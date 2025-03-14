Page Six: Meryl Streep & Martin Short have been dating for over a year!

It was around the Golden Globes in 2024 when people really started to wonder if Martin Short and Meryl Streep were really happening. Short is a widower – his wife Nancy passed away in 2010. Meryl is apparently permanently estranged from her husband Don Gummer, although neither has made a move to file for divorce. Meryl now appears in Only Murders In the Building alongside Short and Steve Martin, and that seems to be where Meryl and Martin Short fell for each other. Granted, they’ve known each other for decades, but it really looks like this friendship turned romantic more than a year ago.
Meryl Streep and Martin Short may have been keeping fans in the dark on their relationship, but Page Six has learned that the two have actually been dating for “well over a year now.” A source tells us that the romance between the “Only Murders in the Building” co-stars was “completely unexpected” and also “took them by surprise.”
“Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin,” the insider shares. “He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all around positive person. She loves being around him.”
According to the source, neither Streep, 75, nor Short, 74, “were looking for a relationship when they started dating.” The pair’s “friends and family, including their kids, absolutely approve of their relationship and think they’re adorable together.”
Short and the “Devil Wears Prada” star’s romance comes after Page Six revealed in October 2023 that the latter secretly split from her husband, Don Gummer, in 2017. The exes were married for 40 years. Streep previously dated actor John Cazale, whom she cared for until he died from lung cancer in March 1978. The Tony Award winner, meanwhile, was wed to wife Nancy Dolman for three decades until she passed away from ovarian cancer in 2010.
“Meryl and Martin have bonded over the loss of their exes,” who both passed away from cancer, the insider says.
Our source tells Page Six that the duo are happy with the status of their relationship and have no plans to wed.
“Meryl is still legally married to Don but even if she were divorced, that’s just not something that she or Martin are interested in,” the insider explains. “They’re happy dating as boyfriend and girlfriend. They’ve been friends for years and have several mutual friends.”
Although the couple has “traveled in the same social circles, they were never really on one another’s radar in terms of a romantic relationship.”
There’s this whole discourse online where toxic men are always complaining about how women only want to date tall, ripped, rich men. It was always BS, but I want to show those toxic men this relationship and let them know that this is actually what most women want: a nice guy who makes us laugh. I also want to ask the ladies… you would shoot your shot with Martin Short, right? Like, I totally get this relationship – Martin Short is a doll, he would keep you laughing and he seems like a really good and decent man. Meryl is probably having a great time.
Weren’t people insisting they WEREN’T dating? Are or not, they’re both delightful and really it doesn’t matter. I don’t care about anyone’s sex life. Anyway, I love both of them and I hope they’re happy
I agree they obs don’t want to talk about it and while I love this for them we should just all leave them alone
I think it was because there were a number of coy dates. And it seemed like teasing the media. But likely, they were living their lives and having fun
This is the best news story I will read today.💛
Hard agree. And we sure need some now. Blessings on M&M for the best relationship by-product: public service!
And likewise a rich old hwood dude who isn’t going with some chick 1/2 his age. This is what a real relationship looks like.
“There’s this whole discourse online where toxic men are always complaining about how women only want to date tall, ripped, rich men.”
My mind went to Roger and Jessica Rabbit😂
I like both of them and it’s a dream, senior pairing. I do feel the need to say if it’s good for the Canadian. I can completely get behind falling in love with someone who understands what you’vd been through and keeps things positive and happy!
It’s been rumored for awhile but they kept saying we are just friends. Of course they were dating.
Martin comes across as a guy who would treat you like his queen whether you were Meryl Streep or not.
Love love love this. Martin is very handsome. This makes me love Only Murders even more!
This is great to hear. I’m very happy for them
Hope Meryl and Martin are having fun! Enjoy yourselves kids!