Piers Morgan claims that he drove a rift between Princess Eugenie & Prince Harry

There’s been so much Sussex news and Sentebale drama, I haven’t paid much attention to another weird storyline being circulated in the British tabloids this week. Unnamed sources swear up and down that Prince Harry has fallen out with his cousin Princess Eugenie. These people are still trying to attack Harry through Eugenie – last year, there was a high-level campaign (led by Prince William) to force Eugenie to “choose sides” in the battle of the brothers. Nowadays, William’s minions are telling people that Harry and Eugenie fell out because she had dinner (in a larger group) with Piers Morgan last year.

For a man often described as ‘thin-skinned’, and whose feud with Piers Morgan goes back years, the pictures must have been mortifying. Two of the only family members with whom Prince Harry still maintained a strong friendship, laughing, joking – and hugging – his sworn ‘enemy’. It was in April 2023 when photographers snapped Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice enjoying a night at the Princess Royal pub in Notting Hill, West London, with a star-studded group of friends, including singer James Blunt and caustic TV presenter Piers Morgan. The group was seen with at least three magnums of Chateau Lynch Bages 1999 red wine, which costs around £145 per bottle. Pictures also showed the group erupting into laughters on the street outside as Blunt’s wife Sofia Wellesley carried a cardboard cutout of one of the guests. And another showed Princess Beatrice tightly hugging TV presenter Piers in a clear show of the sisters’ close friendship. Although it isn’t known what the occasion was for, the photos are believed to have been the catalyst for the alleged break up of Harry’s friendship with his once-close cousins. “A dim view was taken of this, as Piers has clashed with Meghan and Harry in the past,” a source told The Sun. “Eugenie has been supportive of Harry and Meghan for years and was right there at the beginning of their relationship – but it has now soured.”

[From The Daily Mirror]

Yeah, while I doubt the Sussexes were happy that Eugenie was and is so chummy with racist pond scum like Piers Morgan, I just doubt that Harry and Eugenie’s relationship is in crisis because of it. Eugenie still lives in England half the time, she still has to deal with a lot of these people. The Yorks have always tried to keep many toxic British media figures on their side, just in case. Fergie does the same, as does Prince Andrew and Beatrice. Anyway, now Piers Morgan feels important, like he helped ruin a lifelong friendship between cousins:

Piers Morgan is claiming that he’s the reason for an alleged — and unconfirmed —rift between Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie. “He has zero relationship with his friends and his family,” Daily Mail columnist Maureen Callahan told Morgan, 60, while appearing on a recent episode of his Uncensored show. Callahan brought up a report published by The Sun on Friday, March 28, which alleged that Harry, 40, had “cut off his relationship” with his cousin Eugenie, 35. Morgan then claimed that the rift came because of him. “Well, that was because of me actually — the Eugenie thing — because she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London,” he alleged. “I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm — breaking news — that this is entirely true.” Morgan sounded adamant on his show, but a source told Us Weekly that there is no rift between Harry and Eugenie. “If anything, Eugenie is the only person in contact with him,” the source said. Us Weekly has reached out to Prince Harry’s team for comment. The event Morgan was referring to apparently took place in April 2023, when he and singer James Blunt were photographed with Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice. (Morgan has shared some controversial takes regarding Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle over the years.) “There’s no way to escape Piers,” the same source told Us, noting that he’s constantly “invited to parties.”

[From Us Weekly]

“Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm — breaking news — that this is entirely true.” You mean to tell me that Piers Morgan is completely full of sh-t and he regularly makes up stories about the Sussexes on the fly to get attention?? Jeez, that really is breaking news.