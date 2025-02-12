Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce will ‘have a break together’ after a whirlwind two years

Taylor Swift did not have a good time in New Orleans. Neither did Travis Kelce. Taylor got the hell out of NOLA on Monday, hours after the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl. I still don’t know if Travis left with her, but I don’t think he did. Reportedly, she went to her home in Nashville, and it wouldn’t surprise me if Travis has to be in Kansas City for a few days, even with the loss. I’m sure there’s business to attend to. But after all the dust settles, it sounds like Travis and Taylor are going to take a big vacation.

With the Super Bowl finished and the Eras Tour now in the rearview, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are finally ready for some downtime. A source tells PEOPLE that the high-profile couple will “have a break together” following the Kansas City Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, which “was upsetting for everyone.” “Their lives have been a whirlwind since they first started dating,” the insider says. “Things seem great between them, and they’re incredibly happy together.” Swift, 35, was a fixture at Chiefs games this past season, often bringing her friends and family members along to cheer from a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. The Super Bowl was no exception, as she brought brother Austin, dad Scott, and friends Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and Este, Danielle and Alana Haim along to Caesars Superdome to root Kelce, 35, on as the Chiefs sought to become the first team in NFL history to ever win three consecutive Super Bowls. “She truly loves watching Travis play,” the source adds. Kelce, too, was a fan of watching Swift in her element, as he attended more than a dozen Eras Tour shows — and even joined his girlfriend onstage for a memorable cameo in London. The “Fortnight” singer wrapped the record-shattering Eras Tour in December after almost two years on the road and nearly 150 shows.

[From People]

As a gossip historian, I feel like I should point out that back when Taylor dated Calvin Harris, they took a long, lovely tropical vacation together… and broke up just a few months later. We were like “aw, they’re so in love, look at their sweet vacation” and soon after, she was on the Worldwide Tiddlebanging Tour. Anyway! That was nine years ago. It will be different this time. Travis is a different guy. Everyone’s older and wiser.

Meanwhile, this video is going viral in a good way – Taylor was seen tipping staffers at a Grammys after-party two weekends ago. She’s been seen handing cash/tips to staffers at Arrowhead when she goes to Travis’s games too. She’s the kind of rich person who keeps fifties and hundred-dollar bills on hand so she can quickly tip people. Like… Taylor isn’t my fave, but I love that she’s not cheap and she gives out generous tips and bonuses.

Taylor Swift tipping workers at a Grammys after-party. pic.twitter.com/ZKygutX8M6 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2025