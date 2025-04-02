Piers Morgan claims that he drove a rift between Princess Eugenie & Prince Harry

There’s been so much Sussex news and Sentebale drama, I haven’t paid much attention to another weird storyline being circulated in the British tabloids this week. Unnamed sources swear up and down that Prince Harry has fallen out with his cousin Princess Eugenie. These people are still trying to attack Harry through Eugenie – last year, there was a high-level campaign (led by Prince William) to force Eugenie to “choose sides” in the battle of the brothers. Nowadays, William’s minions are telling people that Harry and Eugenie fell out because she had dinner (in a larger group) with Piers Morgan last year.
For a man often described as ‘thin-skinned’, and whose feud with Piers Morgan goes back years, the pictures must have been mortifying. Two of the only family members with whom Prince Harry still maintained a strong friendship, laughing, joking – and hugging – his sworn ‘enemy’.
It was in April 2023 when photographers snapped Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice enjoying a night at the Princess Royal pub in Notting Hill, West London, with a star-studded group of friends, including singer James Blunt and caustic TV presenter Piers Morgan. The group was seen with at least three magnums of Chateau Lynch Bages 1999 red wine, which costs around £145 per bottle.
Pictures also showed the group erupting into laughters on the street outside as Blunt’s wife Sofia Wellesley carried a cardboard cutout of one of the guests. And another showed Princess Beatrice tightly hugging TV presenter Piers in a clear show of the sisters’ close friendship.
Although it isn’t known what the occasion was for, the photos are believed to have been the catalyst for the alleged break up of Harry’s friendship with his once-close cousins. “A dim view was taken of this, as Piers has clashed with Meghan and Harry in the past,” a source told The Sun. “Eugenie has been supportive of Harry and Meghan for years and was right there at the beginning of their relationship – but it has now soured.”
Yeah, while I doubt the Sussexes were happy that Eugenie was and is so chummy with racist pond scum like Piers Morgan, I just doubt that Harry and Eugenie’s relationship is in crisis because of it. Eugenie still lives in England half the time, she still has to deal with a lot of these people. The Yorks have always tried to keep many toxic British media figures on their side, just in case. Fergie does the same, as does Prince Andrew and Beatrice. Anyway, now Piers Morgan feels important, like he helped ruin a lifelong friendship between cousins:
Piers Morgan is claiming that he’s the reason for an alleged — and unconfirmed —rift between Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie.
“He has zero relationship with his friends and his family,” Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan told Morgan, 60, while appearing on a recent episode of his Uncensored show. Callahan brought up a report published by The Sun on Friday, March 28, which alleged that Harry, 40, had “cut off his relationship” with his cousin Eugenie, 35. Morgan then claimed that the rift came because of him.
“Well, that was because of me actually — the Eugenie thing — because she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London,” he alleged. “I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm — breaking news — that this is entirely true.”
Morgan sounded adamant on his show, but a source told Us Weekly that there is no rift between Harry and Eugenie.
“If anything, Eugenie is the only person in contact with him,” the source said.
Us Weekly has reached out to Prince Harry's team for comment.
The event Morgan was referring to apparently took place in April 2023, when he and singer James Blunt were photographed with Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice. (Morgan has shared some controversial takes regarding Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle over the years.)
“There’s no way to escape Piers,” the same source told Us, noting that he’s constantly “invited to parties.”
“Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm — breaking news — that this is entirely true.” You mean to tell me that Piers Morgan is completely full of sh-t and he regularly makes up stories about the Sussexes on the fly to get attention?? Jeez, that really is breaking news.
Celia yesterday, Piers today, have they been suffering from a lack of attention?
Sure seem that way, what a hateful and petty household those two have
He has this constant need to try and center himself in Meghan’s life. It’s beyond disturbing.
STILL can’t get over not landing Meghan. Still. Years later. Dude, you are not a prince. What did you expect?
Harry doesn’t give this racist clown the time of day and it just kills him so he try’s every angle to get a reaction and Harry doesn’t take the bait.
Leave it to this dipshit to be proud of breaking up a familial relationship, if that’s what happened, which I doubt.
I feet like Eugenie made that appearance with Piers to keep Queen Side Piece and Peggy off her back. I have no doubt that she has to keep things on the DL with Harry but I also have no doubt that Harry is aware of the pressure she’s under.
Her Mom, Fergie, is close with Piers so I suspect it was just a polite gesture. I’ve lightly hugged people I can’t stand for the sake of family. Piers has no bragging rights.
Sorry but both her and her sister are cowards. Why be friends with those a-holes. She and Beatrice are just as grifting as the others along with her mom. If she truly was close to Harry and Meghan she would not care about what those people thought of her. She would do as she chooses. Is she afraid they will kick them out of that little cottage they live in? She’s a royal she doesn’t have to attend Christmas walks or Kate’s ridiculous concerts. For her and Beatrice I feel their selling point to getting invites and patronages is them selling themselves as how they are close to the King since their dad has lost that calling card for their family. Therefore both of them will continue to debase themselves for the tabloids and those lazy asses WandK. Personally I think she’s pathetic and should stop waiting around for the crumbs off the table from them. None of them and I mean WanK or C&C care about her or Beatrice accept to use them.
Eugenie wasn’t seen directly with him. She looked grumpy and left. She’s not even in any group photos coming out of the pub. I went back to look, it was only Beatrice who hugged him. And he was a guest, like them, of James Blunt and his wife. It wasn’t a lunch where B or E invited him themselves.
Hmmmm so James Blunt and the Wellesleys are friends with Piers? 🤔 Is this where all the former aristo friends are coming from as sources? I’d have said they’d be Tom Sykes sources but wonder if Piers and Sykes share the same sources.
James served but don’t recall if he’s friends with Harry. Did they get invited to the wedding? Anyway, that circle is so tiny…and so gossipy…gah just a dose of new blood would change things a bit. Oh yes, it did with Meghan and they don’t like change.
James Blunt does a lot of clubbing with William.
Just like Beckham Pis Morgan wants a Knighthood real bad. He believes he is super important and claims to be the ultimate insider?!! He has never gotten over Mrs Sussex not befriending him and using him like Cam does.
I suspect that Mrs. Sussex found out he was married after he asked her out. So she very properly cut him.
Piers has it bad for Meghan! If I were his wife, I’d feel humiliated. It’s not even subtle. Piers wants to destroy M, since he cannot have her.
i reckon something else is going on, With the Whole if he had stayed in the firm what isht that happened with Sentebale would not have happened. Was Eugenie not preggers during that Meal? we don’t know if they have met up or not . wasn’t it reported that H&M had bought a place in portugal ? which sounded feaseible to me at the time. Why is peirs and his Missus all up in royal news all of a sudden?
That’s my query too. The Morgans are out feasting this week. I suspect the rest of the rats are too.
Piers is desperate to get attention from Harry and Meghan. I think Harry knows and accepts that the Yorks play the media game. He prefers not to do it himself.
So did Piers magically have a camera to watch Harry “go ballistic.” Piers is off the wall.
Didn’t that man say that the Sussexes
“disappeared into obscurity”? That he’s “run out of interest in them”? So, why comment on them? Oh, right, because he’s still obsessed.
And now that Meghan’s show and her As ever brand are a hit, he’s crawled out of his hole to talk shit.
I wonder how Piers’ LA’s connections are working out.
Could’ve sworn that Harry and Meghan actually visited Eugenie and her family in Portugal AFTER that dinner was reported? At any rate, Harry knows how his family operates. He understands that the Yorks in particular have always maintained unsavory relations, and that his brother was always going to try and make the York girls choose between them, but apparently he’s never been concerned about Eugenie in particular betraying his trust.
In Spare, Harry talks about his dismay and disappointment when Elton John chose to excerpt his book in one of the tabloids. I think it was the DM but I can’t remember. But either way, Harry said but of course I still loved him and I told him so…or something like that. So yeah, doubtful that Harry has cut Eugenie off due to a dinner that happened years ago. Might he be withholding in what he shares out of precaution? Sure but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t care for his cousin.
I think Harry probably didn’t like that she had a public lunch with him and hugged him, but as long as she doesn’t say anything about his family, he probably doesn’t think about it too much. And so far nothing has indicated that Eugenie is sharing any secrets or personal info about the Sussexes with anyone, including the royals.
And after that Harry and Meghan appeared in the video commemorating Elton’s farewell tour and thanking him for his friendship.
Wait, but I remember last year there was that big story about Harry and Meghan bought property in Portugal because Eugenie and her husband, Jack, live there half the time because of Jack’s work. They even visited Eugenie there in Portugal. This occurred long after the PM dinner.
Yep this happened years ago and since then the Sussexes visited Eugenie in Portugal. This is a very desperate retread of gossip with a lot of look at me!!! Pay attention to me!!!
It’s been literally 2 years. Is that bloated toad still around? Too funny, “I can totally confirm the lie I just said is entirely true.”
The BM trying to get attention, funny how all these stupid stories, just happened to pop out when the Sussexes are getting attention.
Harry knows the Yorks have to play the game, their father is dependent on Chucky.
I think what drives the BM mad is that Harry cut off all the friends, that use to leak to the Tabloids.
That’s why all these stupid stories bullsh*t stories about Harry only having Meghan’s friends husbands as friends.
If that is the case, notice they’re not running to the tabloids
Piers Morgan is a legend in his own mind.
That should be put on his tombstone/grave marker.. sums him up perfectly.
Did I miss something? It was Beatrice who hugged Piers. They were at an opening of a friend’s bar, so they didn’t have dinner with Piers. Eugenie left separately from Beatrice. They printed photos like they all left together. I doubt this is true.
That’s exactly how it happened, and as others mentioned the whole bought a place in Portugal because they are so close story happened last fall, this lunch was last spring. They are blatantly lying to try to get a response. Either from Eugenie or Harry I don’t know.
She doesn’t seem to mess around with the press much either, and they definitely had a bee in their bonnet about her not doing stuff around Christmas like Kate’s Carol concert, and Sandringham. They also framed that as her being close to Harry and having beef with her dad, which is why she didn’t come.
They are probably still trying to sell the narrative that all Harry’s family left him, because Eugenie still visiting them and having relationship with them bothered the tabloids. From what I see, Eugenie doesn’t want to get involved in drama: she visits H&M, but also goes to palace events as a BRF member. Beatrice is the one trying to get a job from Charles & Will. So, she is playing a different game. It was also Beatrice who was involved in Andrew’s disastrous interview.
Yup, given Lazy’s behaviour to the York girls, Eugenie keeps her cards close to her chest. With a father like Andrew, the press admittedly, have treated them both with kid gloves. Beatrice more so after marrying the dodgy Italian who left his pregnant fiancée for her.
So Piers, don’t flatter yourself because creating drama is what you’re good at. The cousins – if they have fallen out – would have done so over something more substantial than a rat like you.
Harry’s not the one often described as thin-skinned. Was Willnot the source of this 🙄
When is this odious man going to shut his mouth? This is schoolyard-level nonsense. Grow up.
It has been years of this sad man going on and on trying to make it seem as if he’s privy to anything regarding Harry and Meghan. They have been saying that Harry and Meghan aren’t friends with or speaking to certain people (including Eugenie) ever since they left the UK and without fail we have found out that it wasn’t the case. The truth is that Piers is a sad blob of a man who has tried to attach himself to Harry and Meghan for years and never has it stuck.
What? They have legit hung out since then? Didn’t their kids go trick or treating? Bizarre. I think Meghan went on the Ellen show and had pics of the back of the kid heads and said that….he’s a mess (Piers).
i am prepared to put money down that harry is in contact with several members of his family – including eugenie.
And his godmother lady Sarah chatto.
Why is he still interested in them? This was so long ago and doubt either Eugenie or Harry care at this point. Even if Harry was annoyed about it, seriously doubt Morgan would even know the result. He’s once again trying to ride their coattails. We see how they’re always hoping for the Sussexes to be in conflict with someone.
Wow, he really doesn’t get that this isn’t something he should brag about.
Nacho and his wife have hung out and posed with photos with Zara and Mike Tindall at polo events. I doubt Harry gets bent out of shape so easily. Yes, Mike isn’t as odious as piers, but Mike is family and has made those nasty comments.
Harry isn’t described by anyone as thin skinned. William is thin skinned and everyone knows it. Harry was made of tougher stuff.
Nacho and Zara with the obvious horsey connections though Delfina has them as well and she’s more stylish than Zara.
I’ve always thought Zara rebounded on Mike hard after the very public falling out she had with her, ex, the jockey who immediately married someone else (like Beatrice). He wasn’t bad looking and didn’t have a broken nose but he was still a jockey – fragile ego.
Oh, shut the fuck up, Piers, you loser.