Whitney Cummings has a theory about the audience for ‘With Love, Meghan’

American comedian Whitney Cummings has some thoughts about the Duchess of Sussex and With Love, Meghan. I read some of Whitney’s quotes before I watched her video, and I was like “oh, nice, she’s actually defending Meghan.” So it was weird to see so many outlets claiming that Whitney is offering up some “scathing critique” of Meghan or WLM, or that “another Netflix star mocks Meghan.” She’s actually isn’t, although Whitney is playing “both sides” and a few things she says here are bonkers (As Ever preserves are not a tax dodge). Whitney isn’t actually defending WLM, but her general thesis is that Meghan used WLM to troll the Windsors.

Meghan Markle hot take pic.twitter.com/eDUxMgi2Kz — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 11, 2025

Here’s the thing: while I obviously disagree that WLM was made solely for an audience of “Windsors,” I actually think there’s something to this? There were a few parts of WLM which definitely seemed like subtle trolls of the royals and the British media too. A smiling Meghan made avocado toast in the show, which was a throwback to the Daily Mail’s multiple hissy fits about avocado toast back in 2018. Meghan making flawless crepes after seeing Kate’s sad struggle-pancakes. As Whitney says, the jam/preserves thing and Meghan making sun tea. While I don’t think Meghan’s goal was “I’m totally going to troll my husband’s horrid family,” I definitely think there were layers of commentary and a few subtle digs by Meghan.

Additionally, I think there’s another element of commentary to Meghan doing a show about entertaining, cooking and being a hostess. She was met with so much hate and racism that so many people missed the fact that Meghan was a natural at “being a princess.” She would have excelled longterm in a public role where she would need to be a gracious hostess, public servant and entertainer. As in, she could have been bringing this energy to her royal role, but those people were too f–king racist to let her do it, because god help them all if a Black American woman did it better than them.