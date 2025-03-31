Chappell Roan: It’s ‘impossible’ to be politically educated & an employed adult

Last year, Chappell Roan was on a political tear, telling Rolling Stone that she feels like “F–k the government, and f–k everything that’s going on right now.” She also said: “I don’t have a side because I hate both sides, and I’m so embarrassed about everything going on right now.” In that same interview, she told a long-winded story about how she was invited to the Biden White House’s Pride event but she refused, and she was worried that Biden was going to send people to hunt down her and her Republican family as punishment. Soon after that interview, she repeatedly refused to endorse anyone, imploring everyone to “do their own research” while simultaneously lying about Democrats’ positions on LGBTQ rights. And Chappell mispronounced Kamala Harris’s name once she did admit that she would vote for Harris. As I wrote at the time, “If you are a young queer woman and you are incapable of voting for the broad interests of all women and all LGBTQ people, then you are the one who needs to educate yourself.”
Well, anyway, here we are. Every since Donald Trump won, it’s like a switch was flipped. Suddenly Chappell Roan is making country music and fan-girling over Jason Aldean and his pro-lynching music. Suddenly, she doesn’t have any lectures about “both sides,” nor is she advocating for any of the marginalized groups she swore up and down she cared about last year. Suddenly, she’s just a girl who doesn’t even know enough about politics to even offer a political opinion whatsoever!
— gustavo (@cemetrygate) March 27, 2025
Chappell said, in her Call Her Daddy interview last week: “How can these girls tour, write, perform, interview, sleep, eat… and EAT, and like, f–king work out… how can they do it all and lead a team and be a boss and pay people and be like so politically educated? It’s also impossible. Also why the f–k are you looking to me for some political answer? You think I have the f–king answer? Like, I’m a pop star, I wish I had the answers.”
The whole reason why people paid attention to your politics is because YOU TALKED ABOUT YOUR POLITICS. Your politics became such a big story because you were so loudly and stridently ignorant yet insistent that you were speaking up for marginalized people! The same marginalized people you’re now ignoring because you think it’s too hard to be politically educated at the age of 27!
Also – the audacity of her privilege, that she thinks “being politically educated” is something she can just shrug off as too hard. Y’all know her Republican family loves all of this.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
What a child.
You misspelled “what a queer-baiting grifter.”
This is all such a bummer. I wrote her off after her political comments in the fall, but it would have been nice to see she learned something since then, instead of going the complete opposite direction.
Patiently waiting for her period of relevance to be over. Really liked a few of her songs and her vibe as a performer but it’s pretty clear at this point that she is a raging narcissist and a closet Trumper. Next.
I honestly feel like she’s lowkey an industry plant!Also its crazy how these celebrities just switch up their political views depending on who’s in office!She’s the Azealia banks of Pop Music and its time for her to shut up and sing!
P.S.:Her new (country) song is also already flopping
Said it before, but I don’t f-ck w her. Wish and hope that people like her get a clue and learn something real. But till then, I delete her out of anything in my timeline.
So holding down a job and living a normal life prevents political engagement? Millions of people manage to be functioning adults and educate themselves politically. Millions more need to try harder if the results of the last election are any indication. Chappell Roan’s fifteen minutes will be up soon. The results of her ignorance and apathy will live on.
In her mind, she’s an artist, ergo, she’s better than us. And if she can’t do it (as an artist, who is better than us) then why should we bother, because she can’t (and she’s an artist, who is better than us).
I hope I summarized that corretly.
Hey little girl why don’t you go to your corner and SHUT THE FUCK UP!!!!
Can Dollar Tree Raggedy Ann just go away?
omg, “dollar tree raggedy ann” I’m dead 💀
Dollar tree raggedy ann. 😆
Tell this nonsense to Beyonce, T. Swift, Ari, and so many other main pop girls who do use their platform to advocate for racial justice, gender equality, LGBTQ+ protections, gun control, Palestine, etc. etc.
She’s giving “drunk Bachelorette party at the gay club” energy.
I don’t disagree with her point that celebrities don’t *have* to be political as well as being celebrities. They don’t literally *have* to tell us how they vote, or what their opinions are about world issues. And I do personally only comment on the political issues that I know that I’d be able to have an actual discussion about, rather than parroting talking points without actually having any depth of understanding about the topic.
And there is a point to be made that people were always going to expect an open and out LGBTQA celeb to engage with certain issues on social media at the very least in a way that they wouldn’t necessarily expect a straight celebrity to. But she did open the door for this on her own by discussing it and continuing to discuss it, so now people are going to continue to expect her to have opinions about things and argue with her when they disagree with them.
Thinking about it, she only discussed politics openly about what Democrats are doing wrong.
At this moment in time being openly queer is political. It doesn’t have to be but the GOP, some of whom include her own relatives, have made it so. There are lives on the line because of their hateful agenda but she just wants the easy parts. That’s not how it works.
So disappointing. I loved her album/music/artistic style. It was just good pop led by a fierce woman who is openly gay. But that is all completely diminished by everything that has happened. Ugh.
Olivia Rodrigo is younger than her and her fame blew up when she was just a teenager. She is still educating herself and advocating for women’s reproductive rights. Isn’t it funny she stopped criticizing government the minute Trump is the President and literally tearing down the rights of everyone and people writing about Palestine are getting arrested. She is so obviously Republican, which is fine, not a crime, but stop being a f*cking coward and try to play both side sh*t.
Not to even engage a both sides narrative but I’ve long said that you can be disillusioned and anti establishment and still support an administration that honors the constitutional right to protest. Accusing Biden of potentially targeting her family is like bizarro world logic.
What she said is actually what Republicans do all the time. Monica Lewinsky, Biden’s son. Trump has been targeting everyone openly criticizing him. Chappell is just another Republican projecting.
Friendly reminder that if you have Spotify, you can block artists. This will prevent her from popping up into any of your “made for you. “playlists. Don’t give her any of the attention that she seems to desperately want.
For the last several years…anyone NEW comes on the scene…I have to vet them before I INVEST in them (check where they’re from..etc.)…THIS ONE was the exception to the rule…when my beloved G-ddaughter started GUSHING to me how 😎 Roan is and I took my FIRST look at her…Every INSTINCT in my body AND soul…screamed…FRAUD😡🤬😱
It is a TESTAMENT to my ❤️ for my G-ddaughter that I MANAGED to keep my mouth closed and be noncommittal AF…we have NOT discussed Roan again because my G-ddaughter KNOWS that I have limits…besides since her TRUE character has come out…regarding Roan my G-ddaughter is like….🤬🤬🤬🤬🚮🗑
It really looks like her angle to get famous was to use a queer identity but she never realized that being queer is being political in the regressive states and she can’t handle this, especially from her family who are elected GOP members of office with anti choice and anti lgbt beliefs.
During the AIDS crisis lgbt but in particular gay men, we’re dying in huge numbers and you were political in supporting them. This is the same moment especially with trans issues but she wants the coolness of being queer without the work it actually means.
She has the right to be stupid, to act against her own interests, to support whomever she wants and to proclaim her support for those evil people.
She doesn’t have the right to my money, my attendance at her shows, my attention to her music. And she won’t get any of that.
She holds a particular position as a white privileged queer, who doesn’t acknowledge the majority of queer culture is Black queer culture, or that the majority of those most violently oppressed are Indigenous Black Latinx queers…not surprised.
I can’t with this woman. She’s doing kinda mid pop music that blew up because of her female drag queen persona. So many people’s reactions to her seemed to be more about what she stood for than who she actually was. I’m not someone to yuck people’s gums. I hope her fans get through this and someone better comes along to fill the queer pop niche. Or that Chappell grows TF up.