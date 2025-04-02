Duchess Meghan’s monarchy-destroying jam is already sold out (update)

The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever products officially go on sale today! The press releases were sent out and monarchy-destroying jam and teas will be sold out shortly, I’m sure. Per PR Newswire, Meghan developed As Ever “in partnership with Netflix’s CPG division” and “products will be available to ship nationwide across all 50 states with plans to expand globally.” The press release also confirmed the appointment of As Ever’s Chief Operating Officer, Melissa Kalimov, who has 15 years of experience in “scaling brands, go-to-market execution, and strategic leadership for companies of all stages.” To introduce As Ever, Meghan also agreed to a profile in the New York Times. The piece is called “Inside Meghan’s Real Kitchen, Away From the Cameras.” They sent writer Julia Moskin, a very suspicious white woman, to Montecito. There are chunks of the NYT piece which parrot British tabloid talking points, but Meghan comes across well here – unbothered and food-obsessed. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Why Meghan is launching her brand: Why would someone who has for years endured the worst kind of public attention put herself back under the microscope? One reason, of course, is money. The production deal Meghan and Harry signed with Netflix in 2020 ends this year, and most of their other recent efforts — documentaries about polo and Harry’s Invictus games — flopped. But Netflix is betting on her: The show has already shot a second season, and the company is an investor in her As Ever brand. And despite the criticism, in the past month millions of fans have showed up for her. According to Netflix, the show was in the top 10 in 24 countries in the week after the premiere, with 2.6 million views. Many of the clothes on Meghan’s ShopMy page sold out within hours or days. Since Jan. 1, when she started a fresh Instagram account (she deleted the old one shortly before marrying into the royal family), she has gained 2.7 million followers.
Meghan just loves to work: “I need to work, and I love to work,” she said, pointing out that until she met Harry, she hadn’t been without a job since she was 13. With two young children to raise, she said, “This is a way I can connect my home life and my work.” (Prince Archie is 5 and Princess Lilibet is 3; they are sixth and seventh in line to the throne.)
Meghan isn’t paying attention to the online BS: Befitting a global brand chief, members of her team comb comment sections and social media so she doesn’t have to. When I told her about the Le Creuset controversy, she was baffled. “This is a thing, in 2025?” she said, throwing up her hands and turning to her mother. “Everyone is coming in hot these days,” Ms. Ragland, 68, said calmly. Then the women moved on to discussing more important business, like whether a person needs an air fryer, why immersion blenders are so good for soup and whether Grandma Jeanette filled her hand pies with dried or fresh apples.
The “authenticity” debate: But she is clearly bothered by accusations that she is unrelatable and out of touch. She may be living a fairy tale, but not all that long ago, she was a not-very-famous actress on a medium-popular TV series. She was divorced, in her mid-30s and unsure where her next job or home would be. “Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?” she said, gesturing at the sweeping views and sleeping dogs.
Doria talks about her parents: Her father, Alvin, had roots in Tennessee. “My father carried a bottle of Red Rooster hot sauce everywhere he went,” she said. For her mother, Jeanette, as for many Black women of her time, cooking and gardening skills were a given. At home in the Crenshaw neighborhood, Meghan said, her grandmother grew collard greens and tomatoes in the yard, whipped up hand pies from scratch after dinner and did nearly all her cooking in one cast-iron skillet.
Meghan’s interest in food: Meghan started cooking for friends as an undergraduate at Northwestern University, with a Rachael Ray recipe for grilled cheese sandwiches upgraded with fontina cheese and sliced pears. “At 20, in a tiny little apartment in Evanston, serving that sandwich and a bottle of Two-Buck Chuck — that was when Trader Joe’s was getting big — we all thought it was so fancy,” she said. In the years that followed, she threw dinner parties in Toronto, where the series “Suits” was shooting, started a lifestyle blog called the Tig and taught Prince Harry how to roast a chicken. (Ina Garten’s Perfect Roast Chicken, to be specific, which they were making together when he proposed.)
Meghan’s Montecito kitchen: Unlike the sleek white kitchen in the show, this kitchen — designed and built by the previous owners — has a weathered wooden island (in addition to a marble one), a well-used Viking stove and classic accents of blue-and-white tiles. There’s an old-fashioned butler’s pantry with cabinets holding glasses and tea sets, and a modern pantry stuffed with carefully organized ingredients and snacks. Shelves hold cookbooks by Giada De Laurentiis, Yotam Ottolenghi and Toni Tipton-Martin, and a well-thumbed copy of “From Seed to Skillet,” the 2010 classic by the celebrity gardener Jimmy Williams about creating and cooking from a home garden. And just outside the door, a framed picture of Harry as a boy with his mother, Princess Diana, holds pride of place.
Unused pizza ovens: Meghan is quick to admit she has a lot to learn. The house is equipped with two pizza ovens that are mostly dormant, and she said her first attempt at sourdough bread was both boring and traumatic enough to send her back to bakeries. “There are professionals who do that better than I ever will,” she said.
What the kids eat: When it’s just her and the kids for dinner, she said, she often relies on chicken nuggets, veggie burgers and Tater Tots (the freezer is stuffed with them).
What Meghan wants from her mom: “My mom still has Grandma Jeanette’s cast-iron skillet,” she whispered to me. “That’s what I really want.”
Yeah, Meghan’s not getting Grandma Jeanette’s cast-iron skillet anytime soon. I bet you anything that Meghan only gets to use the skillet on special occasions, like Thanksgiving or Christmas, then Doria packs it up before Meghan can slip it into one of her cabinets. Anyway, I enjoyed the description of Meghan’s kitchen and I’m glad she’s not paying attention to most of the BS. I’m not surprised that Archie and Lili mostly eat nugs and tots – I bet they also have a butter noodle obsession, it seems most kids love butter noodles these days.
Update: The As Ever products sold out in less than an hour. Hahaha.
I love it when Doria appears. Just saw the Insta reel with Mama and there was a moment of nervous silence there as Meghan waited for her mother’s approval 😂
Doing well Duchess, keep on working.
Agree! Picturing my mother saying “everyone is coming in hot nowadays” is making me cackle. I see where Meghan gets her unbotheredness from
Doria is a queen, unlike the British occupant and would-be occupant of that role.
I laughed out loud at that Doria quote. LOVE HER.
Also just love the fact that Doria was there during the interview. Almost as a witness to keep the writer accountable.
Good point. Don’t you slander my daughter, she’s been through enough!
I really, really hope Waitrose carries As Ever in the near future.
Now that would be the chef’s kiss, wouldn’t it?
So…I remember that Rachel Ray fontina and pear recipe from way back. I saved it but never made it because I couldn’t find fontina (lived in the sticks) and then over the years just never made it. Ha!
I have only ever made one Rachel Ray recipe and it’s a staple in our house: pumpkin penne pasta. You basically substitute cooked pumpkin or squash of your choice for tomatoes and proceed as with a bolognese. I look forward to it every year!!
I learned to make carbonara from Rachael Ray’s cookbooks and a few years ago I thought “this cannot be the most authentic carbonara” and I looked up other recipes and hers is pretty spot on. She calls for pancetta not guanciale which makes sense bc one is much easier to find than the other and the methodology is a little different from authentic recipes but overall its pretty consistent with what I’ve been able to find elsewhere.
I love Ray’s pasta Carbonara recipe. I keep it in rotation. That’s the only recipe of hers I really make but it’s delicious.
Rachel Ray’s Indian Summer Turkey chili. I made it 22 yrs ago for my son’s first b’day. It’s been a staple in my house ever since. Use a good beer and a really good BBQ sauce, it makes the difference.
I checked like 7: 45AM, my time, this morning and nothing was for sale on her website. I come back after work and it’s all sold out. I’m extremely disappointed. I really wanted that raspberry jam.
You and me both, @H. I am on a wait list for the raspberry jam! I can’t wait!!!!
I agree with you about the slight dig at Meghan. Nobody can seem to write anything about Meghan without exposing themselves and their negativity about her, people who have never met her and still parrot the tabloids ALL negative narratives. These people just can’t help their bias whatever their excuses for their unflattering feeling about Meghan. They can’t hide it.
I actually couldn’t finish the article because of how snarky it was. I’m glad Kaiser put the highlights and not the snark.
I found it snarky too. These ‘journalists’ are able to keep their jobs even when they offer opinions on their subjects….isn’t that against the rules?
I noticed when a lot of these reports (from legacy media, like nbc, cbs, etc) were coming out on the charity, many of those stories kept to the quotes that the woman gave and then filled in the rest with information and not too much opinions…I was like, “so they can write a story without opinions, for this but not for Meghan? ok”
I thought most of the “snark” was directed toward the ridiculous hate campaign. I especially loved the inclusion a positive comment on Meghan made by Tina Brown. I bet that chaps Tina’s hyde!! LOL
Agree, I didn’t find it snarky at all? Not like that Cut article years ago where the author clearly had the knives out for Meghan…
i didn’t find it snarky either besides the comment about Polo and HoI flopping but figured maybe I was missing something that was in the actual article, not just these snippets?
Tina said something positive. Girl is slipping!
I didn’t get snark at all. In fact, I thought it was very complimentary and positive. The NYT is still a pretty big deal, so Meagan should be proud of how she’s represented.
I didn’t find it snarky either. It was typical 2025 NYT fluff piece but I’ll take dorky over snark any day when it comes to Meghan. I don’t think she needs to be worshiped but all the attacks on her are so obnoxious and tiresome.
I thought it was a pretty nice article, though also found the swipe at Polo and HoI unnecessary. Haven’t been around much today, have people noticed the NYT had two of Meghan’s recipes linked at the end, a pasta salad and the vanilla/banana/strawberry pudding, along with the Ina Garten recipe for the perfect roast chicken? Julia Moskin actually does food and restaurant writing, so the right person to be talking about all this. Including the recipes is a nice touch…
Agh this! I can’t even read the excerpts anymore, only the CB coverage and comments. It’s an insult to my intelligence at this point. Enough is enough.
I generally rely on the CB coverage myself too.
She misreported that the IG and Polo documentaries “flopped”. 🙄
I’m glad she addressed the you aren’t relatable because you have nice things ( we mean you aren’t supposed to have these nice things), with that’s a thing?!! Also her mom’s dry commentary always makes me laugh. I also remember buying two buck chuck from TJ’s in my early twenties and pouring it in my Family Dollar wine glasses, just because I can afford better now doesn’t mean I don’t remember when. It’s a stupid talking point. You work hard so that you can afford better.
For the life of me I don’t understand why the keep saying Polo and Heart of Invictus were flops. Netflix isn’t saying that, only the British media because they weren’t as popular as the docu series. Netflix made back the money they spent on viewing hours that’s all that they care about. They don’t care about reviews, and they don’t care that is not breaking records. They drop content every week they know everything is not going to be a super hit, doesn’t stop lots of cheaply produced shows from having four and five seasons.
Not everything Harry and Meghan do is going to get Oprah numbers or the Harry and Meghan Netflix doc numbers. Or spare numbers. Doesn’t make them flops though. It’s very one or the other.
I don’t get Netflix’s marketing strategy. They dropped 100 Years of Solitude without any marketing campaign. It’s one of the most influential books of the 20th century and loved by millions. I guess they just rely on the algorithm to suggest new content for viewers.
Huh. Has anyone seen it? How is it?
I found that to be one of the snarky comments. They both did well but weren’t as popular as their doc. Plus, Harry didn’t do any promo for them. Not everything Netflix puts out is going to be top 10. Netflix has definitely got a lot out the deal with H&M for sure. That comment wasn’t necessary
I actually didn’t think The Cut interview was as snarky as this was.
I’m not black or white, but I do know a snarky article when I read one. “The Cut” one was definitely snarky & personal to that black writer. That article got me stop reading any more publications from “The Cut” ever since; it also made me side-eyeing some black people congrats that writer for getting assigned to interview M.
This NYT Food article was alright. Like other comments here said the Polo & HOI part was not good, but at least she did not use “tabloid-like” writing style or language in this piece, unlike “The Cut” one.
NYT might be problematic but it’s still the most known name in US newspapers. Got a print (in newspaper) interview to launch your brand is not a bad idea.
Overall there were so many cute details about Meghan and she came across just as she is. There was a part at the beginning about her identity and is she a narcissist for banking on herself. Or something like that? It gave a few other options of how to see Meghan. And honestly, I didn’t like that. It’s like writers want to show they’re balanced and not fawning, which sure but at the same time she’s only considered a narcissist bc of the BM tabloids so why are we even entertaining the idea that she’s a narcissist just bc she’s going into business for herself. Like come on now. That part at the beginning irked me hard but by the end the writer just let the story and Meghan and Doria in the kitchen speak for themselves
She started cooking in college with Rachael Ray recipes!!! She’s just like me!!!!
This is a cute interview, perfect for the brand launch. Even the way she addresses the le creuset “controversy” (the controversy of course being that a Black woman has nice things) is spot on.
I wouldn’t say Polo or HoI flopped though – I think Netflix is aware of the target audience for each show and they know that a docuseries about wounded veterans or polo isn’t going to draw the eyes that Meghan cooking is going to draw, even with Harry’s involvement.
I will say that we have a pizza oven (an ooni) and its hard to get right. the cheese burns before the crust is baked through, so we don’t use it that often. Again, I’m just like Meghan!!!
We got an ooni and I initially scoffed at all the add-on things you can get but after our first summer of attempts I did add the infra-red thermometer to my b/f’s birthday list from his family and I’m hoping that helps us this year as they definitely were not cooking fast enough. Now we just need more good weather and the sun to reach the back of our house so we actually want to spend time outside.
Agree about measuring the ‘success’ of the other shows, we have no idea! I do wish they had pushed Polo harder though as I found it absolutely fascinating and that had nothing to do with his involvement.
We might need that thermometer. It just gets too hot and ours is a smaller one so then the pizza is really close to the heat source. Its also pellet and so that makes it harder to control I think (we have a friend with an electric one and that seems much easier to use.)
I think mentioning that Meghan didn’t renovate the kitchen after buying it was an Easter egg for those of us who recall all the multiple kitchen renovations across the pond. At taxpayer expense.
And Meghan is referencing things like Rachael Ray and Ina Garten showing that she has been a foodie for years. It’s not a PR story that withers as quickly as a poorly flipped crepe.
From what I can tell her kitchen is v cute and almost old-school looking. Not sure how to describe it. Not white though. Very different from the WLM kitchen.
I loved the reference to well-thumbed (or something like that) cook books, showing this was not her jumping on some recent bandwagon (I see you Pamela Anderson’s squad).
Yeah that part made me snort. That was snarky, but not about Meghan.
The description of her kitchen (and what we’ve seen on IG) made it sound very homey and well-used.
Meghan posted a video of Doria trying out a dessert and it looks like it was from her kitchen.
I’m glad she is tuning out the media 🐂 💩.. I question how anyone can have two pizza ovens and not use them even if you don’t make the pizza dough yourself, that’s just crazy talk to me lol.
I like her admission she can’t get sourdough right 😂
Yup, just go down to the bakery. Less hassle that way 🍞
Exactly.. I’m not a great bread maker either so I rely on others for my dough.
It’s tough. I’m a pretty accomplished baker in general but my bread making skills are weak. I’ve been taking a bread making class over the past few weeks and they make the sourdough course 2 weeks on the syllabus because so many people struggle with it. Lol.
I love baking bread, it is pretty simple and easy to do but the commitment required for making sourdough is not worth the effort. I need quick and simple, I don’t want to be feeding and nurturing dough and worrying about it when I am away etc. Yep, just hit the bakery if you need sourdough, they have the time and the staff to keep it happening!
Same…I have had an OONI on my wishlist for years and this year we’re finally getting one, the big deluxe model that uses a combo charcoal/wood fuel. I can’t wait. Pizza is my all time favorite food, I could have it every week so that OONI is gonna get a workout lol
Congratulations🎉.. enjoy 😊
I know! Give one to me! Also, I began cooking with Rachel Ray and remember buying Two Buck Chuck and thinking I was fancy! I’m just like the Duchess Meghan!
I don’t like it when writers say the show was criticized. It was rather a hate campaign by derangers who slammed the show before it went on Netflix and bots have it low scores.
I bet there will be some of the authors listed who will be owing Meghan a thank you card for a spike in sales.
Oh Dear! Murdock papers will be going nuts, that the NYT was allowed into their home, and they can only see parts of their kitchen.
More proof that Harry is not going back, he is wearing Birkenstock sandals, LOL.
Every Gen X Black Woman I know…grew up cooking/cleaning the beloved “cast iron skillet” & didn’t realize what a treasure & how IMPORTANT it is to Black folk’s heritage in this country…we ALL realize it now as we’ve endured our Grands & Parents crossing over while we are left with the 🥰 memories & if we’re REALLY lucky…like Meghan Sussex…there are cast iron skillet heirlooms to use & take care of for the next generation
Heh—Boomer WOC did this as well. My aunt and grandmothers swore by their cast-iron skillets. 😉
Per my mom, my grandmother chased her husband around the house with her cast-iron skillet, a la Lo-Wizie (wife of Snuffy Smith, old cartoon). Gramma was from the Ozarks. 🙂
When we moved into our current house, the elderly woman we bought from gave us her cast iron skillet. We were so thrilled!
I love Doria, it is lovely she was there during the interview. They can talk all the sh-t about her, add all the snark to the interview, Meghan is the one why they are getting clicks. It is gonna be an ironic day when the “respectable” media like NY Times are gonna publish articles 10 years later about how wrong we were to hate Meghan like that. Bitch, it was YOU, it is always you. They mocked, humiliated many famous women, then acted like it was our fault.
I enjoyed this NYT piece overall. I just want the best for Meghan and hope As ever is successful.
Meg is in need of grandma’s iron skillet lol. I like that she gave some more background of Doria. Hope she sells out of everything first day !!!
As a fellow Black woman Meghan, you ain’t getting that skillet. LOL. I still wish I had went home to grab my mom’s dishes and pots/pans after she died. I had no place for them and moved and then my brother threw them out. Could have strangled him.
I gasped when I read that your brother threw out the pots and pans, Walking the Walk! I would have strangled him, too.
I did too! I would have murdered my brother with my Grandma’s cast iron she had already passed down before she died if he pulled that! She knew only 2 of her 5 grandchildren were really into cooking, so she made sure we got the well seasoned cast iron before she died. It was one of the things I put in the car when I thought we might have to evacuate from the fires in Los Angeles!
Yeah. Still not happy about it. I came home and was like hey going to take this and that and he sold that stuff on Ebay, tossed it, or gave it away. I won’t even talk about it. I got my Le Creuset and cast iron I keep well oiled.
Either they haven’t gone live with the products yet or something is wonky with the website. I tried to purchase honey and jam and it just keeps sending me back to the subscribe box and telling me I’m already subscribed. 😟
They haven’t gone live yet. Its today but not sure what time.
ITS LIVE!!!!!!!!
and DAMN IT the honey is already sold out!!!!
Same here. I’m guessing it’s time locked?
I’ve been checking also, I just know her flower sprinkles are going to sell out before I get some🥺
I just checked again – the honey is sold out and everything else says “coming soon.”
Wow — already all sold out. Well done, Meghan.
Bummed. Completely sold out.
I kept checking this morning and then had to log on for work. when i finally saw the email saying the site was live – all sold out! Dang! i would have been happy with one little time of flower sprinkles.
It is live!
I basically just bought my Mother’s Day brunch ingredients, plus a jam for my Mom for Mother’s Day. This is going to be the prettiest Mother’s Day of my Mom’s life. I can’t believe how fast the honey went, I was not that fast.
I think everything is sold out! I tried to order stuff at 9:35 am ET! Yay Meghan!
Everything is sold out, I didn’t get a single thing 🥲
Got flower sprinkles, raspberry jam and crepe mix!
Me too. The flower sprinkles said sold out at first. I tried again on another device and was able to purchase. Then it’s sold out again. Hope my order goes through. 🤞🏽
Site was live for me. Got the teas and shortbread and flower sprinkles. Honey was sold out.
🍯 knew that was going to be a winner! 😋
Jeez, I didn’t even get the e-mail until 9:14 am EST. I was online when it came in and so I went immediately to the site but almost everything was gone already. What. That was probably 9:15 am. I did get the cookie mix – not sad about that – but I wanted honey, flower sprinkles and fruit spread, too, dammit! *shakes fist*
I checked at 905 or something as I posted above and the honey sold out as I put it in my cart. that went FAST.
She isn’t shipping to Canada!
I know, sob, sob. It does say they will expand to global shipping sometime but doesn’t give any timeframe. I really want the jam and the honey.
I’m so happy that things are selling out, it pokes a well deserved finger in the eye for the RF and the RR. I suspect we are in for some vile reviews, sigh….
Woohoo! Got my hibiscus & peppermint teas, the sprinkles, and the monarchy destroying jam of course! 😹
It would be hilarious if Meghan changed the name of the jam to “the monarchy destroying jam”. But, she is not petty like me.
Doesn’t need to change the name, just add a “caution: you might be contributing to destruction/downfall of British Monarchy ” note.
Keep on trucking Meghan! (and Harry)
The raspberry jam was sold out but I got some teas, crepe mix, ridiculously expensive honey, and flower sprinkles. I don’t even cook! (Mr. Amy G will be making crepes, I guess!)
The jam isn’t sold out for me. Its the special edition jam only, the regular jam isn’t available yet. The honey is though so good that you snagged some!
ETA never mind I’m getting an error with the special edition jam so it seems to be sold out.
Go Meghan go!
I was able to get the jam a few minutes ago if I ordered it in the special keepsake packaging.
So I ordered more than $50 and got free shipping while the jam in the tube was sold out. Then went back and it was there. So now I paid for shipping and am getting jam after all. Sigh. 🤣
yeah its back up for me. It’s only the keepsake packaging. The other one is labeled coming soon.
I just really wanted the honey, I had it in my cart and when I checked out 30 seconds later it was gone whomp whomp.
😂 there should be some sort of barter/exchange for As Ever : “Here, I’ll give you the honey if you give me the jam.”
I bought two of the special edition jams… I’ll trade (only!) one for a honey!
I got the flower sprinkles and ginger tea. I hope it all sells out this morning!!!
Lanne! You got the coveted flower sprinkles! I’m saying congratulations though with only a tiny tinge of bitterness😂
Damn you, lanne — that was going to be my order!!
Just kidding. I’m glad you got them!
I missed out on the raspberry spread bc I didn’t see it! I went to look and 35 minutes in, all but 2 products are sold out. How’s that for a launch!! (shortbread cookie mix has sprinkles too)
Jealous! I wanted the hibiscus tea and flower sprinkles, and it was sold out before I had a chance to look at 9:45. Good for Meghan!
I woke up at 6:20am PST and was able to snag the raspberry, crepe mix and cookie mix. Peppermint tea sold out while it was in my cart!
But tell me again how people don’t love and adore her!
Got the jam and peppermint tea but the flower sprinkles and the honey were already sold out! You b@stards! (j/k)
Omfg. I went out to get coffee and the freaking flower sprinkles are sold out. What is this life!?😂 Got me some jam though.
Some of the sprinkles come with the cookie mix!
What oh dang. Hmm. To pay shipping costs again or not to pay shipping costs again?
But alas! No they’re sold out now too. Thwarted again.
I literally stood in my kitchen and cheered as items sold out. Whatever the British media’s goal was with Meghan, it’s time to admit defeat. I am a normal, 50 year old accountant, and I am rooting for a woman’s products to sell out like Taylor Swift tickets.
You are not alone!
Listen even more than the jam, I wanted those dang flower sprinkles. Sigh. I’ll get the next batch.
Only seem to be delivering to USA. So disappointing 😞
In the NYT article it says that As Ever products will be sold globally at a later date.
I got the As Ever email at 915. It’s 925 and the honey is long gone. I got some raspberry preserves though!
I was really quick, and I didn’t manage to get the honey. I think it lasted minutes, not even 5 whole.
Same here. I really wanted the honey, but I know I’m lucky to get the raspberry spread.
Damn I’m going to have to wait till they open a hub in the UK. but everything looks good . Congrats for making a plan and seeing it through. that is the hardest thing . please who ever buys stuff here let us know what its like especially the Honey
I’m heartbroken! I had all my items in the basket, and went to pay, and they don’t ship to Canada. Hopefully that changes soon. I hope everyone enjoys the products. I’m happy for everyone who ordered successfully.
I tried to buy the ginger lemon tea and flower sprinkles, and they’re both sold out! But happy for her.
No shipping to Ireland 😭😭
Everything was sold out except for crepes and shortbread cookies, which, of course, I purchased.
I couldn’t wait to make my purchase.
Ah Meghan you should give the sourdough another chance, I make it in my le creuset i started with the deep casserole pot them my brother got me the le creuset bread dutch oven. though i think iprefer using the og pot. Pizza i havent tried making yet either i have a cast iron plate for that, i’m tempted to give that to my brother
Flower sprinkles look to be back in stock…
9:45 update – everything is sold out.
But sure, she’s toxic and no one is interested.
You know there is about to be a parade of “She only made one dozen of everything! It’s a scam!”
Completely sold out! Love this for her.
I was hoping to buy the jam!.I didn’t care what it cost but times have changed in America and I have to worry whether or not I will get my Social Security Check and if I do this month will it come next much and will I be able to afford regular groceries! So I have to just read about it! Hope you all enjoy it know it is probably good! I am so sad! I’ve been waiting!
One thing I’m confused about. What is the le creuset controversy? AFAIK, it was just a lot of people inspired by Megan and buying them?
The actual article talks about it more, but the reason people were posting pictures and talking about it so much was that it started off as a criticism point – I dont know if it was from the press or just the usual deranger trolls – but when the show first came out there were a lot of comments like “oh look how unrelatable she is, she’s cooking with fancy expensive LE CREUSET!!!!! HOW DARE SHE!”
And what people really meant was “how dare a wealthy Black woman have nice things.” So that’s why Black women in particular started posting their Le Creuset. the NYT article mentions that no one is criticizing Ina or Martha for having pretty matching cookware that was $$.
it reminded me of the “controversy” a few years ago when Kamala Harris went shopping at Le Creuset in France.
Anyway and then Lodge got in on it with a post about “cook like a royal for only $89” which made me follow them on social media LOL.
Thx for the context! I’ll have to go back and read the article in full. I remember the pushback of why can’t black women have a soft life but I guess I don’t see that as a controversy? More like haters getting rightfully called out. Lol, semantics I guess? I wonder if it’s possible to go back and trace who snarked about the le creuset. There were so many random people coming out of the woodwork to say ridiculous things that it was hard to keep up.
Manufactured “controversy” like that reminds me of when Obama was president and traveled on Marine One at Christmas vacation to his home state of Hawaii, like all other past presidents did when not on Air Force One for work. Well, you never heard such a hubbub! Like, “Why does his family have to take Marine One?!” My response was always, “What do you want him to do, take the bus to Hawaii?” Before Obama, and really since him, I never heard of one reporter or pundit question the way a president and their family traveled. So, I think the Le Creuset thing is more of the same nonsense. Jealousy will eat some people alive.
Yep. I was so annoyed because I have All Clad and Le Creset. I have been slowly building the latter. I just got really gorgeous gold plated teaspoons and cups from them the other day. People are just haters for Black women actually having nice stuff.
@debbie The Obamas always used Air Force One to fly to Hawaii. Marine One is the helicopter that we usually see pick potus up at the White House for short hops or to shepherd him to Andrews AFB where Air Force One is located. The stupid “controversy” was him taking to Hawaii despite being from there. Like there’s something snooty and wasteful about going to Hawaii for holidays. Or like potus should fly commercial to certain places.
Controversy? Last saw she was not using them as flower pots or dog bowls. Some people….
To all of you who got the flower sprinkles: I am happy and not at all jealous.
Speak for yourself. I am jelly! Raspberry jelly fr.
All sold out. I subscribed to the email list on the site when it launched. I followed both Instagram accounts. And by the time I get there, everything is sold out.
What a disappointment.
There will be restocks. It’s smart to manage orders so that the fulfillment team has time to get packages out effectively.
They’ve already changed most everything from “sold out” to “coming soon” so there will definitely be restocks.
I read the full piece. Jees, this piece is condescending and full of rehashed, unchecked British media tropes and loaded haters’ commentary. I mean, we understand that, if you don’t want to come across as part of Meghan’s PR, you need to be critical, or at least neutral to a person or the subject matter, but are all these digs – many unrelated – necessary in a piece about the launch of someone’s new brand/business?
One advice Meghan – don’t invite these biased/jealous journalists into your house again. Do give interviews when needed, but not in your house, it creates eny in some of these barely accomplished, perhaps neary surviving bread writers. Do they do thiese many taking downs when they interview white succesful women in there private spaces?
@HennyO
Hvnt read the NYT piece (was planning to but perhaps not now.) Hv only read snippets posted on twitter from #SSquaddies and on here; and heard a bit of a reading and discussion of it in a #SSquaddie space this morning. And I totally agree with your take.
There are a lot of journalists who, behind the scenes of a seemingly privileged life, they live from paychk to paychk and some of them can barely contain their envy and jealousy at the rich/privileged/fortunate/etc. life of many of their interview subjects. So they take it out in barely disguised snark in their stories and news reports.
The interview M did with The Cut back in 2022 comes to mind. Its not as if these writers cant write. Heaven knows some of them have spent their entire adult life in the field of journalism but its not a profession from which one can build wealth. But its also a profession that doesnt allow you the time to do any other business, except perhaps write books and of course, we know how much of a more-misses-than- hits that can be.
So they grow old, bitter, angrier and more envious over time. Then get tasked with doing a feature on a woman so superior to them in so many ways that despite the great read they could have provided for consumers, their snark jumps out and all the reader/viewer can do is shake your head in pity at the poor, aging, bitter, angry journalist.
Theres another article on M thats out today on incDOTcom. I heard good things about it so am gonna read it now. Its at: tinyurl.com/42xk9azt
I have since read the whole article and it is not at all like the article from the Cut. The only things that I think are slightly snarky are the lines about Polo and HoI flopping and how money is a factor in her putting herself back out there again.
Overall the article presents her as a happy successful woman who enjoys hanging out in her kitchen with her mom, making snacks for her daughter. It quotes from Meghan defenders.
I know Meghan supporters have a knee jerk reaction to hate anything that isn’t “meghan isn’t 100% perfect” but this article really isn’t the takedown some are trying to make it out to be.
To add to your point, @HenryO, to my understanding, and from personal experience, that’s the way building a business works. Sometimes certain ideas don’t work out as expected and you have to recalibrate. I’ve done it, and recently there was also story about Angelina Jolie’s business in NY, and how she altered her original plans for Atelier Jolie to something quite different. It’s called adjusting and it’s part of the business world. What’s so hard to understand about that?
EVERYTHING already SOLD OUT…now we have Coming Soon on everything… I bought 5 items before it all sold out.
I’m so glad the As Ever launch is going well and products are selling. If the BM, BRF. royalists and Derangers were hoping the Sentebale scandal was going to tank the launch they are disappointed.
It’s all sold out! I went to site 30 min (!) after the email notification and there was not a crumb left! Happy for M and will keep an eye out for restocking.
Same! I went to the site early today and it wasn’t operating yet. Now everything is marked “sold out.” Take that, haters!
I didn’t get a thing 🥲
My peppermint tea is on the way. Cheers!
So annoyed the honey is already sold out but I got the hibiscus tea!
Oh well, I really don’t need any of those things. Maybe I’ll be able to buy them some day, maybe not. But I’m thrilled that she’s sold out so quickly – congrats Meghan!
They’ll restock – it would be a very bad business decision to not restock with larger amounts. Selling out in under an hour is creating buzz.
This seems like a lifelong business for her – we will all have our chance to purchase.
Oh, I’m sure about the buzz. I don’t even like raspberry jam and yet I was prepared to buy it. Now that I have to wait, I might hold out for the next kind of jam – was it peach or apricot?
I don’t think any of the slop in the royal shops has ever sold out. From launch to total sell out in 45 minutes. Tell me again how Meghan doesn’t matter, everyone hates her and she’s insignificant?
It’s such a self-own by the royal family and the British media. They are telling on themselves in a big way. There’s nothing important to talk about in the UK except unimportant Meghan? The royal family can be overshadowed by flower sprinkles and jam sold on another continent?
The British royal family, the British royal institution is an absolute joke. They have no idea how to function in the 21st century, and have no message other than “we hate Meghan”. They are motivated by personal egos alone, not the UK. The Queen’s message of service died with her.
Here’s a headline: “British Royal Family Rendered Insignificant By a Pot of Jam”
EVERYTHING is sold out! I’m so bummed.
Everything is sold out; I went straight to the site as soon as I got the email. Never had a chance. Dang you rest of the world, for waking up earlier than me! 🙂
But I am patient I still want to at least try the raspberry spread and honey. I can wait for a restock.
🤭 I’m out here in Hawaii, I never stood a chance! Ah, well, I can get hibiscus tea locally.
Do you have recommendations on local Hawaiian producers we can support? My husband loves Hibiscus tea (for him, it’s Croatian) and I’d like to get him some from a variety of places.
“I need to work, and I love to work,” she said.
That, right there (along with their racism, obviously) is one reason the left-behinds — especially W&K — didn’t like Meghan.
They don’t understand people who truly love to work, but also need to work.
“I need to work “; a real American family, Both pitching in to bring home the bacon. A concept unknown to BRF it would seem ,who have everything handed to them.
I did appreciate the line that Meghan has had a job from the age of 13 until she met Harry. Another Easter egg.
I was waiting for a restock of the lemon ginger tea….. it’s all sold out. Everything is sold out. Oh the whining that’s about to take place.
Same. I clicked the link as soon as I saw the email and everything sold out. At least everything seemed reasonably priced. I mean, it’s not Target prices, but something you would expect from a niche brand.
Yes! I was actually relieved when I saw the prices. It’s specialty product priced. But not so much it seems out of reach.
I think it would make for great gifts for foodies and then get one for yourself. Or two 🙂
Heck, compared to Williams Sonoma for example, Meghan’s prices were right good.
Exactly, compared to Williams Sonoma, Meghan’s products are a bargain. Heck, her prices are better than Whole Foods, for sure. I know because I just went and bought some vanilla bean paste so I could make her Chantilly Lili dessert for the Mother’s Day brunch I’m planning, LOL!
I was on the website, waiting… the status went from “coming soon” to “sold out” in a fraction of a second, no exaggeration! Better luck next time for me I suppose. Love this for her!
Everything is available at 11:01eastern time. Except honey and it says coming soon and limit 1.
I think they are restocking or there is a glitch bc they keep moving between sold out, coming soon, etc
EVERYTHING has sold out.
I’m not bitter….
Or jealous….
I swear.
I am jealous 😭 . Why no international shipping? I mean, I understand business-wise, but still, why?
They said international shipping will be in the future. Think about it, this is a launch that has to go 100% absolutely right. Throw in international shipping and the issues that could arise grow exponentially. Also they had only so much, it all sold out in an hour to US residents. It would have sold out in under 5 minutes if international customers had been added.
Setting up shipping outside of the U.S. can be tricky and on top of that some of these items might run into the whole tariffs issue or just regular duty. Sending food across borders can be tricky even without a mad orange president.
Loads of paperwork Companies like Mc Donalds make the food in the country where it is being sold to whatever the standards are in that country.
Love this for her!!
Happy I snagged the raspberry preserves and crepe mix before they sold out: the honey and flower sprinkles were long gone when I got there. I’m only a *little* jealous of anyone who got those too
I managed to get the raspberry preserves and the cookie mix with flower sprinkles!!! I too really wanted the honey and flower sprinkles but they sold out within 1 hour!!
oh nice! I am sure every youtube influncer ever got their hands on it to review.
If you can, when you get it let us know how you liked it!
Man, that’s a seriously impressive launch and I wonder how many units of each product was in the initial release – not including the limited edition items – 5,000? less? more?
With a 2 product limit per item, they were obviously expecting a substantial demand yet surely this exceeds expectations.
I wonder when the regular raspberry preserve goes on sale?
I hope she makes an absolute bloody fortune.
Considering Meghan’s global reach, it is highly unlikely that they number of units of each product was as low as 5000, which to me seems a pitiably small number. I’d therefore guess that they had a whole lot more, and more to come. The website kept being updated for some items after having been sold out, so they clearly have the means to keep up with (some of the) demand.
Yeah, there’s no way as many of us would have been successful in buying so much if there were only 5,000.
“Why would someone who has for years endured the worst kind of public attention put herself back under the microscope? One reason, of course, is money. The production deal Meghan and Harry signed with Netflix in 2020 ends this year, and most of their other recent efforts — documentaries about polo and Harry’s Invictus games — flopped.” wouldn’t expect any better from the American media… If only they had this much courage with their elected officials
And people need to live their lives and ignore the negativity. I think that is what the Sussexes are doing which is a good thing.
Funny thing, she isn’t even doing something she didn’t before. Charity work, lifestyle & food recommendations. The only thing that changed is the platform.
Sold out in an hour. Well done, Meghan Sussex👏👏
I managed to get the raspberry jam with keepsake packaging just before it sold out. Better luck next time scoring some tea and honey.
I think they will restock soon.
Congratulations to Madame Duchess. I am so happy she sold out and I hope when she restocks that she keeps on selling out . Wishing her many years of always having her business be successful
So excited I was able to get part of my order! There was stuff in stock when I got on the website that went out of stock before I got to the check out! I got a raspberry spread and the shortbread cookie mix.
I knew everything would sell out so I didn’t even bother looking. Hopefully I can get the tea and flowers in the next batch.
Was up till all hours with back pain last night – this was so not the morning to sleep in! Everything was sold out by the time I saw that As Ever was open for business. The only thing I could do was get on the notification list for next time. That said, I am so thrilled that she sold out on her very first day! She is going to be so successful with her business!!
Only the best for you meghan, you deserve only the best.
Alright y’all, this thread was cute and funny. From its live! To oh no the honey and flower sprinkles are sold out! To oh no it’s all sold out! Congrats to meghan, the as ever team, and as ever, I’m looking forward to the next batch. Pretty sure I just used an Oxford comma…😂
Unbelievable!! I can’t believe EVERYTHING sold out in under a hour! I’m genuinely upset I could not get a jar jam.
A group of us were up at 12 midnight, then again at 3 and 6am. We got a reminder at 9, and I had the honey in my cart, and by 9:02am, it was unavailable. I got everything else by 9:05
Everything was sold out by the time I got to it. So happy for Meghan. Please restock ASAP!
This article and the unreasonable attacks towards Meghan this week regarding Sentebale have made it even more apparent that her haters and critics attacks aren’t based on what she says or does but more so based on this perception of who she is or should be from criteria that have nothing to do with her but what the imaginary Meghan that is in their minds. This writer trying to write her off as being an unsuccessful actress on an unsuccessful television show is based on criteria that aren’t placed on anyone else. There are people who go to Hollywood to become actors with the wish of being on a show that last for seven or eight years and rewards them with a wealth of millions, so to say that she or the show was unsuccessful based on the fact that she or others might not have known about the show, seems to be her haters issue and not Meghan’s. I’m not saying that she was hugely successful or that the show was hugely successful, but as Meghan and others have mentioned, as an actor you appreciate the guaranteed show that allows you to not only make lots of money to pay your bills but also afford to have insurance. The writer referring to Polo and Heart of Invictus as “flops” when there are hundreds or possibly thousands of shows and movies on Netflix that don’t reach top ten ranking, which is what I’m assuming her critic, yet none of those are seen as flops. This is no different from the unreasonable and irrational outrage they’ve had about 5am emails, homeopathic cures for William, baby brain regarding Kate, correcting the lie that Kate told, closing her own car door, cradling her baby bump and her offering a woman an open space to stand in the center of a photo. It’s has everything to do with how irrational they are and how they need her to be this horrible person to make their staff, Kate or William seem adequate. It’s to make the royal family seem necessary even though nothing they do will ever justify the huge sum of money they are paid at the detriment of an entire country. It’s to make the sad women who have these unfulfilling lives and relationships feel as if maybe their lives aren’t as horrible as they obviously are. It’s to give these racists some other reason to justify why they have hounded and harass this biracial woman who is a stranger to them.
@NERD
Considering Meghan’s earlier development, there’s no telling where she would be today if she hadn’t met Harry.
Maybe she she wouldn’t be the woman who gets the most headlines in the world, but Harry wouldn’t have had that many either.
Meghan was on the rise when they met and she would have definitely now been much higher.
She was invited to appear in the first episode of Suits for a cameo role and she was so good, the screen loved her so much and liked her so much that they immediately signed her a new contract, expanded her roles and included her in the group of main characters. Then she got more contracts and her salary grew. Just before she met Harry, the producer signed a contract with her for two series of episodes and more increases. The series was becoming increasingly popular and would definitely have been introduced to new platforms in other countries. I don’t know if it would have become as popular as the most famous ones from those years, but it had the potential to become very popular around the world. Her page was also growing in strength, as was her development in the world of philanthropy. And she was already working on an idea for a program like her series. So it’s not like she wouldn’t exist without Harry. She’s too hardworking, ambitious and creative not to achieve greater success. Because she already achieved success by joining the royal family as the only woman with millions earned by herself.
Meeting HM helped them both develop faster and on a larger scale. But it’s not because SHE met Harry, but because THEY came across each other TOGETHER. Harry too wouldn’t be who he is today if it weren’t for Meghan. In addition to love, they have mutual support, strength and mutual mobilization.
Each of Diana’s sons has the wife he deserves. You could say they are their reflection:))))
Yup and both brothers bask in their reflected glory.
Which makes Chuck’s jealousy over Di even more pitiable. How he ever pulled Diana and for him to treat like he did…what an awful man.
Suits was the #1 cable show when it first aired ~ten to ~twelve years ago. As for Heart of Invictus being a flop, several Invictus Games 2025 competitors I watched on ESPN said they first heard of Invictus on Netflix – would Harry consider it a “flop” to get more servicepeople into recovery?
I’m waiting for any dishware, kitchen towels, aprons, cookware, cookbooks. Then my cart will be full the day of launch.
Then look on her ShopMy site, because there is a new tab there ‘As Seen on Instagram’ – and it has pots and pans, bowls, dishware. Have fun! And hopefully, she gets a percentage on those…
Read the whole article.Overall had no issue with the article except them calling Polo and Heart of Invictus flops. By which metrics? It rambled a bit at the beginning rehashing the whole royal exit and mentioning others in this space but it came together. I like that they included quoted from Carla Hall and Michele Norris to counter the bs about Black women not being able to afford Le Creuset. I also liked that they mentioned the Together cookbook to benefit Grenfell and some background on her cooking journey leading up to this. I thought the article was positive overall, or at least Meghan’s positivity shone through. Also so great Doria was there. I’ll try her banana pudding recipe.
Right? I was just like okay Carla! I actually didn’t know that she was a model before. So her and Michele’s quotes were lovely. And someone upthread mentioned how they used an old quote from Tina Brown and it was positive. Lololollolll. Bc now TB says Meghan just can’t get anything right🙄. Apparently she knows how to sell out flower sprinkles in under an hour of all things so…
I wish that everyone involved with Meghan’s various endeavors where she’s selling something to the public, could understand and believe how much demand there is around anything Meghan-related.
But it’s like everything launched around her is this small, test-launch meant to gauge public interest bc no one is sure if she’ll sell anything. From the Smart Works capsule collection, to her Netflix series being only a few episodes to start.., I even remember being on a wait-list for the Hub Cookbook at some point, and now the As ever products launching in such small quantities that everything sells out within minutes!
It’s like I want to shake her partners and say, “believe in her!” Le Cruset probably sold more product than As Ever did, because of “With Love, Meghan”! The clothes and aprons she wore sold out and likely had greater stock, and made more money, than her initial As Ever launch products did.
It seems like she—or the people around her—are overly cautious and take into account the BM narrative that everyone hates her, her brand is laughable, her show bombed, and her products are stupid….so they start very slow, with very little to sell.
But I want her to get the money she’s leaving on the table! Just in this comment section, there are so many people (including me) who wanted to buy her stuff, but can’t bc it immediately sold out even before some of us got the email that it was available!
There are probably people on Ebay reselling her products for 10x their purchase price because people *really, really want her product!* I want that money to go to Meghan and not re-sellers!
Bought two of her teas today before they sold out. Looking forward to buying the flower sprinkles when they’re back in stock. This is the best way to combat the takedown in the media. Folks don’t hate buy and the proof is in the pudding….we love our Meghan!
Sold out in under an hour! I LOVE THIS!!!! The best revenge is your paper, Meghan! She’s gonna be a billionaire and the haters are gonna be sooooo mad!!!
I am so bummed out!!! they sold out of everything before I could purchase. Dangit, i wanted that lemon ginger tea and the crepes and the jam. But now I got to wait. Ok Meghan, you have teased us enough, hire some heavy hitter distributors. I mean it is time to go walmart or costco style with inventory levels. Because I literally want the tea, sweet lady lol
And the BM across the pond keeps telling the world she’s not popular in the U.S. All products Sold OUT!
Oof, happy for the people who were successful and only slightly jealous I missed it completely. I’ll just live vicariously until the next round(s). *wipes away tear*
(Also, what Le Creuset controversy? I only saw people buying it?)