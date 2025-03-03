“The Oscar broadcast went 50 minutes over” links

The Oscars broadcast ran 50 minutes OVER their time slot. It would literally be the easiest thing to cut an hour from the show – none of that stupid James Bond tribute, dump several of Conan O’Brien’s bits, etc. [LaineyGossip]
Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro partied together post-Oscars. [Just Jared]
Jacques Audiard is such a d-bag, I’m sorry. [Buzzfeed]
Tyra Banks regrets some ANTM stuff.[Socialite Life]
Is The White Lotus “stuck” in prestige auto-pilot?[Pajiba]
Kate Hudson keeps hustling! [Go Fug Yourself]
The trailer for Secret Mall Apartment. [OMG Blog]
More photos of Kylie Jenner’s Miu Miu look. [RCFA]
It was a pleasant surprise to see Daryl Hannah at the Oscars! [Seriously OMG]
A Prison Brides star got arrested. [Starcasm]
What was the first film to win Best Picture? [Hollywood Life]
If I had not seen the post here I never would’ve known it happened.. I honestly don’t mind that I was that out of the loop.
The show was scheduled to be 3.5 hrs. The producers said they gave up on trying to do 3.
On my local (CST) cable, they had blocked out 6-10 pm for the oscars, so I actually thought the show ended early, lol. I was thinking that they should have given the big winners more time for their acceptance speeches instead of rudely playing them off.
The dance number about saving time with Conan was not necessary and too too much time. Also the Bond song and dance routine should have been cut.
Agreed. There was a lot of advertising for the film industry in general built into the show, more than ever before. The James Bond tribute was just annoying.
I stopped watching the Oscars years ago. Watching it was such a slog. Now that we have YouTube, I can just watch the highlights.
Same.
Ditto!
You know the more I think about it the more it sucked. Conan on his own was ok but that Bond thing was pointless. Meh.
I’ll laugh at anything Conan says. I was happy to see him. I think it’s the rest of the celebrities that I didn’t have much interest in.
I would have cut the Bond tribute. The bit about wasting time too. Other than that, I loved the show. I used to hate the Oscar song performances. Too long. This ran much smoother.
Conan was the best part of the Oscar’s, and he’s the only reason I bothered to watch this year.
Maybe not spending 30 minutes on the show opening and monologue might have helped. The first category is Best Supporting Actor, and it was just over 30 minutes before the category was even introduced. I always watch the opening because that sets the pace for the evening, and last night was just a mess. Still haven’t figured out why the Best Song noms weren’t performed, but yet other musical numbers were (and not impressively done) that took up so much time.
100% agree. i also didn’t understand giving a 3 song set to the Wicked duo in the beginning of the show and then not giving time for all the nominated songs. Seems like every year the planners do at least one really stupid thing that is short-sighted and irritates the audience.
That mall apartment story is wild!
Totally agree! I’ve never heard about this. The trailer definitely has me eager to see the documentary.
‘Let’s all live at the mall.’ That’s a documentary to watch. Forget serial killer or cults. Artsy people in secret mall apartments. Yeah!
The Bond tribute was really a farewell to the films (it’s one of the oldest franchises in film history).
Since Amazon purchased MGM, whether any more Bond productions are made for the big screen is highly doubtful. While still in the mix, the Broccoli family no longer has final say over the Bond films.
I suspect Amazon will offer up some revisionist clap trap serialize for streaming.
I loved seeing Daryl Hannah and Mick Jagger coming out so full of life and fun👏👏
That 50 minute calculation is weird to me. In my TV listings app, it said it was scheduled to end at 1032pm and I think Conan said good night at 1046. At any rate, I was glad for the earlier start time this year.
Was it all Adrian Brody’s speech?
It only seemed that way.
The cringe factor was intense.
I was gonna say that but I liked that he went on anyway.
The Oscars are usually so excruciatingly boring so I skip them and watch bits I wanna see on YouTube.
Adrian Brody has a sense of self-importance. I left the room and washed my face and when I came back, my husband said, “He’s still talking.”
The first film to win an Oscar for best picture. I didn’t click on the link but I’m gonna try and jeopardy this bc I feel like I remember this from jeopardy. I may get it wrong. I’m going to guess it happened one night with Clark Gable. I’m not sure I have the title correct but I remember the film bc it depicted Hoovervilles and the effects of the great depression. And that’s my film talk for the day .
Edit-clicked the link and I was wrong 😂
Nope. It was Wings. A movie about WWI. (And I did that without googling, just going on memory.)
Sooo…does this mean we’re waiting for tmw to discuss Meghan’s People Mag article?? Forget the stupid oscars lol, that’s what I really want!
(I did think Conan was funny, but the oscars as a whole just aren’t super interesting, not like the grammy’s where we at least get a bunch of interesting performances to punctuate all the speeches.)
That was really unexpected 😭😭 I saw the pic of the People cover and run here. How did the royal reporters who know every step H&M take not know about this interview before us? It is shocking, I am shocked 😂😂
I don’t even care that White Lotus is following a pretty obvious formula. It’s addictive and it’s not like there’s a shortage of obnoxious rich people to mock. Plus, c’mon, the dynamics between the three “friends” is so perfect, so accurate, so adolescent. And took a savage turn last night.