Morgan Wallen walked off the SNL stage before the end credits were over

Mikey Madison was guest host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live. The musical guest was country star Morgan Wallen. This was Mikey’s first big thing since winning the Best Actress Oscar, and from what I’ve seen, she did really well. Her hosting duties are being overshadowed by Morgan Wallen though. Traditionally, the guest host and the musical guest stay on the main stage with the SNL cast through the end credits. For every other episode, you can see the cast hugging and chatting with the guest host and musical performer. But Wallen didn’t want to stick around for those few minutes. He said goodbye to Mikey and then he walked off the stage down the center aisle:

Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025

Literally, it would have taken just a few minutes to stick around through the credits. This comes across as massively unprofessional and peevish from Wallen, a man who has been arrested several times for sh-t like DUIs and “throwing furniture off a building in crowded downtown Nashville.” He also got drunk as hell and screamed the n-word during the pandemic.

Wallen made everything so much worse – hilariously so – by posting a photo of his private plane on his IG Stories with the message “get me back to God’s country.” As in, away from the sinners of New York City, amirite? Get him back to the world where it’s okay to scream the n-word and throw violent tantrums in bars. Variety’s sources in Wallen’s camp “say there’s nothing to the conjecture that the singer was signaling tension, maintaining that he had a good time and no slight was intended with either his prominent exit or his Instagram post.” You know what I wonder? I wonder if he was mad about some of the jokes SNL made at the expense of the Trump administration, especially the cold open where they were mocking Pete Hegseth, JD Vance and their chat group.

Morgan Wallen:

2016 – Arrested for DUI

2020 – Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

2021 – Viral video using N-word

2024 – Reckless Endangerment (throwing chair off roof while drunk)

2025 – Rushes off SNL to Red Country where he can get drunk and use the n-word.

Pick better people SNL. pic.twitter.com/EY9cVQskcS — Gen X (@PetitPoulet75) March 30, 2025