Cory Booker’s 25-hour marathon Senate speech broke the record

After the 2024 election, most Black Americans have been on strike when it comes to politics. This is especially true of Black American women, who were the largest voting bloc for Kamala Harris, and have been the most consistent voting bloc and organizing bloc for Democrats for decades. I genuinely believe that the chaos within the Democratic Party in the past four months has been about the political strike – white Democrats can’t figure out what to do next because they’re so used to Black Democrats picking up the pieces, organizing and setting the post-election agenda. The 2024 election was a moment of: white people got us into this catastrophe, white people are going to have to find a way to get us out of it.
I bring this up because Cory Booker’s historical marathon speech on the floor of the Senate felt like a much-needed reset AND a “return” of the old Democratic Party. The ancient white leadership of the Democratic Party had no idea how to meet the moment of a second Trump term, as we’ve seen play out in recent months. They needed Booker – one of only five Black senators currently – to stand up there for 25 hours and 5 minutes and speak for the soul of the Democratic Party and the soul of America. In doing so, Booker broke the filibuster record set by segregationist Strom Thurmond.
In a feat of determination, New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker held the Senate floor with a marathon speech that lasted all night and into Tuesday night, setting a historic mark to show Democrats’ resistance to President Donald Trump’s sweeping actions.
Booker took to the Senate floor on Monday evening, saying he would remain there as long as he was “physically able.” It wasn’t until 25 hours and 5 minutes later that the 55-year-old senator, a former football tight end, finished speaking and limped off the floor. It set the record for the longest continuous Senate floor speech in the chamber’s history. Booker was assisted by fellow Democrats who gave him a break from speaking by asking him questions on the Senate floor.
It was a remarkable show of stamina as Democrats try to show their frustrated supporters that they are doing everything possible to contest Trump’s agenda. Yet Booker also provided a moment of historical solace for a party searching for its way forward: By standing on the Senate floor for more than a night and day and refusing to leave, he had broken a record set 68 years ago by then Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina, a segregationist and southern Democrat, to filibuster the advance of the Civil Rights Act in 1957.
“I’m here despite his speech,” said Booker, who spoke openly on the Senate floor of his roots as the descendant of both slaves and slave-owners. He added, “I’m here because as powerful as he was, the people are more powerful.”
House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the first Black party leader in Congress, slipped into the Senate chamber to watch Booker on Tuesday afternoon. He called it “an incredibly powerful moment” because Booker had broken the record of a segregationist and was “fighting to preserve the American way of life and our democracy.”
Still, Booker centered his speech on a call for his party to find its resolve, saying, “We all must look in the mirror and say, ‘We will do better.’”
“These are not normal times in our nation,” Booker said as he began the speech Monday evening. “And they should not be treated as such in the United States Senate. The threats to the American people and American democracy are grave and urgent, and we all must do more to stand against them.”
I’m including some videos below – after his marathon speech, Booker obviously got some time to go to the bathroom and clean up, then he made the cable news rounds, appearing on Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow’s shows, as well as some CNN shows. I’m so happy that Booker broke the record and I’m glad that Booker seems to have inspired some Democrats to immediately begin showing some spine to the MAGA cult.
Note by CB: I watched Booker’s speech for hours yesterday. I was so impressed with how genuine, heartfelt and composed he was as he stood there without a break for over a full day. At several points I sobbed and it struck me that I was witnessing history. My favorite stories were his personal ones. He talked about how his parents got their house with the help of the Fair Housing Council, how he got recognized in the bathroom of a movie theater while helping his Parkinson’s-stricken father pee and how John Lewis stood in as a father figure for him the day he was sworn in to the Senate. Booker also emphasized that, like John Lewis, we need to cause good trouble, protest and contact our representatives. I’ve been inspired to make phone calls and to join a local protest on Saturday. There are hundreds scheduled across the US on April 5th. I hope this turns the needle somewhat and that we can stop the gutting of our democracy.
Thank you Sen Booker! Inspiring leadership
Here! Here!!
I just dropped a thank you postcard in the mail to Sen. Booker. And I need to go back and watch more highlights of his stories. Thank you for linking to them.
Watching parts of it, including his dem colleagues asking long questions to give him tiny rests, hearing him tell stories of what’s happening in this country – I cried several times.
He spoke for over 25 hours.
I had hope for our country for the first time since I woke up to the results of the election.
I donated to his office and looked up his senate address so I can send a gift box to his staff.
Binders don’t just make themselves!
What a lovely idea to send staff a gift 🙂
@Ariel…I feel the SAME as you and for the FIRST TIME IN YEARS…I am reminded that Senator Booker was SENATOR Kamala Harris’ “ride or die” during POS 🤬 Trump’s 1st 😱 of an administration where Senator Kamala Harris was so BRAVE & FEARLESS & STRONG against the fascist ignorant troglodytes that served that 🤬…whenever you saw Senator Harris’ determined face…Senator Booker was ALWAYS next to her…readily being her hype man for democracy….
Senator Booker’s fight last night…has renewed my PASSION 💙💙
Same, same, same! Senator Booker is showing what leadership is. He had me in tears too. Saying that he’s not perfect is something certain egos could never conceive admitting and, hence, never grow to true leadership. My passion and trust is also renewed and reading from kindred souls here is inspiring too. Thank you.
The staff work was so impressive! He spent so much time talking about substantive issues — it was a marvel.
I watched the last few hours and immediately called and left a “thank you” message when he finished. He covered so, so much of what is great about this nation and how it’s all in danger and how NOW is the time to work to save it. So proud for him, so honored to see this history. Throughout the day at work yesterday, people would pass each other in the corridor softly saying: “is he still going?” When I stepped out to pick up lunch, I noticed many people in the restaurant were watching on their phones. On the very crowded subway ride home, practically everyone was watching. A leader stepped forward yesterday; we need to stand and cause good trouble with him. I will be marching Saturday along with some college friends, my sister, and both our unions
This is wonderful to hear, he’s getting through to people.
I watched the last few hours, too. And as you say, he covered so many things. He actually spoke to the moment on so many topics for *25 hours*. Strom Thurmond read the encyclopedia. I’m so grateful for Sen. Booker.
What were the final counts on his tiktok? 400 million likes or something? People were paying attention for sure.
I LOVED that this was a SPEECH. It wasn’t reading from Green Eggs and Ham, it wasn’t him just reading Dickens or whatever. He was prepared with binder after binder. His staff has been working on this for weeks. and I think thats part of what made it so powerful. Talking for 25 hours on end? okay thats hard, for sure, but spending 25 hours talking about the threat our country faces from its own president?
Thats historic.
When Cory said “I yield the floor” I cried. It was such an important 25 hours and 4 minutes that he sacrificed for this country. For us to hear the stories of Americans being targeted and affected by this administration. He called DT a liar over and over as he did the South African. And he admitted to the mistakes that the democrats have made and apologized.
After Cory showing out and lifting us, seeing Judge Crawford win in Wisconsin sent me to moon! I think it would behoove the democratic senate to think about new leadership.
It felt like one of those small monumental things that I didn’t want to watch out of superstition.
And if they’d get rid of just a few of the corporate dinosaurs – like Schumer saying that his entire reason for political existence is to keep the Democratic Party pro-Israel. W. T. F. – the party would be doing fine. Many Democrats feel like controlled opposition at this point.
Thank you for reminding us that Black voters, and especially Black women, are the base of the Democratic party. I get so frustrated with white leftists (who are important but not the most reliable Dem voters) claiming that they are “the base” because of their “pure” ideology. Reliability at the polls makes the base, not ideology.
Ever since 1964, the last election of the FDR coalition, white working class voters have abandoned the Democratic party. It has nothing to do with bad messaging or bad candidates. It’s because that was the year LBJ signed the Civil Rights Act. White Americans have consistently voted their racial identity over their economic interests. Black voters and other marginalized groups have had to save us time and time again. A Black senator being heroic is inspirational but not at all surprising. We Democrats wouldn’t even exist today if not for our Black voters. This old white lady intends to continue to listen to them and follow their lead.
White leftists will be the first to withold their votes and then turn around and scream “Where’s Kamala? Why won’t anyone save us??”
Black voters mastered the principle of harm reduction decades ago. They never let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
Historic and moving. More of this.
So moving, but also so substantive compared to, say, Ted Cruz reading Green Eggs and Ham as he filibustered. Republicans dismissing him as full of hot air or whatever can’t touch what Booker has done and more importantly, who he is. I can’t seem to stop the tears.
So important that he did this! Glad that a-hole Strom Thurmond’s record was broken in the process, too. Thank you for supplying several links–I’ve essentially caught a few highlights.🙏
THIS!! It is so AMAZING that Senator Booker broke that racist MF’s record! Corry Booker is an American HERO. The Democratic Party needs to be more like Mr. Booker and less like Chuck Schumer.
And yet, I saw a lot of criticism online saying that this was “performative” and didn’t “accomplish” anything.
The “do something” crowd which has migrated from Twitter are the most insufferable group and are largely responsible for getting us into this mess.
Apparently the “something” wasn’t that and was supposed to be done by “someone else”.
🙄
About this criticism: the opinions of idiots and bots should not be taken into account.
It’s funny that the do something crowd is deriding this as performative when they’d much rather see performative stunts from their preferred messengers than actionable steps that make all our lives better day to day.
I remember years ago when he had his “Just Words” speech during the Obama election. He can orate with the best of them when he wants to. I have NEVER called a political office in my entire life but I called his after this speech to thank him. It feels like a little fire has been lit. Between this and Wisconsin maybe the Democrats can find their spine and their courage to fight back. Because if they do not they will be steamrolled by a party that has little to no mercy or concern for the country and the Constitution
They’re on strike and yet they are STILL the only ones DOING ANYTHING.
re: Al Green, Jasmine Crockett, now Cory Bookers.
I just sent a donation to his office. I’m in NY not NJ but this guy is the senator I wish we had. Gillibrand is awful and Schumer is too old and out of touch.
I’m actually proud to be American in this moment. Americans: be loud, take up space. This is something we know how to do. Cory Booker showed leadership yesterday.
I’m Canadian, but I watched as I could through work yesterday. This was SO incredibly moving. I hope this is the beginning of something changing for you guys. Congratulations Senator Booker.
I cried more than once watching, and kept it on all afternoon. My kids (9 and 11) kept checking in after they got home from school. To the end, he was talking about IMPORTANT THINGS with the time he had. Not just reading Dr. Seuss or cookbooks!
I was tucking my daughter into bed and she was like “How many hours did he talk? 25?” And we kept discussing it this morning.
I donated to Cory’s website yesterday. He is really inspiring. I felt hopeful for the first time since November.
I’m so proud to have watched for almost 18hrs.
Legit planned to have it on in the background, but kept hearing things I wanted to understand, so I was more engaged than I’d expected!
I have some fundamental disagreements with the way he does certain things and who’s suffering he ensures is prioritized: but I have the deepest respect for the stand he took (literally) for our democracy and the history he made in doing so.
Was definitely counting down in hope as he neared the record. Absolutely started crying when he yielded the floor.
It was a beautiful and historic moment that I’m proud I witnessed.
His staff absolutely deserves ALLLLLLL the praise, parcels and recognition for the tremendous work they put in: I was really pleased at how frequently he cited them throughout, but also at his immediate acknowledgment of all of their tremendous work in preparing.
He not only used the time effectively: in his articulation, he ensured everything he stated is entered into the senate record.
Not phone book entries or Green Eggs and Ham…
History has been made. And change is coming.
Booker 2028
This is really impressive. He showed strength, passion and intelligence. I hope kids watching him are inspired to get into politics for the right reasons.
I had to watch too, it was a thing of beauty, like a great symphony. So well orchestrated with lengthy “questions” from the other Democratic senators to highlight all the critical areas in flames right now. You knew when the colleague asked “how long do you want my question to be?” that Cory used the 5-7 minute question to eat, drink, use the facilities and energize.
We needed a break from the constant sh*tstorm being flung at us since January.
A warrior and an inspiration.
Go, Cory! Cardinal class pride! 😍
Thank you, King. Never give up the good fight. Kudos to you, Sir.