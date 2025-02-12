Prince William has a ‘really important’ role to play with UK-American relations

I don’t know how many different times the British media will report the exact same thing, but here we go. All eyes are once again falling on Prince William and his nonexistent diplomatic charisma, at least that’s what “palace sources” have been insisting ever since Donald Trump “won” the election. Trump is fond of William, and Trump is fond of the British monarchy in general. Because Keir Starmer and the Labour Party have done so much to alienate Trump in such a short time, everyone agrees that the Windsors will be deployed a lot to smooth over Britain’s special relationship with America. We’ve been hearing this a lot in recent months, but the Telegraph just ran another exhaustive and repetitive story about it. Some highlights:
King Charles maintained a relationship with Trump after he left the office in disgrace: There was one relationship, though, that was carefully, quietly maintained. The King, one of life’s great letter writers through his decades as Prince of Wales, kept up his personal correspondence with the former president, posting a hand-written missive every now and then to the delight of Trump and his wife Melania. At the time, it was a gesture that came naturally, following in the footsteps of the late Queen who had shown how to keep up a lifelong relationship with US presidents. Now, as Trump settles into the White House for a second term, that transatlantic hand of royal friendship between the President, King and, now, Prince William, may come to define the “special relationship” for a new era.
Trump loves Peggington: The Prince of Wales, described variously by Trump as a “good man”, “really very handsome” and doing a “fantastic job”, is set to be called upon for more presidential charming. What was initially proposed as a brief encounter in Paris between President Trump and Prince William in December turned into a 40-minute meeting behind closed doors, with those on both sides rhapsodising about the “warmth” on show ever since. Prince William, says a White House source, now holds a “really powerful, really important” influence in the future of the “special relationship”.
The Starmer government will utilize Trump’s affection for the Windsors: From tariffs, to the Chagos islands and defence spending, there has been no shortage of political differences. The UK is “out of line” on trade policies, Trump said earlier this month. But, White House sources tell The Telegraph, the President’s instinctive affection for Britain remains. And that emerging relationship with Prince William is key. The President would love a royal charm offensive, says one who knows him. “We would be mad not to utilise it”, says a Whitehall source.
Trump is anti-Sussex: He has been clear where his sympathies lie in the very public family breakdown with the Sussexes, accusing Prince Harry of an “unforgivable” betrayal of the late Queen, and is said to respect and support the monarchy’s handling of the fallout. In recent days he said he had no plans to deport Prince Harry because “he has enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
William will do whatever he’s told to do: The Prince “realises the important role he and his family play,” says a palace source. “It’s important that we’re not involved in day-to-day politics, but when the time is right and there’s an ask for support from His Majesty’s government, the Prince is happy to play his role and support where needed. There is a definite willingness to support where there is an ask.”
William’s authenticity: “He’s extremely authentic,” says one. “He’s extremely comfortable in his own skin. He brings that authenticity to whoever he’s meeting or sitting down with.” The President, another source ventured, enjoyed the “banter” with the Prince and is “very fond” of the younger man. “The President looks to the King, and now William, for things that are going on in the UK,” adds one familiar with their meetings.
William is so popular in America, you guys: “He is very popular on both sides of the pond, and that will be irresistible to Trump,” they said. Officials are also discussing deploying either the Prince and Princess of Wales, if she is well enough, or the King and Queen to the US later in Trump’s term, giving him an incentive to maintain a good relationship with the UK in the meantime. “We can offer the President the pomp here, but also offer the pomp there,” one source said.
I mean… if the Windsors really want to squeeze all they can out of their friendliness with a decrepit old man who is too senile to stop Elon Musk, they should probably work fast. I’m not sure Ol’ Bigly is even going to make it to the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. I’m not trying to give anyone any ideas, but William should totally come to America soon and sit in that circus tent with Trump and Elon Musk. While I understand the political calculations at play here, I do think that every option is bad news for the Windsors. But hey, what do I know.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
They’re really trying to build Lazy Pegs by attaching him to an insurrectionist felon, joke president. The British press truly have no shame.
And no clue. The only time Americans are remotely interested in him is when his wife is standing next to him, because we like to talk about what she’s wearing, and her button obsession. The BRF is irrelevant.
Trying to make huevo happen. And did not Charles disrespect his mother the queen through his interviews.and authorized biography.
That picture of him trying to hold trumps hand doesn’t bode well for Peg and his “important “ statesman routine.
LOL! It looks like Orange Donny can’t get away from him fast enough. I’d call it a snub!
Lawrence O Donnell just said on MSNBC that the king of England 🏴 can’t even manage his own family 🤩….
Fact!
That is the point BRF ignored so long. When Will made a statement about peace in the middle east, the people there made the same comment: first make peace with your own family. They were too short-sighted with their hate.
oh snap
I am obscenely confident that trump couldn’t pick wills out of a line up.
William has no authenticity and apparently he does not do as he’s told when more work is involved.
I mean it’s smart for the Foreign Office to play to Trump’s love for the Royal Family. I’m just not sure William and Kate should be the ones leading the charm offensive. The last time they attempted one it was a total disaster.
They can try but orange moron is not reliable at all. Only Putin controls this man.
Trump was a fan of QE2 too. What did UK get in return for it? Nothing. Trump won’t give anything just because he is a fan.
Exactly. He will let the windors wine and dine him. Dance and perform for him and then will go back to the US and do whatever he wants. He loves having powerful people debase themselves to try to please him.
Good luck with that given his inability to interact well with people and his jealousy of Harry and Meghan. Incompetence all around.
I love this so much. Please keep attaching trump to the Windsors and especially William. Please send William over so we can have a press conference with trump, musk and William like yesterdays hot mess. Please send William to praise trump bigly in an effort to avoid trump punishing the uk (which trump will do anyway). Let the Windsors debase themselves grovelling to the orange menace. Please please keep connecting these awful people together so that even after the trump/musk ship starts to sink, the Windsors are so cooked in this mess the stink never gets off them.
Starmer didn’t do anything to alienate orange idiot but simply exist. Same as Trudeau. The rest of the world has to deal with a malignant narcissist moron thanks to way too many idiot Americans. So let’s not pretend William can do anything better. There is nothing anyone can do outside of Putin, who owns that orange menace.
Americans need to wake the fuck up and start serious pushback because orange buffoon is destroying your country with his nonsense tariffs and dismantling the government. Russia and China could not have planned the destruction of the U.S. any better. And just waiting for democrats to do something is not going to be enough.
Amen. Next big protest day is President’s Day, Feb, 17 in Washington DC, and in front of city and village halls all over the US.
Well the woke ones are getting buried right now. With Musk’s rise globally, white empire building energy is back. Apartheid is a winning sale pitch.
It’s a world controlled by billionaires and soon to be trillionaires. Richest countries are falling into far right failed state corruption. Little difference from the poorer countries pundits like to call “banana republics” except that it’s more obvious in poorer countries since they never achieved the wealth or had the luxury of having a working democracy.
It’ll take serious losses to US wealth, prestige, and power before significant changes happen. Billionaires gotta suck all the wealth, brain power, and resources first, before they’ll leave for richer grounds. By then, it’ll be tougher and very ugly for the left behind to make a comeback. Brexit and having Tory rule for 14 years is a great example. The US will have it worse with all the guns, military grade tactical weapons, and “freedom” to use all that firepower unrestrained.
China is the sleeping dragon, crouching tiger.
Billionaires control money but they can’t get millions to vote for the orange idiot. This is on Americans themselves. Push back and protest in force. Orange baby doesn’t like being seen as unpopular and the more vocal the pushback the more he will flip flop.
Stop using stuff owned by Elon. Did you know Tesla sales have crashed everywhere outside of the U.S.? Maybe it should be done within the U.S.
Do you not realize how much Americans are hated around the world because of this man? They won’t distinguish those who voted for Kamala either. Especially if you are white. This buffoon is making every American a target for terrorists when you travel. And there will not be the sympathy from the rest of the world as there would have been even last year.
I actually think people are overlooking how similar trump and peggington really are!
1.) Both are internationally known for not reading briefing books preferably liking style over actual substance.
2.) Both are willing to never take blame when something goes wrong.
I honestly think both William and Kate are the perfect counterparts for trump and his wife, and the UK government would be foolish not to use this to there advantage!
It certainly won’t be used to Britain’s advantage.
Am I missing something here? As Head of State to Canada the King (and his heir) should be asking Trump to stop with his nonsense about making a member of the Commonwealth the 51st state. If there was ever a time to show their worth, then this is it. This isn’t about getting one up on Harry this is about the King (and his heir) showing their skills in tact and diplomacy. The monarchy will have to be very careful how they play this one, if they want to keep their faces on Canadian banknotes!
What a comedown from the special relationship of USA and UK during world war ii. With roosevelt and churchill.
It’s only a matter of time before Trump declares England the 52nd state. That means Peg can be king of the USA and that will show Harry!
Lort. Has history/civics stopped being taught in the UK like the USA? The UK and Commonwealth need to unite with the rest of the world to support Canada and everyplace being harmed/threatened by mango’s erratic lunatic policies. Appeasement didn’t work with Hitler and it isn’t going to work with mango and his baby fisted minions. Stand up and do not bend over. Willy is a daydrinking lightweight. The adults need to be in the room. If willy wanted to be a global statesman, he would have been representing charities like UNICEF, Save the Children and the Red Cross for decades instead of making sporadic appearances at events that allow him to hobknob with celebrities, attend sporting events, daydrink and go zoom, zoom in big boy machines.
Every single bit of this. William is such a joke.
I don’t think Charles or William can do anything with that orange buffoon directly. Charles can get Keir to send over a few nuclear submarines from the UK to patrol Canada.
Well, William’s great grand uncle Edward, was a Nazi sympathizer (at least!). So, sure, William can bond with Nazis if he’s so inclined. But, seriously, this narrative that William is beloved by Nazis is not the triumph they seem to think it is. I guess The Telegraph doesn’t have a problem with Nazis. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯