King Charles also had a ‘highly significant’ meeting with Justin Trudeau

King Charles happily met Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy this weekend in Sandringham. Prime Minister Keir Starmer spearheaded a vivid show of solidarity with Ukraine, inviting European leaders and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to England over the weekend and doing photocalls and meetings around Ukraine. All of this was in response to the catastrophic meeting in the Oval Office last Friday between Zelenskyy, JD Vance and Donald Trump, a meeting in which Vance and Trump openly spouted Kremlin talking points as they lied and berated Zelenskyy. There are now widespread calls in the UK for King Charles to rescind his invitation to Donald Trump to make another state visit. I think people are missing the larger point? None of this is really Charles’s call, although he seems to be in lockstep with the Starmer government about how he and his “royal soft power” should be deployed. The Times had this interesting piece about Charles’s moves, not only with Ukraine, but Canada as well:
Far from merely smoothing over the row between Trump and Zelensky, however, sources close to the King describe his current role as being three-fold: to show diplomacy in action by building bridges with America, by expressing continued European support for Ukraine and, last but not least, through his support for the Commonwealth realms.
The latter was seen in action when Charles met Justin Trudeau at Sandringham on Monday. The Canadian prime minister has had his own problems with the new US administration after Trump’s tariff threats. As King of Canada, Charles has an obligation to a country with which he has close ties. He visited 19 times before ascending the throne and has lifelong friends there. It was here, on a visit to Halifax in 2014, that the King, then Prince of Wales, shared his views on Putin, likening him to Hitler. The Kremlin was furious.
As monarch, Charles will need to be more subtle with his language. The palace knows that actions speak louder than words when they come from a monarch. Or rather, less is more.
The King has already deployed this method. Last month, a seemingly innocuous social media post on the official royal social media channels marked National Flag of Canada Day, not something the palace always commemorates. Coming during the height of Trump’s attack on Canada, however, those in the palace were aware of the power of such a message at such a time. In a signed, personal letter, Charles paid tribute to Canada as a “proud, resilient and compassionate country”. The symbol of the maple leaf, he said, “never fails to elicit a sense of pride and admiration as I recall with the deepest affection my many Canadian visits and friendships”.
A visit to Canada is surely overdue for a senior member of the royal family, so Trudeau will have been pleased to spend time discussing the issues of the day with the King. The meeting also showed that the King was determined to build transatlantic alliances of all kinds, not just with the US.
The King’s task is not an easy one. Aides not known for their hyperbole have noted privately that the past week has been an exceptional moment for royal diplomacy, and one not seen for years. Charles has been treading a diplomatic tightrope as he works to build alliances across countries while not breaching the political guardrails. The King is still undergoing treatment a year after his cancer diagnosis was announced. However, Charles is said to be determined to play a key diplomatic role at this crucial time.
A royal source said that the King was “very conscious” of his global responsibility and unique diplomatic role and determined to put that to good use. The source said: “It has been six days of royal diplomacy at its most delicate, deliberate and nuanced. His Majesty is very conscious of his responsibility globally, regionally and nationally — and passionately engaged in all the detail.”
The source described the King’s audiences with Zelensky on Sunday and Trudeau on Monday as being “routine but highly significant, given the global context”.
While I obviously don’t know for sure, I would assume that the Starmer government brought these meetings and photocalls to Charles and asked him to do them, and Charles immediately said yes. It was probably Charles’s idea – or his staff’s idea – to bring Zelenskyy to Sandringham and to stage the intimate photo-op by the fire as well. It was probably Charles’s call to speak to Zelenskyy privately for several hours too. None of this is Charles acting independently though, that’s my larger point. Starmer is using Charles to pursue a larger strategy. To his credit, Charles has been doing this very well. Once again, it helps that Charles was the most well-traveled Prince of Wales in history and he has decades-long relationships across the world. All of this makes Prince William’s sad little storyline about “Trump thinks Peggy is handsome, therefore Peggy is a global statesman” seem especially childish. Notice how they’re keeping William far away from these politically sensitive photo-ops and meetings too.
So glad the Commonwealth is circling the wagons and the UK is linking up with the EU to confront the orange bully. I’m American but I’ll be thrilled to see Trump taken down and discarded.
Someone’s got to do it. Our own Congress won’t stand up to Dipshit Hitler.
What is the UK going to do when William becomes king? Dealing with slime like Trump is part of the job he was born into. William and Kate willbe required to do the Trump state visit and leaving them out tells the world they are not up to the task.
Hopefully Charles will be around when that happens. William probably would want to leave Kate at home in any case
Does anyone know if Will plays golf so that he could, at least, play golf with Trump during the state visit? Last time Andrew played golf with him . Does Trump cheat at golf and would Will have to let him win?
William went to University near a famous golf course, I never saw a photo of him playing golf.
Maybe the injury from someone swinging a golf club at him and the injury when he was a child was so traumatic, William did not want to play golf ever.
Prince William has said that he was struck by a golf club as a child, leaving a scar on his head. He described the scar as a “Harry Potter scar” and said that he has never played golf again.
My thoughts exactly…
He is doing damage control after Keir Starmer threw Canada to the Fascist wolves on Friday and the Royal social media channels erupted in Canadians commenting about how many of us have historically died fighting for Britain.
But the thing about the Trump administration is they can’t even be respectful to the people who simp for them, so of course they insulted the U.K days later and the tides turned at home.
Most Canadians, including myself, really don’t give two hoots about King Charles and the monarchy, some going so far as to espouse anti-monarchy sentiments. However this is a very dark period of time — politically, economically, globally — during which the Commonwealth countries, especially Canada, and the EU countries must band together to fight back against the fascist regime of Trump in lockstep with Putin. We’re facing an economic meltdown the likes of which we haven’t seen since the two world wars, possibly even war as Trump keeps threatening to leave NATO and NORAD, a double whammy that would leave Canada’s northern border pretty much undefended from Russian incursion. This visible presentation of solidarity with Ukraine and Canada was a great move on KC’s and Starmer’s part and as much as I think little of the BRF, Charles is good at soft diplomacy. Trump’s bull-in-a-china-shop behaviour would not go over well with him.
Charles wants to remain king of Canada and is a pawn in a larger scheme that is the British “crown” to “take back” the “colonies” in America and have a monarch there too. The crown doesn’t want Canada to become America’s 51st state, they want all of Canada and the US to be governed by their monarch. I don’t think they anticipated these kind of attacks on Canada at the hands of the US government and they do not want Canada becoming a Republic. However, make no mistake, they see this as an opportunity to end US democracy and instate their monarch and I wouldn’t put it past Trump to both promise this to Charles and to ask him to make him King of the US. This is the real reason behind the heritage foundation going so hard at Harry. Because really, really they believe that Harry is trying to be king of the US. Because they are bananas. Dark times are ahead
Elno, is that you?
Canadian here – “A visit to Canada is surely overdue for a senior member of the royal family, ” Edward was here in Apr-2023, and Sophie in Nov-2023, not only did our Canadian press not care enough to cover any of their visit, but it flew under the radar of the UK press too, hahaha!
Locally, our press presented the King-Prime Minister meeting as “discussions of Canada’s sovereignty” As a (small R) republican, i had hoped it was to “fire King Charles” in the same vein of the meeting with William and Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness. But hopefully the mtg with Charles & Justin was more about shoring up trade relations with our Colonizer (England) and us as a colonized country (Commonwealth), in light of the USA (capital R) Republican party’s tariff war with Canada and Mexico
Good for King Charles and Starmer. Now they need to disinvite Trump from his UK visit.
I can’t help but think that “annexing Canada” is a ploy to make the monarchy more likable. I think most Canadians would pick Chuck over Trump. I just don’t trust any of them.
The cozing up to Trump didn’t look good when he’s supposed to be the King of Canada and Trump has making threats towards the country. He should visit Canada before Trump makes his visit to the UK.
Canadian here – this is also Justin’s last week at Prime Minister, so probably the last official meeting as PM. I think everyone can be proud of the PM’s continued work on the global stage in the last few weeks, in spite of his imminent departure. I wish he wasn’t going anywhere.
I wish Trudeau was staying too. As an American, I’ve admired his dignified strength.