Kris Jenner’s makeover includes a new bob & an updated face

I can honestly go weeks, sometimes months, without looking at photos of various Kardashian-Jenners. Especially these days, when the whole family has learned to be much quieter and less pap-strolly. All of which to say, I haven’t looked at any photos of Kris Jenner in months and holy sh-t. I did not know that she looked like this these days. Kris has changed up her hair – she used to have a long, choppy pixie, but now she’s doing a severe bob with a stupid little curl/tendril. Beyond the new hair, Kris has really updated her face to emphasize her resemblance to her favorite daughter, Kim.

The thing I hate to admit is that I’ve always sort of liked Kris’s “mature woman” styling in general. Like, I loved her choppy pixie and I’m not a fan of most short haircuts. But it suited her, it was age-appropriate and incredibly flattering. While she’s always overdone the cosmetic work, most of it looked high-quality and she’s never been catfaced. But now… oof. Sure, she looks much younger than 69 years old (her actual age). But at what cost?

Kris also posted photos of Khloe and Kim… Khloe seems to have settled down on her cosmetic work just as her mom was ramping up.