Duchess Meghan will appear on today’s episode of Drew Barrymore’s show

Once people realized that the Duchess of Sussex was in New York this week, many assumed that she would end up doing some TV interviews. I was thinking more like… the Today Show or Good Morning America, but she ended up going with a talk show. The two big options were: Drew Barrymore or Jennifer Hudson. Obviously, Drew won out. They match each other’s freak, spiritually speaking. I bet Drew heard “I’m a hugger” and sat eyeball-to-eyeball with Meghan. The interview (and cooking segment) was taped on Wednesday and it will air today, Thursday. During one of the segments, Drew referred to her as “Meghan Sussex.” Which is… correct, in a way? Most Americans don’t really care about titles anyway, so Meghan Sussex it is. Some early highlights from Meghan’s first talk show appearance since she was on The Ellen Show a few years ago:

She didn’t know where her life would take her: “I mean, look, life is full of surprises. I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story and, you know, I’m very lucky,” Meghan told Barrymore, describing Harry as “funniest, sweetest, most charming” as well as an “amazing father” in a promo clip of the show.

Always date your spouse: Meghan also shared that when she was babysitting during her college days, one of the fathers told her, “Meghan, when you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing that I said to my wife when we got married which is: ‘I vow to always date my wife.’ And I told H that when we started dating, and he goes, ‘I vow to always date you,’ So we have this connection, I think, because we’re so committed to treating each other the same way you did before had a ring on it. Before it was locked down. When you’re just courting each other and you can see all the good and joy during that butterfly period.”

The kids only have slight British accents on some words: Barrymore asks, “What’s your favorite thing that you see in your kids that you go, ‘Oh, that’s their dad’ ?” Meghan replies, “Oh, some of the words that they still say with a British accent. So they’ll say, ‘Zebra,’ and what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out. They have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him, and I think it’s adorable. Zebra is a good one.”

[From People Magazine]

The British pronunciation of “zebra” unfortunately slaps. It’s way better than the American ZEE-bruh. Brits say it “zEH-bra.” It’s one of the few things they have over us, although I will admit to enjoying “chuffed” and “are you mad?” said in a slightly hysterical tone. Also a fan of “sort yourself out” said in a really derogatory tone. As for Drew and Meghan… as I said, I’m sure they matched each other’s freaks. I can’t wait to see it! PS… fashion notes: Meghan wore a J. Crew top and Brandon Maxwell trousers for the interview.

Photos courtesy of The Drew Barrymore Show, Cover Images, Instagram and Netflix.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

48 Responses to “Duchess Meghan will appear on today’s episode of Drew Barrymore’s show”

  1. Blogger says:
    March 6, 2025 at 7:29 am

    Will the UK media live blog this?

    Also, love the description of their early days of courting: “butterfly period.”

    Ah yes, the flutterbies…

    Reply
  2. Amy G says:
    March 6, 2025 at 7:32 am

    I was also hoping for Jimmy Fallon or Colbert. And I agree — Today or GMA or CBS (with Gayle) would’ve made sense, too.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      March 6, 2025 at 7:34 am

      It makes more sense for her to appear on a morning show since she is promoting a cooking / lifestyle show.

      Reply
      • PunkyMomma says:
        March 6, 2025 at 7:37 am

        Yes. Drew is popular but in syndication. The broadcast network shows have broader reach.

      • Snuffles says:
        March 6, 2025 at 7:40 am

        I suspect she wanted to avoid live television. Too much of a chance of getting ambushed with unwanted royal family questions.

      • Where'sMyTiara says:
        March 6, 2025 at 10:09 am

        Also, this hopefully (finally) shuts down the complaints that she’s not promoting her work.

    • Not a Subject says:
      March 6, 2025 at 9:44 am

      I too was hoping for a big media show. I think she needs a big morning show and say, ” Let’s not forget my husband is suing Rupert Murdoch on multiple fronts” because OF COURSE her show is getting panned by the many publications he owns.

      Reply
  3. sevenblue says:
    March 6, 2025 at 7:33 am

    I saw the rumors about this and can’t wait for all the memes 😭😭 Drew is such a touchy feely person and I think Meghan is also like that, just a little bit shier. They will probably sit with no personal space between them and enjoy it immensely.

    Reply
  4. Snuffles says:
    March 6, 2025 at 7:33 am

    As soon as I heard about it, I immediately thought “that makes sense.” Still holding out hope for a Hot Ones appearance.

    I think they are hard launching “Meghan Sussex”. That’s gonna drive Salty Island crazy and there ain’t nothing they can do about it!

    Reply
    • MrsCope says:
      March 6, 2025 at 7:40 am

      I’m here for it!

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      March 6, 2025 at 8:17 am

      I love Meghan Sussex, and I love that she has dropped that other name.

      Reply
      • Not a Subject says:
        March 6, 2025 at 9:50 am

        I too hope she drops the other name. I saw her brother’s Insta account. It’s crazy. I don’t say that in a light, joking way. It is pure mental illness – his entire page is really disgusting videos about her. Talking about bunions. It’s horrible and sad. I’d go with Meghan Sussex too!

  5. NoHope says:
    March 6, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Did anyone see People’s magazine lead article just now–Thursday morning: “Meghan Markle Reveals What She Learned from Hobby Beloved by Both Her and Kate Middleton.”

    Seems very pointed vis. name use–and it didn’t last long in the lead spot.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    March 6, 2025 at 7:45 am

    Drew came from a royal acting family. Grandfather john barrymore. Great uncle Lionel barrymore and great aunt ethel.

    Reply
    • Kingston says:
      March 6, 2025 at 9:57 am

      Exactly. Drew is HW royalty. The most ive seen on bitterTV from Shithole CUNTry (in a repost from a brit so-called #SSquad) is that theyre playing up the fact that Drew is touchy-feely and invades her guests’ space. 🙂

      Reply
  7. Jan says:
    March 6, 2025 at 7:46 am

    People were saying for the longest time, that Meghan dropped the last name Markle, and they were right.

    Reply
  8. Over it says:
    March 6, 2025 at 7:48 am

    Mrs Meghan Sussex is going to cause a flood in the uk of salty tears. 😂😂😂I so love this woman and her campaign to reclaim her narrative . Life gave Meghan lemons and she is making sure that the deranged have plenty to suck on .

    Reply
  9. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 6, 2025 at 7:49 am

    She looks fantastic and happy. I’m glad to see her doing in person publicity for show and her business. I hope she has a couple of other shows on the docket.

    Reply
  10. Over it says:
    March 6, 2025 at 7:51 am

    I will hold out hope for her to still do Jennifer show . Two shows are better than 1

    Reply
  11. Eurydice says:
    March 6, 2025 at 8:01 am

    I don’t have a TV, so I’ll have to figure how to watch it online. But, congrats Meghan Sussex! And so much for people worrying that Mindy has been blindsided – it was just a nice setup to introduce how Meghan wants to be known.

    Reply
  12. Jais says:
    March 6, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Okay, Meghan Sussex. She looks adorable and I’m not one who minds her love of neutrals. In this case though it is funny bc she is blending and becoming one with that cream couch. I’m a fan of Drew’s vest and tie outfit. I will be recording and watching. Meghan cannot stop herself from gushing over Harry and it’s cute and hilarious.

    Reply
    • Kingston says:
      March 6, 2025 at 10:07 am

      @Jais
      Bullseye!

      The miserables on teevee on Shithole Isle often try to push the narrative that M doesnt love H, certainly not as much as he loves her, and that she’s using him and when she doesnt need him anymore, she’ll dump him.

      Now that M is back on SM and back doing teevee and is not averse to expressing her opinions, we’re seeing her gush about her husband and seeing them loved-up all the time so now, sane people everywhere are gonna start looking more closely at the “protected couple,” and start remembering all the things H said in Spare about being the scapegoat and about palace goons lying for Bully but not telling the truth about H&M. And sane peeps everywhere are gonna say ohhhhhh……..now we know which couple might be divorcing and which definitely is not!

      Reply
      • Jais says:
        March 6, 2025 at 11:32 am

        Listen, if I was a miserable and hateful person, I could maybe kind of get why people get pressed about Meghan gushing about her hottie husband who adores her ……Lol, nah, it’s just spiteful. Meghan is out here saying my husband my husband my husband. And talking about her kids who are clearly not dolls😂

  13. Nanea says:
    March 6, 2025 at 8:11 am

    *Meghan Sussex* was trending here in Germany*! It’s unbelievable.

    I’m looking forward to watching Drew’s show. There was some cookie baking involved, apparently for the whole audience.

    While I would have preferred Colbert, she can always drop by his show when (more realistically *if*) WLM at Christmas is ready to be streamed.

    *Germany got its own share of Derangedeers — and the idiotic media here just copy, translate and then paste all the BM’s most awfully misogynoir pieces.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      March 6, 2025 at 8:28 am

      Harry for Colbert? A female host for Meghan to uplift other women? When I watched the footage of Letterman with Meghan in her pre-Harry days, I found it uncomfortable and half-creepy.

      Reply
      • Nanea says:
        March 6, 2025 at 8:56 am

        Meghan had agreed to appear on Fallon though, for The Bench, I think. Which was cancelled because QEII died.

        Of course having more women-led talk shows is a good thing, unless is My Father McCain, or Sharon Osborne.

  14. Maxine Branch says:
    March 6, 2025 at 8:19 am

    On the East coast of the US this episode with Meghan will come on CBS at 9:00am

    Reply
  15. Mei says:
    March 6, 2025 at 8:27 am

    I’m so happy for her. I hope her radiance outshines all the BS that the media are trying to throw at her, my Threads is awash with love and support and happiness for her and her show and I’m here for it.

    Reply
  16. Becks1 says:
    March 6, 2025 at 9:03 am

    oh I can’t wait to watch this! Drew makes perfect sense for her.

    She just seems so happy and unbothered and like she is living her best life. And that explains the increased hate campaign against the show. Can’t have the Black duchess happy and unbothered.

    Reply
  17. Swaz says:
    March 6, 2025 at 9:09 am

    Meghan looks so happy 💕 you can tell that she is so ready for this 💕

    Reply
  18. m says:
    March 6, 2025 at 9:51 am

    Y’all enjoy because I cannot watch that show. Drew’s lack of respect for personal space makes me uncomfortable.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      March 6, 2025 at 11:34 am

      At this point though, I think guests going on the show are aware of what they’re getting into. I am laughing though just thinking about how the BM will cover Drew’s touchy feely style.

      Reply
  19. Fastgran50 says:
    March 6, 2025 at 9:56 am

    I think you can catch the show on Pluto tv. It’s a free app you can download I have it on my Amazon prime account on my kitchen tv. I have Meghan’s show running again 3rd time added the likes to each episode.I think it’s a lovely show. It also show Meghan being very happy. I have to say she always cleans as she goes. She’s a very tidy person. You know what they say tidy person tidy mind. I just wish her so much luck and happiness . Rage against the trolls.

    Reply
  20. Jay says:
    March 6, 2025 at 11:26 am

    Drew has the right vibes to interview Meghan, I think. They are both warm, tactile, a little goofy, and above all very California. It’s also smart marketing – I imagine there’s a whole contingent of Drew’s audience that will immediately go watch the show if they haven’t already. Going on Fallon or Colbert wouldn’t hurt (and they would stay away from any awkward topics) but my guess is Drew’s audience is more of a sure thing.

    Reply
  21. L4Frimaire says:
    March 6, 2025 at 11:34 am

    I can’t believe Drew Barrymore is 50! Still think of her as the kid from ET or a wild child in the 90s. I’ve never watched her show but seen clips and find her closeness and eye to eye a bit unsettling, but it works for her and her guests. The clips they’ve shown so far look fun and her and Meghan seem to gel. I like how Meghan is promoting her show. It really is a labor of love.

    Reply
  22. maisie says:
    March 6, 2025 at 11:46 am

    a few Anglicisms have crept into my vocab since I’ve lived in Canada.

    we say “A to Zed,” “get it sorted,” but my favourite is “keep your wig on”.

    Reply
    • tamsin says:
      March 6, 2025 at 12:58 pm

      I’ve never heard “Keep your wig on!” Good one. It must be regional. We also say “keep your shirt on” and “don’t get your panties in a knot.”

      Reply
  23. B says:
    March 6, 2025 at 2:19 pm

    On both the Drew Barrymore show and WLM Meghan comes off as so comfortable in her skin that I find it relaxing and soothing to watch her. She has really done the work to heal and has come back stronger and more confident.

    I love to see it.

    Reply
  24. Little Red says:
    March 6, 2025 at 3:24 pm

    I’m watching it right now. I think she’s doing great but the expressions on the faces of some the women in the audience is very interesting. Like they’re still skeptical of something. Am I reading too much into it?

    Reply
    • windyriver says:
      March 6, 2025 at 7:34 pm

      No, I noticed that on a few audience members as well. I was surprised, actually. Wondered what was going thru their minds. They were clapping along with the rest, but looked somehow unconvinced, is how I’d describe it.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        March 6, 2025 at 7:47 pm

        I never notice audience reactions on these shows unless someone in the audience is introduced.

  25. Juniper says:
    March 6, 2025 at 6:15 pm

    She was so fun when she was on Craig Ferguson’s The Late Late Show back in the day. Damn, I miss that show.

    Reply
  26. Quincytoo says:
    March 6, 2025 at 6:44 pm

    I just watched it and thought Meagan was lovely.
    I just signed up onto her new website, those products sound amazing
    I didn’t sense any odd vibes from the audience.

    Drew was typical Drew but over all it was a good show.

    Giada was the next guest and now I want crispy roast veg, steak Gorgonzola cheese with a balsamic glaze and a cookie or three for dessert

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment