Morgan Wallen walked off the SNL stage before the end credits were over

Mikey Madison was guest host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. The musical guest was country star Morgan Wallen. This was Mikey’s first big thing since winning the Best Actress Oscar, and from what I’ve seen, she did really well. Her hosting duties are being overshadowed by Morgan Wallen though. Traditionally, the guest host and the musical guest stay on the main stage with the SNL cast through the end credits. For every other episode, you can see the cast hugging and chatting with the guest host and musical performer. But Wallen didn’t want to stick around for those few minutes. He said goodbye to Mikey and then he walked off the stage down the center aisle:
Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025
Literally, it would have taken just a few minutes to stick around through the credits. This comes across as massively unprofessional and peevish from Wallen, a man who has been arrested several times for sh-t like DUIs and “throwing furniture off a building in crowded downtown Nashville.” He also got drunk as hell and screamed the n-word during the pandemic.
Wallen made everything so much worse – hilariously so – by posting a photo of his private plane on his IG Stories with the message “get me back to God’s country.” As in, away from the sinners of New York City, amirite? Get him back to the world where it’s okay to scream the n-word and throw violent tantrums in bars. Variety’s sources in Wallen’s camp “say there’s nothing to the conjecture that the singer was signaling tension, maintaining that he had a good time and no slight was intended with either his prominent exit or his Instagram post.” You know what I wonder? I wonder if he was mad about some of the jokes SNL made at the expense of the Trump administration, especially the cold open where they were mocking Pete Hegseth, JD Vance and their chat group.
Morgan Wallen:
2016 – Arrested for DUI
2020 – Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
2021 – Viral video using N-word
2024 – Reckless Endangerment (throwing chair off roof while drunk)
2025 – Rushes off SNL to Red Country where he can get drunk and use the n-word.
Pick better people SNL. pic.twitter.com/EY9cVQskcS
— Gen X (@PetitPoulet75) March 30, 2025
Looks like he is a tried and true maga and couldn’t stand to be with all the woke folks. Gods country is not what he went back to. It was the maga masters country he went back to with absolutely no GOD in site.
I noticed it too. I wondered if he was mad that the SNL music special discussed him. But interesting that SNL didn’t end the video they posted online right before he walked off. It also obviously wasn’t a “sorry I have to sprint out as soon as we end” situation since you can see members of the cast looking over and wondering what’s happening.
Frankly, if he didn’t want to stand up there, he could have exited to the side, just stepped off camera. Going straight at camera was a choice. He was making a “statement”- that he was unprofessional and a racist.
Or he is really dumb and couldn’t figure out another way to get off camera.
His “handlers” must hate their jobs. Constantly keeping a timebomb of a drunk in line to be on tv?
He is a nasty untalented little f#cker and SNL should not have bothered having him as a musical guest. So many other artists deserve and would be grateful for a break like appearing on SNL. Country radio has been taken over by magat and corporate trash who rarely play music by anyone other than dull, mediocre white men like this dirt sandwich.
Oh, Tn Democrat, you know how we hate it when you hold back. Tell us how you really feel!
(You are spot on.)
Exactly. Why the F did SNL have this guy on the show? He should never have been there to walk off the stage and I hope they fumigated his dressing room. Frankly, we don’t want him here in Nashville either. BTW I’m also a Tennessee Democrat but my son graduates HS this year, so as soon as we get him moved into his dorm, I will hightail it for bluer pastures. Oh happy day!
Not like he needed to rush to the airport to catch a flight … since he was on his private jet.
Loser!
What a hypocrite. Give me all the exposure and attention a spot on SNL gets me but then throw a hissy fit at the show and act like the toddler tantrum president I blindly worship.
His music is boring. There are more interesting country artists to feature.
Word is that he did the same walk off during the dress rehearsal (also in front of a live audience).
I think Lorne Michaels has to toss in a MAGA act every now and then to appease Mango. Michaels isn’t going to act in any manner that would cause jeopardy to NBC—🍊🤡 keeps threatening to pull the FCC licenses of broadcast networks.
Why did he use the center aisle instead of using the side exit? Racists & misogynists are the worst type of snowflakes. No wonder he practically ran away, he had to get to his safe space aka the Bible belt.
I am so sick of these fking people.