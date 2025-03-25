Kris Jenner’s makeover includes a new bob & an updated face

I can honestly go weeks, sometimes months, without looking at photos of various Kardashian-Jenners. Especially these days, when the whole family has learned to be much quieter and less pap-strolly. All of which to say, I haven’t looked at any photos of Kris Jenner in months and holy sh-t. I did not know that she looked like this these days. Kris has changed up her hair – she used to have a long, choppy pixie, but now she’s doing a severe bob with a stupid little curl/tendril. Beyond the new hair, Kris has really updated her face to emphasize her resemblance to her favorite daughter, Kim.
The thing I hate to admit is that I’ve always sort of liked Kris’s “mature woman” styling in general. Like, I loved her choppy pixie and I’m not a fan of most short haircuts. But it suited her, it was age-appropriate and incredibly flattering. While she’s always overdone the cosmetic work, most of it looked high-quality and she’s never been catfaced. But now… oof. Sure, she looks much younger than 69 years old (her actual age). But at what cost?
Kris also posted photos of Khloe and Kim… Khloe seems to have settled down on her cosmetic work just as her mom was ramping up.
Photos courtesy of Kris’s Instagram.
Why? Just why.
To look just like Kim … but she still looks like Kourtney the most lol.
The best work money can buy.
I can admit that in still photos with good lighting and filters they usually look pretty good but as soon as you see any of them in motion (with the exception of Kourtney) they all look fucking insane. Like uncanny valley on ‘roids.
Also, I predict a huge backlash against this look is on the horizon. Republican women with their insane plasticized faces and makeup applied with a shovel is causing a collective revulsion among the public. Apparently Republicans are bad for every lucrative industry, even plastic surgery.
Not only does Kris look more like Kim now, she also strangely resembles Millie Bobby Brown.
Same face. Like Turkey teeth!
I thought Gal Gadot.
Lol… they’re throwing everything at the wall to distract from Kimmy being a maga Nazi sympathizer. Meanwhile, Khloe’s still heavy on those photo filters.
She fetishizes ethnic traits through surgery and style, like so many other basic white girls.
MTE! Is Kris now going to claim her late husband’s Armenian heritage?
Wow, I’d be pissed off if I was Kim! My daughter probably wouldn’t speak to me again if I did surgical enhancements to look like her. I know they already had a family resemblance, but this is taking it a bit too far IMO.
One of the things I always liked about Kris is she resisted the temptation to copy her daughters (and most real housewives) long hair. She had a bob when she was married to Robert. The pixie is more flattering but after a few decades maybe she just wanted to try something new. I’d like to see a pic with the bob styled a little better.
Yeesh. Maybe those cheeks are still swollen and will recede some.
I seriously thought it was Kim when I scrolled down.
Khloe looks good. Nice arms.
So did I!
This family is so twisted.
The new Hunger Games book has a lot of discussion about extreme surgery in the Capitol. (Among other current statements about our society). This immediately made me think of that.
The Hunger Games Capitol is exactly what I think of when I see women from the Trump administration / Lauren Sanchez / etc.
So true! Paging Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Betty Boop!
“Anything for attention.” The saga continues… so try-hard and embarrassing!
I find this creepy AF. That whole family is a sink of weirdness.
The photo where she’s smiling with her mouth wide open … There must be some photoshop / filtering involved too, right? NOT. ONE. LINE. ANYWHERE. The smile looks almost painful, too, and there is nothing happy in her eyes. Ugh.
Yeah, filters, ’cause age shows up in the neck no matter what you do to your face. And yet her neck, what little you see of it, looks nice & smooth, too.
This is the Uncanny Valley of face-lifts. I find this frightening and am wondering how far off The Substance really is?
OMG. I’m actually a little nauseated. Her face!
I feel so sorry for the kids. “Hey, kids, grandma has a new face! Another new face.”
With all this morphing, how will the children know what nose to pick when they start getting their plastic surgery.
This just reminds me how much her and kourtney looked a liked. I think kourtney just started getting face work done. Still a pretty a woman.
Kris clothes was everything when the6 first started. When I learned she used to be a flight attendant everything clicked. Just a business woman who didn’t have to walk anywhere.
I’ll say something nice. Not sure how true to life Khloe’s face is there but she looks lovely.
I’m sorry but that’s disturbing as hell especially when you zoom in.
‘Kris has really updated her face to emphasize her resemblance to her favorite daughter, Kim.’
This! Verbatim for what went through my head when I looked at the pic…And whomever threw out Gal Gadot, I see that too, although it seems like Ms Gadot is naturally pretty and I hate to drag her face into a Kardashian discussion lol…
Kris was gorgeous when she was younger and I agree that her short hair suited her very well, but I’m frankly scared of her face now…Laugh lines don’t mean the end of the world! Probably the most “normal” looking I’ve seen Khloe in a while though