Duchess Meghan’s ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’ trailer dropped

Something I love so much about the Duchess of Sussex’s “2025 Era of Joy” is that she’s not giving her haters time to breathe. It’s hilarious. The moment her critics think they’ve got a foothold and they’re about to spend the next week screaming about a Netflix show, bam, she’s posting cute Instagrams and talking about her As Ever brand launch. Everyone was geared up to talk about Meghan’s curated ShopMy page (which she dropped yesterday) and BAM, here’s the trailer for her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.
Meghan Markle is getting ready to share her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. The Duchess of Sussex and As ever founder teamed up with Lemonada Media for her latest foray into podcasting, and PEOPLE is exclusively sharing the trailer.
“I’m Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today,” she says in the preview released on March 25. “We’re diving into the highs — and the lows – and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses. And of course, we’re going to get some girl talk!”
The snippet was interspersed with audio from the show, where respective guests spoke about their own successes and struggles.
“It just started climbing and climbing, and there was 5,000, 10,000 people on our website,” one shares, while another remembers feeling, “I’m broke, and no one is calling me.” Another looks back at the turning point of, “I knew in that moment that I’d rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing.”
The Duchess of Sussex hinted that business isn’t the only topic on the table, however, and asked one guest about their relationship status. “Are you saying you’re not single now? Have I missed something in the past couple weeks? What’s happening?” Meghan asks, which made them both laugh.
“And through it all, I’m building a business of my own, and getting all sorts of practical advice along the way that I’m very excited to share with you. So join me for Confessions of a Female Founder from Lemonada Media, which by the way, is also female-founded. Launching April 8, wherever you get your podcasts,” she says in the preview. “Let’s do this, ladies.”
At the end of the trailer, Meghan says, “This is not Shark Tank, think of this as ‘dolphin tank.’ These are very friendly waters, it’s all going to be good,” referring to ABC’s hit business pitch show in the same playful way that she has in the past.
Meghan confirms in the trailer that the pod will drop on April 8th. I think it will be like Archetypes, in that we’re getting one podcast episode a week. COAFF has eight episodes and I would imagine this is the “first season.” Y’all might think I’m crazy, but one of those voices sounded like Khloe Kardashian? Is Meghan interviewing Khloe?? Khloe is a female founder – she co-founded Good American, the size-inclusive mostly-denim fashion brand.
NEW: The trailer is out! Confessions of a female founder by Meghan.#LemonadaMedia#ConfessionsOfAFemaleFoumder pic.twitter.com/ySfTvqv0WE
— Anna 🌸 (@anna_itsonlyme) March 25, 2025
She is so soothing to listen to – I’m excited for this
She has a great voice.. I’m excited to see what this podcast is all about..
Very nice. It’s what I thought it would be — business talk with some personal stuff. I’m excited to listen.
Aaaaahhhh I’m so excited for this!!
I think we all knew this was going to happen – that she was going to just drop a lot of things at once because that seems to be how she operates – but I’m still so excited and surprised at HOW MUCH she is dropping. In the past year she has filmed two seasons of a Netflix show, is almost ready to launch her product line, recorded a podcast, and that’s just what we know about at this point.
I love women talking business. Really love that idea for Meghan. She is really out out. No time for her haters to breath from all their rage sessions 😂😂
One of the voices sounded like Khloe, but she said she was broke, so probably not 😂
Yup we need more women in business conversations.
My Insta is showing this awkward interview of some motor sports British journo randomly interviewing the AMD CEO and asked if she spoke English and she said she did and she was with AMD (omitted the CEO bit) and that they were sponsors and he had no clue who she was and he kept saying how her lanyard was showing she basically had access everywhere. 🥴
Definitely heard a Kardashian voice! I’m not mad at it, they have started some very successful businesses.
I agree. Plus, it seems Meghan and Doria are friendly with them.
It would not surprise me to learn Meghan is an investor in Lemonada Media. I certainly believe she is an investor in ShopMyPage. In any event, I am just happy to see her resume her full life. Looking forward to the Podcast.
I enjoyed the trailer. I’ll be listening.
OMG, I had no idea those good american jeans were khloe kardashian! I have a pair, and they really are great
Aww. I’m so excited. Meghan say bye to Spotify and hi to lemonada and I’m so here for it.
Ugh. Khloe Klandashian? That’s unfortunate. I’ll just skip that day.
At this point in my life I don’t think any of this will be relevant to me, but I’ll certainly listen to it. I have to laugh at all the screaming, crying and throwing up – before, it was about how Meghan hasn’t produced anything, she’s such a loser, nobody wants to work with her – and now, every day they’re getting a slap in the face.
I thought the first voice was the Clever(?) coffee brand that Meghan invests in
I can’t wait to give it a listen. Go Meg!!!
I didn’t think the any of the voices sounded Kardashian-like, and it would be extremely disingenuous to platform a Kardashian claiming to be “broke” at any point in time. Not that Khloe wouldn’t be an interesting interview.
Meghan’s voice and delivery is amazing. Get her in animated voiceovers! She just has SO much personality and warmth.
that voice sounded a little like Jennifer Gardner to me
I agree with you, I didn’t recognize any of them and would feel weird if that was the case, to be honest.
Can’t wait for the episodes to drop ; hopefully we will have as ever to shop at the same time to enjoy flower sprinkled treats while listening.
Thanks Meghan! Another nod to her time living in Canada by having the song Crabbuckit by k-os as the song in the background.
This sounds very interesting, and I hope she does do the weekly release. I enjoyed that the most about Archetypes in this time of streaming when everything comes out at once I feel like sometimes I don’t get a chance to savor specific episodes.
Also it’s hilarious that Spotify shared the trailer. I still believe that the people who were working in the trenches at Spotify appreciated working with them and we’re sad to see them go.