Jennifer Garner ‘enjoys spending time’ with Ben, but she knows he has a dark side

The thing I unfortunately have to admit about Ben Affleck is that I totally believe that he can turn on the charm and really bamboozle his way into any woman’s heart. I believe Ben absolutely went all out to woo Jennifer Lopez back in 2021, and it worked. The thing is, Ben can only keep up the charm offensive for so long. He gets bored, or he changes his mind or he gets lazy within the relationship or something else. So Ben and J.Lo are done… for now. And it’s really looking like Ben is trying to charm his way back into the heart of the Other Jennifer, Jen Garner, his first ex-wife. Garner and Affleck have been divorced for a decade, and to their credit, they coparent peacefully and they still seem like very close friends. Suddenly, this week, all of these stories are popping up about how Ben wants to win Garner back and maybe he wants a second chance with her. Garner is like: lol, NO. Well, this curious little story popped up on People Mag:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continue to get along swimmingly, and the two have been spotted being playfully affectionate during recent outings. “They have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out,” a source tells PEOPLE of the former couple, who were most recently spotted sharing a laugh at son Samuel’s 13th birthday party Sunday, March 2. “Most of the time, the kids are around too.” The source adds that Affleck, 52, “usually acts happy around” Garner, 52, who is currently dating John Miller, but he has been “extra giddy lately, though, and much more affectionate.” The source says, “She doesn’t seem to mind. She seems to enjoy spending time with Ben,” with whom she shares three kids. A separate insider says Affleck is “charming,” adding, “When he’s doing well, he has great energy. Right now, Jen has only good things to say about him. She enjoys spending time with him,” that insider continues. “He’s a great dad too. But he also has this dark, struggling side that resurfaces. Over the years, it affected their marriage negatively and caused their divorce.” According to the insider, the actress has “come a long way since” finalizing her divorce from Affleck in 2018, after they split in 2015 following 10 years of marriage. “She’s doing great,” says the insider. “She loves her new home that she built for her and the kids. John is a fantastic boyfriend. Their relationship is very normal.” Still, an Affleck source says any rumors of a rekindled romance are “ridiculous.”

“But he also has this dark, struggling side that resurfaces. Over the years, it affected their marriage negatively and caused their divorce.” Yeah, I believe this. “Sources close to Garner” said as much last year when J.Lo filed for divorce too, with Garner making it clear that she was definitely sympathetic towards J.Lo because of what Ben had put her through with his dark moods. I also believe that Garner approved of Ben and J.Lo’s relationship and marriage and Garner was happy to see him so settled and focused. But if anything, I bet the events of the past year have just been a reminder for Garner that she’s lucky to no longer be part of Ben’s entanglements and darkness. Like… who needs a 50-something with that much baggage AND he’s a moody prick on top of it?