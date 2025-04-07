The Windsors always ‘feared’ that Duchess Meghan would ‘cash in on her fame’

Around the premiere of With Love, Meghan, the Mail reported that the Windsors genuinely hoped that the show would be a success, because what they ultimately fear is the Duchess of Sussex deciding to write a memoir. It’s an easy narrative to give to a friendly press: of course we want Meghan to be successful, of course we want the Sussexes to continue to support themselves financially, don’t be silly, of course we know that Harry and Meghan could reveal a lot more information about us. Unfortunately, all of that is far from the truth. The left-behind Windsors are small, petty, mean and short-sighted. They don’t actually want the Sussexes to be successful at anything, and the Sussexes’ success has ruined King Charles’s big plan to eventually force Harry to come back, broken and divorced. So now that Meghan has proven that she can have a successful lifestyle show, lifestyle brand and an epic ShopMy page, it’s time for royalists to once again whine like their lives depend on it. How dare she use her married name! The Windsors were always worried that their gauche American would “profit” from her association with them!

After months of anticipation, products from the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever line went live on Wednesday. The gourmet products, including teas, baking mixes and, yes, jams, sold out in under an hour. The $28 wildflower honey sold out in less than five minutes, Vanity Fair reported. Duncan Larcombe, former royal editor of The Sun, claimed to Fox News Digital that the “Suits” alum’s success with her brand is what the British royal family has been worried about from the start. “What this represents is Meghan effectively cashing in on her fame … even using her children to try and boost her presence online and sell units of her products,” he claimed. “This is exactly what the royals feared would happen. … [But] it’ll take a few weeks before we really know whether she hit the jackpot. She might have struck gold, but I think the overwhelming view here is just more of her cashing in on her fame, based upon her association with the British royal family,” Larcombe added. “[But] she isn’t popular here [in the U.K.]. And I can’t imagine that having a range of products like this is going to make any difference.” British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard accused the 43-year-old of using her royal family ties and even her children, whom she’s given glimpses of to her followers on social media, “to help make a quick buck.” “This seems pretty lowbrow, although it’s bound to bring Meghan success,” said Chard. “The product prices are not astronomical. They are … affordable for her fans wishing to buy into ‘The Meghan Effect.’ But … are the products priced competitively enough, and are they tasty enough to keep continuous sales? Meghan is not a trained chef or even a professional foodie. She is playing a role.”

[From Fox News]

She’s not even popular, but they’re only watching her because of her association with the left-behind royals, but why doesn’t she mention her royal in-laws, but why is she using her married name, but she’s not even that big of a success! My theory is that one of the biggest reasons why these people are SO bothered by the success of WLM and As Ever is because those two things are extensions of Meghan’s pre-Sussex celebrity brand. She basically treated 2017-2024 as a blip on her personal journey as a celebrity with a food/lifestyle brand. They’re trying so desperately (as they always do) to make it sound like Meghan was a nobody when she married Harry, that the Windsors “gave” her everything she has. Anyway, it sounds like the royalists need to be reminded of the Windsors’ cover story, that the left-behinds WANT Meghan’s lifestyle brand to be successful.