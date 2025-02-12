Duchess Meghan tried snow-tubing at the Invictus Games & left Canada soon after

Here are some photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday at the Invictus Games. They were in Whistler for much of the day, checking out all of the adaptive winter sports and having a good time with the competitors. Harry even did a medal presentation, I think. Fashion notes: Meghan wore an Aritzia puffer coat, a Moncler knit cap, Sorel boots and a really cute cream tunic sweater and I don’t have an ID on it, sadly. I’m also sad that Tuesday was Meghan’s last day at Invictus!
The Duchess of Sussex is due to leave Canada without her husband, Prince Harry, today [Tuesday]. Meghan, 43, has spent five days watching the action at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, attending various events at the tournament, which champions injured servicemen and women.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex, 40, is expected to remain at the Games until the closing ceremony on Sunday.
A source close to Invictus said: “This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children. Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home. This is Prince Harry’s event and she is there to support him but this was planned.”
Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, did not join their parents on the trip and have remained at the family’s home in Montecito.
[From Hello]
She did this at The Hague games too – she came for the first half and left mid-week. At the Dusseldorf games, she arrived several days into the games and stayed for the closing ceremony. A lot of us were hoping that, given her connection to Canada, she would stay for the whole week. But I think this is correct, that she always planned to leave mid-week and go home to the kids.
Meghan also needs some time to recover from her bravery at the games. Meghan was peer-pressured into trying snow-tubing and she screamed all the way down while Harry laughed!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Backgrid.
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was spotted at a tubing event during the 2025 Invictus Games.
Whistler, CANADA – Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was spotted at a tubing event during the 2025 Invictus Games.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex spotted attending a tubing event at the 2025 Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding at Whistler Blackbomb, Alpine Venue during Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Biathlon at Whistler Olympic Park during Invictus Games
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex at Biathlon at Whistler Olympic Park during Invictus Games
“I really don’t wanna do it” Hilarious 😂 but adorable. I love meg 😂 “feet up, feet up” 😂 i love Californians in cold weather.
When we found out the children weren’t with them I suspected that Meghan wasn’t going to be there for the whole week. I thought she would come back for the closing ceremony but it doesn’t seem that’s going to happen. It’s been a good week so far and I’ve enjoyed Meghan’s videos and photos on Instagram.
Meghan’s screaming in terror and delight mixed with Harry’s cackling was absolutely adorable! What a delightful week to this has been a bright spot on a bleak 3 weeks.
Right? This was such a little glimmer of joy, I can’t explain it. Thank you Meghan and Harry!
She is me. That video was the cutest!
That is so cute! First of snow tubling is so fun and i’m kind of jealous of her because i haven’t been in years.
Secondly, her winter style is very good. I know because she lived in Toronto for years, she got used to dressing for cold(though it isn’t that cold here compared to most parts of Canada) but she really learned to layer.
I loved that she highlighted so many good Canadian outwear brands! I’ve always felt strongly, that winter outwear is something we are one of the best in the world at. Like we have so many incredible brands. I wish she could have stayed the whole week and worn a different coat every day to highlight more brands, Noize one day, Kanuck the next but she needed to get home to her babies.
So cute. I’d be screaming the whole way down, too!
I genuinely like this woman. . I too was hoping Meghan was going to stay until the end. I understand though . Her babies miss her too. Love you Meghan. Thank you for these wonderful 5 days of fun.
OMG, her screams were still audible even from that far 😭😭 I am like Meghan and it is a no for me every time under any circumstances.
Watching Meghan and listening to Harry’s giggles was one of the highlights, seeing how he always lovingly trolls her. See also “and now she will sing”
It gave us a glimpse into the dynamics of their relationship, which is decidedly very much not *M keeps H locked up, and make all his friends stay away*.
I will miss these daily chapters of his *wife* and her *husband* having so much fun together, especially as it exposed the Derangers and associated rota 🐀🐀🐀 as envious, jealous, resentful screeching harpies (also applicable to the misogynoir Derangers of the male part of that group)
She did good! She didn’t crash into the walls and she had me laughing at her screams reverberating all the way down that slide. That looks like so much fun. At this point in our tumultuous times, I think she and Harry are our greatest ambassadors to Canada.
I get that she doesnt want tp be away from them the whole werk. And I hope she’s taling the shirts the kids were gifted from Nigeria!
And I hope that Archie&Lili can be part of the Invictus Family in the future. I thought Archie asking about landmines and that leading them to eatch Diana’s work was so wonderful
It is a shame she had to leave because now all the looney tunes on X and Tiktok are spreading rumors that she was kicked out.
Loonies are going to loony. These people sit in front of their computers all day spewing hate. They have done this for years. They are not worthy of anyone’s attention. Let them stew in their misery