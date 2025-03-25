Kris Jenner’s makeover includes a new bob & an updated face

I can honestly go weeks, sometimes months, without looking at photos of various Kardashian-Jenners. Especially these days, when the whole family has learned to be much quieter and less pap-strolly. All of which to say, I haven’t looked at any photos of Kris Jenner in months and holy sh-t. I did not know that she looked like this these days. Kris has changed up her hair – she used to have a long, choppy pixie, but now she’s doing a severe bob with a stupid little curl/tendril. Beyond the new hair, Kris has really updated her face to emphasize her resemblance to her favorite daughter, Kim.

The thing I hate to admit is that I’ve always sort of liked Kris’s “mature woman” styling in general. Like, I loved her choppy pixie and I’m not a fan of most short haircuts. But it suited her, it was age-appropriate and incredibly flattering. While she’s always overdone the cosmetic work, most of it looked high-quality and she’s never been catfaced. But now… oof. Sure, she looks much younger than 69 years old (her actual age). But at what cost?

Kris also posted photos of Khloe and Kim… Khloe seems to have settled down on her cosmetic work just as her mom was ramping up.

Photos courtesy of Kris’s Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

30 Responses to “Kris Jenner’s makeover includes a new bob & an updated face”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    March 25, 2025 at 10:51 am

    Why? Just why.

    Reply
  2. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    March 25, 2025 at 10:52 am

    The best work money can buy.

    Reply
  3. Kitten says:
    March 25, 2025 at 10:54 am

    I can admit that in still photos with good lighting and filters they usually look pretty good but as soon as you see any of them in motion (with the exception of Kourtney) they all look fucking insane. Like uncanny valley on ‘roids.

    Also, I predict a huge backlash against this look is on the horizon. Republican women with their insane plasticized faces and makeup applied with a shovel is causing a collective revulsion among the public. Apparently Republicans are bad for every lucrative industry, even plastic surgery.

    Reply
  4. NotLouise says:
    March 25, 2025 at 10:59 am

    Not only does Kris look more like Kim now, she also strangely resembles Millie Bobby Brown.

    Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:06 am

    Lol… they’re throwing everything at the wall to distract from Kimmy being a maga Nazi sympathizer. Meanwhile, Khloe’s still heavy on those photo filters.

    Reply
  6. Maki says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:08 am

    She fetishizes ethnic traits through surgery and style, like so many other basic white girls.

    Reply
  7. Sharon says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:10 am

    Wow, I’d be pissed off if I was Kim! My daughter probably wouldn’t speak to me again if I did surgical enhancements to look like her. I know they already had a family resemblance, but this is taking it a bit too far IMO.

    Reply
  8. Lizzie says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:11 am

    One of the things I always liked about Kris is she resisted the temptation to copy her daughters (and most real housewives) long hair. She had a bob when she was married to Robert. The pixie is more flattering but after a few decades maybe she just wanted to try something new. I’d like to see a pic with the bob styled a little better.

    Reply
  9. Gabby says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:17 am

    Yeesh. Maybe those cheeks are still swollen and will recede some.

    Reply
  10. SpankyB says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:20 am

    I seriously thought it was Kim when I scrolled down.

    Khloe looks good. Nice arms.

    Reply
  11. Alicky says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:22 am

    This family is so twisted.

    Reply
  12. Mightymolly says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:25 am

    The new Hunger Games book has a lot of discussion about extreme surgery in the Capitol. (Among other current statements about our society). This immediately made me think of that.

    Reply
  13. Wls198 says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:33 am

    Betty Boop!

    Reply
  14. Chrissy says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:43 am

    “Anything for attention.” The saga continues… so try-hard and embarrassing!

    Reply
  15. Krista says:
    March 25, 2025 at 11:48 am

    I find this creepy AF. That whole family is a sink of weirdness.

    Reply
  16. Granger says:
    March 25, 2025 at 12:01 pm

    The photo where she’s smiling with her mouth wide open … There must be some photoshop / filtering involved too, right? NOT. ONE. LINE. ANYWHERE. The smile looks almost painful, too, and there is nothing happy in her eyes. Ugh.

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      March 25, 2025 at 12:27 pm

      Yeah, filters, ’cause age shows up in the neck no matter what you do to your face. And yet her neck, what little you see of it, looks nice & smooth, too.

      Reply
  17. Kiki says:
    March 25, 2025 at 12:19 pm

    This is the Uncanny Valley of face-lifts. I find this frightening and am wondering how far off The Substance really is?

    Reply
  18. KC says:
    March 25, 2025 at 12:51 pm

    OMG. I’m actually a little nauseated. Her face!
    I feel so sorry for the kids. “Hey, kids, grandma has a new face! Another new face.”

    With all this morphing, how will the children know what nose to pick when they start getting their plastic surgery.

    Reply
  19. Tif says:
    March 25, 2025 at 1:46 pm

    This just reminds me how much her and kourtney looked a liked. I think kourtney just started getting face work done. Still a pretty a woman.

    Kris clothes was everything when the6 first started. When I learned she used to be a flight attendant everything clicked. Just a business woman who didn’t have to walk anywhere.

    Reply
  20. Sasha says:
    March 25, 2025 at 2:57 pm

    I’ll say something nice. Not sure how true to life Khloe’s face is there but she looks lovely.

    Reply
  21. Normades says:
    March 25, 2025 at 5:00 pm

    I’m sorry but that’s disturbing as hell especially when you zoom in.

    Reply
  22. Danilla says:
    March 25, 2025 at 5:12 pm

    ‘Kris has really updated her face to emphasize her resemblance to her favorite daughter, Kim.’

    This! Verbatim for what went through my head when I looked at the pic…And whomever threw out Gal Gadot, I see that too, although it seems like Ms Gadot is naturally pretty and I hate to drag her face into a Kardashian discussion lol…

    Kris was gorgeous when she was younger and I agree that her short hair suited her very well, but I’m frankly scared of her face now…Laugh lines don’t mean the end of the world! Probably the most “normal” looking I’ve seen Khloe in a while though

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment