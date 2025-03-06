Jennifer Garner ‘enjoys spending time’ with Ben, but she knows he has a dark side

The thing I unfortunately have to admit about Ben Affleck is that I totally believe that he can turn on the charm and really bamboozle his way into any woman’s heart. I believe Ben absolutely went all out to woo Jennifer Lopez back in 2021, and it worked. The thing is, Ben can only keep up the charm offensive for so long. He gets bored, or he changes his mind or he gets lazy within the relationship or something else. So Ben and J.Lo are done… for now. And it’s really looking like Ben is trying to charm his way back into the heart of the Other Jennifer, Jen Garner, his first ex-wife. Garner and Affleck have been divorced for a decade, and to their credit, they coparent peacefully and they still seem like very close friends. Suddenly, this week, all of these stories are popping up about how Ben wants to win Garner back and maybe he wants a second chance with her. Garner is like: lol, NO. Well, this curious little story popped up on People Mag:
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to get along swimmingly, and the two have been spotted being playfully affectionate during recent outings.
“They have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out,” a source tells PEOPLE of the former couple, who were most recently spotted sharing a laugh at son Samuel’s 13th birthday party Sunday, March 2. “Most of the time, the kids are around too.”
The source adds that Affleck, 52, “usually acts happy around” Garner, 52, who is currently dating John Miller, but he has been “extra giddy lately, though, and much more affectionate.”
The source says, “She doesn’t seem to mind. She seems to enjoy spending time with Ben,” with whom she shares three kids.
A separate insider says Affleck is “charming,” adding, “When he’s doing well, he has great energy. Right now, Jen has only good things to say about him. She enjoys spending time with him,” that insider continues. “He’s a great dad too. But he also has this dark, struggling side that resurfaces. Over the years, it affected their marriage negatively and caused their divorce.”
According to the insider, the actress has “come a long way since” finalizing her divorce from Affleck in 2018, after they split in 2015 following 10 years of marriage.
“She’s doing great,” says the insider. “She loves her new home that she built for her and the kids. John is a fantastic boyfriend. Their relationship is very normal.”
Still, an Affleck source says any rumors of a rekindled romance are “ridiculous.”
[From People]
“But he also has this dark, struggling side that resurfaces. Over the years, it affected their marriage negatively and caused their divorce.” Yeah, I believe this. “Sources close to Garner” said as much last year when J.Lo filed for divorce too, with Garner making it clear that she was definitely sympathetic towards J.Lo because of what Ben had put her through with his dark moods. I also believe that Garner approved of Ben and J.Lo’s relationship and marriage and Garner was happy to see him so settled and focused. But if anything, I bet the events of the past year have just been a reminder for Garner that she’s lucky to no longer be part of Ben’s entanglements and darkness. Like… who needs a 50-something with that much baggage AND he’s a moody prick on top of it?
I’m fully expecting them to get back together again.
This is classic narcissist behavior. You love bomb someone until they fall for you and then you get bored. But after the target wises up (or so dumped). You (the narcissist) come back and love home them again. It will continue until the target cuts off the narcissist completely.
Been there. The charm and the sunshine glow of being in his presence on his best behavior dims quickly when he turns into Godzilla. Break up, rinse and repeat until you finally get the message. Run, Jen
Can we please call Photoshop BS on the picture of them walking together while he’s drinking a bottle of water? This isn’t the first time these two have been photoshopped so it looks like they are side by side.
She looks shrunken down here–it’s laughably fake.
It’s literally from Cover Images, it’s not a Photoshopped pic.
I don’t know. Look at the first pic. If Jen were to stand up, her head would be above Ben’s shoulders. In the second picture where they are both standing, Ben’s shoulder is over the top of her head. Something is fishy.
Okay, I see what you mean–one of the thumbnails shows him without his shoulder cocked up and her head is above his shoulder.
She’s wearing skinny jeans and carrying a notebook that says 2014. This is an old photo.
I was gonna say, the first three photos are from a long, long time ago (over ten years) also 6 &7 are around 5 years old. They spent this weekend at their son’s birthday party. Not to be mean, I know pap photos are expensive, but can’t we have some a little more up to date? Anyway the guy is obviously bipolar, hate to armchair psychoanalyze and he’ll probably never admit it publicly but its obvious. He was in a manic high when he and jlo got together. Now after the inevitable depression swing has gone, (where everything wrong is everybody else’s fault but his) he seems to be at another. I dont worry, I believe this Jen has learned her lesson with him. I’m sure he’s a lot easier to be around during this state but shes not gonna fall for it \trust.
All of this is true about Ben. It’s also true that Jennifer Lopez made a cringey spectacle of their reunion despite his obvious discomfort. All three of these people need to move on and stay moved on.
Jen Garner HAS moved on. She’s in a solid relationship. This is all just BS from Ben’s camp trying to make him look like a good guy. Nothing can make him look like a good guy, he trashed two marriages and one engagement. He’s a toxic love-bomber and Jen G ain’t buying this nonsense at all. She’s friendly with him for the sake of the kids, that is it.
Man needs work on himself. Has massive Madonna-whore issues.
Man too lazy to work on himself.
Finds woman. Marries her. Changes his mind. Divorces her.
If Jen wants to go through McDonalds drive thru again for Ben’s Happy Meal…then so be it. But I’d like to think Jen has matured beyond wanting to baby her partner again.
Run girl. Run like you just got an Electra sequel offer.
Haha YES
There’s no way Jen G is going to get back with BA. She’s a smart woman, and I’m sure has learned a lot about looking after herself mentally and emotionally since their divorce. And how to protect herself from his love-bombing and narcissistic behaviour.
She did an amazing job keeping their family together and putting up with his crap while they were married (primarily for their kids I’m sure).
Well Pepperidge Farm over here remembers back when it was a real debate whether or not Gardner was over him. And I maintained then what I do now: she is 100% over him. Trust me, cause I’ve been there, once a man f**s up to this degree you never look at him the same ever. The nanny thing crossed the line. And he was gonna keep Afflecking her until he crossed that line – he was seeing how far he could push her and he pushed her too far.
My photographic evidence of this was the look on her face when she handed him his Jack N the Box as she was taking him to rehab. She was exhausted and so fed up of him in that moment. She raised 3 small kids alone (I get that she had help and money but putting your career on the back burner to handle the kids is emotionally draining and he didn’t support her when she needed him the most) while he battled his demons and was emotionally unavailable. She did that grind by herself – that stays with you and yes, they are friendly and they may even get along – but she will never depend on that man again for anything regarding her emotional well being. This whole thing reminds me of myself, but also of Giselle. Different circumstances, but the same pattern and same outcome – unsurprised Affleck and Brady are friends. And trust me people ask me if I would take my ex back cause he and I get along and from the outside it may look like there’s something more than what is there. I would never, ever, take that man back. He is someone else’s problem literally. I’m glad we get along. But it was over when I filed.
This whole thing made her stronger and I love that she is shutting down these rumors as he is putting feelers out there. I have no doubt she loves him but she finally got to the point where she loves her kids and herself more. He should stand on his own for a minute without someone to date and focus on his kids. Sam has 5 more years of childhood. Violet is already in college. If he does this he will look back on it and be grateful he did.
You said everything I wanted to say, Side Eye! She’s done. Done. Done. Done.
Lol right? The only people who don’t understand this have never been completely done before! We know that look when we see it!
Do I believe he can be charming AF ? YES.
But her in the car with him heading to rehab…unforgettable, and unforgivable.
That’s a hell of a line to cross.
Of course they are in good terms, they have kids, but I can read Garner mind “when hell freezes over”.
Lol Eleonor! So true!
LIFE has taught me (the VERY HARD WAY 😒) to stay away from charming intelligent talented DIFFICULT AF men 🤬 They’re great to take a tumble with 🥰 but not great to build a sustainable relationship with…
Me too. I went through hell with one of those charming, love-bombing guys who slowly but surely turned his anger and self-loathing on me, blaming me for all the problems in the relationship and keeping me on constant pins and needles. I was so young and naive that I put up with it until I was an empty shell. He took everything from me, my self-esteem, my confidence, my personality. It was awful. I can’t imagine coping with that level of manipulation with 3 kids in the mix. Many people rag on Jen G but she is one strong woman and a mama bear for her kids.
That is one of life’s hardest lessons: charm, smarts, good looks and talent are never enough to make up for a man’s fundamental lack of understanding, respect, or caring. 😞
Omg, so much rehashing the obvious. Jen enjoys spending time with Ben – yeah, because she’s still willing to send time with him. Jen knows he has a dark side – again, yeah, because she divorced him and has known him for a long time.
Seriously how many times are we gonna resuscitate this tired narrative?
Garner knows the “dark side” and clearly never wants to go back to that. She’s at a great place in her life and clearly enjoys the co-parenting relationship she has with Ben. I just don’t really believe that she uses him for publicity because by all accounts, she has moved on with John Miller and they’re planning a future together. I doubt she’d want to fuck with that by playing dumb PR games with her ex.
Why don’t you have the pictures or video of him trying to hug her waist when she is shooting the paintball gun? I would have said all of this is bogus until I saw him grab her waist in the video which is not what 2 co parenting exes usually do especially whe one has a boyfriend.
hot take but i think these two use each other for publicity. i remember when they got married, had kids they were photographed EVERY DAY with their kids. We literally saw their kids grow up through paparazzi photos. He uses her to rehab his image and he used her to make him look like a serious family man when he was campaigning the Oscars for Argo (great movie btw). She use him to stay relevant cause her acting career isn’t great and being his surrogate mom makes her look like a saint. And then Jlo came in like a fool thinking Ben really changed but they used her to make them BOTH look good.
You do realize that it’s hard to live a normal life when you’re being stalked constantly by hordes of paparazzi. This was a huge celebrity divorce with Ben shagging the nanny and drinking himself half to death. Not it wasn’t Jen G using him because her acting career was tanking, it’s not tanking at all. But she’s made it quite clear that her priority is her kids.
Here’s a recent sample of her tanking career and charitable work:
Love, Simon (2018), and Yes Day (2021); the action films Peppermint (2018) and The Adam Project (2022); and the Apple TV+ drama series The Last Thing He Told Me (2023); Can’t Go Home (2025).
Garner also works as an advocate for early childhood education and serves on the board of Save the Children USA. She is also the co-founder and chief brand officer of Once Upon a Farm, an organic baby food company. Additionally, Garner is a vocal advocate for anti-paparazzi campaigns aimed at protecting the children of celebrities.
Personally I think although he certainly is not elderly he is getting older. Older men start looking for the one they can depend on to take care of them in old age. Yes he has always looked for a mother to take care of him and then a fun piece on the side but as we all know when you’re getting older you don’t have the energy to work the crowd the way you used to.
I don’t know Jennifer obviously, but I myself can be petty, so I would be enjoying the fact that I can be around him with the wonderful charismatic sunshine and walk away if the darkness comes. But that’s just me Petty all the way lol
Yep, the “nurse or a purse” deal…
This entire story line is so disgusting. I feel horrible for her partner of 7(?) years. He is being dismissed because some celebrity mag writer ran out of things to write about and thought hey, I’ll make up some BS about Jenn and Ben for clicks. They have children together and will always be in each other’s lives.
I’m finding it kind of funny how quickly and thoroughly Jen’s side seems to be shutting this down. She is like “HARD pass, NO and THANK YOU, Good Day”.
I think JG is well aware of Ben and his shenanigans. Normally, I’d say, “Jen, you in trouble, girl!” But, after the breakup of their marriage, I think JG did the work/therapy to get over him AND how to deal with his personality type. (Narcissistic?) She’ll always have a soft spot for him because of their children, but she’s over him. This last decade she’s built the life SHE wanted and I’m sure it’s much more peaceful without him. These last few years she’s looked happier and more carefree than she has in a long time. Her kids are doing well and growing up, she has a nice boyfriend, and a good relationship with her children’s father–this seems ideal, she’d be dumb to give it up for Ben and his chaos machine.
If she remarried him. I doubt it would last. Co parenting fine being friends good.
I think the wildfires really affected both of them. I think Ben realized the importance of family & probably realized he had everything & threw it all away! I think when Violet left for college, it was a real wake-up call that their children are growing up fast & to cherish the time spent with them! I think that they always will be bonded because they have 3 beautiful children! I think JG is & will always will be fiercely loyal to Ben & Ben knows that! She knows Ben inside & out/ good& bad. I think the dynamic will stay the same with them. I don’t see JG getting married to John ( or anyone) anytime soon. I think JG is happy with both dynamics just the way they are..
Ben very obviously likes chasing after something “he can’t have”. Once he gets it? Only a matter of time before he’s bored and ready to go chase after something or someone else. It’s a sign of his overall immaturity and inability to have a healthy romantic relationship as an adult. It’s very sad.
He certainly has a dark side. He is an alcoholic. Darkness is inevitable. He has at least tried to do something about it, and seems to have succeeded from time to time. But it’s a never ending battle. It’s difficult to grasp the impact on the individual and on those close to them if you haven’t personally experienced it or seen it up close. I wish him well.