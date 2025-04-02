Morgan Wallen refused to do a ‘Saturday Night Live’ pretaped skit too

One of the gossip controversies of the week is Morgan Wallen’s drama on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. Morgan was the musical guest, and he performed his songs and then walked/huffed off stage as SNL’s credits rolled. He even stormed off the stage via the center aisle, basically ensuring that he was walking towards the camera which was filming the cast waving goodbye to the audience. Morgan then idiotically posted a photo of his private plane with the message “get me to God’s country.” A message which instantly became the meme of the week, as people post photos of, like, Krisy Kreme shops and declaring “get me to God’s country.” Unfortunately, Morgan has now created merchandise off of “God’s country” and “get me to God’s country” so the party’s over.
Meanwhile, people are still talking about what Wallen did and did not do during his brief time at 30 Rock. Apparently, he was asked if he’d like to appear in a sketch, but he refused. I’m telling you, a big chunk of Wallen’s huffy walk-off was because he didn’t like the political jokes and he thought he was surrounded by liberals.
Morgan Wallen refused to appear in a sketch on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, prompting Joe Jonas to step in at the last minute and come to the rescue, a source tells Page Six exclusively.
“[Morgan] was asked but declined, so they got Joe instead,” the insider says.
We hear the “Whiskey Glasses” singer, 31, was “not super friendly” on set.
“They had hopes he would do the pre-tape and perhaps more, but no joy,” the source claims. We’re told Wallen “did what he was asked” by performing as the musical guest, but that was the extent of his involvement.
“He did the same thing for dress [rehearsal], i.e. walking off; he was done,” the insider shares, referring to the now-viral moment when Wallen abruptly left the stage during the episode’s closing credits.
The sketch in question featured “SNL” cast members Ego Nwodim, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman, as well as Saturday’s guest host, Mikey Madison, singing about the absurdity of standing in lines in New York City. The song, dubbed “Big Dumb Line,” included a cameo from the Jonas Brothers member, 35, who urged the others to “believe in yourself” and “believe in the line.”
Yeah, I don’t know. It definitely seems weird that they got Joe Jonas instead of that week’s musical guest. I hope SNL just refuses to ask him to be a musical guest again. There are other country-music people who would treat this as honor, who would be game to have fun and even make fun of themselves.
Incidentally, EW asked Kenan Thompson about Wallen’s walk-off and subsequent “get me to God’s country” message, and Kenan’s response was hilarious: “The ‘God’s country’ of it all is strange because it’s like, what are you trying to say? You trying to say that we are not in God’s country? We’re not all in God’s country? We’re not all under God’s umbrella? That’s not necessarily my favorite. But whatever.” Kenan was about to sound like a preacher, he was really about to say “are we not all children of God??”
Screencap from E!, additional photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
not a good look
Why accept the gig if he’s too good to hang out with us libs?
It’s funny that so many of his ilk pretend to be “tough” when they show their backsides like this — he’s a pampered, entitled snowflake who is afraid of folks in the big bad city. And his behavior in general does not suggest that God ever factors into his plans or actions.
It’s hilarious they pretend to be tough. The reality is they’re nothing but a bunch of freaking snowflakes.
Yes in my opinion his Gods country is maga country with his racist friends and such. I think he didn’t like being amongst the “woke folks “ because to him that’s not how Gods country is supposed to be. Of course his god is the orange stain not the real god who welcomes all.
His is “God’s Country 1.0 (judgey, fire-and-brimstone Old Testament version)”. I prefer to live in the updated “God’s Country 2.0 (loving, accepting and merciful New Testament version)” myself.
The sad thing is tha this fool has a private plane!
And he probably takes some jobs that don’t really suit him (ideologically) to be able to fly this plane. Fuel is expensive, and so is paying the crew. I’m sure he lives beyond his means and is in debt to some shady guy. He has such energy… But he thinks he is better than others, especially those with dark skin…
He is an untalented moron who will go broke eventually. It was sickening watching him get elevated after the racial slur incident. He is pandering to an audience that doesn’t have the cash flow of the “woke.” If he has no more sense than to throw a chair off a roof and risk killing someone, he won’t be able to manage his accounts without being robbed blind and will do something stupid and get sued into bankruptcy eventually. The waiting around part of fafo sucks though.
So the only reason he agreed to be the musical guest was so that he could make a complete ass of himself by being intentionally rude.
Maybe Mr. God’s Country should reread Matthew 7:12.
I think its clear that he means a sun down town for God’s country
That is exactly what he means.
I’m just curious why he took the invitation to play anyway. He’s been on SNL before and did all the skits and looked like he was having fun. This feels like a pointed agenda so he could show the MAGA ‘s he owned the libs. Eye roll.
Poor pumpkin was scared of the big city.
Good riddance. We don’t want your kind here. (Bigots)
He’ll keep getting invited back because Lorne admitted on one of the behind the scenes shows around the 50th that he loves controversial guests.
I am surprised Adrien Brody hasn’t been back on with his recent Oscar win. What’s a little racisct behavior to Lorne..if it brings ratings.
This guy seems like he gets offended easily and has a hair trigger. Gets drunk at a party and curses on camera. Goes to a bar and throws a chair off the roof. Get invited, uninvited, then asked back to a show. So he gets petty revenge by showing up and doing the bare minimum. What an awful way to live.
Did his manager make him go on the show? Because it doesn’t sound like he wanted to be there.
From what I read elsewhere, his label begged SNL to have him back again even though he was supposedly banned from SNL.
He doesn’t have to like the jokes. He doesn’t have to like New York City. He doesn’t have to participate a skit. But then I wonder why he accepted the invitation to do the show in the first place if he didn’t like anything about SNL?
This bothers me. What a d-ck. Don’t go on if you’re going to insult the people around you as not being part of god’s country. I’m not religious despite growing up in GA(or maybe bc of it😂) but even I know that’s not right. I read Kenan’s comments further and he said he was initially confused and just thought the man had to pee. Which lol that would be me. Get me to the bathroom now! But no he was just a self-important asshole wanting the cameras to see him owning the libs. What an insecure man-child.
Kenan’s first comments about this was the best:
“You see somebody before you get a chance to say hi or say good job or anything like that, they just dipping. I thought maybe he had to go to the potty or something.”
He got attention, SNL got the attention. That is why Lorne invites people like him. He is playing both sides so he is always on top. I am sure if Trump asks, he would get the host invitation again.
Kenan is awesome. My favorite excuse I like to assign people who leave in a hurry is that they must have a case of diarrhea. Even my kid will see someone rushing in traffic, driving erratically and say “look mommy, that person has diarrhea!”
Borrowing this. It’s awesome.
I feel like this must be a saying from the south? Blake Shelton has a whole song called God’s country.
I took this as him saying get me home. I feel the same when going to bigger cities that I just wanna go back home to my quiet space and ‘small town’
Honestly I think people are getting to upset over something so small
Well bless your heart for thinking that this proven racist, “anti woke” man was only trying to say that he wanted to go home. Maybe he could be given the benefit of the doubt if he’d been kind and friendly to the cast, hadn’t walked off the stage while the camera was still rolling without saying a word to anyone except the host, and hadn’t been shown to be a general racist jerk in the past, but only posted that story. However, all that did happen, so no, I don’t think that this is “something small”.
It is the context you are ignoring. Right after walking off the stage, he posted the cryptic post while leaving NYC. He is acting like a high school girl. That is why people are mocking him. His whole racist, right-wing history is also part of it.
So you only think that your home is “God’s country”? Or only the south is “God’s country”? And you don’t see the implication that where you are leaving is therefore NOT “God’s country”?
Do all musical guests participate in a SNL skit? I don’’t think so…
Very often! Especially the prepared ones.
And not even necessarily a musical skit. It’s super common.
Never heard of this guy.
Lorne keeps booking these rightwing folks: Trump, Musk, Wallen, Gillis because he thinks it ensures he and SNL won’t look biased. Sometimes it works and can be a hoot (Sarah Palin was surprisingly game at poking fun of herself, the eyepatch guy from Texas was too, their general horribleness and politics left at home to have a bit of fun), other times it’s, you know, fine and harmless (John McCain), but more often than not, and especially in the MAGA era, it’s just that conservative using SNL for clout while SNL gets nothing in return, and is even insulted and/or disrespected half the time.
Get the finer points into the performer’s contract. On the stage until the show is over, up to and including one cameo appearance, and if they don’t agree, book someone else. These folks aren’t superstars SNL “can’t afford” to book and there are actually some pretty decent. otherwise conservative, artists who would respect the opportunity and the audience.
The SNL producers seem to love having controversial hosts and musical guests from time to time so they’ll probably invite him at least once next season. We’re talking about the show that had Trump and Musk as hosts at some point, they love that it gets people talking about the show.
He’s trash
He’s an asshole. Why was he reclaimed after saying the N word? As the great Maya Angelo said, “When people show you who they are, believe them the first time.”
Why didn’t he just turn the gig down? I thought he was a well-documented racist and uber-conservative. He’d feel as uncomfortable as I do in his version of “God’s country.” Just turn down the gig – no one is forcing you. Maybe it was all a stunt for attention? Vying for a role in the Administration?