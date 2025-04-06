Duchess Meghan will expand her As Ever line to homeware & hospitality

In case you missed it, the Duchess of Sussex has added yet another page on her ShopMy profile. We have pages called “My Closet,” “The Wedding Edit” and “Beauty” and now we have “As Seen on Instagram.” You can click through, pick one of the photos from Meghan’s Instagram, and all of the products are listed from those IG photos or videos. She recently posted a video where she makes her new dessert “Chantilly Lili” and now you can buy everything from Meghan’s GAP sweater to her Crate & Barrel utensils to her Le Creuset Dutch Oven. And she’ll get a commission on all of it.

So, yeah, obviously a lot of people were waiting to spend their money on whatever Meghan recommended or branded in homeware. Meghan has good taste in all things, not just clothes, and people (like me) really want to know about her dishware, copper pots, glassware, pillows, etc. Well, good news, because Meghan’s As Ever brand will be expanded into homeware and kitchenware soon enough!

Meghan Markle’s As ever lifestyle brand is going beyond the kitchen. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, recently spoke with Inc surrounding the first product launch for her business venture. The fruit spreads, honey, flower sprinkles, teas and other tasty offerings — all carefully selected by Meghan — sold out within an hour of going on sale on April 2. “I hope that people see that reflected in whatever it is that I’m creating and putting out there,” she told the outlet. “It’s just an extension of me.” As Ever plans to unveil new items seasonally, expanding beyond culinary products into hospitality and home offerings. Meghan may have already given a glimpse into one of the home goods she intends to release in a recent social media video. In a reel shared on April 1, she looked over the packaging for one of the As ever products, while other items from the brand covered the table. In addition to the recently released items, a white planter appears to have the As ever logo — a palm tree flanked by two hummingbirds, a favorite of Prince Harry’s.

[From People]

I’m really excited about this. Sure, I absolutely bought monarchy-destroying jam, but I can’t wait to purchase place settings which will bring down a kingdom, or glassware that effectively slaps the king’s face. I’ve been jonesing for some cute sh-t like that ever since the Pier One Imports in my town closed down (boooo).