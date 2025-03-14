Whitney Cummings has a theory about the audience for ‘With Love, Meghan’

American comedian Whitney Cummings has some thoughts about the Duchess of Sussex and With Love, Meghan. I read some of Whitney’s quotes before I watched her video, and I was like “oh, nice, she’s actually defending Meghan.” So it was weird to see so many outlets claiming that Whitney is offering up some “scathing critique” of Meghan or WLM, or that “another Netflix star mocks Meghan.” She’s actually isn’t, although Whitney is playing “both sides” and a few things she says here are bonkers (As Ever preserves are not a tax dodge). Whitney isn’t actually defending WLM, but her general thesis is that Meghan used WLM to troll the Windsors.
Meghan Markle hot take pic.twitter.com/eDUxMgi2Kz
— Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 11, 2025
Here’s the thing: while I obviously disagree that WLM was made solely for an audience of “Windsors,” I actually think there’s something to this? There were a few parts of WLM which definitely seemed like subtle trolls of the royals and the British media too. A smiling Meghan made avocado toast in the show, which was a throwback to the Daily Mail’s multiple hissy fits about avocado toast back in 2018. Meghan making flawless crepes after seeing Kate’s sad struggle-pancakes. As Whitney says, the jam/preserves thing and Meghan making sun tea. While I don’t think Meghan’s goal was “I’m totally going to troll my husband’s horrid family,” I definitely think there were layers of commentary and a few subtle digs by Meghan.
Additionally, I think there’s another element of commentary to Meghan doing a show about entertaining, cooking and being a hostess. She was met with so much hate and racism that so many people missed the fact that Meghan was a natural at “being a princess.” She would have excelled longterm in a public role where she would need to be a gracious hostess, public servant and entertainer. As in, she could have been bringing this energy to her royal role, but those people were too f–king racist to let her do it, because god help them all if a Black American woman did it better than them.
I’m going to agree that Meg did some trolling. First with some of her music choices like “don’t fence me in” and another one where the words are “I’m home now and safe”. She also made an avocado toast with a huge grin on her face while she made it lol. So yes I believe she did troll.
I actually laughed when I saw the avocado toast, I loved it. It is also what she enjoys for breakfast so it shouldn’t be a surprise.
Let’s put it this way, if she was trolling, I’m not mad at it.
Also on the soundtrack- You Don’t Own Me.
She picked great music that both works with the scenes, and makes you think- i wonder if netflix put out a playlist, because i would listen to ALL OF THIS fabulous music!
Yes it made me so happy to see her get a few digs in. She deserves them heaven knows. That family horrid and they deliberately endanger her on the daily
“Anything you can do, I can do better.”
Meghan is multi-faceted accomplished, she works hard, she knows how to talk to people from different backgrounds and classes, and if she had married into any other Royal house in Europe, she would have been welcomed and the tabloids told to back off and leashed. But as it is, the British Crown has unified with the tabloids and it really has 1984 vibes like North Korea and Russia.
I took Whitney Cummings as another white woman coming for Meghan for clout and clicks. I wasn’t thinking Meghan was coming for the Windsors and her time on Skull Island.
Yeah, there were a few playful digs. But overall, I don’t think Meghan is on the level that WC is describing. I think that says more about her own mentality.
I’ve always enjoyed Whitney Cummings and her take on WLM was funny to me not because I think she’s right but because I think the royals actually think like her. They think everything Meghan does is about them which is why they insist on fighting a one sided war.
Do I think Meghan intentionally spoofed some of the past crazy headlines on WLM? OF COURSE but overall she does her best to ignore the noise and not engage with the nonsense. She’s always said that’s how she maintains her mental health.
Lol the firm, royals and rota rats constantly insert themselves into Meghan’s narrative in a desperate bid to clout chase but she consistently ignores and blocks them. They would die of joy if Meghan signaled in anyway that she actually thought about them. I bet they are going to play this clip EVERYWHERE because Meghan being just as obsessed with them as they are with her is their dream LMAO.
Meghan got up early to bake banana bread to take with them.
Meghan had 3 hugely successful solo projects, two of which directly raising funds for the initiatives/charities. fleshed out finished products that she had worked on behind the scenes ready to go when it was announced
(Hubbs Community Kitchen Cookbook, September Vogue, Smart Works Capsule Collection)
That toxic island was so furious when she basically showed them ‘what, like its hard?’ when others are still learning and keening.
Ok, first of all, this woman is full of sh&t. She doesn’t even know that Charles is King now. And if the show was only meant for the RF, then why are so many people flooding social media with their pictures of one-pan spaghetti? And does Netflix think they’ll benefit from merchandising by selling flower sprinkles only to the RF? Also, I don’t believe the part about being exempt from property taxes for making jam. There are various tax breaks for agricultural land in every state, but not total exemptions.
Yeah – Meghan did some outright messaging with the avocado toast and “I’m Meghan Sussex,” but overall this was about who Meghan is and has always been. She was barefoot when she met W&K, she’s always had a tendril hanging here and there, she’s always hugged people, her style and approach isn’t all that different from when she had The Tig. Reclaiming who you are is not trolling.
It seems to me that bashing Meghan has become so mainstream that media and celebrities in UK and now USA feel comfortable to bash Meghan without any backlash.
Whatever happen to American values honoring personal drive , enterprise and ambition.
@Noor the batsh1t response to a harmless lifestyle show is out of all proportion. Where is the outrage over Pammy Anderson or whoever has their own cookery show? Why is it okay for anyone else including Hannibal Lector to share tips but not Meghan? Isn’t it sad that Meghan would be bashed even if she found a cure for cancer?? What about live and let live? Why aren’t Americans supporting their own because as Noor reminds of American values honoring personal drive , enterprise and ambition.
The avocado toast was such an absurd thing so yeah that was a troll. Some of the music choices were pointed but more likely songs that give her inspiration while being hunted by the press. As for the crepe? I don’t think she’s even paying enough attention to Kate to know about that. I just get the feeling that is something she genuinely makes. It really feels like every person on the planet plus their mom and their mom’s best friend’s neighbor has something to say about WLM.
I think that psycho Maureen Callahan wails Meghan’s name in her sleep and will be forced down into her grave screaming “why did she get to exist” endlessly…along with some other of those DM sick fuc*s. I love when the DM is giving time to some “celeb” who dissed Meghan and have to explain for a full paragraph who this person is…I.e Vogue somebody today who found the sweater draped over Meghan’s shoulders “disgusting”, warranting an article in this worthy publication. Give me a fu**ing break . Let. It. Go.
I’m not a fan of Whitney Cummings so I don’t make a point to seek her out. But the idea she solely made this show to troll the Windsors–it’s hilarious but misses the whole point because Meghan is not on some revenge rampage. Meghan made this show because she wants to be a lifestyle influencer queen and it makes her happy, we know that’s where she was headed thanks to her previous blog The Tig. Marrying Harry simply took her on a brief side quest. Did she make a subtle dig with the avocado toast? Lol maybe, it absolutely crossed my mind but I figured she included things she loves to eat, regardless of the criticism aimed at her in the past. She’s not afraid to be who she is anymore and she is not thinking about the Windsors anymore with any of her projects. They are absolutely not the audience she has in mind.
The sun tea, the avocado toast and the preserves seem authentic to Meghan and her former blog. If it happens to throw things back in the teeth of the BM and the RF then good, but I don’t think Meghan sits around and plans how to troll them. This woman needs to take a think break, wash her hair and get some perspective. She also misses the highly obvious of how badly Meghan has been trolled by all of them. I did like that she spelled it “Kate Metalton” though.