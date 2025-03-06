Duchess Meghan will appear on today’s episode of Drew Barrymore’s show

Once people realized that the Duchess of Sussex was in New York this week, many assumed that she would end up doing some TV interviews. I was thinking more like… the Today Show or Good Morning America, but she ended up going with a talk show. The two big options were: Drew Barrymore or Jennifer Hudson. Obviously, Drew won out. They match each other’s freak, spiritually speaking. I bet Drew heard “I’m a hugger” and sat eyeball-to-eyeball with Meghan. The interview (and cooking segment) was taped on Wednesday and it will air today, Thursday. During one of the segments, Drew referred to her as “Meghan Sussex.” Which is… correct, in a way? Most Americans don’t really care about titles anyway, so Meghan Sussex it is. Some early highlights from Meghan’s first talk show appearance since she was on The Ellen Show a few years ago:
She didn’t know where her life would take her: “I mean, look, life is full of surprises. I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story and, you know, I’m very lucky,” Meghan told Barrymore, describing Harry as “funniest, sweetest, most charming” as well as an “amazing father” in a promo clip of the show.
Always date your spouse: Meghan also shared that when she was babysitting during her college days, one of the fathers told her, “Meghan, when you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing that I said to my wife when we got married which is: ‘I vow to always date my wife.’ And I told H that when we started dating, and he goes, ‘I vow to always date you,’ So we have this connection, I think, because we’re so committed to treating each other the same way you did before had a ring on it. Before it was locked down. When you’re just courting each other and you can see all the good and joy during that butterfly period.”
The kids only have slight British accents on some words: Barrymore asks, “What’s your favorite thing that you see in your kids that you go, ‘Oh, that’s their dad’ ?” Meghan replies, “Oh, some of the words that they still say with a British accent. So they’ll say, ‘Zebra,’ and what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out. They have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him, and I think it’s adorable. Zebra is a good one.”
The British pronunciation of “zebra” unfortunately slaps. It’s way better than the American ZEE-bruh. Brits say it “zEH-bra.” It’s one of the few things they have over us, although I will admit to enjoying “chuffed” and “are you mad?” said in a slightly hysterical tone. Also a fan of “sort yourself out” said in a really derogatory tone. As for Drew and Meghan… as I said, I’m sure they matched each other’s freaks. I can’t wait to see it! PS… fashion notes: Meghan wore a J. Crew top and Brandon Maxwell trousers for the interview.
Meghan Markle spoke about her new Netflix series on The Drew Barrymore Show—episode airing Thursday, March 6 pic.twitter.com/SbPHCmxwHW
— Alexandra Hurtado (@AliMarieHurtado) March 5, 2025
Photos courtesy of The Drew Barrymore Show, Cover Images, Instagram and Netflix.
Will the UK media live blog this?
Also, love the description of their early days of courting: “butterfly period.”
Ah yes, the flutterbies…
I was also hoping for Jimmy Fallon or Colbert. And I agree — Today or GMA or CBS (with Gayle) would’ve made sense, too.
It makes more sense for her to appear on a morning show since she is promoting a cooking / lifestyle show.
Yes. Drew is popular but in syndication. The broadcast network shows have broader reach.
I suspect she wanted to avoid live television. Too much of a chance of getting ambushed with unwanted royal family questions.
Also, this hopefully (finally) shuts down the complaints that she’s not promoting her work.
I too was hoping for a big media show. I think she needs a big morning show and say, ” Let’s not forget my husband is suing Rupert Murdoch on multiple fronts” because OF COURSE her show is getting panned by the many publications he owns.
I saw the rumors about this and can’t wait for all the memes 😭😭 Drew is such a touchy feely person and I think Meghan is also like that, just a little bit shier. They will probably sit with no personal space between them and enjoy it immensely.
They have a dog between them ☺️.
This is one interview I wish I had cable for, I will be searching YouTube tonight for it. I think these two together are going to make a very fun episode.
As soon as I heard about it, I immediately thought “that makes sense.” Still holding out hope for a Hot Ones appearance.
I think they are hard launching “Meghan Sussex”. That’s gonna drive Salty Island crazy and there ain’t nothing they can do about it!
I’m here for it!
I love Meghan Sussex, and I love that she has dropped that other name.
I too hope she drops the other name. I saw her brother’s Insta account. It’s crazy. I don’t say that in a light, joking way. It is pure mental illness – his entire page is really disgusting videos about her. Talking about bunions. It’s horrible and sad. I’d go with Meghan Sussex too!
Did anyone see People’s magazine lead article just now–Thursday morning: “Meghan Markle Reveals What She Learned from Hobby Beloved by Both Her and Kate Middleton.”
Seems very pointed vis. name use–and it didn’t last long in the lead spot.
They’re still on the bee thing?
Cue: Lazy Katie in a beekeeper’s suit.
RR: Show us your hives!
Cue Kate making candles with the kids. Or talking about it
Drew came from a royal acting family. Grandfather john barrymore. Great uncle Lionel barrymore and great aunt ethel.
Exactly. Drew is HW royalty. The most ive seen on bitterTV from Shithole CUNTry (in a repost from a brit so-called #SSquad) is that theyre playing up the fact that Drew is touchy-feely and invades her guests’ space. 🙂
People were saying for the longest time, that Meghan dropped the last name Markle, and they were right.
Mrs Meghan Sussex is going to cause a flood in the uk of salty tears. 😂😂😂I so love this woman and her campaign to reclaim her narrative . Life gave Meghan lemons and she is making sure that the deranged have plenty to suck on .
She looks fantastic and happy. I’m glad to see her doing in person publicity for show and her business. I hope she has a couple of other shows on the docket.
I will hold out hope for her to still do Jennifer show . Two shows are better than 1
I don’t have a TV, so I’ll have to figure how to watch it online. But, congrats Meghan Sussex! And so much for people worrying that Mindy has been blindsided – it was just a nice setup to introduce how Meghan wants to be known.
Okay, Meghan Sussex. She looks adorable and I’m not one who minds her love of neutrals. In this case though it is funny bc she is blending and becoming one with that cream couch. I’m a fan of Drew’s vest and tie outfit. I will be recording and watching. Meghan cannot stop herself from gushing over Harry and it’s cute and hilarious.
@Jais
Bullseye!
The miserables on teevee on Shithole Isle often try to push the narrative that M doesnt love H, certainly not as much as he loves her, and that she’s using him and when she doesnt need him anymore, she’ll dump him.
Now that M is back on SM and back doing teevee and is not averse to expressing her opinions, we’re seeing her gush about her husband and seeing them loved-up all the time so now, sane people everywhere are gonna start looking more closely at the “protected couple,” and start remembering all the things H said in Spare about being the scapegoat and about palace goons lying for Bully but not telling the truth about H&M. And sane peeps everywhere are gonna say ohhhhhh……..now we know which couple might be divorcing and which definitely is not!
Listen, if I was a miserable and hateful person, I could maybe kind of get why people get pressed about Meghan gushing about her hottie husband who adores her ……Lol, nah, it’s just spiteful. Meghan is out here saying my husband my husband my husband. And talking about her kids who are clearly not dolls😂
*Meghan Sussex* was trending here in Germany*! It’s unbelievable.
I’m looking forward to watching Drew’s show. There was some cookie baking involved, apparently for the whole audience.
While I would have preferred Colbert, she can always drop by his show when (more realistically *if*) WLM at Christmas is ready to be streamed.
*Germany got its own share of Derangedeers — and the idiotic media here just copy, translate and then paste all the BM’s most awfully misogynoir pieces.
Harry for Colbert? A female host for Meghan to uplift other women? When I watched the footage of Letterman with Meghan in her pre-Harry days, I found it uncomfortable and half-creepy.
Meghan had agreed to appear on Fallon though, for The Bench, I think. Which was cancelled because QEII died.
Of course having more women-led talk shows is a good thing, unless is My Father McCain, or Sharon Osborne.
On the East coast of the US this episode with Meghan will come on CBS at 9:00am
Thank you!
I’m so happy for her. I hope her radiance outshines all the BS that the media are trying to throw at her, my Threads is awash with love and support and happiness for her and her show and I’m here for it.
oh I can’t wait to watch this! Drew makes perfect sense for her.
She just seems so happy and unbothered and like she is living her best life. And that explains the increased hate campaign against the show. Can’t have the Black duchess happy and unbothered.
Meghan looks so happy 💕 you can tell that she is so ready for this 💕
Y’all enjoy because I cannot watch that show. Drew’s lack of respect for personal space makes me uncomfortable.
At this point though, I think guests going on the show are aware of what they’re getting into. I am laughing though just thinking about how the BM will cover Drew’s touchy feely style.
I think you can catch the show on Pluto tv. It’s a free app you can download I have it on my Amazon prime account on my kitchen tv. I have Meghan’s show running again 3rd time added the likes to each episode.I think it’s a lovely show. It also show Meghan being very happy. I have to say she always cleans as she goes. She’s a very tidy person. You know what they say tidy person tidy mind. I just wish her so much luck and happiness . Rage against the trolls.
Drew has the right vibes to interview Meghan, I think. They are both warm, tactile, a little goofy, and above all very California. It’s also smart marketing – I imagine there’s a whole contingent of Drew’s audience that will immediately go watch the show if they haven’t already. Going on Fallon or Colbert wouldn’t hurt (and they would stay away from any awkward topics) but my guess is Drew’s audience is more of a sure thing.
I can’t believe Drew Barrymore is 50! Still think of her as the kid from ET or a wild child in the 90s. I’ve never watched her show but seen clips and find her closeness and eye to eye a bit unsettling, but it works for her and her guests. The clips they’ve shown so far look fun and her and Meghan seem to gel. I like how Meghan is promoting her show. It really is a labor of love.
a few Anglicisms have crept into my vocab since I’ve lived in Canada.
we say “A to Zed,” “get it sorted,” but my favourite is “keep your wig on”.
I’ve never heard “Keep your wig on!” Good one. It must be regional. We also say “keep your shirt on” and “don’t get your panties in a knot.”
On both the Drew Barrymore show and WLM Meghan comes off as so comfortable in her skin that I find it relaxing and soothing to watch her. She has really done the work to heal and has come back stronger and more confident.
I love to see it.
I’m watching it right now. I think she’s doing great but the expressions on the faces of some the women in the audience is very interesting. Like they’re still skeptical of something. Am I reading too much into it?
No, I noticed that on a few audience members as well. I was surprised, actually. Wondered what was going thru their minds. They were clapping along with the rest, but looked somehow unconvinced, is how I’d describe it.
I never notice audience reactions on these shows unless someone in the audience is introduced.
She was so fun when she was on Craig Ferguson’s The Late Late Show back in the day. Damn, I miss that show.
I just watched it and thought Meagan was lovely.
I just signed up onto her new website, those products sound amazing
I didn’t sense any odd vibes from the audience.
Drew was typical Drew but over all it was a good show.
Giada was the next guest and now I want crispy roast veg, steak Gorgonzola cheese with a balsamic glaze and a cookie or three for dessert