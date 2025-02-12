Duchess Meghan tried snow-tubing at the Invictus Games & left Canada soon after

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday at the Invictus Games. They were in Whistler for much of the day, checking out all of the adaptive winter sports and having a good time with the competitors. Harry even did a medal presentation, I think. Fashion notes: Meghan wore an Aritzia puffer coat, a Moncler knit cap, Sorel boots and a really cute cream tunic sweater and I don’t have an ID on it, sadly. I’m also sad that Tuesday was Meghan’s last day at Invictus!

The Duchess of Sussex is due to leave Canada without her husband, Prince Harry, today [Tuesday]. Meghan, 43, has spent five days watching the action at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, attending various events at the tournament, which champions injured servicemen and women. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex, 40, is expected to remain at the Games until the closing ceremony on Sunday. A source close to Invictus said: “This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children. Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home. This is Prince Harry’s event and she is there to support him but this was planned.” Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, did not join their parents on the trip and have remained at the family’s home in Montecito.

[From Hello]

She did this at The Hague games too – she came for the first half and left mid-week. At the Dusseldorf games, she arrived several days into the games and stayed for the closing ceremony. A lot of us were hoping that, given her connection to Canada, she would stay for the whole week. But I think this is correct, that she always planned to leave mid-week and go home to the kids.

Meghan also needs some time to recover from her bravery at the games. Meghan was peer-pressured into trying snow-tubing and she screamed all the way down while Harry laughed!

Reluctantly, Meghan tried tubing & screamed all the way down the slope.🤣😂😅😂#InvictusGames2025 pic.twitter.com/YYRGz9n4sg — Zandi Sussex (@ZandiSussex) February 11, 2025