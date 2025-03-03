King Charles met with President Zelenskyy at Sandringham over the weekend

Last Friday, Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy sat in the Oval Office with Donald Trump, JD Vance and Marco Rubio. Zelenskyy, who has survived multiple assassination attempts and has kept his country together through three years of Russia’s deadly invasion and warfare, had to listen as Vance and Trump disparaged him and his country. Trump and Vance childishly berated him using Vladimir Putin’s talking points and it was one of the most grotesque spectacles in modern history. It was completely humiliating for all Americans, that Trump and Vance behaved that way and spoke the way they did to a man who was supposed to be our ally.
What happened next was a panic from Europe, from NATO and from all of America’s allies. European leaders reacted instantly to show their complete support for Ukraine and Zelenskyy, and there were several huge setpieces thrown together quickly. Zelenskyy was immediately invited to England, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with him at Downing Street less than 24 hours after the repulsive scenes in the White House. Starmer also quickly arranged for a photo-op between Zelenskyy and King Charles – Zelenskyy was invited to Sandringham, and he met one-on-one with King Charles for several hours at Charles’s private home. This was a complete diplomatic masterclass by Starmer and Charles, honestly. It helps that Charles has already shown significant support for Zelenskyy personally and Ukraine broadly – there’s a lot of history there.
Not only did Starmer get Zelenskyy the Downing Street and Sandringham photocalls, he also brought more than a dozen world leaders together over the weekend in England to show their unwavering support for Ukraine. Among them: Nato secretary general Mark Rutte, Netherlands’ Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, Czech Republic’s Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Antonio Costa, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Romania’s Interim President Ilie Bolojan, Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk. This is officially the end of the US’s influence in Europe, if not the symbolic end to a century’s worth of NATO alliances.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I was despondent when Kamala Harris wasn’t elected. My God I didn’t know how much of a disaster it was. With Trump in office we’ve lost our position as leader of the free world. Our founding fathers must be turning in their graves.
There are prophecies that had folks scratching their heads because to be fulfilled, America has to be incredibly diminished on the world stage. Welp, enter Trump, the devil’s puppet, and there you go…
Did yall hear the question from the British journalist in the Oval Office asking if the PM and Trump had discussed Trump’s intention to annex Canada?
He very carefully framed it as a realm under the rule of King Charles. Because Trump loves royalty.
Most are speculating that that’s the first time Trump even heard that the UK and Canada had actual real governmental ties.
Hmm…this would look better if he and Starmer hadn’t made a grovelling invitation to Trump the day before. Now people are calling for the British Government to rescind the invitation to Trump for a second state visit.
I’ve already written to my MP and waiting to see what protests are planned for the orange one’s visit if it is not rescinded.
Thanks for reminding me that this is an option!
Great idea I will do that now.
Great, Jane!
Really good to see how we are all coming together. And when I say “all”, I include Americans that are protesting, boycotting the worst companies, writing to their politicians, posting about issues online etc. You’re still our friends. You’re not alone!
I also have MASSIVE respect for Ukraine. Thanks to them Russia is weakened by a lot. If they hadn’t stood fast, Russia would already be messing around with other countries and creating even more chaos.
Kaiser, thank you for writing about this!
@Amy Bee …while that may be true it also helps that William and not Charles, is the one who has met and taken photos with Trump since he was elected.
The state visit will go ahead as planned because Starmer is very much about being all things to all people. Charles won’t have any say in the matter because when it comes to government matters he has little autonomy. The government tells him what to do and he will do it. The situation in Ukraine is a mess and I can’t see how it is going to be resolved at the moment. I’m worried for the world honestly.
Will it? If it were the queen, I would say yes but Charles has already refused to attend at least one State dinner because he disagreed with the international policies of the country, to wit China.
And Charles didn’t just not show up and have it excused as his being ill or having something else he needed to do, no, it was made clear at the time that Charles was not attending the dinner because of his aversion to being in the same room with the Premier given China’s policies, if I remember correctly, specifically toward Tibet.
Or, maybe it will be William’s first state dinner that he will lead?!
If there is even a 1% chance that grovelling to Trump helps Ukraine then it is worth it. Dignity and the high road are nice but they are luxuries that can’t be afforded right now by a Europe that has a psychopathic Putin dropping bombs on its doorstep.
@Helen where do you get the impression that grovelling to Trump will help Ukraine? During the last Trump administration the UK government grovelled in the hope of a trade deal and got nothing. Putin has done no grovelling nor has the Israeli government but both seem to be getting everything they want because Trump admires ‘strong men’.
The only result that would happen from groveling to Trump would be him strutting around like a conceited peacock bellowing about how EVERYONE should bow down to him. It wouldn’t change his mind about tariffs or invading Canada/Panama/Greenland or decimating health care, education, etc. one whit.
Thanks to decades of poor decision making of by American and European leaders, Europe is dependent on the USA for it’s protection. We aren’t even able to use the US made weapons we have without America’s say so because they are dependent on US tech support. One of the reasons that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban so quickly is because they were not given the functionality to use their own weapons without American support. Even the data on these weapon systems that we supposedly own is actually owned by the American manufacturers and can’t be accessed by their ‘owners’.
You can talk about standing up to Trump all you want but if Trump leaves NATO now then Russia has the potential to take back all of Eastern Europe.
I know grovelling is unlikely to work but it’s the only option we have. Unlike Americans, Europeans did not get a vote in the US election so we have no choice but to grovel in the hope that it gives us time to rearm. The alternative is a return to the days of the Iron Curtain.
@Helen, apparently that’s not the case for the French, as they wanted to be more independent from the USA.
People sometimes think the French are stuck up or whatever, but turns out they were absolutely right about this.
Poland has been developing a domestic military industry as well, though also using American stuff
There is no way they are cancelling the visit. UK left EU, they need favorable trade agreement with USA now. Yes, british people don’t like Trump, but if the economy worsens, they will vote for someone else who will promise to fix it.
One good thing, whatever Trump says, UK is gonna continue supporting Ukraine. Even Boris who got a lot of Russian money and favors has been a good supporter for Ukraine, he even tried to convince Trump, but obviously failed.
The US economy has about a month of life left in it. Trade deals with us aren’t going to be worth much when the inevitable crash happens.
They are trying to save NATO. I get the desperation.
Yes Chuckles can be very diplomatic when he wants and this was one of those times and I will give him a good for him on this occasion. He welcomed Zelensky and gave him a few hours ( which is more than he gives his own son) of his time.
He was just doing what the government told him to do. I don’t give him much credit here. The bulk of the diplomacy is being carried out by the politicians. Charles is just there for the photo ops. The UK government did the right thing but the royals are just figureheads in this instance. Show up, smile, take pictures. Something any ceremonial head of state would do.
@Julia: Exactly. Starmer told Charles that he had to meet Zelenskyy. Just as he was told to write a letter to Trump inviting him to the UK.
Sure, but would William have been able to pull off the genuinely welcoming photo op Charles did?
Yes all of that is true but he didn’t have to give him hours of his time. He could have simply had the photo op and chat for thirty minutes and be done but Chuckles went a little bit further with it so for that I gave him props.
Agreed @CIOTOG KC met Zelensky at very short notice on a Sunday. It was a very public show of support for a beleaguered President. Trump is potty and also potty about UK monarch so this meeting was important. If asked to join this meeting yesterday would FK have agreed to break into his weekend?
Visuals mean a LOT in this instance and Chuck did the right thing. The UK and Europe have to present a united front now to rub Trump’s ugly orange face in the pile of sh*t he’s created and show him and his criminal administration that America is quickly becoming a pariah.
William would have botched it up. Trying hard to be a statesman which he can never truly be.
I really can’t stand KCIII, but Trump does. Therefore I’m gladand grateful that Charles showed up for Zelensky so publically. Next step would be to show up for his younger son who is also bullied by Trump and his deranged fans… Oh wait, he can’t. A king doesn’t do politics!
And the younger son –the elder son is obsessed with him. Charles does not lift a finger about that.
As cool as Harry is, I don’t think you can accurately equate him to the democratically elected leader of a country suffering from invasion.
This is the start of the Russian invasion into the U.S. as well. When Russian politicians are praising your President for his foreign policy that is saying a lot. Also FPOTUS has stopped all cyber defense against Russia so I hope everyone has their credit bureaus frozen as at least a first line of personal defense. But the threats are much worse institutionally. That’s why I really don’t understand the Dems strategy to just “wait it out.” While irreparable harm is being done. Once secrets and systems are stolen, they can’t be unstolen. What cowardly incompetence from the Dems. https://open.substack.com/pub/heathercoxrichardson/p/march-2-2025?r=khv7u&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email
The Democrats have to wait it out, they have no power. It’s our job not to wait it out. It takes 3.5% of the American population to strike and disrupt and we can overthrow this fascist regime. Stop complaining and be the change you want. This is not business as usual. We no longer do business with Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Nestle, Tesla, X, etc. We bring 3 plus friends to protests and town halls. We F*cking show up because together we have power. Sign your strike card today!
MAGA has control of all three branches of the government, and the Democrats do not. So there is very little they can do, at least from a governing standpoint, beyond expressing their opposition and waiting. It is not the Democrats’ job to save the MAGAs from their terrible plans – only the people most affected by what is happening ( i.e. Americans) can do that. Don’t wait, let it be known that Agent Orange doesn’t speak for you!
I wish people would stop sh*tting on Democrats. They are absolutely doing all they can given how constrained they are by the lack of numbers. It’s up to us now. We the people. Stay in touch in your community to learn about real actions being taken. And damn it, vote! Every chance you get. Not third party. For Democrats. They’re not perfect but don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
Good to see Europe coming together, good to see the UK trying to make up for their blunders only days before, only for them to forget (?) to invite the very important Baltic countries, allies, and supporters of Ukraine — Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania.
Seriously, don’t they have any diplomats working in their Foreign Office? Major blunder and unforced error.
The symbolic value of seeing Zelenskyy at Sandringham can’t be rated high enough.
OT, but can Europe please offer JT a job or adopt him, after Canada treated him so appalingly — and make Canada join the EU to take the UK’s place?
OT2: there’s rumors swirling here that Felon47’s maladministration wants to take the US out of more international organisations — like NATO and UN.
It’s not a safe move for the Baltic countries. Putin has them in his sights. He will use anything as an excuse to attack to try to get redo on the ussr.
There’s also rumours floating around that Trump will withdraw from NORAD, leaving Canada’s north border basically unprotected. One more reason for Canada to join the EU.
Thankfully Huevo did not attend.
I am ashamed of my country for electing this government. It’s only going to get worse, and at this point Ukraine must win, what happened in that Oval Office literally brought me to tears with a sense of complete hopelessness for the future of this country… I hope the sane nations continue to unite and support Zelenskyy and Ukraine. Even though I can’t stand Chuck, supporting Zelenskyy I fully support.
SO deeply shameful. I’m still not over it. And I’m still angry. It’s good to see people rallying around Zelensky. My heart is with the him and the people of Ukraine. I’m so sorry as a country we voted for these insecure bullies. They are not who men should be, not who humans should be.
This is a really important showing up for a man and country being bullied and gaslit. A public clapback masterclass
Wonderful to everyone who came together. That dropping everything to show up and fly in. Chefs kiss
Some Leaders still inviting trump close does read as soft politicking not pandering. Those same leaders showed up hard for Ukraine and zelensky. Not afraid to show Trump up. That is the masterclass too. Not backing down from the bully or hiding their true feelings to pander. In politics they crowd rushed in to have zelensky’s front, back and sides
Trump will get the message if he wants to be invited to the business meetings. He just got the same public rebuking he gave zelensky. This time deserved and by a full contingent of zelensky supporters.
The thing about Trump is that he has a massive ego and needs to have his ass kissed. That’s all there is to him. He can change his mind in a second depending on how he’s treated. And when treated like he’s the best thing since sliced bread, he does what people want him to do. So invite him, treat him like royalty, even though you know he’s scum (but a very powerful scum), and hope it does miracles.
No matter how he’s treated, he’s only there for the 1% — Bezos, Zuckerberg, et al. He’s still a greedy, grifting, fascist, misogynistic, racist POS who doesn’t give a crap about regular folks.
No matter how he’s treated or how much praise is lavished on him, he’ll be there for Putin over even the 1%. He has shown that time and time again.
It’s about diplomacy and trying to retain some support for the USA in nato. They aren’t pandering – they are acting off of trumps psychological profile in order to maintain some leverage.
Exactly. The first time, literally all they did was pander, thinking this is the way to get an agreement. Oh, maybe they got an agreement , which trump will ignore or forget when it suits him. Trump expects people to keep agreements to him never the other way.
Second time, they finally understand what all abused people understand pandering is ineffectual. Gets one locked in deeper. trump will betray anyone and everyone. Pandering is not a strategy one uses with a psycopath, sociopath, narcissist or reneger of agreements.
Trump has power so they cannot ignore him, yet he is a liar and fraud who has no interest but self interest so don’t bother pandering. Thankfully the leaders are not pandering anymore
It feels like they are on a group chat. Like they all agreed that the ones not being bullied right now are best placed to softly not ignore Trump but they agreed solidarity to each other regardless is their only real power move.
It occurred to me this morning that the Orange one has sold this country and its friends to Putin, Musk and Project 2025 out of revenge and an inability to assume accountability for all of his many reprehensible choices.
Truly the “smallest man that ever lived”
I HAVE NEVER BEEN SO HAPPY TO SEE THOSE SAUSAGE HANDS.
Lol
Same.
Finally a not embarrassing / repugnant move by those hands.
One of the few times I’ve been happy to see Charles, frankly.
This is a very serious situation and I can’t image Peg in this role. Harry would make a better statesman, IMO.
Interesting that the neo-fascist Meloni is siding with Ukraine, against fellow-fascist Putin. Wonder what that’s about.
Fashist perhaps, but Meloni, unlike Trump, is not an actual idiot and understands how dangerous Putin can be. There’s nothing for her to gain from Putin invading Ukraine and possibly beyond.
Yeah, I hope this sends a message to Trump, who worships the British royals. So glad it happened.
Just a PSA for those who may not know (I didn’t until recently) – President Zelenskyy spells his name with two Ys at the end, That’s the way it’s listed in his passport. The single Y is what Russia uses (has to do with differences in translation from Cyrillic — same reason Ukrainians spell it Kyiv while Russians do Kiev). Not criticizing – just sharing!
Still convinced King Charles sent a letter to Trump and had it presented to show that Trump is illiterate
Either illiterate or needs glasses to read but sees them as a sign of weakness, because of course he does.
As a Canadian, I am proud of Trudeau for snagging an invite to a European meeting. I hope Canada continues to align more with the EU and less with the US.
I hope so also, and I’m from the states.. if we are going to fail as a nation and implode from within we will need you to be united. The future is a scary thought for those of us that actually read Project 2025 and know history and we definitely will not be on the right side of history after this, it is extremely heartbreaking to watch the insanity I did not vote for.
I really hope that this will be the wake-up call for Europe to just start acting independently from the US. The spectacle from last week of Macron and Starmer having to go talk to a dangerous and senile man-child was seriously grotesque. The problem now is that Trump has his useful idiots in most European countries who were more than happy to try to justify the sh*t that happened on friday.
Grotesque, yes, but both fact-checked the idiot in chief in real time. Starmer was too polite, though, when trump cut him off.
Zelenskyy was ‘taken aback’ by public’s support for Ukraine
Sir Keir Starmer says Volodymyr Zelenskyy was “taken aback” by the crowd of people in Whitehall who cheered him as he entered Downing Street over the weekend.
He says it was a reminder that the British government and the public “stand in unwavering support behind him and the people of Ukraine here”.
The Russians played the long game. Isolate Britian with Brexit, weaken the Commonwealth further and force a closer relationship with the USA, then clusterfuck the USA with magat lunacy. The people who went down the rabbithole willl never grasp the levels of lies and manipulation that went into fueling brexit and magat agenda. The free press has fallen. I haven’t seen one major news article in the wake of the horrific press conference that pointed out that mango’s first impeachment was for denying the Ukraine aid unless the Ukraine provided dirt on Biden and Hunter. As horrid as Charles has been in his personal life, he has always been prepared, willing to work and polished in his royal role. Can you imagine Will-not working on the weekend, no matter the crisis? Willy would not have sobered up and rolled off his Russian mole when told to by government, especially on a weekend.
@TN Democrat I checked and Will DID work on a Saturday 7 December 2024 when he met Trump when Notre Dame officially reopened. Sadly we all know Will doesn’t do what he doesn’t want to do : did he leap at the offer of meeting Trump even though it ate into his weekend ? He looked to be thrilled to be seen with Trump then. I was thinking yesterday when I saw KC with Zelenskyy that Junior wouldn’t have altered his weekend plans!
Warms my heart to see that photo of the European leaders gathered around Zelenskyy. And saddens me not to see American representation. What happened Friday was ruinous.
Zelenskyy is a real treat of a human being
I like everything about him, his manner, his clothes and footwear, which speak volumes on his priorities and his cause, the way he stands, holds himself, greets people, speaks up for himself, but doesn’t waste too much emotional energy trying to speak to a liar, just enough to state facts and keep his head cool, Letting trumps inaccuracy sink himself, his smile in these pictures, his relief at being supported, invited and cheered, his courage, his honor, his dedication to his country and being a real verifiable leader to talk amongst leaders for his fellow countrypeople.
Take note other leaders, do not bow to trump. Be zelenskyy.
I hope Chuckles gave him bags of cash!
And it is very good to see Zelenskyy having support.
It’s a romantic fantasy to imagine that Ukraine is an ally of the US. Ukraine is a victim and a problem and the only reason we’re involved is because Europe is terrified. Despite all the money that’s been poured into Ukraine prior administrations have never wanted to directly engage against Russia and I don’t believe anyone in the US wants that now. The US can’t provide the same security guarantees to Ukraine as we would to its NATO allies, but that’s what Zelensky wants and that would lead to war with Russia. There has to be an end game and there hasn’t been enough serious talk about that.