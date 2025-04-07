Donald Trump on starting a global crash: ‘Sometimes you have to take medicine’

The Asian markets were in turmoil last night, and the US stock futures plunged overnight. Last week, $5.4 trillion was wiped out in the market. Japan’s Nikkei fell 8% when it opened, and as I write this, economists know that today will be Black Monday when the American markets opens. All because of Donald Trump’s unconscionable “tariffs.” He’s purposefully driving the American and global economy into another Depression… for absolutely no reason. And no one is stopping him, although there were massive protests and demonstrations around the US on Saturday. So what does the orange dumbf–k say about all of the financial meltdowns after his three-day golf weekend?

Donald Trump said Sunday he is not deliberately tanking the stock market, following his extreme tariff announcement last week, though the president indicated it’s OK if Americans suffer as a result of his economic policies. Speaking with reporters on Air Force One, Trump was asked if there was a level of pain in the markets he wasn’t willing to tolerate. He called this question “so stupid,” before saying: “I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.” He added, perhaps more optimistically, that “eventually it’s going to straighten out, and our country will be solid and strong again.” The message was a departure from Trump sharing, and later re-sharing, a link on Truth Social to a video claiming that he was “Purposely CRASHING The Market.” On Wednesday afternoon, Trump announced sweeping tariffs that sent the markets tumbling Thursday and Friday. U.S. stock futures plunged again on Sunday evening, as observers warned of a looming “Black Monday.”

I don’t know if Trump is “purposely crashing the market” or if he’s crashing it because he’s a demented lunatic who literally campaigned on doing exactly this and now feels like he has to keep his “campaign promises.” Every single person who voted for him should have expected this and I have zero tolerance for “we didn’t know” or “we didn’t think he would do what he said.”