Prince William & Kate ask staffers to not dress formally around the office

Speaking of, did you know that William and Kate have an almost Californian attitude towards staffers? They want their staff to wear casual clothes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to have a dress code for staff in their royal household, but it may surprise you. Although they reside in lavish royal residences and regularly attend fancy events, they have a set style they like to adopt when they are behind closed doors.

Royal author Valentine Low revealed the rules they have for their household staff in his book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

He claims a staff member told him: “[Prince William] wants it to be casual. The kids run around the office, and he does not want it to be stuffy.”

To achieve this, the Prince and Princess of Wales ask staff to not wear formal attire unless it is appropriate to do so. The insider continued: “If we have important meetings or are going to Buckingham Palace, then, of course, we [dress up].”

Kate and William also like to ditch royal tradition when it comes to parenting their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. The devoted parents are keen to make the royal kids feel they can talk about their feelings, instead of losing their tempers. A source told Fabulous that “shouting is absolutely ‘off limits'” for the three children at all times. Instead, the kids are encouraged to discuss what it is that’s bothering them in a more constructive manner.

The source said: “The children are encouraged to talk about their feelings. They express their concerns over school subjects, a swimming class, a tricky ballet manoeuvre, a missed tennis rally, or seeing children starving on a TV ad. But a talk ensues and a solution found.”

What’s more, William and Kate have also adopted the family’s no-shouting rule themselves in order to present a “united front” to their children. “There is no question of one parent saying ‘no’ and the other saying ‘yes’ later on as Kate and William want to present a unified parental front to their children,” our source added.