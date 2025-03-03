Selena Gomez wore a stunning Ralph Lauren gown to the Oscars: best of the night?

Selena Gomez was definitely one of the best-dressed women of the Oscars. I know I’ve been saying that about a lot of women, but I really do believe it – it was a surprisingly good night for fashion, albeit a bit boring and same-y overall. There were no huge trainwreck-style moments, at least that I saw, although Miley Cyrus really did try, bless her heart. Anyway, Selena has a shockingly good awards-season run, and her Ralph Lauren dress at the Oscars capped it all off. As a fellow big-rig hauler, I’ve been fascinated to see how Selena dresses for her large bust. She’s giving us a masterclass in clever tailoring and what I assume is smart foundation garments, including a minimizer of some variety. Selena’s team apparently based this on a Sofia Loren look, which makes sense. Her necklace is Bulgari, and yes, her fiance Benny Blanco was there. I would pay $50 to hear what Taylor Swift thinks of Selena’s fiance.

As for Miley Cyrus… yeah, she tried it. She wore a McQueen look with dumb gloves (is she Madonna??). Minus the gloves, the dress is fine, almost boring. But Miley’s styling included bleached brows and her whole face looked “off.”

Anok Yai wore Marni – eh. She’s so beautiful, but this looked so cheap.

H.E.R. also wore Ralph Lauren, like Selena. Someone always tries to channel Ferrero Rocher, and this year it was H.E.R.