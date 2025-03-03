Serena Williams stopped by Montecito to play Candyland with Princess Lili

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are mostly based in Florida. Serena and Venus have lived in or around Miami and West Palm Beach for much of their adult lives, usually in the same house or right down the road from one another. That changed a bit when Serena married Alexis – they have at least one home in California and I think they have multiple homes in Florida too? I’m honestly not sure. But my main point is that Serena doesn’t spend a ton of time in California these days, but whenever she does head to CA, I think she stops by Montecito to see the Sussex family. Over the weekend, Serena and the Duchess of Sussex both posted photos and videos from inside Casa de Sussex. Serena was playing Candyland with little Lilibet.

This is so sweet. Meghan posted a photo from the meet-up with the message “3 days until the party begins. All are invited” and she tagged Netflix. So this was absolutely about promoting With Love, Meghan. I think it’s cool/fine that Meghan has been showing her kids a little bit more on her social media too, even though the British media is in a snit about it. Because… how dare Meghan post photos and videos of the king’s grandchildren, I think? And the Royalist at the Daily Beast was especially offended that Meghan referred to Serena as an “aunty,” because… something about Meghan cutting off her toxic family? Whatever.