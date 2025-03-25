Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce after three years of marriage


Quinta Brunson married sales manager Kevin Jay Anik (he works in the legal cannabis industry in California) in October 2021 and has been vocal about wanting to keep her marriage “sacred and safe.” Quinta and Jay started dating after meeting at a friend’s birthday party and got engaged in mid 2020. They didn’t even announce it when they got married. Everyone found out when Quinta referred to him as her husband during her Emmys acceptance speech months later. Despite keeping the details of their relationship private, Quinta has been vocal about how supportive he was of her career. Sadly, Quinta and Jay are getting divorced after three years of marriage.

Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Jay Anik. The “Abbott Elementary” star filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Thursday in a Los Angeles courthouse, according to a copy of the filing obtained by CNN. Brunson cited “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for divorce and did not specify a date of separation.

The petition also confirms that Brunson and Anik “entered into a postnuptial agreement which governs the disposition of their property.”

The pair became engaged in 2020, according to a post on Brunson’s Instagram page. They wed in 2021 and do not share any children, according to the petition.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Brunson for comment.

[From CNN]

It sounds like Quinta and Kevin are both handling this in a mature way and respecting each other’s desire for privacy. The gossip part of me really wants to know what went down here, though. I wonder if they were able to keep this under-the-radar for this long because she didn’t have to give any acceptance speeches for Abbott this year. Considering Quinta hasn’t even acknowledged publicly that they’re separated and are in the process of divorcing, I’m not sure we’ll ever find out what happened. We’ll have to wait and see if Quinta addresses it in a future memoir. Hopefully, it stays drama-free and, if she needs it, she takes the time and space for healing.

In the meantime, Quinta’s still busy working. Last month, she was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and attended the SNL: 50 live show. On Monday, she moderated a Severance panel for a Deadline x AppleTV+ event. And, of course, Abbott Elementary was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year. May she continue to kick ass and thrive.

Embed from Getty Images

photos credit: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon.red and Getty

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce after three years of marriage”

  1. Ciotog says:
    March 25, 2025 at 8:24 am

    I truly didn’t know she was married.

    Reply
  2. Barbiem_2 says:
    March 25, 2025 at 8:31 am

    I’ve liked me some Quinta since she was on that you tube comedy sketch thingy. Hope she had a prenuptial and wish her the best

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment