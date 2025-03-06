Prince William & Kate will attend the Commonwealth Day service next week

Prince William made a public appearance on Wednesday, March 5. He was in Reading to visit Royal Berkshire Hospital, the same hospital where his wife was born. His event had to do with the NHS Charities Together, plus it was seemingly a commemoration of the start of the pandemic five years ago. It’s true – five years ago exactly, the first week of March, is when sh-t got real and everything began shutting down. The event was basically just William sitting around, shooting the sh-t with various hospital workers and NHS Charities people.
I find it interesting that William stepped out this week and that this was his first public event of the week. Again, he waited until Wednesday to “start” his work week. That comes after one day of work last week, which came after a ten-day vacation (at least) in Mustique. The Princess of Wales didn’t join him on Wednesday, and I have no idea if she plans to make any appearances this week.
Kensington Palace did confirm something for next week though – William and Kate will both attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 10. This year’s Commonwealth theme is “Together We Thrive.” King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and the Gloucesters will also be in attendance. I wonder why the Edinburghs haven’t confirmed? In any case, this year’s Commonwealth service will be better-attended than last year’s, in which Camilla and William had to hold down the fort by themselves and it was… really quite something.
Also, I hate to say it, but the British Commonwealth as a concept/reality might be having a better year. Those Commonwealth ties are looking particularly strong in the face of Donald Trump’s blustering and threats. Speaking of, I still find it fascinating that William was not included whatsoever in all of the political machinations of the Starmer government in the past week. Starmer trusted Charles to handle the sensitive political work on his own, but no one trusts William.
The Prince of Wales, Patron of NHS Charities Together, talks to NHS staff members during to a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, to see the impact of funds provided by the charity since the coronavirus pandemic which began five years ago.
The Prince of Wales, Patron of NHS Charities Together, talks to NHS staff members during to a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, to see the impact of funds provided by the charity since the coronavirus pandemic which began five years ago.
The Prince of Wales, Patron of NHS Charities Together, talks to NHS staff members in the health and wellbeing garden during to a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, to see the impact of funds provided by the charity since the coronavirus pandemic which began five years ago.
The Prince of Wales, Patron of NHS Charities Together, talks to NHS staff members during to a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, to see the impact of funds provided by the charity since the coronavirus pandemic which began five years ago.
The Prince of Wales, Patron of NHS Charities Together, talks to NHS staff members during to a visit to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, to see the impact of funds provided by the charity since the coronavirus pandemic which began five years ago.
The palaces shouldn’t have to confirm things like this which should be automatically expected of the higher up’s in line. The ones on the public dole should be expected to attend unless otherwise “working” or too ill (in which case you send regrets).
I agree.. for the money the people in Britain shell out to support this greedy hateful family they should always be there unless seriously ill or out of the country.
William s pictures shown are priceless. The beard emphasizes his worst features. William did not exactly pull his weight when Charles got sick last year.
I am feeling particularly petty at the moment . So In that spirit, wank is such a pinch-azzz ugly Alien .
OMG, I burst out laughing at the top photo. He looks like some weirdo in the park that won’t leave you alone. 😭😭
Starmer sent him to meet Trump. He looked like a fan boy and Trump basically implied he was ugly. I don’t know if they are gonna trust him again with Trump.
haha your post cracked me up! What did Trump say – I only saw glowing praise.
@Caitlin, Trump said Will is better looking in real life. Basically called he was ugly in the photos 😭😭 He probably meant it as a compliment.
Ha! My first thought was “social worker offering a homeless man a sandwich.”
Agree on all points hahhaha. He does look like THAT weirdo in the park. And Trump said he was handsome, because he remembered him to be good looking before and he was like “what happened”.
Trump said he was better looking in person, whatever that means 😎
Yes him on the bench with his fists out! Those poor people had to sit and listen to whatever crap he was spewing.
The thing is, you cant even fully blame (or credit) Kaiser for her selection of photos here. the first pic on KP’s IG from this visit is him all dark and brooding on a bench. Its very….not good. i’m sure its supposed to convey seriousness and something else but its…….not good.
@Becks1, if it was one or two unflattering photos, I would get it is the photo selection. But, at every event we get weird photos now 😭😭 It is not the angle, it is his style, grooming, tailoring. He looks like a divorced dad who doesn’t know how to take care of himself.
oh I know! It’s him. What cracks me up though is that KP is like “yes, that is a good picture, lets make it the lead picture on this post.” Like someone over there must have no idea how he looks in some of these pics.
Australia’s got a cyclone, Canada’s got a trade war with the USA, the NZ high commissioner Phil Goff has been fired for questioning Trump’s mental acuity…I think the Commonwealth countries have a lot on their plate currently instead of focusing on this British Empire ceremony of vassalage on Monday. But given this day is usually full of drama, that last Commonwealth Day when the Sussexes attended, I always found it funny Lazy Katie wore a red coat dress to capture attention but instead it matched the red velvety chair they were all sitting in. Meghan’s green cape dress was fantastic, while Kate’s just blended in. Gotta love karma. 😂
Great point about the other Commonwealth countries. These 2 are quite fortunate to be insulated from reality aren’t they? Sure they do their “field trips” to “learn” and “highlight” but never anything substantive.
They’ll be politely received in a Commonwealth country but the popularity went when they chased the Sussexes out.
Commonwealth Day does not exist in Canada. There is no holiday, nothing. This is made up for the British king to feel important and QEII before that.
It was indeed strange that Starmer didn’t bring William out last week. What scares me is the possibility that the Foreign Office is keeping William in “reserve” because of his allegedly (very allegedly) bro dude friendship with Trump, and maybe they think that having William suck up to Trump again could potentially be useful in the future. Gross to think about.
@Me at home Private Eye this week had inside details of Gov stopping KC from issuing statement acknowledging 3rd anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine on eve of Keir’s visit to Trump, in case it upset him. They had him invite Trump for another state visit which KC thought was too much given his visit to US for 250th anniversary in 2026. However when bullygate erupted they needed KC to come to Lancaster House and have him meet all summit leaders and Zelenskyy on Sunday. He succeeded in getting agreement to a solo meeting with Zelenskyy at his Sandringham home to maximise his show of support. However the piece ended with the suggestion that to keep Trump onside they also wanted W and K AND the kids to visit Washington this year. Photoshoot of Uncle Trump with his arms draped around Kaye and the kids??
She’ll be having a ‘good day’ then will she?
Yes, it will be one of the good days. Penciled in as a good day already. They’ve been low-key this week so I wonder if someone on their team realized how silly they look when they are too obvious in their competition and jam wars.
But will she touch his bum?
50/50 on her flashing again.
I say the “touch his bum” odds are nil, but odds are quite good that the flasher princess will strike again.
These photos aren’t very photogenic so I hope he didn’t look as unsavory in person. That said, I know we are supposed to believe that the public appearances are just the ” cherry” so to speak on the hard work sundae behind the scenes. What could they possibly be doing behind the scenes though that’s so intensive that it results in an hour meeting in the park? They are so lazy, it’s unbelievable to me that they continue to get away with it.
There was a clip online of people on the Jermey Vine show discussing William’s welsh in a very softly critical way. And carol Malone wasn’t having it lol and kept arguing that he was far too busy working as the POW to be studying welsh. And man everyone’s faces, even Jeremy Vine’s, were not buying it. They were like he could do an hour in the morning. Bc the idea that William is working so hard all day every day is just not believable. Even to the majority of his supporters and protectors in the media .
The Japanese ambassador to the UK has done more for Wales than Willie.
He did a daffodil origami for St David’s Day.
https://www.bbc.com/news/videos/czdny55lmj2o
And sang a Welsh national song earlier this year.
https://www.bbc.com/news/videos/c80v81y34xvo
The bar for Willie is non-existent.
BBC also had a professor who criticized his welsh.
Thanks for the link @BLOGGER. Mr. Suzuki is very natural and I like his indulgence. His voice is very cute and lovely. The way he holding flags and the dragon, they way he ate cake and wished people, that is called charisma. I showed the video to my little cousins and they were curious and asked me who he is and what he ate, what he sang a lot. Then I have to explain them about St. David’s day. This is called charisma and he nailed it.
Then as an experiment I showed William’s video, they called him boring man. Then I showed them WanK’s Welsh cake making video and my 5 years old cousin, just said “wouk (acted like nauseating), ugly women. (I told him she is a princess). She is not a princess. She is making ugly cookies”. (He earlier criticised William. So they didn’t have interest on him.). Even the kids noticed her unhygienic acts. It is very much hard to stop laughing at their comment.
What’s up with him? He looks like a hot mess! That beard’s all scraggly and his clothes look too big on him, so he looks all rumpled, like he slept in them. And doesn’t ‘Future King’ always act like he’s better than everyone else? Please, dude can’t even get himself together for a visit with his “subjects.”
He just reeks of laziness.
He probably thinks he looks attractive because he gets flattered. One media person called the beard iconic. Lol.
King Frederick of Sweden and king Felipe of Spain won the games of being handsome even in 50s and having ambitious wives. Even some other kings also have interesting and ambitious wives. But William is a looser.
One sycophant called him Mr Darcy and I thought Jane Austen would turn in her grave.
Who started the jazz hands, William or Kate? They both do it and I find it very annoying. I’ve never been around another person who displays this behavior.
William and Harry both used to do lots of jazz hands stuff back in the day. My hunch is that it was part of their “media training”, and that Kate picked it up that way. Sort of like the big grins and the wide eyes and everything else they do during these appearances. Harry was always a better actor and had more charisma, so he seemed more natural doing it.
Five year anniversary of William mocking covid, joking he and keen were spreading it in Ireland, mocking people who said they were sick, and saying the press was exaggerating things.
The Waleses have to show up on Commonwealth Day. William is one heart beat from becoming king and Kate can’t use cancer anymore to get out of events like this. And what is the government going to do when William becomes king? That is the job he was born into: representing the UK in diplomatic matters. The Firm and No 10 know he useless.
If Chuck can hang on until George is 18, then Willie will be pleased.
“Here son, you do all the work, daddy has to go to Africa next week.”
Well Canadians aren’t feeling “strong commonwealth ties”. We have been completely abandoned by our so called allies. I wouldn’t be surprised if we took a more serious look at ending the monarchy in Canada. No one is happy with King Charles.
As an American, I’m appalled. I wish I could apologize for all of this. The evil wannbe Dictator isn’t loved, admired, or backed by all Americans. I’m ashamed of the rhetoric. I’m ashamed he won. I’m deeply ashamed that racism, xenophobia, colonialism, and misogyny won yet again.
I’m proud that Black women stood solidly against him. We were the only demographic which didn’t show majority support/vote for him.
News release: I will also be working next week, because I’m a grownup who has bills to pay.
Man, I wish I could work one day per week every other week.
It ‘s nice of the heir to spare a day of his round-the-year vacation to attend a service for the bygone Commonwealth.
Willy in public always comes across as a nervous wreck. His stooped posture when sitting, always self consciously placing his palms infront of his groin, talking with the exaggerated flailing of his hands, the many ways he contorts his face with furrowed forehead – none project a self assured, confident man, rather the lack of gravitas. And good lord, he needs to stop wearing an apron in public; such a bad look, pretentious and unnecessary. Willy seems bent on downgrading the crown’s role and image, or whatever remains of it.