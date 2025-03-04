Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga at the VF Oscar party: a bridal mess?

I remember reading some internet analysis of what the Kardashian-Jenner thinnification meant culturally and economically. I forget what indicators the person used, but basically it was like, the thinner Kim Kardashian gets, the more likely America will face a recession and a return to a “heroin chic” aesthetic. I bring this up because suddenly, it looks like Kim Kardashian is no longer in her Ozempic Era. Kim wore this strapless white Balenciaga ball gown to the VF Oscar party and I know the acres of fabric are hiding her body, but I can tell from her bust and her face that she’s gained some weight back. Recession Watch over?? Nah, we’re going to need some new economic indicators.

Kendall Jenner in Mugler – this could have been interesting on someone with the pizzazz to pull it off and make it seem funny and sassy. Instead, Kendall just has a wet-blanket aesthetic.

Margaret Qualley in what I think is a custom Chanel (I could be wrong). The color is wrong? It’s too orange-red for her coloring, she needs a blue-red.

Ana de Armas’ party outfit made me laugh out loud. The bandeau top and the skirt… it’s hilarious.

Lizzo has been on a weight-loss kick for a few years and she honestly looks great. I have no idea about all of her legal issues, but she truly looks happy, healthy and glowing.

Stephanie Hsu – I hope she has a huge career, I love her so much and I’m still mad that Jamie Lee Curtis won supporting actress that year.

11 Responses to “Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga at the VF Oscar party: a bridal mess?”

  1. Josephine says:
    March 4, 2025 at 7:21 am

    I really liked Margaret Qualley’s dress, especially the shape of it.

    Kim looks like she topped off her implants. Her dress is a weird choice for a party – I guess she didn’t want anyone too near her. I’m close to feeling sorry for her these days. She seems so irrelevant and dated in everything she does. Even pimping her kid out is unoriginal.

    Reply
    • JoanCallamezzo says:
      March 4, 2025 at 7:31 am

      I was close to feeling sorry for her too because she didn’t wear any jewelry to the Oscars. I wondered if it’s because of the Paris attack. I wish that whole family would quietly go away though.

      Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    March 4, 2025 at 7:29 am

    Not a fan of either of the kartrashian/ Jenner outfits.

    Reply
  3. PunkyMomma says:
    March 4, 2025 at 7:46 am

    Kim’s dress is very bridal, the white is blinding.

    I also feel Stephanie Hsu should have won—she was superb in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

    Reply
  4. Velvet Elvis says:
    March 4, 2025 at 7:48 am

    Giant wad of paper towels or rumpled bedsheets…I can’t tell?! Either way its not good. Combined with the severe unflattering hairstyle and boring lack of accessories (unless you count her massive boobs), this look isn’t doing Kim any favors.

    Reply
    • AMB says:
      March 4, 2025 at 8:53 am

      Is Kim’s dress supposed to be all tight in the back like that or is she stretching the fabric over her tush? If that’s an intentional design feature, it’s an unflattering costume, not a gown.

      Reply
  5. Noor says:
    March 4, 2025 at 8:09 am

    Gah , a lot of miss and little or no hits

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    March 4, 2025 at 8:36 am

    Kim’s definitely gained some weight back. The Fail had some paparazzi swimsuit pics of her from a beach photo shoot and she looked back to her old size to me. I don’t mind the dress, it’s kind of cute.

    Reply
  7. Kitten says:
    March 4, 2025 at 8:49 am

    Lizzo looks gorgeous–her styling is perfection–but I wish the dress was only sheer at the bottom. Like, I love the construction but I think it would have a better flow and be more flattering if she sheerness started right above her knees.

    The rest is all awful IMO.

    Reply
  8. HeatherC says:
    March 4, 2025 at 9:19 am

    Ana’s outfit is better than Lily Rose’s (bandeau top and skirt). I’m distracted by all the rumpled wrinkles and weird fit in the back, I almost count on Kardashians being tacky so I was I dont know, let down? Kendall tried to be vamp but she can’t pull it off

    Reply
  9. February pisces says:
    March 4, 2025 at 9:45 am

    The vanity fair party outfits were a collective disappointment. Everyone across the board failed. Atleast the actual awards had some good looks.

    Reply

