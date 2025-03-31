Duchess Meghan celebrated the UK’s Mothering Sunday by baking a pie

Something I really enjoy about the Duchess of Sussex’s return to social media is that she’s not waiting to only post big announcements. She’s providing regular content, glimpses into her life, her home, her garden, her family. In the past month, she’s been posting relaxed-wine-in-the-garden stuff on her IG Stories too. This weekend was different, for a lot of reasons. First of all, there was an unfolding sh-tstorm in the UK, with Sophie Chandauka giving several unhinged interviews and making some really bizarre, contradictory claims. The British media has also returned to their favorite storyline: how [insert controversy] proves that Prince Harry should abandon his wife and children and “return” to the UK.
So, Meghan’s Sunday IG felt rather pointed. She posted a photo of some kind of pie/tart for the British Mother’s Day, also known as Mothering Sunday. She wrote: “Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK.” I find it so interesting that she still marks and celebrates British holidays. I wonder if Harry likes to do that, or if she’s just doing it for him.
As for Chandauka’s claims… like, she is very clearly mad that Meghan attended her husband’s charity polo match without getting Chandauka’s permission? And not only that, Chandauka is mad that Meghan’s friend Serena Williams also stopped by the polo match and hung out with Meghan and Harry. Imagine being the chairwoman of a charity and being mad that two of the most famous women in the world show up to support a charity polo match. The more that woman speaks, the less sense she makes.
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG and Netflix.
I find myself looking forward to Meghan’s Instagram posts. They are so homely and cheerful. The glimpses into her Monticeto life must surely enrage those who wish harm upon this family. The Sussexes lives seems so wholesome, happy and tradition rich.
“ And not only that, Chandauka is mad that Meghan’s friend Serena Williams also stopped by the polo match and hung out with Meghan and Harry. Imagine being the chairwoman of a charity and being mad that two of the most famous women in the world show up to support a charity polo match. The more that woman speaks, the less sense she makes.” Sounds like someone is mad because she wanted to be the center of attention and have Harry all to herself.
I bet she does do that for Harry by incorporating his British holidays too. It’s great she is back on instagram and able to do her own thing.
This made me so happy. They really can’t touch her peace anymore.
It was such a lovely post. I don’t understand why Chairman Sophie was upset that Meghan and Serena were at the polo match. You would think that she would be happy they were there because it brought more attention to Sentable. Did she want all the attention to be on her?
Given the hullabaloo this weekend, I saw M’s post and interpreted it to mean: when life gives you lemons, make a lemon tart. Or a more British version would be: keep calm and make lemon tarts.
I love her IG. It’s taking her line from a few years ago about being peaceful under a tree and just bringing it to life. The haters can’t touch her anymore.
As for Mothering Sunday – I’m sure its about keeping some British traditions for her children. One of Harry’s points in his security fight is that he wants to be able to bring his children to the UK so they can learn some of its history and culture. They’re not anti-British tradition. They’re just anti-having-their-children-be-unsafe.