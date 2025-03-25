Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce after three years of marriage



Quinta Brunson married sales manager Kevin Jay Anik (he works in the legal cannabis industry in California) in October 2021 and has been vocal about wanting to keep her marriage “sacred and safe.” Quinta and Jay started dating after meeting at a friend’s birthday party and got engaged in mid 2020. They didn’t even announce it when they got married. Everyone found out when Quinta referred to him as her husband during her Emmys acceptance speech months later. Despite keeping the details of their relationship private, Quinta has been vocal about how supportive he was of her career. Sadly, Quinta and Jay are getting divorced after three years of marriage.

Quinta Brunson has filed for divorce from her husband Kevin Jay Anik. The “Abbott Elementary” star filed a petition for dissolution of marriage on Thursday in a Los Angeles courthouse, according to a copy of the filing obtained by CNN. Brunson cited “irreconcilable differences” as grounds for divorce and did not specify a date of separation. The petition also confirms that Brunson and Anik “entered into a postnuptial agreement which governs the disposition of their property.” The pair became engaged in 2020, according to a post on Brunson’s Instagram page. They wed in 2021 and do not share any children, according to the petition. CNN has reached out to a representative for Brunson for comment.

[From CNN]

It sounds like Quinta and Kevin are both handling this in a mature way and respecting each other’s desire for privacy. The gossip part of me really wants to know what went down here, though. I wonder if they were able to keep this under-the-radar for this long because she didn’t have to give any acceptance speeches for Abbott this year. Considering Quinta hasn’t even acknowledged publicly that they’re separated and are in the process of divorcing, I’m not sure we’ll ever find out what happened. We’ll have to wait and see if Quinta addresses it in a future memoir. Hopefully, it stays drama-free and, if she needs it, she takes the time and space for healing.

In the meantime, Quinta’s still busy working. Last month, she was a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race and attended the SNL: 50 live show. On Monday, she moderated a Severance panel for a Deadline x AppleTV+ event. And, of course, Abbott Elementary was renewed for a fifth season earlier this year. May she continue to kick ass and thrive.

Embed from Getty Images