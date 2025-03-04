Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga at the VF Oscar party: a bridal mess?

I remember reading some internet analysis of what the Kardashian-Jenner thinnification meant culturally and economically. I forget what indicators the person used, but basically it was like, the thinner Kim Kardashian gets, the more likely America will face a recession and a return to a “heroin chic” aesthetic. I bring this up because suddenly, it looks like Kim Kardashian is no longer in her Ozempic Era. Kim wore this strapless white Balenciaga ball gown to the VF Oscar party and I know the acres of fabric are hiding her body, but I can tell from her bust and her face that she’s gained some weight back. Recession Watch over?? Nah, we’re going to need some new economic indicators.

Kendall Jenner in Mugler – this could have been interesting on someone with the pizzazz to pull it off and make it seem funny and sassy. Instead, Kendall just has a wet-blanket aesthetic.

Margaret Qualley in what I think is a custom Chanel (I could be wrong). The color is wrong? It’s too orange-red for her coloring, she needs a blue-red.

Ana de Armas’ party outfit made me laugh out loud. The bandeau top and the skirt… it’s hilarious.

Lizzo has been on a weight-loss kick for a few years and she honestly looks great. I have no idea about all of her legal issues, but she truly looks happy, healthy and glowing.

Stephanie Hsu – I hope she has a huge career, I love her so much and I’m still mad that Jamie Lee Curtis won supporting actress that year.

