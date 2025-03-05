Donald Trump on Greenland: ‘I think we’re going to get it one way or the other’

It feels almost quaint that Donald Trump is still doing State of the Union addresses in this new era. America is being destroyed from within, Trump is alienating all of our allies and partners, he’s tanking the American economy (and by extension, the global economy), and extremely online people are debating what Democratic congresspeople should be doing or wearing. All of this is going to get a hell of a lot worse. The only video I’ll post from this mess is the moment of Rep. Al Green standing in protest and being thrown out by the Sergeant at Arms.
I’ve actually never seen a Speaker of the House stand up mid-SOTU speech to remind a congressman of the rules of decorum. Has that happened in recent history? I know SOTU speeches have been protested and people have been led out before, but did previous speakers ever do that? Anyway, Trump’s speech was despicable. I’m going with People Magazine’s highlights:
The greatest start to a presidency: Early in his speech, Trump compared himself to George Washington, the first person to hold the office of the President of the United States. “It has been stated by many that the first month of our presidency … is the most successful in the history of our nation,” Trump said without citing any source. “And what makes it even more impressive is that, do you know who number two is George Washington? How about that? I don’t know about that list, but we’ll take it.”
Egg prices: “The egg prices are out of control, and we’re working hard to get it back down,” Trump said of inflation. He then instructed the Secretary of Agriculture to “do a good job on that. You inherited a total mess from the previous administration. Do a good job.” Trump did not include context around bird flu, which Politifact notes heavily impacted egg prices during the previous administration led by President Biden.
More tariffs: Trump says he is “very superstitious,” so he will be enacting reciprocal tariffs on April 2, not April 1. Speaking about reciprocal tariffs, Trump says they will make American businesses more competitive with those of other countries. He says the tariffs will increase prices on foreign goods to make domestic goods more appealing to U.S. consumers. The president noted that because he is “very superstitious,” he will be enacting those tariffs on April 2, presumably a reference to April Fool’s Day.
On Ukraine: “Earlier today, I received an important letter from President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump said. “The letter reads, ‘Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians.’ [Zelenskyy] said, ‘My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence.’ ” Trump added that “simultaneously, we’ve had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace. It’s time to stop this madness. It’s time to halt the killing. It’s time to end the senseless war. If you want to end wars, you have to talk to both sides.”
The United States is going to get Greenland “one way or another”: Trump directly addressed the citizens of Greenland, which he said has “a very small population, but very, very large piece of land and very, very important for military security. We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America,” he said to its people, who are technically Danish citizens. “We need Greenland for national security and even international security, and we’re working with everybody involved to try and get it. But we need it really for international world security. And I think we’re going to get it one way or the other. “
The thing about Trump wanting to single-handedly “end the war” between Ukraine and Russia is where the EU will step in – Trump’s Russian-focused negotiations will go nowhere with Ukraine, NATO and Europe. That’s why the actions taken by European leaders after the disaster in the Oval Office last Friday were so important. The sh-t about Greenland is just f–king bonkers and I genuinely can’t believe this is real life. A script with this plotline would be rejected as too stupid. The egg price thing… yeah, I can’t believe that all of those “soaring grocery/egg price” people from last year just completely disappeared.
Maybe we could bury him in Greenland.
Or Elon can shoot him out in space ?
Elon needs to shoot himself into space. Believe it or not, he is the bigger menace of the two because Trump will be dead in a few years.
He’s absolutely vile and the kicker is that his actions affect not just Americans but pretty much anyone. The US is our (Canada) biggest trading partner and these tariffs will have a devastating impact on our economy. I wonder if those who supported and voted for him have seen the light?
The Felon’s tariffs will impact both the US and Canada, before any retaliatory measures from Canada even come into effect.
But at the same time the stock markets *everywhere* went down in real time, so they’re already having a chilling effect on all economies, before the Orange Menace even thinks of putting tariffs on us here in Europe.
Watching Trudeau yesterday made me hopeful though, the way he said that Canadians are hurt, insulted and angry, but that they were going to fight *dramatic pause* and win. Sadly without anyone at the helm who’s nearly as charismatic or quick-witted as him. And yes, I’m aware of his faults, missteps and everything. But his being outspoken will be missed internationally.
The border states like Michigan will feel it right away. The auto industry is so integrated between the companies that there will be lay offs within the week.
Can someone explain to me his obsession with Greetland???
Am I missing something?
Once the polar ice caps finish melting Greenland will be the center of major shipping routes.
@FancyPants and Eleonor, not only that… Greenland has many minerals, and possibly oil and gas under the ice…
So, basically he wants to drill all of it. Who cares about the population or the environment?
Also he likes pictures and maps. The most common map (Mercator projection) shows Greenland as absurdly large in sq miles. Greenland actually appears to be the same size as Africa, yet Africa’s land mass is actually fourteen times larger. the idea of ‘owning’ something ‘massive’ is also appealing.
Greenland has untapped mineral rights. And since neanderthals like Trump have no realistic economic ideas, exploiting the earth is all he’s got.
I didn’t bother to watch that mess. I did see a response video to it where someone in the room said the GOP acted like it was at a religious revival. To quote Susan Collins: concerning.
As someone from Maine, Susan flipping Collins should have been concerned when she was giving the tyrant everything he wanted. She was so sure he learned his lesson from the first impeachment (insert massive eyeroll). She had her chance to do right by her constituents and blew it every single damned time.
We can’t take care of what we have. How are we going to now add Greenland to be responsible for.
The Inuits don’t want to be American.
They don’t want to be Danish, but they don’t want to be American either.
Along with Gaza and the Panama Canal.
I did not watch the Russian propaganda last night. I hope Europe doesn’t cave to Putin/ Musk. What a nightmare.
I’ve said several times, he’s going to take Greenland by force.
He only thinks about his business, he doesn’t care about poor people.
There’s an interesting article in my country and I’ll translate a small part of it.
“Even more sinister: Donald Trump and the lads surrounding him want the United States to become friends and allies with Putin’s Russia—not to protect Europe along the way, but with the unspoken aim of, together with the Russians and using modern American technology, exploiting the mineral riches of Siberia and all the Asian and African countries over which the Russian Federation holds influence. The specific case of Siberia is clear: with an ageing population and a lack of modern technology, Russia will have less and less capacity to exploit the region, while China will always be lurking, waiting for an opportunity to invade.
Hovering above all these financial, economic, and geostrategic interests is yet another civilisational ambition: an alliance between the United States and Russia would be a white and Christian alliance—the only one, in Donald Trump’s mind, capable of countering China and saving the world (according to his own values and interests).
In Donald Trump’s mind, the growing number of poor people in his own country and the collapse of Western democracies would merely be inevitable collateral damage in the pursuit of the grand design outlined above.”
He’s a disgusting disgrace annd poor excuse for a leader. He was allowed to run for president again after inciting an insurrection. But not allowed to purchase a NFL team. That photo of him and Roberts is nauseating. He is a complete and utter failure as a chief justice.
One minute he tells Danes living on Greenland, “It’s entirely your choice.” And the next he says, ‘We,’re going to get it one way or the other.” In other words, we have ways of making you behave. Typical mob boss bluster.
I have told people that if someone submitted this whole fiasco as a movie script or novel, it would be rejected and laughed at as utterly ridiculous. A psychopath has basically sucked the entire world into his deranged fantasies. Only Republicans can stop him but they’re too scared. And so the insane plot continues. While the world’s richest man strips its most powerful nation for parts.
funny thing: no matter what insults we throw at him, the guy rules and together with pootin and a few other lunatics will destroy half the world. I don’t think anyone will be able to stop him. he does and will continue to do whatever he wants. people can go out on the streets, protest, call their representatives, and they still won’t get rid of him. I lost hope.
Yeah it’s quite something to watch, the UK managed to get rid of Lizz truss after 49days when she did something to wipe off our economy, so we wait for the republicans to wake up and get rid of him because now the whole world is going down this drain with him.
I cannot believe the U.S. fought for literal decades against authoritarianism and Communism only for this pathetic country to elect a Russian asset as president.
Russian asset as president… I’m going to call him Orangy Russian asset, or maybe Orangy Russian Puppet…
Middle fingers up to anyone who voted for this raggedy azz menace. May you never know peace.
We are a Nielsen household. We had one television turned to a Boston Bruins game and another on Disney+ for Daredevil. And we watched NO news last night. Doing our part to tank his ratings.
We will be spending the day calling members of Congress