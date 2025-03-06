Gene Hackman & Betsy Arakawa could have died in a ‘broken heart-type thing’

People Magazine’s second cover story this week is about Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. Their bodies were discovered in their Santa Fe, New Mexico home last week, and investigators say that it’s likely they passed away nine days before they were found. Meaning, whatever happened in that house, Betsy and Gene probably passed away on February 17th and no one came by the house or raised any sort of alert about them until nine days later. That, to me, is especially bizarre – Gene is survived by three adult kids and NONE of them tried to speak to their father or check in with him? No one stopped by the house in nine days? Gene and Betsy weren’t missing from any lunches or appointments? There weren’t any neighbors who noticed two dogs running around the property all day and night?
Well, it’s clear that even with a full investigation ongoing in Santa Fe, there will still be a lot of unanswered questions. Which is why People Mag and other outlets are running exclusives from random investigators and pathologists theorizing about what could have happened. This piece is getting a lot of attention:
The circumstances surrounding the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy continue to mystify the public. The longtime couple was found dead in their Santa Fe, N.M., home on Feb. 26. Although the causes of death has yet to be determined, police are investigating what happened to Gene, 95, who was discovered in the home’s mudroom, and Betsy, 65, who was found dead in the bathroom, where prescription pills were scattered on a counter. It looked like both had been dead for a number of days, said authorities.
James Gill, Chief Medical Examiner, with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, is not investigating Hackman’s death in his professional capacity. But he theorizes that the couple may have both died from natural causes.
“From the initial kind of circumstances, it seems like he may have collapsed,” he says. “He’s got a history of heart disease. He’s got a pacemaker. So that would not be unusual. But the unusual part is that why then did she also collapse? Assuming she would’ve found him. Then you start wondering about: There is this thing where the stress of seeing someone die that could have triggered a natural death in her.”
Gill says another possibility could be that Betsy died first and Gene “found her and was going out to get help or get his phone, and he then collapsed from the stress of that, too. Just as likely. He’s older, he’s got known heart disease. But the autopsy would certainly show if she had heart disease or cancer or what have you.”
Gill says two natural deaths around the same time “has been known to happen, kind of a broken heart-type thing, almost. Suddenly finding your loved one dead on the floor that can increase your adrenaline and that stimulates your heart to beat faster, and that can put your heart into an irregular rhythm,” he says.
Gill says there are also instances where, after finding a loved one, “people get very despondent and they do something to take their own life, and that may be with pills or what have you. I think the toxicology workup will be helpful in excluding causes such as an intoxication or injuries.”
“I think the autopsy and the toxicology testing is what’s needed to be seen in order to make that final determination,” he says. “Otherwise, it’s kind of speculation at this point.”
These theories have been circulating for the past week and I still have so many questions and thoughts. I’m coming around to the idea that Betsy was the one who collapsed or fell and hit her head, something like that. I could totally understand how a 95-year-old man with a heart condition would find his wife on the floor and he would have a heart attack or episode. But the positioning makes no sense – it appeared as if Gene was just returning home or leaving home. Yeah. So many mysteries. I really wonder if the full pathology report will have more information. I want to know if they found any evidence of Betsy falling or hitting her head.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgird. Cover courtesy of People.
And what about the dog? The other dogs were able to come and go.
I read the dog was in a crate. Poor thing.
That’s why I don’t believe she took pills out of despondency (or however the article phrased it) as a result of seeing Gene dead.
The dog was apparently crated in a closet in the same bathroom, right? So she was well aware he was in there, and stuck. I know if a moment of grief shocks you that badly you are not thinking clearly, but I still don’t believe she wouldn’t have at least opened the crate so that a presumably beloved family pet could have had a chance at survival, and instead intentionally left him to starve to death by taking the pills without releasing him.
Also, maybe a dumb question but do pills work *that* fast? Like, collapse on the floor immediately fast?!
The most plausible theory to me is that she had a medical emergency, Gene found her and was running out to get help, fell and couldn’t get up, and this became a heartbreaking triple tragedy.
(Flaws in my theory include: did he have a cell phone on him? Had he tried calling 911? Wouldn’t that have been the first move, unless maybe he had a neighbor who was a doctor he was running to? But again…did he try phoning local doctor friends etc.?)
It’s a bit of an assumption that a 95 year-old knows how to use a cell phone.
@Dutch, with all due respect, it’s a bit of an assumption that they DON’T. Statements like this really bug me, along with comments that someone in their 90’s must be in cognitive decline or have dementia. Maybe yes, maybe not. I see from your comment below you had a specific experience, which is different from mine. Of the people I know in their 90’s, four (women) have and use cell phones (2 have no landlines). Texting, not so much, but phone calls, no issue. The 99-year old man I know has no problem using his iPhone 15. You’re likely aware of the extent cell phone vendors market phones specifically developed for seniors, and at least one, RAZ Mobility, advertises a cell phone for people with dementia, cognitive decline, and/or vision loss.
With respect to Gene Hackman, think I read somewhere he didn’t use cell phones or email, but it sounded like that was a very longstanding habit, not something necessarily due to age – and something I’ve heard before about other people in the public eye. It also sounded like Betty was the one who communicated with others, and through email. Remarks from friends seemed to indicate they’d both gotten more isolated in the past months.
Thanks too for your reply below about the age of the pacemaker being a possible factor in whether a monitor set up was possible. My dad’s pacemaker is relatively new. I also wonder how the monitor communicates it’s data, and whether poor reception in the Hackman’s area could also be a factor.
I only speak from personal experience. My mom who is in her early 80s, uses a cell phone with ease but she is one who manages her and my stepdad’s appointments and its important for her to keep in touch with her kids and grandkids. My stepdad who is in his mid-80s and my late father who died in his 80s and had a caretaker spouse 20+ years younger than he to take care of him, neither one can/could operate a phone because they didn’t have to learn. So yes, I don’t think it’s out of bounds to think it’s less than automatic that a 95-year-old, especially one with a younger caretaker, would have a cell phone at hand.
@DK, I have an 89 year-old grandmother who has a bracelet that is supposed to call for medical assistance if she were to fall down but she doesn’t really use it. Once, she cut herself pretty badly and her first reflex instead of just pressing the button was to get the phone and call her elderly neighbourgh for help. Sometimes when you are in a stressful situation you don’t make the best decisions and I think that age sadly doesn’t help in those cases.
@Dutch,
Authorities collected both Gene and his wife’s cell phones from the scene. This was reported by CNN, The Los Angeles Times, the New YorkmPost and various other news outlets. Hope that settles the question.
I dont use crates on my dogs, because I am scared that there will be a fire when Im not home and the dog cant run to safe areas of the house before firefighters get there. But now I add “and if I randomly die and the dog starves/thirsts to death” to that list.
If she collapsed from a burst brain aneurysm there would be no outward sign of trauma. Only a complete autopsy would prove it. Autopsies have been completed so the pathologist already knows part of the answer and is waiting for toxicology to complete the picture for them both. The caged dead dog is a mystery, though.
They said there were no signs of violence, I presume if she would have hit her head, they wouldn’t have said that?
About the dog. Nine days locked in a crate without food or water isn’t much of a mystery to me. Dogs can live about a week without food, but can only live around three days without water. The why on its being in its kennel is the only thing we may never know, that could be any reason, since people put their pets in crates for various reasons known only to them.
I’m curious about the pacemaker, why it stopped functioning without anyone being aware for nine days. My dad had a pacemaker put in 2-3 years ago. There’s a home monitor set up that transmits data back to his doctor’s office a couple of times a day, so they’re able to keep track if something unusual shows up. This is my only experience regarding pacemakers. Is a monitoring system like this not typical (my dad belongs to a good sized cardiology practice, maybe that makes a difference)?
It would depend on when his pacemaker was installed. The model Hackman had might not have had that kind of functionality.
Mom was recently in the hospital for several weeks so she was away / disconnected from her pacemaker recording device that you kept on her bedside table.
We got a phone call after 2 weeks inquiring whether we were prepared to reset the Wi-Fi connection so the device would correctly read the pacemaker.
Her cardiologist is part of a large modern practice with an excellent reputation. She’s been with him for 10 years so I’m not shocked that it was 9 days and no alarms were sounded
I was wondering that too. He should have had that followed up on.
All of which raises the question as to how the initial police on the scene could possibly have said “Natural causes, nothing to see here.” Laziness, stupidity, lack of training or a combo?
I interpreted it as there was no break-in or third party suspected.
No outside interference is usually described as “no suspicion of foul play”. That is different from the initial comments of the police in this case. It’s an open question whether the police would have done the full investigation that is now underway had there not been critical public commentary.
That initial statement from the police was so unprofessional to me. Just because there was no break-in, you can’t be sure there was no “foul play” by someone they knew and had access to their home or maybe they were just careless with their security.
I don’t think the police can fully recover when the initial investigation isn’t done properly. See JonBenet Ramsey, Barry & Honey Sherman, Sir Harry Oakes (ha, 1943 and still unsolved). (Just a few unsolved murder podcasts I’ve enjoyed.) Not that this is a murder, just poor police work.
That describes the majority of cops in my opinion.
I don’t believe either one of them would have left that dog in the crate on purpose, so for me it rules out suicide.
Agreed.
I can’t imagine she would commit suicide with one of their beloved pups locked in a crate near the bathroom. I hope the other two dogs are doing well. How traumatic.
Every story that I have read about this leaves me more and more confused, so sad.
If the dog was crated for longer than several days with no access to water, it could have died from electrolyte derangements due to dehydration
From what I’ve read, they stopped socializing during Covid. It also sounds like he was a very absent father when his children were growing up and made no effort to develop relationships or be in their lives until he was in his sixties. That’s tough. They must be dealing with so many mixed emotions.
That explains why his family didn’t sound the alarm earlier. When you have a 95-year-old parent, you’re generally in close touch. A much younger highly protective wife wouldn’t help communications, I imagine.
From what I’ve read, Betsy was the one who encouraged him to develop relationships with his kids. Without her (or someone like her) it never would have happened.
My dad called my every Sunday from the time I was in college until he had a stroke a couple of years before he died. But there were times he got sidetracked and forgot. He never learned to use a cell phone so texting was out with him and he wasn’t great about checking his answering machine. So even though we were in regular contact, there were times when I didn’t touch base with dad for 10-14 days at a time. You throw in Hackman’s private final years and I’m sure the kids assumed his wife would let them know if anything happened with their dad. I’m sure no one thought she would be the one to have a medical emergency before he did.
I wondered that as well. My parents are in their 70s and thankfully doing pretty well, and I still talk to them daily. The one time I couldn’t reach either by cell or landline for a few hours, I was about to get in the car and drive there.
It’s very sad that at 95, no one was checking in with him daily.
To me it’s sounding more like she passed suddenly, and he was going for help and fell.
I am also a child with.a sibling who have elderly parents who live a distance from us, one who is re-married and one who is alone – and it could be a couple weeks before hearing from them. TBH. Both of them are super independent and don’t like too much interference, it’s that boomer generational thing. I now try to make sure I at least get a sign of life once a week, via texting or having a call, just to make sure they’re alive and kicking. It’s easy to judge when you’ve had a healthy supportive relationship with your parents your entire life, but when you’ve not enjoyed that, or had a relationship where regular contact is the norm, then you do the best with what you’re working with.
This. My mother is an 82 year old widow who is difficult on her best days. I try to talk to her every few days, but can easily go a week or more, particularly if I’m busy at work or traveling.
The same goes for my siblings. That usually adds up to one of us talking to her every couple of days, but if all of us are busy at the same time (two of us are teachers and one is a university administrator, so our busiest times tend to be at the same time), it could easily be 8 or 9 days between check-ins.
” …it could easily be 8 or 9 days between check-ins.”
I’m the same way. I don’t have the kind of family who checks in often. I’m kind of baffled by adults who call their parents every day.
I read all the comments and totally take it back what I said about timing.
And: if Arakawa was key in bringing the family together, that was a wonderful thing of her to do.
For now, I think he passed away first from a heart issue. She then found him and was so distraught she went to take medication to settle down (xanax, etc). Unfortunately, due to the stress of finding her life partner dead, she suffered her own cardiac issue before she had the chance to take any. Hence the spilled pills and dog left in the crate.
Gene Hackman’s daughters were spotted grabbing breakfast just a day after learning of their father’s death – with wide smile on their faces as they exited Denny’s. They had not spoken to him in months. Hackman was worth over $80 million. Grief may vary.