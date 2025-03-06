Prince William & Kate will attend the Commonwealth Day service next week

Prince William made a public appearance on Wednesday, March 5. He was in Reading to visit Royal Berkshire Hospital, the same hospital where his wife was born. His event had to do with the NHS Charities Together, plus it was seemingly a commemoration of the start of the pandemic five years ago. It’s true – five years ago exactly, the first week of March, is when sh-t got real and everything began shutting down. The event was basically just William sitting around, shooting the sh-t with various hospital workers and NHS Charities people.

I find it interesting that William stepped out this week and that this was his first public event of the week. Again, he waited until Wednesday to “start” his work week. That comes after one day of work last week, which came after a ten-day vacation (at least) in Mustique. The Princess of Wales didn’t join him on Wednesday, and I have no idea if she plans to make any appearances this week.

Kensington Palace did confirm something for next week though – William and Kate will both attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 10. This year’s Commonwealth theme is “Together We Thrive.” King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Gloucesters will also be in attendance. I wonder why the Edinburghs haven’t confirmed? In any case, this year’s Commonwealth service will be better-attended than last year’s, in which Camilla and William had to hold down the fort by themselves and it was… really quite something.

Also, I hate to say it, but the British Commonwealth as a concept/reality might be having a better year. Those Commonwealth ties are looking particularly strong in the face of Donald Trump’s blustering and threats. Speaking of, I still find it fascinating that William was not included whatsoever in all of the political machinations of the Starmer government in the past week. Starmer trusted Charles to handle the sensitive political work on his own, but no one trusts William.