  • April 02, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Michael C. Hall is doing Dexter: Resurrection as a sequel to Dexter: New Blood?? Um, how is that going to work? New Blood seemed like the definitive end. Apparently, they’ve been filming for months & the cast list is insane. [Just Jared]
I genuinely never expected Will Poulter’s glow-up. [Socialite Life]
Will Michelle Williams ever get asked about voicing the audiobook for Britney Spears’ memoir? MW is currently on a promo trail, that’s why she’s out and about. [LaineyGossip]
Horoscopes for Aries Season. [OMG Blog]
Kendrick Lamar & Trey Parker?? [Pajiba]
What has been going on with Lil Nas X? Why is he so quiet? [Go Fug Yourself]
I love & adore Viola Davis but this Stella McCartney ensemble ain’t it. [RCFA]
Martin Sheen & Cedric Yarbrough were hanging out together? [Seriously OMG]
Sister Wives real estate drama. [Starcasm]
Val Kilmer really was such a hottie. [Hollywood Life]
It’s nice that more media outlets are writing “in defense of Duchess Meghan” thinkpieces these days. The WLM review-bombing was so obvious, it made regular people wake up to the fact that there’s still a pretty massive smear campaign being waged against her, five-plus years later. [Buzzfeed]

3 Responses to ““Wait, Michael C. Hall really is filming ‘Dexter: Resurrection’??” links”

  1. Flamingo says:
    April 2, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    Semi spoiler alert but if you watch Dexter: Original Sin you find out quickly. How Dexter: Resurrection is possible.

    Looking forward to a Dexter summer!

    Reply
  2. kelleybelle says:
    April 2, 2025 at 1:24 pm

    I hope so, it’s my favourite show ever.

    Reply

