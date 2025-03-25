Duchess Meghan’s ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ trailer dropped

Something I love so much about the Duchess of Sussex’s “2025 Era of Joy” is that she’s not giving her haters time to breathe. It’s hilarious. The moment her critics think they’ve got a foothold and they’re about to spend the next week screaming about a Netflix show, bam, she’s posting cute Instagrams and talking about her As Ever brand launch. Everyone was geared up to talk about Meghan’s curated ShopMy page (which she dropped yesterday) and BAM, here’s the trailer for her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Meghan Markle is getting ready to share her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. The Duchess of Sussex and As ever founder teamed up with Lemonada Media for her latest foray into podcasting, and PEOPLE is exclusively sharing the trailer.

“I’m Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today,” she says in the preview released on March 25. “We’re diving into the highs — and the lows – and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses. And of course, we’re going to get some girl talk!”

The snippet was interspersed with audio from the show, where respective guests spoke about their own successes and struggles.

“It just started climbing and climbing, and there was 5,000, 10,000 people on our website,” one shares, while another remembers feeling, “I’m broke, and no one is calling me.” Another looks back at the turning point of, “I knew in that moment that I’d rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing.”

The Duchess of Sussex hinted that business isn’t the only topic on the table, however, and asked one guest about their relationship status. “Are you saying you’re not single now? Have I missed something in the past couple weeks? What’s happening?” Meghan asks, which made them both laugh.

“And through it all, I’m building a business of my own, and getting all sorts of practical advice along the way that I’m very excited to share with you. So join me for Confessions of a Female Founder from Lemonada Media, which by the way, is also female-founded. Launching April 8, wherever you get your podcasts,” she says in the preview. “Let’s do this, ladies.”

At the end of the trailer, Meghan says, “This is not Shark Tank, think of this as ‘dolphin tank.’ These are very friendly waters, it’s all going to be good,” referring to ABC’s hit business pitch show in the same playful way that she has in the past.