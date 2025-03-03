Selena Gomez wore a stunning Ralph Lauren gown to the Oscars: best of the night?

Selena Gomez was definitely one of the best-dressed women of the Oscars. I know I’ve been saying that about a lot of women, but I really do believe it – it was a surprisingly good night for fashion, albeit a bit boring and same-y overall. There were no huge trainwreck-style moments, at least that I saw, although Miley Cyrus really did try, bless her heart. Anyway, Selena has a shockingly good awards-season run, and her Ralph Lauren dress at the Oscars capped it all off. As a fellow big-rig hauler, I’ve been fascinated to see how Selena dresses for her large bust. She’s giving us a masterclass in clever tailoring and what I assume is smart foundation garments, including a minimizer of some variety. Selena’s team apparently based this on a Sofia Loren look, which makes sense. Her necklace is Bulgari, and yes, her fiance Benny Blanco was there. I would pay $50 to hear what Taylor Swift thinks of Selena’s fiance.

As for Miley Cyrus… yeah, she tried it. She wore a McQueen look with dumb gloves (is she Madonna??). Minus the gloves, the dress is fine, almost boring. But Miley’s styling included bleached brows and her whole face looked “off.”

Anok Yai wore Marni – eh. She’s so beautiful, but this looked so cheap.

H.E.R. also wore Ralph Lauren, like Selena. Someone always tries to channel Ferrero Rocher, and this year it was H.E.R.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to “Selena Gomez wore a stunning Ralph Lauren gown to the Oscars: best of the night?”

  1. SIde Eye says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:36 am

    Selena Gomez’s Oscar look is my favorite of all time. On any red carpel, at any event ever. She was absolutely breathtaking. The dress was stunning. The color and the fit. I didn’t think anything would ever beat Renee Zellweger in that yellow dress but Selena did it.

    Perfection.

    Reply
  2. Orangegirl says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:37 am

    Poor Miley… I don’t think she liked that dress at all. She didn’t feel comfortable in it and it showed. Her face definitely looks like it has too much Botox or something in it.

    Reply
    • Carrie says:
      March 3, 2025 at 8:58 am

      I hate when celebs copy each other. First Ariana did this dumb eyebrow look, now Miley and Gaga are joining in. No originality.

      Reply
  3. Rai says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:43 am

    Stunning. The running joke in my house is me wondering if Selena wakes up in the morning and is surprised at her own magnificence staring back at her… and last night I got my answer. Yes, she’s fully aware.

    Reply
  4. Nerd says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:44 am

    Serena’s dress was the perfect color against her skin. I love the shape of the dress on her but the side boob area looked strange to me for some reason. She did look beautiful all the same. Miley looked like her mother at first glance. Her dress and hair were very nice but her gloves were unnecessary. H.E.R. had a beautiful color against her skin also but the belt design was a little weird.

    Reply
  5. Lady Esther says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:47 am

    “As a fellow big-rig hauler….” HAHAHA DEAD. I am so using this to describe myself from now on, thank you Kaiser!

    and agree, Selena looked absolutely gorgeous, probably best of the night from head to toe and Anok Yai’s stylist did her dirty, she is a beautiful woman and could have knocked it out of the park without a dress that looks like a toilet cover made out of boat tarp. Just no

    Reply
  6. Thelma says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:50 am

    Selena looked gorgeous. Just perfect. I liked Miley’s dress but not the gloves.

    Reply
  7. Susan Collins says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:50 am

    Selena looked great!! She looks so very happy and that’s nice to see and made her all the more beautiful.

    Reply
  8. LadyMTL says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:52 am

    Selena Gomez and Demi Moore had two of my favourite looks of the entire night, but if I had to choose between them it would def. be Selena. Head to toe, she looks flawless.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    March 3, 2025 at 8:54 am

    Selena’s dress was gorgeous. I think sometimes that shade can wash the wearer out but it just made her shine. I also loved how classic her hair and makeup were.

    Reply
  10. Kiki says:
    March 3, 2025 at 9:02 am

    Selena was perfect.

    Reply
  11. Sue says:
    March 3, 2025 at 9:03 am

    Yes, Selena was by far the best look of the night., I knew it as soon as I saw her. Just perfection. Peak classic Hollywood glamour.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment