YouTube is the top TV provider in the US thanks to people over 50

Last fall, YouTube revealed that they had overtaken Disney in the ratings game in July 2024, which made them the first-ever streaming service to take the crown. Most people assumed that it was a combination of children watching more YouTube thanks to summer break, lack of new network programming, and the fact that basic YouTube is still free, while Disney and the rest of the media companies with streaming services have continued to raise prices. Well, oops, they did it again. In February 2025, YouTube once again toppled the Mouse. In July, they received 10.4 percent of viewership, but in February, their share had grown to 11.6 percent. Their secret sauce? People over age 50 now account for around 36 percent of their viewership.
YouTube commanded more TV time than any other media provider in the United States in February, and its top ranking was thanks in part to viewers over the age of 50.
The service accounted for 11.6 percent of all TV use in the country in Nielsen‘s rankings of media distributors for the February period (which ran from Jan. 27-Feb. 23). That’s an all-time high for YouTube and the second time it has placed atop the distributor rankings; it previously did so in July 2024.
YouTube improved from 10.8 percent of TV use in January and passed Disney (10 percent) for the overall spot among TV content distributors. Nielsen notes that the rise for YouTube was fueled partly by a somewhat surprising source: people over 50, who accounted for about 36 percent of all time spent watching YouTube on TV screens — more than the combined 28 percent for teenagers and adults 18-34. The media distributor rankings don’t include viewing on computers or mobile devices, which means the demographics Nielsen cited might not be fully representative of YouTube’s total usage across all devices.
Fox moved into third place in February — its highest ranking to date — thanks in large part to a record-setting Super Bowl. It claimed 8.3 percent of U.S. TV use, edging ahead of Netflix and Paramount (8.2 percent each and both down a little from January).
Power to the content creators out there. I had no idea that it was such a big deal among the older demographic, but it makes total sense. From news and politics to how-to videos to educational content to niche community representation and beyond, there’s such a wide variety of content available on YouTube and it’s all available, generally for free, on demand. For better or for worse, there is literally something for everyone on YouTube.
We only let my kids watch YouTube Kids on the weekends, but they and all of their friends are obsessed with it. They even like watching people play games like Roblox together. Both my husband and my brother-in-law turn to YouTube first when they want to be entertained. Since Nielsen doesn’t include cell phones, iPads, and computer streams in their totals, I absolutely believe that YouTube’s viewers are even higher than this. I only hope that its parent company, Google, doesn’t smell profit and mess with their business model too much. It would be a shame if corporate greed once again ruined a good thing.
Images credit Hot and Flashy, WWE/John Cena, The Dodo/wolfgang2242, Oprah’s Book Club/Viola Davis.
I’m in the UK, but my retired mother watches YouTube more than anything else nowadays. I probably do too, to be honest. I think about 75% of my streaming is between YouTube and twitch at this point.
I subscribe to YouTube Tv as my streaming service but I rarely view YouTube videos, far too much noise for me. I subscribe to YouTube as my streaming service to cut out DirectTv/ATT and it is cheaper.
Same for us. We have youtubetv because we watch our local sports teams, and don’t need to pay extra for them. Other TV services cost an arm and a leg to get the regional sports coverage. When our previous service was in a dispute with ESPN, Youtubetv had a 30 day free trial period, we tried it and we found we did not need all the bells and whistles of our previous package. I do miss some channels but not so much that I am willing to pay so much more for them.
I’m wondering where the line is here between YouTube videos from content creators and YouTube TV.
Since this doesn’t include mobile devices or computers, I can’t believe that many people are sitting down to watch random YouTube videos on their TVs on a regular basis.
Like my boomer mother will fall down the YT rabbit hole on her phone or Echo Show frequently but I dont think it would ever occur to her to go to YouTube on her TV and watch something there.
But clearly I’m wrong lol.
Is everyone just watching content creators or are there series and things like that that people are watching? (not counting YouTube TV here. )
Same thought here. I wonder if YouTube TV has anything to do with it. We subscribe bc we can have all our local stations and it’s by far the cheapest option. Kids watch YouTube videos. 🤷♀️
That is Angie from Hot and Flashy! Yes, I am over 50 and watch her YouTube channel!
Yep I’m over 50 and watch a lot of YouTube.
My husband watches YouTube TV for the sports and I watch regular YouTube for content creators. I have Netflix, Disney and Hulu but I rarely watch them and I really need to cancel. I’m trying to finish Paradise and a few other shows first. And yep, I’m over 60 lol.
I’m a bit worried about that proven right wing algorithm.
Me too, @NotMika. My dad didn’t need much help radicalizing himself, but his YouTube habit is feeding him the most bizarre “news” stories that we’re all pretty sure he’s allowing the YT algorithm to feed his delusions.
@salmonpuff; sounds like home. Some of the crazy theories spouted by someone in my environment are beyond believable. Some of the You Tube videos are propaganda and radicalizing.
So far, I’m able to curate and control my algorithm. I left Facebook and Twitter because it kept pushing stuff at me I clearly indicated I did not want to see. Then it would send me emails with the same hateful crap if I hadn’t logged in for a while.
I pay for YouTube premium and I love it. I watch tons of lifestyle content, reaction channels, K-Pop content (BTS!), some educational stuff, podcasts, comedy, sitcom compilations.
I refuse to watch live television since the election. It’s traumatizing. And there is an endless amount of free content out there.
Also in my fifties and watch a lot of YouTube content, often nostalgia stuff, eg I remember a song from the ‘80s and want to see the music video.