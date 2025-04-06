Lady Eliza & Amelia Spencer are starting their wine line before Duchess Meghan

I missed this hilarious reach last week, but it’s still funny this week! The Mail’s Richard Eden got a hot tip about the Earl Spencer’s daughters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia. The Spencer daughters are Prince Harry’s first cousins, so of course Eden made the Spencer news all about the Duchess of Sussex and her lifestyle brand. So, what’s the news that started all of this? Eliza and Amelia are starting their own rosé wine label. Nice! The world needs more rosé (when I used to drink, rosé was basically the only kind of wine that didn’t make me sick). But of course, Eden has to provide supposition that Meghan is upset that the Spencer girls are stealing her thunder!
This may not go down well in Montecito! Prince Harry’s cousins are to cock a snook at his wife by launching their own wine brand before she has done so herself. It’s thought the Duchess of Sussex plans to bring out a rosé wine as part of her As Ever range of goods.
However, the twin daughters of Earl Spencer, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, have stolen Meghan’s thunder by announcing that their own tipple will be on sale shortly.
‘There’s something really special in the works that Eliza and I are launching this summer,’ says Lady Amelia, niece of Princess Diana. ‘We’ve been working on a rosé brand called Lala V – it’s a play on Eliza’s childhood nickname Lala and the French word for life, vie. The brand aims to represent joie de vivre – a joyful exuberance for life. We can’t wait to go on this journey together.’
Meghan’s passion for wine is well documented. It is thought her now defunct lifestyle website The Tig was named after one of her favourite Italian red wines, Tignanello. Her tipple of choice is thought to be rosé, after she was said to have drunk a glass on her first date with Prince Harry in 2016 at Dean Street Townhouse in London. Meghan is also reported to enjoy a frosé, which is made by freezing wine and blending it into a slushie with strawberries and icing sugar.
Sources have said it makes commercial sense for her to launch an alcohol brand. Celebrities including Cameron Diaz, George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Kylie Minogue all have their own wine ranges, with alcohol proving more lucrative than jars of jam.
First of all, I know this was supposed to be read with an implied sneer, but I honestly hope that Meghan does venture into a liquor or wine brand, or perhaps an As Ever collab with an existing rosé brand. She would mint money – I’ve always thought that of all the celebrity side-businesses, doing an alcohol line is probably one of the most lucrative endeavors. As for the Spencer girls’ wine label… it sounds like a cutesy-influencer boutique line and good luck to them. The name of it reminds me of Jennifer Aniston’s obsession with the name Lolavie – first as a perfume and now as her haircare line. Now a wine line: Lala V!
When the Spencer cousins sell out shoes, purses, little girl leggings, Le Crusuet cookware, dresses and edible flowers maybe – just maybe our Domestic Duchess might break a Montecito sweat.
They can sell wine, pillows, mushrooms and even Spencerfied Viagra, they’re never gonna surpass the the merchandising power of Princess Meghan. Even so, they’re welcome to try, as someone once said, there is plenty of room at the table. Only insecure salty royalists try.to gatekeep.
How are they stealing Meghan s thunder. Always bots try to make it a competition
They may be known by some people since they are Diana’s nieces and they may be known in the UK, but I’m sure they aren’t as well-known globally as Meghan. Where is the “how dare they?” because Charles makes alcohol?
For all we know maybe Meghan is an investor and she will promote their wine on her show. She likes supporting female businesses. I know it’s not likely but would be hilarious.
Is there any credible report that As Ever is going to do wine? Because really, even if they do, it seems more likely that Meghan’s response to this would be “I’d love to try it!” and not “how dare!!!!!!”
Yeah, I would lay money down that Meghan’s response is good for them, how exciting and I’d love to try that.
Poor Maureen Eden! He knows with every Meghan Sussex-ful venture, his daily fail days are numbered. And he wants to go down (limply) swinging! I can’t wait for Karma to pay him a visit, because we know it will be sooner rather than later!!😈😁
Sooner would be fantastic, that would definitely call for a celebration 🎉
As Ever champagne to celebrate victories by Meghan over the rats.
Richard Eden spends most of his article talking about Meghan rather than the Spencer twins’ new venture. And he prtends that Meghan never explained the meaning of her blog’s name.
Yeah, it was the three hundredth “It is thought” in that article that made it sound obvious that he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Then for him to say “It is thought her now defunct lifestyle website The Tig was named after her favorite Italian red wines, Tignanello” confirmed that he absolutely knows nothing about Meghan because she has often spoken about how that is exactly where The Tigs name came from. A real journalist would know and not have to say “It is thought”.
Lol, where are the howls that Eliza and Amelia are crazy, they’re tacky, they’re slapping Charles in the face with a flounder?
And worse, showing disrespect to the Queen (the real one, QE2).
Imagining Chuck actually getting slapped in the face with a flounder made my Sunday a little brighter💞👏🏼
There’s room enough for everyone to market their own wine but Maureen keeps whining.
The Spencer twins grew up in South Africa and Stellenbosch is a fine wine region. Don’t know if Montecito has any nearby vineyards?
Hope Meghan does a collab with Tignanello and some of those bold Italian wines such as Barolo.
I wonder about these rats – don’t they have other career options besides being a rat and posting sad photos of themselves with a Christmas tree? Maureen, what a reach. Meghan is in California, why mention her? Oops, your algorithm suggests that nobody will read your shit unless you mention her. Sucks to be you so cry more! 😂
Yes, Meghan’s neck of the woods is a winery wonderland.
Hope she makes those wine recommendations on her ShopMy 🍷
Hint, hint! 😂
Now I would love Meghan to produce a Rosé and invite the Spencer Girls to a WLM for a tasting of eaxh others wines. The RR and RF would explode.
That would be brilliant! 😂
Why do these idiots always act like there is room for only ONE type of jam, wine, xyz, when it comes to anything associated with Meghan? Or is it that there is just no room for Meghan period? These dusty, musty shelf dwellers need to quit with their faux concern over Meghan’s business ventures. And where is all the crying and throwing up about the Spencer “girls” using their royal connections for profit? Even though all of the royal adjacents do the same thing in one way or another?
Because they waited to bury her, make her bend like Lazy and instead she’s exploded and thrived OUT of their control.
Sucks to be them, but sucks more to be Maureen 😂
I would love it if Meghan teamed up with the McBride Sisters, which is a black female owned label in California.
I think Meg should put out some wine and she can call it aS ever Victory😉.
LOL i don’t even drink but if Meghan released a frose recipe I just might be tempted to try it. The description sounded good and I’m sure she’d put an incredible spin on it.
“Lala V x As Ever” rosé collab. They would sell so much and the Brit media’s collective heads would explode.
Isn’t Harry close with his uncle? I think I remember reading that’s where he stayed a few times when which in the UK.
If that’s the case, maybe we’re closer to a collaboration that we think
This Richard Eden person sounds unhinged.
I honestly do not get why so many English media people are acting like Harry and Meghan PERSONALLY attacked them. It’s bizarre.
Good for the Spencer sisters if they want to venture into this area.
I don’t care.
I doubt Meghan does either.
I think it is very personal for the aristocrats and all those upholding that class system. They deemed her unworthy of the title and space. She deemed them unworthy of her, left, took their Prince, is thriving and erased them from her vocabulary. It’s a profoundly disturbing “insult” to them that’s playing out on the world stage. their collective temper tantrum reflects so poorly on them. Who knew the aristocracy was so fragile and thin skinned. Superior my ass!
If Meghan likes the LalaV (what a weird name 😁), I’m sure she’ll mention it in a good way. No one will ever get this woman to publicly defame other women and their work. Others do that enough already. Class in women is shown in supporting other hardworking women, not in viciously dismantling them.
There’s a lot of wine out there in the world to be drunk so I think both Meghan and the Spencer girls will be fine. I think their biggest issue will be reciprocal tariffs imposed. Meghan literally lives in a wine producing area so she’ll have a lot of choices if she chooses to go that route.