Donald Trump on starting a global crash: ‘Sometimes you have to take medicine’

The Asian markets were in turmoil last night, and the US stock futures plunged overnight. Last week, $5.4 trillion was wiped out in the market. Japan’s Nikkei fell 8% when it opened, and as I write this, economists know that today will be Black Monday when the American markets opens. All because of Donald Trump’s unconscionable “tariffs.” He’s purposefully driving the American and global economy into another Depression… for absolutely no reason. And no one is stopping him, although there were massive protests and demonstrations around the US on Saturday. So what does the orange dumbf–k say about all of the financial meltdowns after his three-day golf weekend?
Donald Trump said Sunday he is not deliberately tanking the stock market, following his extreme tariff announcement last week, though the president indicated it’s OK if Americans suffer as a result of his economic policies.
Speaking with reporters on Air Force One, Trump was asked if there was a level of pain in the markets he wasn’t willing to tolerate. He called this question “so stupid,” before saying: “I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”
He added, perhaps more optimistically, that “eventually it’s going to straighten out, and our country will be solid and strong again.” The message was a departure from Trump sharing, and later re-sharing, a link on Truth Social to a video claiming that he was “Purposely CRASHING The Market.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Trump announced sweeping tariffs that sent the markets tumbling Thursday and Friday. U.S. stock futures plunged again on Sunday evening, as observers warned of a looming “Black Monday.”
I don’t know if Trump is “purposely crashing the market” or if he’s crashing it because he’s a demented lunatic who literally campaigned on doing exactly this and now feels like he has to keep his “campaign promises.” Every single person who voted for him should have expected this and I have zero tolerance for “we didn’t know” or “we didn’t think he would do what he said.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
He is doing it on purpose. Mister make America great seems to hate America and is doing his level best to make America a third world country that he accused Biden of doing. Here’s the thing we must all not let fear get the better of us because that is exactly what he wants ! Fearful people who he can then control. I know that it sounds hard to do at this time but we as a country must continue to resist!
Everytime the stock market or any commodity (such as housing) crashes, the wealthiest among us enriches themselves further. This is what is happening.
Yes! They all are selling short in the markets and will have massive profits!
100% spot on with this take. Like Mr. Pottery in Its A Wonderful Life, Trump and his rich friends aren’t selling, they’re buying.
Yeah, my parent’s retirement funds (in Australia) are being decimated so thanks Trump for stressing out my sweetheart 75 year old mum and young-at-heart 80 year old dad for nothing but the joy of lying to people. Fucking megalomaniacal monster.
I’ll take medicines prescribed by my licensed medical professionals for my specific ailments. My savings weren’t sick and were showing stable recovery from the damage he did in his first term. They’re on life support now.
Felon47’s crashing the markets, so that his billionaire friends can gobble up more shares, stocks, bonds while everything is down.
Too bad quite a lot of their wealth was wiped out too, even if they’ll eventually recover from the crash much better than everyone who’s not rich, who doesn’t depend on a functioning society with things like Medicare or social benefits.
Or countries in the Global South that no longer get help via USAID. E.g. Lesotho being hit with 50% (?) tariffs on their garment production just because they also export diamonds.
I hope the EU stays strong and doesn’t let themselves be coerced into paying the US to access markets that we already have access to because of treaties that were signed, some even with Felon47’s prior administration.
And I hope it doesn’t got worse — they way the maladministration is planning to do away with environmental standards, or do away with laws protecting workers.
Four years of this, and it will take decades to heal.
There are no wordes for this man, Everyone knew countries were holding the line, and things were on a tenous hold, 2008 was so huge that in 2010 when i was getting back into work my expectation for salary has rolled back to when i was starting out as an architect, things were just getting on an even keel and here this dude comes to set us back again.
Forgive my ignorance, but how is it possible that the only way you have to get rid of this lunatic is through impeachment? How is it possible that he can do whatever the voice in his fake tan tells him to do no one can stop him?
Republicans in Congress can get rid of him or just refuse to go along with his lunacy. It’s called checks and balances. It’s a constitutional remedy, along with impeachment. But they just comply with everything which shows how flawed that plan has been. It’s also why yelling at Democrats who control nothing is a waste of time and energy. The Democratic candidate for president made clear that this was the road to ruin, and while she doesn’t want to say, “I told you so”, she did.
The Republicans are so scared of him. Ohhhh no, he might give them one of his bullying nicknames! They would rather watch him send us into a depression than risk his making fun of them. Cowardly bastards all!
They’re also physically afraid that the violent cultists will come for them and their families. Not an excuse, of course. Just a fact. They did stage an insurrection after all.
They are afraid. They can’t stand on their own two feet and say ‘this is wrong’ because the orange menace will release his hordes.
Never mind that that’s wrong. Never mind that we elected them to represent us, not kowtow to a deranged lunatic. They’d rather cower under their beds than stand for principles.
Weirdly enough, Trump is a man known for constantly lying. Here however, as with soooo many of the policies he’s been pushing through, he told the absolute truth; he said he was going to implement these tariffs snd consequences be da^*ed, he did exactly that. I don’t believe anyone when they tell me they never expected this, because this is exactly what he ran on. And now here we are. Bad medicine is another name for illegal drugs, and he’s making America sick.
It’s not just people who voted for the Mad King who bear responsibility for these rolling disasters. Any eligible voter who didn’t vote for Kamala Harris is just as responsible as his cult. The handwriting has been on the wall from the moment he came down that escalator in 2015. We survived the first horrible term only because there were a few people around him who could stop the worst damage. This time he is surrounded by the worst people in the world willing to do anything and given a green light by SCOTUS to break any laws without consequences. And a Republican Congress which is more terrified of him and his thugs than the voters. To think that we had to get rid of Joe Biden because he isn’t as sharp as he used to be only to replace him with someone who really is certifiably insane.
I want to have a bumper sticker and to wear t-shirts screaming I Didn’t Vote for the Orange Fucker!
there were some stories a few months ago that a lot of the billionaire bros cashed out the bulk of their stock. if they’re true – this makes sense. He crashes the market, they buy out cheap, he reneges on tariffs, things bounce back, they own way more for the same value, meaning more money in the long run….
This and companies/countries coming to him on bended knee promising things that will enrich him are why he’s doing this. He and his cronies all gain.
He’s crashing the economy for the same reason he bankrupts himself repeatedly: he’s pathologically stupid. There’s no deeper meaning here. He dumb.
I hate Republican voters with every fiber of my being. I do. I’m not wiling to pretend anymore that they’re “good people” with a “difference of opinion.” They are either morons who can’t think properly or evil people who enjoy causing pain and suffering, and I no longer want to tart it up.
Every single elected Republican is okay with this. They love this. They don’t care who gets hurt, who has miserable Christmases, the wastes of millions of brains that will get atrophied and uneducated, the wasted lives of people who have to forego medical care… They like this. They want this. The modern GOP stands for the decimation of all that is good and pure and the elevation of treason and the wanton destruction of people’s lives.
Yeah, Trump is the one doing it, but he’s a moron and a figurehead. This is a whole party problem. He’s the weird zit that signifies sepsis, his whole party is the rot on the body politic.
I’m really scared and so deeply angry. That’s all I’ve got right now.
Tanking the US economy is what Putin wants.