Lady Eliza & Amelia Spencer are starting their wine line before Duchess Meghan

I missed this hilarious reach last week, but it’s still funny this week! The Mail’s Richard Eden got a hot tip about the Earl Spencer’s daughters, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia. The Spencer daughters are Prince Harry’s first cousins, so of course Eden made the Spencer news all about the Duchess of Sussex and her lifestyle brand. So, what’s the news that started all of this? Eliza and Amelia are starting their own rosé wine label. Nice! The world needs more rosé (when I used to drink, rosé was basically the only kind of wine that didn’t make me sick). But of course, Eden has to provide supposition that Meghan is upset that the Spencer girls are stealing her thunder!

This may not go down well in Montecito! Prince Harry’s cousins are to cock a snook at his wife by launching their own wine brand before she has done so herself. It’s thought the Duchess of Sussex plans to bring out a rosé wine as part of her As Ever range of goods. However, the twin daughters of Earl Spencer, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia, have stolen Meghan’s thunder by announcing that their own tipple will be on sale shortly. ‘There’s something really special in the works that Eliza and I are launching this summer,’ says Lady Amelia, niece of Princess Diana. ‘We’ve been working on a rosé brand called Lala V – it’s a play on Eliza’s childhood nickname Lala and the French word for life, vie. The brand aims to represent joie de vivre – a joyful exuberance for life. We can’t wait to go on this journey together.’ Meghan’s passion for wine is well documented. It is thought her now defunct lifestyle website The Tig was named after one of her favourite Italian red wines, Tignanello. Her tipple of choice is thought to be rosé, after she was said to have drunk a glass on her first date with Prince Harry in 2016 at Dean Street Townhouse in London. Meghan is also reported to enjoy a frosé, which is made by freezing wine and blending it into a slushie with strawberries and icing sugar. Sources have said it makes commercial sense for her to launch an alcohol brand. Celebrities including Cameron Diaz, George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Kylie Minogue all have their own wine ranges, with alcohol proving more lucrative than jars of jam.

[From The Daily Mail]

First of all, I know this was supposed to be read with an implied sneer, but I honestly hope that Meghan does venture into a liquor or wine brand, or perhaps an As Ever collab with an existing rosé brand. She would mint money – I’ve always thought that of all the celebrity side-businesses, doing an alcohol line is probably one of the most lucrative endeavors. As for the Spencer girls’ wine label… it sounds like a cutesy-influencer boutique line and good luck to them. The name of it reminds me of Jennifer Aniston’s obsession with the name Lolavie – first as a perfume and now as her haircare line. Now a wine line: Lala V!