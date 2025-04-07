The Windsors always ‘feared’ that Duchess Meghan would ‘cash in on her fame’

Around the premiere of With Love, Meghan, the Mail reported that the Windsors genuinely hoped that the show would be a success, because what they ultimately fear is the Duchess of Sussex deciding to write a memoir. It’s an easy narrative to give to a friendly press: of course we want Meghan to be successful, of course we want the Sussexes to continue to support themselves financially, don’t be silly, of course we know that Harry and Meghan could reveal a lot more information about us. Unfortunately, all of that is far from the truth. The left-behind Windsors are small, petty, mean and short-sighted. They don’t actually want the Sussexes to be successful at anything, and the Sussexes’ success has ruined King Charles’s big plan to eventually force Harry to come back, broken and divorced. So now that Meghan has proven that she can have a successful lifestyle show, lifestyle brand and an epic ShopMy page, it’s time for royalists to once again whine like their lives depend on it. How dare she use her married name! The Windsors were always worried that their gauche American would “profit” from her association with them!
After months of anticipation, products from the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever line went live on Wednesday. The gourmet products, including teas, baking mixes and, yes, jams, sold out in under an hour. The $28 wildflower honey sold out in less than five minutes, Vanity Fair reported. Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor of The Sun, claimed to Fox News Digital that the “Suits” alum’s success with her brand is what the British royal family has been worried about from the start.
“What this represents is Meghan effectively cashing in on her fame … even using her children to try and boost her presence online and sell units of her products,” he claimed. “This is exactly what the royals feared would happen. … [But] it’ll take a few weeks before we really know whether she hit the jackpot. She might have struck gold, but I think the overwhelming view here is just more of her cashing in on her fame, based upon her association with the British royal family,” Larcombe added. “[But] she isn’t popular here [in the U.K.]. And I can’t imagine that having a range of products like this is going to make any difference.”
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard accused the 43-year-old of using her royal family ties and even her children, whom she’s given glimpses of to her followers on social media, “to help make a quick buck.”
“This seems pretty lowbrow, although it’s bound to bring Meghan success,” said Chard. “The product prices are not astronomical. They are … affordable for her fans wishing to buy into ‘The Meghan Effect.’ But … are the products priced competitively enough, and are they tasty enough to keep continuous sales? Meghan is not a trained chef or even a professional foodie. She is playing a role.”
She’s not even popular, but they’re only watching her because of her association with the left-behind royals, but why doesn’t she mention her royal in-laws, but why is she using her married name, but she’s not even that big of a success! My theory is that one of the biggest reasons why these people are SO bothered by the success of WLM and As Ever is because those two things are extensions of Meghan’s pre-Sussex celebrity brand. She basically treated 2017-2024 as a blip on her personal journey as a celebrity with a food/lifestyle brand. They’re trying so desperately (as they always do) to make it sound like Meghan was a nobody when she married Harry, that the Windsors “gave” her everything she has. Anyway, it sounds like the royalists need to be reminded of the Windsors’ cover story, that the left-behinds WANT Meghan’s lifestyle brand to be successful.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Netflix, As Ever.
So it was “OK” for the Keens to “use their children” in that photoshopped fake picture of Kate and the children and use the children in Shampoo commercial videos. So which is it, the derangers complain that they “never see” the children now it is that they “use the children.” So which is it then?
Racism. It’s racism.
Pure and simple racism. It was noticeable in the comments sections of the tabs that the blatant racism dropped away almost as soon as they left the country. The hate was still there only the skin tones were left out.
I don’t normally comment on articles like this because this kinda BS doesn’t deserve OXYGEN.
However – IF SHE WAS GONNA “USE HER FAME” – SHE WOULD HAVE KEPT THE TIG!!!! She wore their ugly clothes and stockings, SHE TRIED. They terrorize and continue to report her just because SHE BRINGS IN THE MOST PRESS – it’s not her fault if the public finds her most interesting. These people need to FIND JESUS AND GET A LIFE.
PS: sorry about the caps shouting, I’ve been holding this in for a while. I don’t hate them, but I hope the Duchess enjoys life and happiness.
Occam’s Racism.
The haters, public and institutional alike, would accuse Meghan of using her royal ties, regardless! She doesn’t need to mention her title for them to do it. Meghan married Harry. That’s now intrinsic to her identity, even if she divorced him. They simply can’t ever let go of their super deep seated insecurity. If they only knew how pathetic they make themselves look. Small, petty, mean and shortsighted, as you said. And add vindictive.
That frankenphoto was one of the most horrifying ways in which children can be used imo. They made the kids a part of their fraud. And it resulted in people all over the world dissecting Louis’ fingers and Charlotte’s skirt. And that’s on the parents.
Let’s talk about Zara Tindall’s long held endorsement deals with Land Rover, Rolex, Musto, and, more recently, Fairfax and Favor. Apparently only some nonworking royals can cash in on the family name.
🎯💯😎
Duchy Originals (KCIII’s brand) sells everything from cookies to mustard to cookbooks to beer — some 300 products. Through Waitrose no less. Why is it suddenly “Meghan’s cashing in on her royalty!!!”
From what I’ve heard, Charles sells jam, and the queen sold whisky, for God’s sake. Surely these people weren’t selling their products under the names of Dick and Jane. And Fergie, who is divorced, wrote and sold her books using her HRH, so come on, now. This faux BM outrage just doesn’t ring true. And if being part of the royal family was the big selling point, then the rest of the family members’ business ventures would have been as successful as Meghan’s. Sophie’s downright failed, and she had to come crawling back.
And Zara’s brother hawking milk in China.
@Debbie – Gin, wine and whisky, and corkscrews, tumblers, tot glasses, corks, branded under the names of the castles, Windsor, Buckingham, Holyroodhouse. So miss me with the vapors over anything Meghan is doing. Charles was hawking Coronation Whisky for 750 pounds per bottle, for heaven’s sake.
They can’t let her live a soft life without commenting on her every move because telegraphing and selling their racism makes them so much more money than writing about and photographing the King and the Prince of Wales and their spouses does. So many of the people who buy their racist media coverage LOVE getting their racism mirrored back to them by the media. They hate seeing her living a sweet, unbothered life and living her purpose her way. They can eat cake with her lovely raspberry jam.
Sure, that’s why Charles suggested that Meghan get a job to support herself while she was with the RF. Because he was afraid she would get a job and support herself.
Charles didn’t suggest she get a job, but that she go back to acting. What was his reasoning? It wasn’t about Meghan’s job, nor was it about the money. Charles was pushing Meghan to Canada, hoping the long-distance relationship would break up.
Acting is a job, and yes, he hoped that if Meghan were off filming somewhere else, the long-distance relationship would break up. However, that shows how short-sighted Charles was, because I’m sure that Meghan could have gotten theatre jobs or acting jobs in the UK.
Lol, of course acting. It’s not like he thought she’d go back to doing brain surgery. The thing is that once you’re attached to the royal family, you can never be totally unattached. If she had gone back to acting, she’d still be Duchess of Sussex and connected to the RF. And even with a divorce, Meghan would still be connected. No one would ever forget it. The only way to have prevented the “calamity of Meghan” was to make sure Harry never met her.
@Elizabeth
Of course I know that acting is also a job:)))
What I meant was that he didn’t say that she should find a job, because that way she could work in London, but he did say directly that she should go back to acting/film/whatever she did before, because that meant she would have to go to Canada. Before meeting Harry, Meghan had a lucrative contract with Suits for the next two seasons. Maybe I wrote it wrong in English:) He simply wanted to get rid of her. I also remember what they said when Harry and Meghan returned from their tour in Australia, where they had achieved stunning success. The palace was terrified – “It’s started again. It’s going to be the same again (implicitly, as with Diana). They need to be hidden somewhere, sent somewhere. Maybe to Africa.”
William jumped out at the Africa thing. Can you imagine Charles, who had new Diana before him, not to mention William and Middleton. And a massive campaign of persecution and Korean propaganda began. The British media declared the trip a failure…
Very doubtful they will divorce as I see it. Prince Edward actually was an actor on the British stage. It would have backfired go Charles to try to separate harry and Meghan if she got stage or tv roles in the uk
Poor Chelsea and Cressida will never be mentioned without “former girlfriend of Prince Harry” qualifier.
It is click bait when the dm writes stories about chelsy and cressida with derangers in comments sections saying they were the ones they got away and he should have married one of them and or both dodged a bullet.
The Windsors always feared Meghan.
Fixed it.
Yup. They immediately classified her as a threat. It was a head of state-sponsored massive disinformation campaign that they waged against her.
Unsuccessfully it seems because their worst nightmare – Meghan as a worldwide success – has become reality.
And Harry is right beside her as he biggest cheerleader to support her.
She was better than Kate at the job, and the future Queen couldn’t be overshadowed especially by a mixed race American actress.
Royals leaving the Royals are supposed to be shamed forever and never want to be seen again/never be seen again, live a quiet private life in shame and embarrassment. That plan didn’t work with H&M. Hahaha they keep trying to fix it, but every time, ginger prince charming and beautiful black princess keep winning!!!!
The correction is that biracial royals and those married to biracial royals aren’t supposed to work after leaving because that has never stopped Fergie from making money with her royal titles. This even after she had given her own Oprah interview and the many embarrassing things she’s done since then.
It’s driving them absolutely batty that she isn’t saying their names!
Meg was making money before she started dating Harry and if she didn’t date Harry she would have still have been making money. She was famous already for her role on Suits. She gave it all up for love. Let’s take about the money making of Chuckles and Zara who are actually making money because they are royals. Chuckles has a gift shop full of things he sells but Meg is cashing in on her fame. They are jealous because she seems to have the Midas touch and what she puts out sell within an hour. Cry harder.
Meghan’s money from Suits was used to buy furniture for that dorm that she and Harry were living in. Cheapskate Charles told Harry that he didn’t have money for her.
Yes. They are jealous bc there is more interest in her products and her show and everything else. That’s the real truth.
Don’t forget Mike and his reality shows and podcasts. Where is all the moaning about that?
The excuse for the lack of moaning is that he doesn’t have a title but he is still the son in law of a Princess.
Sunny side Up that excuse doesn’t work considering that he is living in a royal residence rent free and using his royal connections to promote the podcast, remember he’s had Anne, William and Kate on his show because he needed to flaunt his royal connection to make money. He also pockets the money his royal wife makes even though neither of them have ever been working royals.
He lives at the privately bought Aston farm which was bought to enlarge the privately owned Gatcombe park. It’s not a royal residence except that a royal owns it. It doesn’t have RPOs stationed around. They don’t pay rent, as far as we know, but they do pay family farm taxes unlike the royals.
But the using connections to bring on members of the royal family is apt. So is Sarah Ferguson and Princess Michael of Kent using their titles. It’s not like Fergie was hawking books or being a spokesperson for weight watchers under her maiden name or Princess Michael’s books were by Marie Christine von Reibnitz or even Marie Christine Kent. Even Fergie’s new romance books say Sarah Ferguson, The Duchess of York.
Especially with Princess Michael no one would’ve known who the author was. She needed the royal connection.
I had no idea it was considered “lowbrow” to have a job. All this time, I thought I was a classy person going to work. But it was a lie! How dare people go to work so they can eat. The audacity.
Again, as Sarah CS pointed out, it’s racism. With a dash of classism.
They don’t object to the tawdry money-making schemes of the Tindalls, because the Tindalls are white, and Charles has pulled off his own share of sleazy fundraising efforts. But they object to the biracial woman issuing a line of classic, classy products, and producing a sweet lifestyle show.
Doesn’t she know she’s supposed to live off colonialist plunder and the public dime?
Jobs are OK for peasants like us, as long as we don’t get any ideas about marrying into the RF.
We need to abolish the monarchy and the aristocracy. Quit creating new titles, let the old titles die out. They are so out of touch.
The late Queen moaned about Kate not having a job.
Not necessarily not having a job, more just apparently not doing ANYTHING all day except party late at night and then stumble drunkenly into a taxi to go home. The upper class (UK and US) are generally expected to have some sort of charity work going on, benefits and galas, maybe be a board member or a trustee of something or another. Sort of the same thing the BRF does, generally less publicity though. SOME sort of social calendar that makes the peasants feel a bit less murdery towards their employers.
Kate couldn’t even muster THAT, and everybody knew dingdangitty well that that was going to be the rest of her life if she married in to the royal family. Even a moron could see it would have been better for her to start practicing with smaller stakes charities and smaller roles while she was younger and people would be more forgiving of mistakes and missteps.
Unable went missing for almost a year and the British Media and people didn’t care, but if the BM don’t see Meghan for a month, the sky is falling.
If I was the Windsors, I be would worrying about the general apathy, the country is showing towards them.
Much as we like to joke that her jam is bringing down the monarchy, they’re actually tanking it successfully themselves.
Yeah I’d believe they want her to be successful if they didn’t constantly try to undermine her success and say why she doesn’t deserve it, and everything she does is a flop or failure.
She isn’t selling this jam as the “Sussex edibles” with a photo shoot at some Cotswolds stately home, so not sure how a she’s using her ” royal links”. They refuse to acknowledge that her fans aren’t fans because of that title because they refuse to acknowledge that her success is in spite of of their machinations not because of them.
Using her kids where? She has like 1 photo of them on her instagram and it doesn’t even show their faces.
If she “uses her kids” that’s none of their business. Her and Harry are the ones to decide whether to show their children faces or not. They may someday decide to show their faces and it’s still nobodies business.
“She’s playing a role.” Um what? So she’s pretending to love cooking and baking and entertaining? Bc that seems pretty dang real to me. Didn’t they say she was just some tv actress though? But now she’s capable of acting out a whole new role? Please. They’re just haters either way.
Part of the reason they try and ignore the fact that she had a life before Harry is because they need to pretend she didn’t exist as the amazing and fully formed woman she already was, so that they can try and create this nonexistent Meghan they have created in their own heads. They need the public to believe she didn’t already have a love of cooking, baking and entertainment or The Tig already part of her previous life in order for the public to believe their lies about her. Meghan was already a celebrity in her own right, with her own accomplishments and wealth but the royals want the public to believe that she didn’t become a full fledge person until them.
At least they are finally admitting that Meghan has “fans.” 😂
Acceptance is a big step.
And you know what Windsors and rats? They’re fans of Meghan but they’re most definitely NOT fans of yours.
Question 1: Why do they care? They’ve dubbed the Sussexes the loser relations who couldn’t hack royal life, so what does it matter to them what people who moved halfway across the world do?
Question 2: We will wait over here for Mike Tindall and Tom Parker-Bowles to explain why only white, male royal-adjacents are allowed to seek to capitalize on their status.
The royal family feared Meghan (and Harry) would be successful independent of them thereby torpedoing the narrative of the hate campaign they’ve sponsored for about 7 years.
So it’s ok for Mike to go on a reality show. Z a r a to be an influencer. James and pipp a to write books. Tom Parker Bowles to promote his book and write about what royals are really like. Peter Phillips to sell milk. And royal ex ferg ie to sell and promote her books
And uncle Garry! Even pippa tried.
They’re banging on about her jams when Charles set up the Duchy Originals food brand in 1990?!
She could have slotted in perfectly in the Duchy food space, if Charles and William weren’t so bloody stupid and petty.
They want us all to think that they are superior because the money from their jam & honey & the rest of the overpriced tat they sell goes to “charity.”
But they can’t say that too loudly, because folks have already caught on to the fact that the “charities” these SALES USING THE CROWN & ROYAL NAME actually go to benefit … the Royal family!
AFAIK, all the gift shop tat and Charles’s jams etc. generate money that is then spent mostly on upkeep of the various royal real estate properties. Yet they want us to buy the PR line that those properties are maintained for the public.
Well, that’s fine, that’s great. So when are the royals opening up Dumfries House and Windsor Castle to the British unhoused population?
Zara, Mike, Eugenie and Beatrice cash in on their royal names and proximity to the royals. The Middleton’s are the biggest abusers. Would anyone care about James or Pippa if they weren’t related to Kate. These people are mad that Meghan is successful and they can’t make money off her or her children.
Bingo! And the BRF can’t control the Sussexes like the rest of the Windsors because they make their own money.
The firm, the royalists and British media are rabid with jealousy. Meghan is a superstar and they don’t get any direct benefit from it because she acts like they don’t exist. They have to behave like any other fan watching a celebrity and speculating on their thoughts and motives.
The firm has the left behind royals dressing and talking like Meghan, the royalists are constantly relitigating Meghan’s 18months on that island and the British press obsesses over everything Meghan related from her blow out to her lawn. The most Meghan will do is mention something pleasant that happened when she was “living in London”. I know it BURNS them to be so irrelevant to Meghan’s life and success which is why they come out with articles about Meghan cashing in on their relationship with THEM despite all the blatant examples of them riding her coat tails.
If Meghan had reverted to using Markle these same people would be outraged and say that she’s disrespecting the Queen. The Royal Family and British press are desperate for Meghan to mention the Royal Family and they’re upset that she doesn’t talk about them or her association with them.
The Tindalls are grifters but let’s not discuss that
https://www.the-sun.com/royals/13679926/zara-tindall-fairfax-favor-ambassador/
Yes. She was always going to cash in even though she divested from The Tig, the business that she created in order to marry and serve the Queen and crown.
These people are so gross.
The Windsors always feared that Meghan would cash in on her fame instead of allowing them to cash in on it while abusing and racially profiling her and her children.
What is the monarchy if not an entire family cashing in on its name? What is it other than that?
At least she’s doing actual work. They’re getting paid for literally nothing.
These people will get no reaction from Meghan. She just leaves “my husband’s family” outside the door and gives them nothing. That’s just great 🪶
Both Harry and Meghan are creative, energetic and engaged in a number of projects. They are attractive, charismatic and good communicators who have a buzz about them. Can the Windsors say the same about PoWs? Okay Kate is in recovery and still has good and bad days but why is Will barely part time and no longer doing 10 day Royal Tours. He’s lost weight, looks detached from his wife and seems overwhelmed at the prospect of becoming king anytime soon.
Sure Duncan , Meghan ‘cash’ on her royal fame the same way as Charles for the duchy products, Princess Ann , Zara promotes products, Tindal in his various tv endeavours and Phillip of the chinese milk fame. And not to mention the products on sale at Buckingham Palace. retail shops.
They are shocked shocked that trading on royal connections is going on here, say Zara, Mike, Tom PB, James Middleton, Peter Phillips, King Charles, Princess Michael, Sarah Ferguson, etc.
Duchy originals, the King cashing in on his title. The pot’s calling the kettle black.
It was CHARLES who said that Meghan would have to continue to work, not enough money for her. She was never going to be supported by Harry’s family.
These are people with billions of taxpayer tmoney, palaces, jewels, art, businesses all built in to their precious status.
They aren’t even very good – to very very bad at their “ jobs” FFS.
I appreciate the teachings given to us by Harry and Meghan about moving on, hard work, joy and caring. Good to have their bright selves in the world today.
Lol, what?! Are they ok over there? They really have an allergic reaction to working and earning money instead of just being visible, silent and inheriting. So is she out of touch and elitist or too lowbrow? I must say everyone really does want Meghan to be everything to them, to represent everything and nothing.