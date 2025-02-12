Prince William has a ‘really important’ role to play with UK-American relations

I don’t know how many different times the British media will report the exact same thing, but here we go. All eyes are once again falling on Prince William and his nonexistent diplomatic charisma, at least that’s what “palace sources” have been insisting ever since Donald Trump “won” the election. Trump is fond of William, and Trump is fond of the British monarchy in general. Because Keir Starmer and the Labour Party have done so much to alienate Trump in such a short time, everyone agrees that the Windsors will be deployed a lot to smooth over Britain’s special relationship with America. We’ve been hearing this a lot in recent months, but the Telegraph just ran another exhaustive and repetitive story about it. Some highlights:

King Charles maintained a relationship with Trump after he left the office in disgrace: There was one relationship, though, that was carefully, quietly maintained. The King, one of life’s great letter writers through his decades as Prince of Wales, kept up his personal correspondence with the former president, posting a hand-written missive every now and then to the delight of Trump and his wife Melania. At the time, it was a gesture that came naturally, following in the footsteps of the late Queen who had shown how to keep up a lifelong relationship with US presidents. Now, as Trump settles into the White House for a second term, that transatlantic hand of royal friendship between the President, King and, now, Prince William, may come to define the “special relationship” for a new era.

Trump loves Peggington: The Prince of Wales, described variously by Trump as a “good man”, “really very handsome” and doing a “fantastic job”, is set to be called upon for more presidential charming. What was initially proposed as a brief encounter in Paris between President Trump and Prince William in December turned into a 40-minute meeting behind closed doors, with those on both sides rhapsodising about the “warmth” on show ever since. Prince William, says a White House source, now holds a “really powerful, really important” influence in the future of the “special relationship”.

The Starmer government will utilize Trump’s affection for the Windsors: From tariffs, to the Chagos islands and defence spending, there has been no shortage of political differences. The UK is “out of line” on trade policies, Trump said earlier this month. But, White House sources tell The Telegraph, the President’s instinctive affection for Britain remains. And that emerging relationship with Prince William is key. The President would love a royal charm offensive, says one who knows him. “We would be mad not to utilise it”, says a Whitehall source.

Trump is anti-Sussex: He has been clear where his sympathies lie in the very public family breakdown with the Sussexes, accusing Prince Harry of an “unforgivable” betrayal of the late Queen, and is said to respect and support the monarchy’s handling of the fallout. In recent days he said he had no plans to deport Prince Harry because “he has enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

William will do whatever he’s told to do: The Prince “realises the important role he and his family play,” says a palace source. “It’s important that we’re not involved in day-to-day politics, but when the time is right and there’s an ask for support from His Majesty’s government, the Prince is happy to play his role and support where needed. There is a definite willingness to support where there is an ask.”

William’s authenticity: “He’s extremely authentic,” says one. “He’s extremely comfortable in his own skin. He brings that authenticity to whoever he’s meeting or sitting down with.” The President, another source ventured, enjoyed the “banter” with the Prince and is “very fond” of the younger man. “The President looks to the King, and now William, for things that are going on in the UK,” adds one familiar with their meetings.

William is so popular in America, you guys: “He is very popular on both sides of the pond, and that will be irresistible to Trump,” they said. Officials are also discussing deploying either the Prince and Princess of Wales, if she is well enough, or the King and Queen to the US later in Trump’s term, giving him an incentive to maintain a good relationship with the UK in the meantime. “We can offer the President the pomp here, but also offer the pomp there,” one source said.