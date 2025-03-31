Chappell Roan: It’s ‘impossible’ to be politically educated & an employed adult

Last year, Chappell Roan was on a political tear, telling Rolling Stone that she feels like “F–k the government, and f–k everything that’s going on right now.” She also said: “I don’t have a side because I hate both sides, and I’m so embarrassed about everything going on right now.” In that same interview, she told a long-winded story about how she was invited to the Biden White House’s Pride event but she refused, and she was worried that Biden was going to send people to hunt down her and her Republican family as punishment. Soon after that interview, she repeatedly refused to endorse anyone, imploring everyone to “do their own research” while simultaneously lying about Democrats’ positions on LGBTQ rights. And Chappell mispronounced Kamala Harris’s name once she did admit that she would vote for Harris. As I wrote at the time, “If you are a young queer woman and you are incapable of voting for the broad interests of all women and all LGBTQ people, then you are the one who needs to educate yourself.”

Well, anyway, here we are. Every since Donald Trump won, it’s like a switch was flipped. Suddenly Chappell Roan is making country music and fan-girling over Jason Aldean and his pro-lynching music. Suddenly, she doesn’t have any lectures about “both sides,” nor is she advocating for any of the marginalized groups she swore up and down she cared about last year. Suddenly, she’s just a girl who doesn’t even know enough about politics to even offer a political opinion whatsoever!

Chappell said, in her Call Her Daddy interview last week: “How can these girls tour, write, perform, interview, sleep, eat… and EAT, and like, f–king work out… how can they do it all and lead a team and be a boss and pay people and be like so politically educated? It’s also impossible. Also why the f–k are you looking to me for some political answer? You think I have the f–king answer? Like, I’m a pop star, I wish I had the answers.”

The whole reason why people paid attention to your politics is because YOU TALKED ABOUT YOUR POLITICS. Your politics became such a big story because you were so loudly and stridently ignorant yet insistent that you were speaking up for marginalized people! The same marginalized people you’re now ignoring because you think it’s too hard to be politically educated at the age of 27!

Also – the audacity of her privilege, that she thinks “being politically educated” is something she can just shrug off as too hard. Y’all know her Republican family loves all of this.