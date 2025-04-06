Duchess Meghan will expand her As Ever line to homeware & hospitality

In case you missed it, the Duchess of Sussex has added yet another page on her ShopMy profile. We have pages called “My Closet,” “The Wedding Edit” and “Beauty” and now we have “As Seen on Instagram.” You can click through, pick one of the photos from Meghan’s Instagram, and all of the products are listed from those IG photos or videos. She recently posted a video where she makes her new dessert “Chantilly Lili” and now you can buy everything from Meghan’s GAP sweater to her Crate & Barrel utensils to her Le Creuset Dutch Oven. And she’ll get a commission on all of it.
So, yeah, obviously a lot of people were waiting to spend their money on whatever Meghan recommended or branded in homeware. Meghan has good taste in all things, not just clothes, and people (like me) really want to know about her dishware, copper pots, glassware, pillows, etc. Well, good news, because Meghan’s As Ever brand will be expanded into homeware and kitchenware soon enough!
Meghan Markle’s As ever lifestyle brand is going beyond the kitchen. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, recently spoke with Inc surrounding the first product launch for her business venture. The fruit spreads, honey, flower sprinkles, teas and other tasty offerings — all carefully selected by Meghan — sold out within an hour of going on sale on April 2.
“I hope that people see that reflected in whatever it is that I’m creating and putting out there,” she told the outlet. “It’s just an extension of me.”
As Ever plans to unveil new items seasonally, expanding beyond culinary products into hospitality and home offerings.
Meghan may have already given a glimpse into one of the home goods she intends to release in a recent social media video. In a reel shared on April 1, she looked over the packaging for one of the As ever products, while other items from the brand covered the table. In addition to the recently released items, a white planter appears to have the As ever logo — a palm tree flanked by two hummingbirds, a favorite of Prince Harry’s.
I’m really excited about this. Sure, I absolutely bought monarchy-destroying jam, but I can’t wait to purchase place settings which will bring down a kingdom, or glassware that effectively slaps the king’s face. I’ve been jonesing for some cute sh-t like that ever since the Pier One Imports in my town closed down (boooo).
I want the planter that will crush William.
I want the cookbook that will cause William to become incandescent with rage.
To successfully cook your future king, simmer gently for 44 (??) years, regularly turning up to a full boil and consistently adding more sourness to the sauce.
Warning, this dish neither tastes good or looks appealing in a serving dish but know that you are doing your part to bring down an unnecessary archaic institution.
@SarahCS 🤣🤣🤣
Good for Meg!! I hope she puts on her my shop page some jewelry that they will complain that she is trying to outshine the royal jewels lol.
They won’t outshine the royal jewels but they will be more elegant.
Yes they will be more elegant but they will complain she is trying to outshine the royal jewels lol.
I’m here for everything.
So many lists! I’m still pacing myself on the beauty one😂. Currently eyeing the saie luminizer. Also going to use her lists for gift ideas as Mother’s Day gets closer.
I’m hoping she’ll have pet product recommendations. Dog biscuits, pet beds dog leashes. My GaWD they’re so mad because she would have been so great at the job of being a royal and they know it and that’s why they’re mad!
As Ever dog treats! Fingers crossed!
I can definitely see a scenario where this line becomes something similar to Stonewall Kitchen and you can find it in places like Williams Sonoma, or even Target. The price point is really not that bad for mass-market.
I can’t wait for the floral arrangement that endangers princess charlotte. Or the unaltered kitchen apron that makes Catherine, princess of wales, cry.
This sweets the hell outta me! LOL
I wish that old curmudgeon friend of chucky who crawled from her crypt earlier this week to say that M was “crazy” for starting a lifestyle brand; that she “had no history and no authenticity;” and had the further caucasity, with her racist geriatric self, to say that M hadn’t done the “hard work and gotten everything in place” before she launched, was standing in front of me right this minute so i could slap that nasty raas and hawk tuah in her rancid rotten-toothed unwashed face.
While it’s schweeet that those stinkers on Sewage Isle keep underestimating M and will forever be on the backfoot with their shameless lies in predicting and trying to set narratives about the lives of H&M, I am completely disgusted at the increasingly overtly racist utterances of these descendants of thieves, murderers and criminally diagnosable sadists (as H has described those on Fleet street).
As far as I’m concerned, the same description is valid for the whole sorry lot of them on that stagnant isle who still cling to the dying embers of empire bcos thats all that’s keeping their low self-esteem and inferiority complex together.
For nearly 10 years, folks have been cashing in big time on everything Meghan wears (or what they think she’s wearing) while berating her……for everything she wears. With the ShopMy page, Meghan has taken that power (and more importantly, that money) away from them. Go Meghan!
I have to ask: have you tried the jam? How is it?
I do not cook, garden, craft, or host.
But will I look and likely buy as ever products- absolutely.
And every time there’s a “shop my” release from her, I look. The moment I find something in my price range that I love – I will buy the heck out of it.
And I got jam and crepe mix and tea from as ever!!! Excited for my As Ever package arrival.
It feels like she’s starting small and moving forward with confidence but caution. It’s smart.
Good for her. She is hustling and earning a living while the left behinds mooch off struggling tax payers and benefit from an antiquated system. The heir and his lazy wife barely bother to show up at all and certainly have no hustle. The left behinds are bigly mad because they didn’t break her with the help of their toxic rota and bot minions AND they aren’t benefiting financially from her savvy/holding the purse strings to hold the Sussexes hostage in salt island. If they had played nice, the Sussexes would have been prominent working royals hustling for charity and the firm instead of themselves and miserable. Every single sale/commission Meghan gets, the Sussexes are just a little bit freer from the Murdoch media empire, royal rota and Windsors.
There’s no need for W&K to hustle if they’re sitting on a hoard of cash. That’s why they’re so half-assed, making excuses and pretending. And, down deep, nobody really expects them to work.
I just wish she’d hurry up and restock the jams and teas.
