Pete Hegseth brought his third wife to high-level foreign military meetings

Pete Hegseth is 44 years old and he’s on his third wife, Jennifer. He has seven children among those three wives, although he knocked up Jennifer before he was divorced from his second wife. In addition to his marital mess, Hegseth is a drunk, a liar, a cheater and an abuser of women, and all of that is according to his mother. Hegseth also paid an out-of-court settlement to a woman who accused him of drugging and raping her at a hotel. A man with a deeply compromised personal life, substance abuse problems and a nasty habit of abusing and raping women… is in charge of the Department of Defense. Did I mention he shares classified information in the Signal war-plan groupchat which accidentally included the Atlantic’s editor-in-chief? Well, if you can believe it, that’s not all. Hegseth also brought his third wife to classified meetings in which highly sensitive intelligence was discussed.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is facing scrutiny over his handling of details of a military strike, brought his wife, a former Fox News producer, to two meetings with foreign military counterparts where sensitive information was discussed, according to multiple people who were present or had knowledge of the discussions. One of the meetings, a high-level discussion at the Pentagon on March 6 between Hegseth and U.K. Secretary of Defense John Healey, took place at a sensitive moment for the trans-Atlantic alliance, one day after the U.S. said it had cut off military intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The group that met at the Pentagon, which included Adm. Tony Radakin, the head of the U.K.’s armed forces, discussed the U.S. rationale behind that decision, as well as future military collaboration between the two allies, according to people familiar with the meeting. A secretary can invite anyone to meetings with visiting counterparts, but attendee lists are usually carefully limited to those who need to be there and attendees are typically expected to possess security clearances given the delicate nature of the discussions, according to defense officials and people familiar with the meeting. There is often security near the meeting space to keep away uninvited attendees. Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Hegseth, isn’t a Defense Department employee, defense officials said. It isn‘t uncommon for spouses of senior officials to possess low-level security clearances, but a Pentagon spokesperson declined to say whether Jennifer has one. Jennifer didn’t respond to requests for comment.

[From WSJ]

What’s especially funny/bizarre about this (to me) is that Hegseth is so anti-woman, he doesn’t want women in the military or military intelligence. He thinks all women should be at home, minding the children and waiting to serve dinner to their men. So why did he need his third wife in that meeting? Did he think his wife was too stupid to understand what was being discussed? Was he drunk and she was his designated driver? Did she share any classified information with her Fox News colleagues?