided his princess like James Bond into the open-top vintage Jaguar to their wedding reception at Frogmore House.
Willy is too full of himself, ill-mannered and most likely a misogynist.
*rude
Quote from a friend, someone in the know:
Tyler Perry: “These two looove each other. They’ve found each other. If I can’t have what they have, I don’t want it.”
Oprah had said something similar after her interview with H&M was aired, when asked by that same Hoda Kotb woman, who also interviewed Tyler Perry (notably on the matter of ‘their marriage’).
Oprah said this about her day with her crew filming the interview with them: “I’ve never met a couple so in sync as Harry and Meghan.”
From Royal photographers (yes, even that *ss Arthur E. also said this) in 2018:
They appreciated Meghan always acknowledged them & turned to the “press pit” so they could grab some good pictures when she was on Royal engagements, because WanK never turned to their directions, sometimes deliberately had their backs to the photographers or quickly went into the building, especially Willy. But the Royal print “reporters” criticized Duchess Meghan for being “fame-hunger” and abused Meghan in those tabloid articles.
Then sometimes in early 2019, I noticed the Wails began turning their faces & bodies to the press pit, sometimes even waved to them at their work engagements (you know, just like Meghan did), and around the same time Meghan stopped acknowledging these photographers, she just went to the engagement location with a smile on her face, greeted the hosts and went into the building.
Just the same double standard, no one (in UK) has ever called out the white KKK8 for being a fame wh0re.
Harry is the stereotypical Book Boyfriend lol, he’s always reaching for Meghan, standing by her, beaming with pride, protecting her etc. She obviously doesn’t mind the PDA because she is equally affectionate with him and her friends. Touch is their love language. They’ve been holding hands since their first official outing together as a couple at the Invictus Games in Toronto and they’ve never stopped.
As for Kate and William, I think the most affectionate they ever looked apart from their wedding was the first few years after they got married and when they had George. Not every couple has to be touchy feely but they’ve looked like roommates for years now. It was painfully obvious at the Jordanian royal wedding. Kate looked miserable.
@villerose
At the wedding, only Kate (and her family) were happy, but not because of love, but because after 10 years they managed to drag William to the altar. What kind of love is that when during the wedding Kate asks William “if he is happy/satisfied”.
Can you imagine such a question Meghan asked Harry??? When you take an oath of love, you don’t ask something obvious, at most you shout – I am happy
And as for when Georg was born, I remind you that William went away for a few months right after he was born, among others to Jaccy.
There are also photos and videos from that period from a nightclub, where he is having a drunken party with women.
I also remember Harry saying a long time ago, or some H&W colleague, that if it wasn’t for Harry, the wedding might not have happened. William was in a terrible state and Harry locked him in the church room and after half an hour they brought William back to normal and walked him down the aisle. He had been drinking heavily the night before but he hadn’t sobered up, he looked awful and didn’t want to get married. Harry organised it and it worked.
I mean, if it hadn’t been for the pressure from the palace and Carole Middleton to make the decision, he would never have done it, but from the beginning Kate spent more time with her mother than with Will. First in the palace, then when Charles threw out Carole, who he spitefully called “the queen” because of her behaviour, and then in her house.
William may not have been as cruel to Kate publicly then (he was in private), but he’s had enough of her now. He has no balls, never has, he’s always been a coward and a tyrant.