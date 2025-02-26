Karla Sofia Gascon will attend the Oscars & Netflix is paying for her trip

Everything has been mercifully quiet around Karla Sofia Gascon for the past two weeks. She finally understood that she was not helping her situation by continuing to give self-pitying interviews in the wake of her vile tweets coming out. Again, this was not one or two poorly-worded tweets – these were dozens (if not hundreds) of bigoted, racist, homophobic, Islamophobic, pro-Nazi tweets. Well, this week, the Hollywood Reporter published a guest column called “Karla Sofia Gascon Deserves Better.” It was hilariously unhinged, like “what’s so bad about offending every marginalized group in Western civilization after all?” It was written by a Brit. You can read it here if you want to see a really delusional take on Gascon.

Meanwhile, some actual news. Weeks ago, Netflix blocked Gascon from attending several awards shows. They refused to pay for her flights, hotels, car services, clothes and glam squad. So that’s why Gascon was missing from the PGAs, DGAs, Spirit Awards, SAG Awards and BAFTAs. It’s been an open question: will Gascon actually show up at the Oscars? I even said that I think she should – she may be an awful bigot, but she’s still an Oscar nominee and this will probably be the only time she’ll get to attend the Oscars. It looks like Netflix felt the same way, and they’ve agreed to pay the costs for Gascon to attend the ceremony:

Karla Sofia Gascón plans to be at the Oscars. Sources confirm that Netflix will pay for the “Emilia Pérez” star to attend the ceremony on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Gascón is nominated for best actress for her work in the Spanish-language musical. Details about her plans are still being finalized, including whether she will walk the carpet, stop for interviews or sit near her co-stars Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez and director Jacques Audiard. Gascón is also planning to attend the César Awards in Paris ahead of the Oscars on Feb. 28, according to sources. Gascón’s awards season campaign imploded when she came under fire for social media posts on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which she expressed controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars. In the aftermath, Gascón skipped the Critics Choice Awards, the BAFTA Film Awards and SAG Awards despite nominations at all three ceremonies.

[From Variety]

I would assume that Netflix is trying to manage everything around Gascon’s few appearances in the final stretch of the awards season. Meaning, I can’t imagine that Netflix would allow her to walk the carpet and do any red-carpet media at the Oscars, although maybe it will happen at the Cesars, you never know. I would also assume that Gascon will be seated with the Emilia Perez team at the Oscars. They wouldn’t seat a Best Actress nominee in Siberia, would they? Plus, you never know what kind of jokes Conan O’Brien will make and they might need to cut to Gascon for a joke or two.