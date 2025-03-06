UK outlets are doing breakdowns of Duchess Meghan’s ‘stealth-wealth’ WLM wardrobe

I’ve now seen two comprehensive breakdowns of the Duchess of Sussex’s wardrobe in With Love, Meghan. Both breakdowns were in British outlets, the Daily Mail and the Sun. Yes, both outlets are pocket-watching Meghan and trying to make “the cost of Meghan’s clothes” into a scandal, but is anyone buying it at this point? Meghan buys her own clothes, or she’s wearing a “wardrobe” furnished by the show… meaning Archewell/Netflix bought it? Personally, I think she’s just wearing her own clothes though and of course Meghan has a spectacular jewelry collection. Which is just… hers. In the Mindy Kaling episode of WLM, Meghan even says she likes “high-low” style – mass-market, inexpensive pieces mixed with stealth-wealth high-end pieces. To the Sun, WLM is “elevated with jaw-droppingly expensive and elevated pieces that scream old money.” From The Sun:
Not only is Meghan dripping in jewellery worth thousands of pounds, but she’s also seen in pricey cashmere separates and silk skirts too. The aesthetic to her £130,000 Netflix wardrobe is ‘stealth wealth’ – the trend that belongs to people so at ease with their status that they dispense with any obvious designer insignia.
Throughout the numerous outfit changes – there are five in one episode alone – amongst her pricey dresses and designer mules, Meghan does let a bit of ‘ordinary’ slip in, through her £49.99 Zara trousers in episode two, and a £101 brown dress, also from Zara, in episode four.
In episode one, Meghan was first seen wearing a Sezane shirt, worth £85. The brunette beauty paired the somewhat affordable shirt with a luxe pair of Hermes Oz mules, which will set shoppers back £1,020. For her next look, she rocked a Zimmermann shirt worth £1,000, which she styled with £400 shorts. But it was her jewellery that really stole the show – as she wore a £3,218 Logan Hollowell necklace, a £21,400 Cartier watch which she inherited from Princess Diana, a £4,300 Ariel Gordon bracelet and a £4,550 Cartier Love bracelet. She also donned a £265 pair of Mother Denim jeans, £169 Le Chameau boots and trousers from Anine Bing worth £195.
In episode two, whilst she made a breakfast platter, Meghan wore a gorgeous Doen Emmalyn sweater worth £300, which she paired with a £198 Reformation silk midi skirt. Moments later, she was seen in a dress worth £854, from her sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s favourite brand – Emilia Wickstead. Princess Kate, 43, is regularly seen wearing garments from Emilia Wickstead, and has worn jaw-dropping items from the brand during royal tours and at Wimbledon.
Meghan styled the stunning dress with Luna Skye 14ct gold large baguette diamond leaf studs worth £2,098. Attempting to keep things somewhat more low-key, Meghan then wore a pair of £49.99 Zara trousers. But she styled the chic high-street trousers, which left Mindy Kaling stunned, with a £990 Loro Piana top and a £310 Jenni Kayne jumper. Additionally, she also wore a We The Wild green apron which retails at £25, a £77 Denim Forum shirt and a £54 blue J Crew shirt.
In Episode 3, she opted for a black pair of £180 Anine Bing jeans, which she styled with a plain grey £105 James Perse T-shirt. In the scenes following, Meghan tied her hair back in a bun and wore a striped £250 Doen Hava shirt, but it was her pricey Cartier necklace that is worth the cash, with a whopping price tag of £15,500.
If you go to the link, you can see that the Sun really did that kind of breakdown for every single episode, listing every single item worn by Meghan. The obsession to detailed fashion-identification makes my head spin, but I actually appreciate it? The Emilia Wickstead dress is actually why I believe that Meghan didn’t get a “new wardrobe” for the show – she’s had that same Wickstead dress for years, and she’s been photographed in it before. It might even be one of her favorite dresses. I also enjoyed a lot of her blouses in the series, and I couldn’t tell which ones were inexpensive and which were high-end – that’s the Meghan Effect too, that she makes a Zara sweater look like it’s from Loro Piana. And people (the British media) really need to stop calling emergency meetings over Meghan wearing her Cartier watch and her engagement ring. That’s her “thing” – the wedding ring, diamond engagement ring, Cartier watch and stacked gold bracelets, all on her left arm and hand.
The UK Sun is soooo invested in Meghan 😍😍 Sorry William and Kate 😢
Yes they are but here’s the thing. It’s none of their business what jewelry she “drips in” or how much her clothing costs because private citizen Meg pays for it herself. She is not on the UK Royal welfare system. The concern should be directed towards the helicopters and many mansions and all the luxury that they pay for their royals.
That’s the thing that gets me. So what if she wears expensive clothes? So what if she sells jam? The royals are not more altruistic. The royals live off public money.
Considering how well what she wears sells, I could see brands sending her things.
So because they can’t really talk about what Kate is wearing (that they pay for), they’re going to nickel and dime what Meghan is wearing (that SHE paid for….and rewears without a big announcement that she’s rewearing)
I’m having margaritas tonight.
I hope the derangers choke themselves out while clutching their pearls 😂
I really do love all her clothes. Let the woman just wear what she wants.
I love her wardrobe and jewelry choices, there is no way I could afford it for myself but I do love the inspiration I get from her for my own wardrobe and accessory choices. I do wish they would just stop price tagging the financially independent duchess it’s always been very disturbing imo.
A few disclaimers: I love, respect, and admire Meghan. I root hard for her and Harry, and these professional whingers should be put in the stocks. I’m so over their bitching.
I also love a good rich-bitch look! Anne H does it so well — it’s the antithesis of that twee BS so many celebrities cling to that infantilizes women. Rich-bitch is all about claiming your adulthood, womanhood, and success. I love it!
And yet. Meghan’s wardrobe looks like an expensive couch you’re not allowed to sit on. Beautiful, expensive, white/beige fabrics that have never met dog drool, muddy boots, or a toddler with norovirus.
The message she’s sending is NOT relatability; it’s GOOP. Which, I mean, is fine and her choice. I’ll still buy the crepe mix and jam! I just think she’s has a hellava lot more to offer than GP.
I
Why would she be dressed covered in dog drool or kid puke/snot when she’s out? Do you think that’s how she walks around her house, dressed in sweaters thrown over her shoulders and white pants? This is a weird nit to pick. In any case these are rich people, why do expect them to be dressed like they shop at Kmart?
Well to be fair whenever we see Meghan she’s working. She’s filming a video to be posted, she’s appearing on a talk show, she’s shooting an episode of her television show. I don’t think people find it odd that I’m not covered in coffee stains, and cat hair when I’m running a meeting at work. It’s the same thing, her clothes just happen to be expensive but anyone can care about their appearance and not be a slob. I think that’s what’s more relatable.
I could see if she was like oh get ready with me this morning as I feed Archie and Lily breakfast and she’s looking that polished, but we saw in the docu series when the lawyer called her and she didn’t didn’t have her normal blowout and her hair was in a ponytail and she didn’t have on any makeup she definitely dresses down.
It is a weird nit to pick, I agree! But I’m also the woman who can’t suspend disbelief when a female superhero wears her hair down and runs in heeled boots. That’s INSANE! So, yeah, when someone wears a white cashmere twinset while cooking, I’m immediately distracted.
Very good points. Muddy reality is not what this show sells 😉 But please people, buy the flower sprinkles, buy the jam, buy the tea, but Crepe mix? No! Crêpe dough has three ingredients: Flour, milk, egg. You can add sugar, melted butter and a splash of rum, if you want, but not needed. It takes three minutes to mix versus a Crêpe mix that also needs at least whatevwr U.S. in the box and water, so two ingredients and also needs to be mixed. Sorry, it‘s a pet pieve but ultra-processed foods like such ready made mixes are just really not good. And to be honest, I am a bit disappointed Meghan is selling this and the cookie mix. I found her show was such a great example of how quickly you can make great simple things from fresh ingredients
As for the stacked bracelets, I do this too. I do it on a much cheaper scale. Beaded bracelets and my Garmin watch. I am right handed. I cannot stand barriers on that hand. The woman has always had her own money. I will say jewelry and shoes shouldn’t count. Some pieces are timeless (especially jewelry), and last forever. My father told me once “amortize it”! Figure out the cost of the price and divide by the number of days you will have it and use it. If it’s more than 365 days, it’s probably worth it.
Aw that was some good dad advice. And yeah, the stacked bracelets with the watch are very much Meghan’s thing, almost a signature as she wears it so often. And easy to do with lower price pieces and it will look just as cute. Honestly, the BM should be thrilled with this show as it’s giving them so much content.
Right now, on my left wrist I have:
*3 beaded bracelet
* Pandora charm bracelet
* 1 rubber awareness bracelet (bladder cancer)
I myself have self harm scars so what’s not covered with tattoos I cover with bracelets on my left arm.
My right wrist
* a beaded bracelet I got at a festival (says rock out beautiful, handed out)
* med alert bracelet (diabetes)
* Macramé bracelet my best friend made me at one of those get drunk and do crafts things (she has a matching one)
I don’t see the issue lol
Okay, your wrists sound very well-adorned😊.
Frances Valentine sells nice stacked bracelets. You can pay full price or be like me and wait for something I like to go on sale.
If your newspaper can put an exact price point on every item in Meghan’s wardrobe, then it isn’t exactly “stealth” wealth.
This kind of crap is one of the reasons she would tape from her own kitchen. These people would scrutinize everything. It’s Michelle Obama all over again, how dare a WOC have nice things, the same things or gasp BETTER things than I have. How dare she be able to afford luxury brands. They can’t let us have anything without acting a fool.
I’m shocked there wasn’t more unhinged “analysis” of the Sussexes’ living room video snippet from Auntie Serena’s visit. Seriously, stalkers much?
Gotta admit, I *did* sleuth out her coffee table (sliced teak) at a few places. Best quality one I found was at Arhaus. (https://www.arhaus.com/products/kalmar-square-coffee-table?variant=44753214636203&srsltid=AfmBOorfCyWVjZ7UqkKusnrrVgdutwCuaPNKSrdP9W_jo_EzKkKtb60MYl4&gQT=1) which is where I got my sofa and club chairs for my LR. I may have to go back and see that table for myself now! 😉
That coffee table is GORGEOUS!
I’m petty enough to think Meghan wore Wickstead as a big nyah-nyah to the lazy one since the left behinds have now discovered Strathberry.
But if Meghan is that compassionate, wearing Wickstead was probably a way to show the lazy one how easy it is to entertain.
I don’t think it was a Nyah Nyah. But it was interesting bc it was such a different type of wickstead dress than we see on Kate. The sweet boat print had a touch of whimsy that would draw in little kids.
Just wondering how do they know this? I mean sure some clothes are identifiable, but how would they know where a T shirt is from? Are they taking guesses, Because I don’t she the Duchess or anyone on her team talking to them . ?
This is actually pretty funny. They’re trying so hard to be shocked and pearl-clutching, but their glee and admiration is peeking through – “rocked,” “gorgeous,” “stunning,” “chic.”
Instead of being defensive about the BM’s price breakdowns, maybe we should encourage them with posts like, “You’re so right, she was stunning in that dress!!” or “Thanks for cluing us in those chic trousers, I need them!!”
Most of the clothes Meghan wore on the show are rewears or past season (meaning they were already in her closet). Heck the clothes she wore on the Drew Barrymore show are re-wears and Meghan buys her own clothes so why is the British press so invested in what she wears, Kate exists for that.
We The Wild is a Vancouver, Canada company and I have the green gardening apron. It’s functional, inexpensive and looks good- not that anyone can see me in the garden.
I’ve actually been wanting to know where the aprons are from, so that’s, I hate to say helpful, but useful.
And I’ve also enjoyed her blouses in this, which isn’t wonderful for me, budget-wise. But the thing is, I always like looking at her style, even if I wouldn’t necessarily wear what she’s wearing (although I’m coveting all the sun hats between the People shoot and what her friend Delfi wore hiking). And I’m enjoying the show more and more with each episode. So many things I can do with my braiser now, I’m excited!
It is none of our business what Meghan pays for her clothes.
Exactly. One day Meghan Sussex is depicted as bankrupt and panhandling, the next day, she is a Byzantine sultan’s favorite harem wife dripping in gold. Which one is it, mefia?
I don’t care if Meghan buys the dresses, borrows them, has them on consignment or whatever. I love her style and would wear every single combination or a similar one immediately. I have some similar things anyway, like big linen shirts and wide linen trousers. No one is saying that everyone should dress the same. She makes suggestions and I like them.
No clicking on the evil Sun or daily fail for me. I know all the things and prices from good website and on Instagram. Maybe these sites sold the breakdowns to these tabloids or the tabloids copied them. I will not be surprised sine they are not authentic and have no ethics.
None of it is tax payers money so she can wear diamond bedazzled panties and bras only for all I care . All I know is that Meghan Sussex looked amazing and I am in awe of her . The British media should be more concerned about why they are still paying for two slum lord billionaires and their families when they don’t work
Hear, hear! As a UK tax payer I am more concerned about how much Kate’s horrible wardrobe is costing compared to small number of royal duties carried out. Definitely not value for money!!