Duchess Meghan will appear on today’s episode of Drew Barrymore’s show

Once people realized that the Duchess of Sussex was in New York this week, many assumed that she would end up doing some TV interviews. I was thinking more like… the Today Show or Good Morning America, but she ended up going with a talk show. The two big options were: Drew Barrymore or Jennifer Hudson. Obviously, Drew won out. They match each other’s freak, spiritually speaking. I bet Drew heard “I’m a hugger” and sat eyeball-to-eyeball with Meghan. The interview (and cooking segment) was taped on Wednesday and it will air today, Thursday. During one of the segments, Drew referred to her as “Meghan Sussex.” Which is… correct, in a way? Most Americans don’t really care about titles anyway, so Meghan Sussex it is. Some early highlights from Meghan’s first talk show appearance since she was on The Ellen Show a few years ago:

She didn’t know where her life would take her: “I mean, look, life is full of surprises. I did not expect to meet H and for this to be our love story and, you know, I’m very lucky,” Meghan told Barrymore, describing Harry as “funniest, sweetest, most charming” as well as an “amazing father” in a promo clip of the show. Always date your spouse: Meghan also shared that when she was babysitting during her college days, one of the fathers told her, “Meghan, when you meet your person one day, I want him to say to you the same thing that I said to my wife when we got married which is: ‘I vow to always date my wife.’ And I told H that when we started dating, and he goes, ‘I vow to always date you,’ So we have this connection, I think, because we’re so committed to treating each other the same way you did before had a ring on it. Before it was locked down. When you’re just courting each other and you can see all the good and joy during that butterfly period.” The kids only have slight British accents on some words: Barrymore asks, “What’s your favorite thing that you see in your kids that you go, ‘Oh, that’s their dad’ ?” Meghan replies, “Oh, some of the words that they still say with a British accent. So they’ll say, ‘Zebra,’ and what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out. They have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him, and I think it’s adorable. Zebra is a good one.”

The British pronunciation of “zebra” unfortunately slaps. It’s way better than the American ZEE-bruh. Brits say it “zEH-bra.” It’s one of the few things they have over us, although I will admit to enjoying “chuffed” and “are you mad?” said in a slightly hysterical tone. Also a fan of “sort yourself out” said in a really derogatory tone. As for Drew and Meghan… as I said, I’m sure they matched each other’s freaks. I can’t wait to see it! PS… fashion notes: Meghan wore a J. Crew top and Brandon Maxwell trousers for the interview.

Meghan Markle spoke about her new Netflix series on The Drew Barrymore Show—episode airing Thursday, March 6 pic.twitter.com/SbPHCmxwHW — Alexandra Hurtado (@AliMarieHurtado) March 5, 2025