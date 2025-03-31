Pete Hegseth brought his third wife to high-level foreign military meetings

Pete Hegseth is 44 years old and he’s on his third wife, Jennifer. He has seven children among those three wives, although he knocked up Jennifer before he was divorced from his second wife. In addition to his marital mess, Hegseth is a drunk, a liar, a cheater and an abuser of women, and all of that is according to his mother. Hegseth also paid an out-of-court settlement to a woman who accused him of drugging and raping her at a hotel. A man with a deeply compromised personal life, substance abuse problems and a nasty habit of abusing and raping women… is in charge of the Department of Defense. Did I mention he shares classified information in the Signal war-plan groupchat which accidentally included the Atlantic’s editor-in-chief? Well, if you can believe it, that’s not all. Hegseth also brought his third wife to classified meetings in which highly sensitive intelligence was discussed.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who is facing scrutiny over his handling of details of a military strike, brought his wife, a former Fox News producer, to two meetings with foreign military counterparts where sensitive information was discussed, according to multiple people who were present or had knowledge of the discussions.
One of the meetings, a high-level discussion at the Pentagon on March 6 between Hegseth and U.K. Secretary of Defense John Healey, took place at a sensitive moment for the trans-Atlantic alliance, one day after the U.S. said it had cut off military intelligence sharing with Ukraine. The group that met at the Pentagon, which included Adm. Tony Radakin, the head of the U.K.’s armed forces, discussed the U.S. rationale behind that decision, as well as future military collaboration between the two allies, according to people familiar with the meeting.
A secretary can invite anyone to meetings with visiting counterparts, but attendee lists are usually carefully limited to those who need to be there and attendees are typically expected to possess security clearances given the delicate nature of the discussions, according to defense officials and people familiar with the meeting. There is often security near the meeting space to keep away uninvited attendees.
Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer Hegseth, isn’t a Defense Department employee, defense officials said. It isn‘t uncommon for spouses of senior officials to possess low-level security clearances, but a Pentagon spokesperson declined to say whether Jennifer has one. Jennifer didn’t respond to requests for comment.
What’s especially funny/bizarre about this (to me) is that Hegseth is so anti-woman, he doesn’t want women in the military or military intelligence. He thinks all women should be at home, minding the children and waiting to serve dinner to their men. So why did he need his third wife in that meeting? Did he think his wife was too stupid to understand what was being discussed? Was he drunk and she was his designated driver? Did she share any classified information with her Fox News colleagues?
His wife is probably there to babysit him.
As to why he invited her, I think the truth might be somewhere near the last sentence. I can’t imagine what his agenda is, but he was a presenter who spent his free time networking with drug dealers, pimps and defense lawyers and she was a producer with a much deeper set of connections than him. Are they selling information, access or have other plans in the treason subgenre? I can’t even imagine.
Apparently he brought her so they wouldn’t be able to discuss allegations of his drinking and cheating in the meeting…
He probably brought her thinking he was impressing her. That’s the kind of guy he is.
He fits right in with DT in his total disregard for keeping any documents, etc. secret. Who expected anything better from a Trump administration? Did the fools who voted for him think he would suddenly respect secrets? I’d seriously like to know that.
Hegseth is both his monitor and his shield. This is a man who cheated on his wives with work colleagues multiple times, and noone knows that better than Wife 3, who was sleeping with him while he was married with small children, got pregnant, helped destroy his marriage, and took the role herself.
He’s got a documented love of strip clubs, drinking, getting free with his mouth, and so many of his past issues occurred at or related to work, employees, and work events. And Jennifer knows he’s not very smart (I suspect she’s actually far smarter.)
So Jennifer knows he can’t be trusted. She knows his vices and weaknesses, and the context in which they emerge. And she knows he can make a fool of himself. So it makes all the sense in the world for her to babysit him, keep an eye on the other women on the field, and keep him honest with her presence. He benefits from having someone else who hears things and can help him understand after the fact without anyone else seeing his inadequacy up close.
But its a mess and deeply inappropriate.