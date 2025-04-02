“Wait, Michael C. Hall really is filming ‘Dexter: Resurrection’??” links

Michael C. Hall is doing Dexter: Resurrection as a sequel to Dexter: New Blood?? Um, how is that going to work? New Blood seemed like the definitive end. Apparently, they’ve been filming for months & the cast list is insane. [Just Jared]

I genuinely never expected Will Poulter’s glow-up. [Socialite Life]

Will Michelle Williams ever get asked about voicing the audiobook for Britney Spears’ memoir? MW is currently on a promo trail, that’s why she’s out and about. [LaineyGossip]

Horoscopes for Aries Season. [OMG Blog]

Kendrick Lamar & Trey Parker?? [Pajiba]

What has been going on with Lil Nas X? Why is he so quiet? [Go Fug Yourself]

I love & adore Viola Davis but this Stella McCartney ensemble ain’t it. [RCFA]

Martin Sheen & Cedric Yarbrough were hanging out together? [Seriously OMG]

Sister Wives real estate drama. [Starcasm]

Val Kilmer really was such a hottie. [Hollywood Life]

It’s nice that more media outlets are writing “in defense of Duchess Meghan” thinkpieces these days. The WLM review-bombing was so obvious, it made regular people wake up to the fact that there’s still a pretty massive smear campaign being waged against her, five-plus years later. [Buzzfeed]