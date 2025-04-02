The youths don’t know, but Val Kilmer really was a huge deal back in the day. He was an icon because of Top Gun (Iceman!), The Doors (Jim Morrison!) and because he replaced Michael Keaton in the Batman franchise. His heyday was definitely the 1990s, but Tom Cruise insisted on bringing his dear friend Val back for Top Gun: Maverick, in what were some emotional scenes for both men. Well, Val Kilmer has passed away at the age of 65.
Val Kilmer, a homegrown Hollywood actor who tasted leading-man stardom as Jim Morrison and Batman, but whose protean gifts and elusive personality also made him a high-profile supporting player, died on Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was 65. The cause was pneumonia, said his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer. Mr. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 and later recovered, she said.
Tall and handsome in a rock-star sort of way, Mr. Kilmer was in fact cast as a rocker a handful of times early in his career, when he seemed destined for blockbuster success. He made his feature debut in a slapstick Cold War spy-movie spoof, “Top Secret!” (1984), in which he starred as a crowd-pleasing, hip-shaking American singer in Berlin unwittingly involved in an East German plot to reunify the country.
He gave a vividly stylized performance as Morrison, the emblem of psychedelic sensuality, in Oliver Stone’s “The Doors” (1991), and he played the cameo role of Mentor — an advice-giving Elvis as imagined by the film’s antiheroic protagonist, played by Christian Slater — in “True Romance” (1993), a violent drug-chase caper written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott.
Mr. Kilmer had top billing (ahead of Sam Shepard) in “Thunderheart” (1992), playing an unseasoned F.B.I. agent investigating a murder on a South Dakota Indian reservation, and in “The Saint” (1997), a thriller about a debonair, resourceful thief playing cat-and-mouse with the Russian mob. Most famously, perhaps, between Michael Keaton and George Clooney he inhabited the title role (and the batsuit) in “Batman Forever” (1995), doing battle in Gotham City with Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones) and the Riddler (Jim Carrey), though neither Mr. Kilmer nor the film were viewed as stellar representatives of the Batman franchise.
He played the urbane, profligate gunslinger Doc Holliday in “Tombstone” (1993), a bloody western, alongside Kurt Russell, Sam Elliott and Bill Paxton as Wyatt, Virgil and Morgan Earp. He was part of a robbery gang in “Heat” (1995), a contemporary urban “High Noon”-ish tale that was a vehicle for Robert De Niro as the mastermind of a heist and Al Pacino as the cop who chases him down. He was a co-star, billed beneath Michael Douglas, in “The Ghost and the Darkness” (1996), a period piece about lion hunting set in late 19th century Africa. In “Pollock” (2000), starring Ed Harris as the painter Jackson Pollock, he was a fellow artist, Willem de Kooning. He played Philip of Macedon, the father of Alexander the Great (Colin Farrell), in Oliver Stone’s grandiose epic “Alexander” (2004).
A lot of people are citing Heat as Kilmer’s finest performance, which saw him act against Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro in the Michael Mann classic. Kilmer is legitimately great in Heat, but my God, he really captured Jim Morrison in The Doors. Like, the authenticity of that performance is still spooky. I’d also like to shout-out The Saint, because while it was a fruity ‘90s action movie, it was actually really enjoyable and he’s great in it. Kilmer had so many health struggles in the last decade of his life, but his friends really looked out for him, and it just showed that he’d earned a lot of goodwill within Hollywood.
I remember him best for Batman (with Kidman). He was a bit like Brad Pitt for me but Val must have been the gentleman to generate that goodwill.
RIP Val.
Real Genius! Justice for Real Genius!
I was so obsessed with real genius as a kid, I havent seen it in forever but whatever cable we had ran it so much
‘Why am I the only one who has that dream?’
Love Real Genius. And The Saint. And Willow.
Such a great movie! I still rewatch it occasionally. Someone on Blue Sky observed that Ryan Reynolds basically got his whole schtick from Val Kilmer’s performance in Real Genius. And I can’t hear the song “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” without thinking of the final scene, which always puts a smile on my face.
I still watch real genius at least twice a year. “It’s a moral imperative.”
He was a great comedic actor.
Back in the day I watched top gin a hundred times.
He was a big deal in the 80s for me.
Yes—Real Genius all day long!!!
I may have seen Real Genius more than any other movie. We were obsessed with it growing up. Happy to see the live for it on here. Loved him in The Saint and Val in The Doors started a deep dive obsession into Jim Morison for me- they were both so beautiful.
I’m so sad he got sick and we didn’t get to see what interesting choices he would have made as he got older. He was always WAY more interesting than the other leading men of that era.
RIP Val
Yes, please! Real Genius is an overlooked gem – it looked back to “old” tech tropes (steam tunnels) and anticipated tech-bro egotists (Hathaway).
Also a hat-tip to Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang , with extra RDJ goodness.
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is just terrific and Val is fabulous as Gay Perry. RIP.
Kiss, Kiss, Bang, Bang is such a crazy good film And Gay Perry is just fabulous
OMG, yes, Real Genius. A family friend gave me a VHS copy in college. I watched it on a loop until it snapped. I bought a new one and back into the loop. Love, love, love the movie.
Real Genius has been getting a lot of mentions of late since Greg/Gary from White Lotus was Laslow Hollyfled in RG.
He’s just incredibly funny and charming in “Real Genius” – and then does a wonderful job with the emotional heel-turn of realizing his breakthrough will be used as a weapon, and the resulting anger and laser-focus (literally!) on making it right. A wonderful performance. And Lord, he was beautiful…
No mention of Willow? Rest well, Val.
This is how I knew him. My sisters and i must have watched that movie 1000 times in our childhood. RIP.
Same here! I was maybe 11 or 12 when I saw Willow and his Madmartigan was just everything. I think I’ll re-watch it tonight…RIP.
I think I saw him in Top Gun first and that was when the love started, then I watched Willow and that was it! We watched it Christmas before last for the first time in years and I still love it. Also got to see Top Gun on the big screen when our cinema had it as a throwback last year and OHHH.
I loved Val Kilmer as Madmartigan in Willow.
Aw yes! Me too.
“I AM THE GREATEST SWORDSMAN THAT EVER LIVED.”
My brother and I can recite the entire movie and I’m pretty sure he was my very first crush because of that movie… RIP VAL.
Rest in peace. He was an interesting guy and truly different. 💔
Damn. Rest easy, handsome fella.
Rest in Peace Val! “The Doors” will always be ny favorite of his movies.
I had a huge crush on him. He became Jim Morrison and I loved him as Doc Holiday. Anytime one of his movies comes on I watch it! He was such a great actor.
Yes, he was great as Doc Holiday.
Same, I loved all of his roles especially Iceman but damn I loved him as Doc Holidays. This is so very sad.
I watched the Doors on repeat all through high school in the late 90s. I’ll always remember him for his Jim.
Man, this really stinks. I loved so many of his movies. He was one of the first Hollywood stars that I remember moving away from Hollywood (to New Mexico, I think) for a quieter life and one of the first to speak openly about alternative medicine. Back in the day there was so much talk about whether he was actually treating his throat cancer. He was also well known for having a terrific relationship with his kids, something that doesn’t seem to be said too often among celebs. 65 is just way too young.
He was a christian scientist and believed in praying the cancer away. He advocated for more religious exemption in Obamacare\ACA…
As I have read it was his children that convinced him to seek traditional medical treatment. Which he did. They are not Christian Scientists.
He didn’t even believe he had cancer and the treatment took his voice. Val was a very complicated man. But he did love his kids and put aside his religion to get more time with them. He batttled cancer for 10 years.
Not entirely accurate. My mom was a lifelong Christian Scientist who used modern medicine (chemotherapy) to treat her cancer. I know a lot of Christian Scientists who use medicine and go to doctors.
I read his memoir a few years ago, very interesting guy. I didn’t realize he had gone to Juilliard let alone was their youngest student at the time. He definitely had a storied life. Heat is fantastic, as was his Doc Holliday( I still say I’m here huckleberry), but he’ll always be Mad Martigan to me. RIP
Doc Holliday is a great performance!
His death scene in Toombstone was gut wrenching. I can watch that movie over and over again, for his performance alone. I’m your huckleberry!
Didn’t know that either. Did he perform on stage?
This made me truly sad. I was so sad to hear this. And his role in Tombstone, especially the death scene, as the consumptive, is when I sat up and realized what a really good actor he was. Two of my favorite scenes also in that movie, I’ll be your Huckleberry, and when he gathered himself together even though he was dying and went to help his friend, Kurt Russell, in a gun fight. Someone in the scene asked him why he showed up with such impossible odds, and he said, he’s my friend. And the actor said, well, hell, I have lots of friends, and Val said, “I don’t”.
He was also close with Cher. Dated her, and afterwards stayed in her guest cottage when he got sick. Well, God speed, beautiful man. I’m quite sad, and I have a thought for Cher today. I bet she’s hurting.
Rest in peace Val. Before the nolan films, he was my favorite Batman. Batman Forever had a chokehold on my friends and me the summer it came out. That soundtrack!!!
That soundtrack was amazing! 😂
He was a real artist, and he always seemed a bit mysterious and elusive which I guess made him so perfect as Jim Morrison. That was a note-perfect performance in The Doors.
He was also very funny, with great comic timing like in Real Genius.
It’s so awful and sad when our crushes and icons pass.
RIP Val.
Indeedly.
He had such charisma and talent combined with that voice…such a force.
Real Genius, Top Gun, Heat, The Saint, Batman, and even Mindhunters (he played an FBI profiler in a slasher flick thriller) were some of my faves.
After watching him for decades, I didn’t realize he’d lived so much life until I saw the documentary he did on Amazon prime- and it made me deepen my appreciation for him even more.
RIP Goodfella
RIP Val. So many great performances: the Doors, Real Genius, Top Secret. I still get chills when I think of the way he said “I’ll be your huckleberry” in Tombstone. I think I audibly squealed when he showed up in Top Gun: Maverick.
He was hilarious in top secret. Playing an elvis like performer.
Occasionally Top Secret will be on one of the oldies stations. It still holds up! Such a great film!
I love Val Kilmer. I knew he was going to be in Maverick, but I was still thrilled to see him onscreen again.
He was married to actress Joanne W h a l l e y who was in movies and miniseries. They had divorced some years ago.
She’s been a BBC producer as well, frequently for The Travel Show.
This one definitely hits hard. RIP Val 😔❤️
Shout out to The Saint, lol. Fr, I enjoyed that one too. His final scenes in top gun were really emotional.
I really liked The Saint but it’s also a funny story for me. I first saw it as a teenager because our church youth group leader thought it was a religious film I guess? She read nothing about it, didn’t accompany us but sent a group of kids to an evening screening of the movie in a van driven by a twenty-something who in retrospect was absolutely high (he took the church van to a drive through for burgers just for him afterwards).
All these years later, I still remember being mesmerized by Val onscreen. RIP.
Ha! Ok yes that’s a good story.
I just want to recommend that everyone watch Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. Amazing.
YES! We came across it on TV while flipping around a few years back, and we were instantly sucked in!
So much fun!
Kilmer said in a Reddit AMA that he, RDJ and Michelle Monaghan had so much fun making that movie. He ruined a ton of takes because RDJ had him laughing so much. And that when RDJ and MM did Due Date if he’d known he’d have gone by the set just to watch them and hang out. Sounds like KKBB was as much fun off screen as on. And a lot of people say it was rdj’s real comeback not Iron man.
His delivery of “I’ll be your huckleberry” as Doc Holliday in Tombstone is, to me, one of the most iconic lines in movie history. Gone too soon.
I totally agree! He should have had awards for that role. And they don’t mention his role as Madmartigan in Willow either! Sacrilege!
I know a lot of people are saying Heat is his best film but I always loved Tombstone. His Doc Holliday portrayal was surreal.
I think “you can be my wingman anytime” might beat it, but its a close call.
I’m so sad about this. I loved him so much especially as a kid growing up in the 90s and hoped id meet him one day. I always felt cruise and pitt were too conventional in their personas. I appreciated that no matter the bad press, kilmer marched to the beat of his own drum. Rip beautiful man.
I loved the Saint. I thought he and Elizabeth Shue had so much chemistry in that movie. I watched it over and over. And I loved that Tom Cruise brought him back for top gun Maverick, what a great way to honor an old friend and colleague. Rest in peace, you will be missed Val.
Me too. I used to watch the saint repeatedly.
First saw him opening weekend 1985 in “Real Genius”…a movie that is STILL one of the best movies I’ve EVA seen based on the subject matter/script/casting/directing…and MEIN GOTT…the soundtrack🥰🔥🥰
And there was Val…so beautiful…like a Archangel…AND he could TRULY act…and that was quantified with each performance I saw…
Whenever I think of Val Kilmer.. I ALWAYS think of his artistic competition at the time….Jason Patric…I STILL remember how Oliver Stone pitted the two while trying to decide which one would play The Lizard King…I remember my BFF & I arguing for HOURS about our choices…he was for Kilmer…I was for Patric…I STILL am❣️ (such wonderful memories)
But Kilmer’s performance as Doc in “Tombstone”? One of the FINEST performances I will EVA see on the screen and we were 🙌 to get it🥰 l just watched “The Saint” again last week because it’s on MGM+ & I actually ADORE his acting in that movie…that scene in the airport where he’s playing the bored German go between is one of the FUNNIEST scenes EVA❣️
My brother and I still quote lines from “Top Secret.” 13-year-old me fell in love with Val Kilmer during that film. RIP, dude.
He was next level in The Doors, but yeah he was a staple of 80s/90s films.
Batman Forever was the first Batman movie I’d ever seen so Val was my intro to that whole world. He and Nicole Kidman had amazing chemistry. And agreed: his performance as Jim Morrison was eerily good. I might go back and watch that tonight in memory of him. So sad to hear this.
I watched his documentary Val several years ago. He wanted so much to bring his one man show Citizen Kane to the big screen. But when his illness hit that was the end of it.
He was a very quirky and complicated man. I hope he found peace in the end.
Robert Downey jr called him a “certified eccentric “ and he would’ve probably happily agreed.
Had a big crush on him after seeing him in The Doors back in high school in the 90s, he really embodied Jim Morrison and made me a Doors fan, R.I.P.
RIP VAL
when I first saw Top Secret was when I fell in love with him. And it was such a funny movie lol loved him in Willow too!
The Doors! OMG he was smoking hot, and almost a better Jim Morrison than Jim Morrison. The adolescent part of my psyche still loves Top Secret.
I am legitimately sad about this.
He was such a great actor and stunning looking human. Top Secret, The Doors, Willow, Tombstone, Heat, Top Gun and The Saint were all such iconic roles that couldn’t have been played by anyone else. I live in Moscow (not a bot so chill) and the first time I went to Red Square it was to see where they filmed parts of The Saint. Every time I go there I think of that film.
RIP Val.
I liked Willow. I loved Thunderheart. I hope he understood all that he and his work have meant to so many for so long.