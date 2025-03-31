Duchess Meghan celebrated the UK’s Mothering Sunday by baking a pie

Something I really enjoy about the Duchess of Sussex’s return to social media is that she’s not waiting to only post big announcements. She’s providing regular content, glimpses into her life, her home, her garden, her family. In the past month, she’s been posting relaxed-wine-in-the-garden stuff on her IG Stories too. This weekend was different, for a lot of reasons. First of all, there was an unfolding sh-tstorm in the UK, with Sophie Chandauka giving several unhinged interviews and making some really bizarre, contradictory claims. The British media has also returned to their favorite storyline: how [insert controversy] proves that Prince Harry should abandon his wife and children and “return” to the UK.

So, Meghan’s Sunday IG felt rather pointed. She posted a photo of some kind of pie/tart for the British Mother’s Day, also known as Mothering Sunday. She wrote: “Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK.” I find it so interesting that she still marks and celebrates British holidays. I wonder if Harry likes to do that, or if she’s just doing it for him.

As for Chandauka’s claims… like, she is very clearly mad that Meghan attended her husband’s charity polo match without getting Chandauka’s permission? And not only that, Chandauka is mad that Meghan’s friend Serena Williams also stopped by the polo match and hung out with Meghan and Harry. Imagine being the chairwoman of a charity and being mad that two of the most famous women in the world show up to support a charity polo match. The more that woman speaks, the less sense she makes.