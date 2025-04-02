Morgan Wallen refused to do a ‘Saturday Night Live’ pretaped skit too

One of the gossip controversies of the week is Morgan Wallen’s drama on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. Morgan was the musical guest, and he performed his songs and then walked/huffed off stage as SNL’s credits rolled. He even stormed off the stage via the center aisle, basically ensuring that he was walking towards the camera which was filming the cast waving goodbye to the audience. Morgan then idiotically posted a photo of his private plane with the message “get me to God’s country.” A message which instantly became the meme of the week, as people post photos of, like, Krisy Kreme shops and declaring “get me to God’s country.” Unfortunately, Morgan has now created merchandise off of “God’s country” and “get me to God’s country” so the party’s over.

Meanwhile, people are still talking about what Wallen did and did not do during his brief time at 30 Rock. Apparently, he was asked if he’d like to appear in a sketch, but he refused. I’m telling you, a big chunk of Wallen’s huffy walk-off was because he didn’t like the political jokes and he thought he was surrounded by liberals.

Morgan Wallen refused to appear in a sketch on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, prompting Joe Jonas to step in at the last minute and come to the rescue, a source tells Page Six exclusively. “[Morgan] was asked but declined, so they got Joe instead,” the insider says. We hear the “Whiskey Glasses” singer, 31, was “not super friendly” on set. “They had hopes he would do the pre-tape and perhaps more, but no joy,” the source claims. We’re told Wallen “did what he was asked” by performing as the musical guest, but that was the extent of his involvement. “He did the same thing for dress [rehearsal], i.e. walking off; he was done,” the insider shares, referring to the now-viral moment when Wallen abruptly left the stage during the episode’s closing credits. The sketch in question featured “SNL” cast members Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman, as well as Saturday’s guest host, Mikey Madison, singing about the absurdity of standing in lines in New York City. The song, dubbed “Big Dumb Line,” included a cameo from the Jonas Brothers member, 35, who urged the others to “believe in yourself” and “believe in the line.”

[From Page Six]

Yeah, I don’t know. It definitely seems weird that they got Joe Jonas instead of that week’s musical guest. I hope SNL just refuses to ask him to be a musical guest again. There are other country-music people who would treat this as honor, who would be game to have fun and even make fun of themselves.

Incidentally, EW asked Kenan Thompson about Wallen’s walk-off and subsequent “get me to God’s country” message, and Kenan’s response was hilarious: “The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God’s country? We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella? That’s not necessarily my favorite. But whatever.” Kenan was about to sound like a preacher, he was really about to say “are we not all children of God??”