Selena Gomez wore a stunning Ralph Lauren gown to the Oscars: best of the night?

Selena Gomez was definitely one of the best-dressed women of the Oscars. I know I’ve been saying that about a lot of women, but I really do believe it – it was a surprisingly good night for fashion, albeit a bit boring and same-y overall. There were no huge trainwreck-style moments, at least that I saw, although Miley Cyrus really did try, bless her heart. Anyway, Selena has a shockingly good awards-season run, and her Ralph Lauren dress at the Oscars capped it all off. As a fellow big-rig hauler, I’ve been fascinated to see how Selena dresses for her large bust. She’s giving us a masterclass in clever tailoring and what I assume is smart foundation garments, including a minimizer of some variety. Selena’s team apparently based this on a Sofia Loren look, which makes sense. Her necklace is Bulgari, and yes, her fiance Benny Blanco was there. I would pay $50 to hear what Taylor Swift thinks of Selena’s fiance.
As for Miley Cyrus… yeah, she tried it. She wore a McQueen look with dumb gloves (is she Madonna??). Minus the gloves, the dress is fine, almost boring. But Miley’s styling included bleached brows and her whole face looked “off.”
Anok Yai wore Marni – eh. She’s so beautiful, but this looked so cheap.
H.E.R. also wore Ralph Lauren, like Selena. Someone always tries to channel Ferrero Rocher, and this year it was H.E.R.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
H.E.R. arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971212969, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971215842, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971228872, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971235191, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Selena Gomez arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971235207, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Miley Cyrus arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971235627, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
-
-
Red carpet arrivals at the 97th Annual Academy Awards held at Dolby Theater
Featuring: Anok Yai
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 02 Mar 2025
Credit: Jennifer Bloc/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
Selena Gomez’s Oscar look is my favorite of all time. On any red carpel, at any event ever. She was absolutely breathtaking. The dress was stunning. The color and the fit. I didn’t think anything would ever beat Renee Zellweger in that yellow dress but Selena did it.
Perfection.
Poor Miley… I don’t think she liked that dress at all. She didn’t feel comfortable in it and it showed. Her face definitely looks like it has too much Botox or something in it.
I hate when celebs copy each other. First Ariana did this dumb eyebrow look, now Miley and Gaga are joining in. No originality.
Stunning. The running joke in my house is me wondering if Selena wakes up in the morning and is surprised at her own magnificence staring back at her… and last night I got my answer. Yes, she’s fully aware.
Serena’s dress was the perfect color against her skin. I love the shape of the dress on her but the side boob area looked strange to me for some reason. She did look beautiful all the same. Miley looked like her mother at first glance. Her dress and hair were very nice but her gloves were unnecessary. H.E.R. had a beautiful color against her skin also but the belt design was a little weird.
“As a fellow big-rig hauler….” HAHAHA DEAD. I am so using this to describe myself from now on, thank you Kaiser!
and agree, Selena looked absolutely gorgeous, probably best of the night from head to toe and Anok Yai’s stylist did her dirty, she is a beautiful woman and could have knocked it out of the park without a dress that looks like a toilet cover made out of boat tarp. Just no
Selena looked gorgeous. Just perfect. I liked Miley’s dress but not the gloves.
Selena looked great!! She looks so very happy and that’s nice to see and made her all the more beautiful.
Selena Gomez and Demi Moore had two of my favourite looks of the entire night, but if I had to choose between them it would def. be Selena. Head to toe, she looks flawless.
Selena’s dress was gorgeous. I think sometimes that shade can wash the wearer out but it just made her shine. I also loved how classic her hair and makeup were.
Selena was perfect.
Yes, Selena was by far the best look of the night., I knew it as soon as I saw her. Just perfection. Peak classic Hollywood glamour.