UK outlets are doing breakdowns of Duchess Meghan’s ‘stealth-wealth’ WLM wardrobe

I’ve now seen two comprehensive breakdowns of the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe in With Love, Meghan. Both breakdowns were in British outlets, the Daily Mail and the Sun. Yes, both outlets are pocket-watching Meghan and trying to make “the cost of Meghan’s clothes” into a scandal, but is anyone buying it at this point? Meghan buys her own clothes, or she’s wearing a “wardrobe” furnished by the show… meaning Archewell/Netflix bought it? Personally, I think she’s just wearing her own clothes though and of course Meghan has a spectacular jewelry collection. Which is just… hers. In the Mindy Kaling episode of WLM, Meghan even says she likes “high-low” style – mass-market, inexpensive pieces mixed with stealth-wealth high-end pieces. To the Sun, WLM is “elevated with jaw-droppingly expensive and elevated pieces that scream old money.” From The Sun:

Not only is Meghan dripping in jewellery worth thousands of pounds, but she’s also seen in pricey cashmere separates and silk skirts too. The aesthetic to her £130,000 Netflix wardrobe is ‘stealth wealth’ – the trend that belongs to people so at ease with their status that they dispense with any obvious designer insignia. Throughout the numerous outfit changes – there are five in one episode alone – amongst her pricey dresses and designer mules, Meghan does let a bit of ‘ordinary’ slip in, through her £49.99 Zara trousers in episode two, and a £101 brown dress, also from Zara, in episode four. In episode one, Meghan was first seen wearing a Sezane shirt, worth £85. The brunette beauty paired the somewhat affordable shirt with a luxe pair of Hermes Oz mules, which will set shoppers back £1,020. For her next look, she rocked a Zimmermann shirt worth £1,000, which she styled with £400 shorts. But it was her jewellery that really stole the show – as she wore a £3,218 Logan Hollowell necklace, a £21,400 Cartier watch which she inherited from Princess Diana, a £4,300 Ariel Gordon bracelet and a £4,550 Cartier Love bracelet. She also donned a £265 pair of Mother Denim jeans, £169 Le Chameau boots and trousers from Anine Bing worth £195. In episode two, whilst she made a breakfast platter, Meghan wore a gorgeous Doen Emmalyn sweater worth £300, which she paired with a £198 Reformation silk midi skirt. Moments later, she was seen in a dress worth £854, from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s favourite brand – Emilia Wickstead. Princess Kate, 43, is regularly seen wearing garments from Emilia Wickstead, and has worn jaw-dropping items from the brand during royal tours and at Wimbledon. Meghan styled the stunning dress with Luna Skye 14ct gold large baguette diamond leaf studs worth £2,098. Attempting to keep things somewhat more low-key, Meghan then wore a pair of £49.99 Zara trousers. But she styled the chic high-street trousers, which left Mindy Kaling stunned, with a £990 Loro Piana top and a £310 Jenni Kayne jumper. Additionally, she also wore a We The Wild green apron which retails at £25, a £77 Denim Forum shirt and a £54 blue J Crew shirt. In Episode 3, she opted for a black pair of £180 Anine Bing jeans, which she styled with a plain grey £105 James Perse T-shirt. In the scenes following, Meghan tied her hair back in a bun and wore a striped £250 Doen Hava shirt, but it was her pricey Cartier necklace that is worth the cash, with a whopping price tag of £15,500.

[From The Sun]

If you go to the link, you can see that the Sun really did that kind of breakdown for every single episode, listing every single item worn by Meghan. The obsession to detailed fashion-identification makes my head spin, but I actually appreciate it? The Emilia Wickstead dress is actually why I believe that Meghan didn’t get a “new wardrobe” for the show – she’s had that same Wickstead dress for years, and she’s been photographed in it before. It might even be one of her favorite dresses. I also enjoyed a lot of her blouses in the series, and I couldn’t tell which ones were inexpensive and which were high-end – that’s the Meghan Effect too, that she makes a Zara sweater look like it’s from Loro Piana. And people (the British media) really need to stop calling emergency meetings over Meghan wearing her Cartier watch and her engagement ring. That’s her “thing” – the wedding ring, diamond engagement ring, Cartier watch and stacked gold bracelets, all on her left arm and hand.