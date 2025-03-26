“Charlie Hunnam adopted two rescue kittens, Sugar Plum & Gingerbread” links

Charlie Hunnam visited an animal shelter in Illinois and he ended up adopting two kittens named Sugar Plum and Gingerbread. Aww… [Just Jared]
Sherri Shepherd had beef with someone at Othello on Broadway. [LaineyGossip]
Which fictional “happily ever after” couple definitely broke up? [Pajiba]
Thoughts on Naomi Watts’ leather pants?? [Go Fug Yourself]
Miley Cyrus announced her new album, Something Beautiful. [OMG Blog]
Nicole Kidman wore Bottega Veneta in Nashville. [RCFA]
Jersey Mike’s is donating all of their sales to charity today. [Seriously OMG]
A Sister Wives crashout. [Starcasm]
I got hooked on a Final Destination marathon a few weeks ago. [Hollywood Life]
Funny photos to brighten your week. [Buzzfeed]
Charlie Hunnam Adopts 2 Kittens Named Sugar Plum and Gingerbread from Illinois Rescue Shelter https://t.co/l82AqW4QtU
— People (@people) March 25, 2025
Are we supposed to be mad with Hunnam for something? Kitten love (and his look at the camera) goes a long way for rehab.
Ohhh such sweet kitten bebbehs! heart eyes, well done Charlie
Yayyy to Charlie and well wishes to the kittens ❤️🐈
Team Nia. I dont like Sherri not one bit, especially after supporting Jonathan majors.
Oh, and they are black kitties! Black cats are best! Black cats (and dogs) get overlooked so much at shelters.
I came here to say this! I love that he adopted two black kittens because they are indeed overlooked and not viewed as adoptable as other cats. In my many years of cat ownership I’ve had two male black cats that were just the best! While neither seemed exceptionally intelligent (I have had some freakishly intelligent cats!) they were the most emotionally intelligent! Very sweet cats.
I saw somewhere that the animated film Flow has generated a surge in black cat adoptions.
Yikes they really waxed Charlie’s eyebrows for whatever role he’s working on. Hope it doesn’t look weird on screen.