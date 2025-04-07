Sophie Chandauka was really upset that Duchess Meghan said ‘hi’ to her

Two weekends ago, Sophie Chandauka went on a Sky News show and she threw out some really wild, nonsensical allegations and accusations. She claimed she was “bullied” by Prince Harry… when he resigned from the charity he co-founded. She claimed she had no idea that the Duchess of Sussex would attend the Sentebale fundraiser/polo match one year ago. She claimed that the Sussexes’ exit from the UK had done irreparable damage to Sentebale. She was also unsettled by Serena Williams’ presence at the polo match, and claimed that Meghan and Serena’s presence was disruptive. Well, Chandauka is at it again. “Sources” are telling all to the Mail about what went down at this polo fundraiser, and wouldn’t you know, those “sources” are dragging Meghan because… she dared to watch her husband play polo. Chandauka’s lies make zero sense, but the Mail is desperate to tell her story.
The Sentebale catastrophe started with Meghan: ‘The problem, though, started with Meghan,’ one informed source told The Mail on Sunday. ‘Meghan doesn’t like Sophie.’
An animosity between the two women: Although Harry was playing that day, Meghan had pointedly said she would not attend the match at the Grand Champions Polo Club in Florida, to raise funds for Sentebale. But the Duchess arrived unexpectedly with a celebrity pal, tennis star Serena Williams, in tow. Dr Chandauka greeted Meghan warmly – or tried to – but, say sources, received only a perfunctory ‘Hi’ in return. The Duchess then turned sharply away and sauntered to a marquee with Serena ‘to drink champagne’. ‘She [Dr Chandauka] wanted to take her around, to introduce her to other people, but Meghan didn’t want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event,’ said a source. ‘She went off to the tent. Sophie found it rude. Staff working that day were asked to get champagne for Meghan, they were scrambling around – Sentebale and Archewell [Harry and Meghan’s charitable organisation] staff were both having to do that. Sentebale were not happy about this at all.’
The moment on stage: Footage showed that after handing Harry a trophy, Dr Chandauka, who was standing on his right, was asked twice by Meghan to move to her left side away from him. He had his arm around his wife while others shuffled to find a place. Dr Chandauka then had to duck under the trophy to adopt the position indicated by Meghan. Sources close to Harry and Meghan hit back yesterday, saying this moment was misrepresented. They argued that the Duchess is clearly heard ‘politely offering assistance’ in the footage, saying to Dr Chandauka: ‘Do you want to come over here?’ The sources said the incident was ‘weaponised as a negative attack’ and denied there was an issue on stage.
The Netflix crew: Dr Chandauka would later suggest that a Netflix TV crew caused disruption, but sources say she seemed more than happy at the time. In an interview on the day she described Netflix’s involvement as a great opportunity for Sentebale to gain exposure through a global platform.
Chandauka obsessed with Meghan? Another insider told this newspaper that the couple believed Dr Chandauka was ‘obsessed’ with Meghan ‘in a fan girl kind of way’. This was denied by Sentebale.
Chandauka was definitely in her feelings about Meghan: By all accounts Harry and the charity boss had previously got on well, but the polo match marked what one source called a ‘turning point’. Harry tried to make Dr Chandauka defend Meghan publicly afterwards but the charity boss refused, saying last week that she did not want to become an extension of the Sussexes’ PR machine. A source said: ‘Above all else, it was the way she says Meghan snubbed her on arrival that was the reason she wouldn’t issue some kind of supporting statement. Meghan then sent something to Sophie and Sophie responded and after that she [Sophie] was persona non grata. Harry sided with Meghan – he always does as he is dazzled by her. In his eyes she can do no wrong, even when it comes to behaving like that at a charity event. He was raging all day about it. Any time Meghan is spoken of badly, he gets the hump.’
Sentebale versus Archewell: While the main protagonists were squabbling in the aftermath of the polo event, so too were their aides. ‘Sentebale then complained about Team Archewell – they thought they were rude,’ a source told The Mail on Sunday. ‘There were comments on the day about how Archewell’s glossy PR machine made it all look good, but in reality, on the ground, they were not very nice. That caused a lot of unrest and bad blood.’
Prince Seeiso is staying quiet: With the claims and counter-claims still flying, one man who has maintained a dignified silence is Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. He has called Harry his brother but has so far refused to criticise Dr Chandauka publicly, perhaps, as some in his country suggest, because he feels some sympathy towards her. When The Mail on Sunday caught up with him in Maseru last week he said only: ‘It’s a very sad and very unfortunate situation for everyone concerned.’
Yeah, I think Seeiso is staying quiet until he doesn’t – he’s not interested in speaking to the Mail, especially in what anyone could clearly see is a hit piece organized by Chandauka. But I imagine Seeiso will eventually speak. In fact, he and Harry have cosigned all of their public statements, first their resignation from Sentebale and then their message after the Charity Commission investigation was announced. Seeiso and Harry have said the exact same amount publicly about Chandauka and her mess.
As for Chandauka’s latest version of events…these are all lies. Serena Williams didn’t arrive alongside Meghan, Serena came to the event later. Harry and Meghan arrived together, with Harry in a suit, and then he changed to play polo, and Meghan was circulating with various people and Serena arrived at one point later on. After the match, there are photos of Serena greeting and hugging Harry (because it was the first time they saw each other that day). Delfina Blaquier was also there, and Meghan spent a chunk of the afternoon with Delfina (and Chandauka seemingly didn’t think Delfina was important enough to smear). What this Mail piece is really telling me is that Chandauka lies like a rug.
Sounds like the talking points of Peg. It’s all Meg’s fault. Meg is a bully. This is the most insane thing ever to blame Meg for the con woman’s power grab directed at the behest of Peg. The lies will keep coming in an effort to try to bring Harry and Meg down.
She is absolutely channeling William. Down to everything said being contradicted by the facts.
Yup – Knauf and Rawlinson. Willie wishes 😏
Meghan living life happily is really messing up with Willie’s mind.
Pegs ties to this imo are no coincidence.Peg should be outed about his sabotaging the charity. Invict us needs to be protected.
” He has called Harry his brother but has so far refused to criticise Dr Chandauka publicly,” Harry hasn’t criticised her publicly either, as far as I know, so why did the DM not mentioned that.
They’re trying to provoke Seeiso. But he doesn’t need to say anything else except refer the rats to the statement they made after the CC announced their investigation.
Sophie can talk as much as she likes…she’s incriminating herself.
There are a few people from Lesotho on Twitter, who are quite actively making a case for Sentebale and against SC right now, and they mentioned Prince Seeiso had a recent bereavement.
IIRC, Prince Seeiso wasn’t at the polo match so he wouldn’t comment on that. What did Sophie think, that Meghan would present the trophy and leave so that Sophie could be photographed next to Harry? You can see that Harry firmly keeps his arm around Meghan, she is where he wants her to be.
This woman is toast and I didn’t read the daily fail bunch of crap and lies … the uk citizens deserve their press just like faux news represent the view of so many maga Americans
Cant wait to see this woman copping pleas when and if they find her guilty of misusing funds. With the amount of deflection she doing, shes desperate and DEF has something to hide.
She is outright lying about easily verifiable facts.. there are video and photos of the entire event but she continues to come up with more lies, it’s mind boggling… so I am definitely thinking along the same lines she is hiding something criminal.
Lol. Sure. Ok, Sophie. This sounds exactly like famously cold and standoffish Meghan: “Meghan didn’t want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event,”
Why is she upset that she couldn’t introduce Meghan to people? Didn’t she say Meghan and Harry had toxic brands?
Meghan has been at the event previously. Why would she need someone to introduce her to people? In pictures at the event there are few that show Meghan holding a drink. Why is this woman so upset about champagne? How is “Sentebale” complaining about Meghan when the only remnants of “Sentebale” from that time is Chandauka?
“‘The problem, though, started with Meghan,’ one informed source told The Mail on Sunday. ‘Meghan doesn’t like Sophie.’
This is definitely projection. She wanted Harry all to herself and was mad when his WIFE showed up. This is very telling. Who would be pissed that the GOAT shows up at your charity event???
I hope there is video out there where it shows Meghan greeting her warmly. Just like they found video where she praised Netflix.
😂
Sophie thinks so highly of herself that she imagines that Meghan spends time thinking about her 😂
Meghan probably doesn’t even know her so for Sophie to exude all this jealousy and hatred over the former patron’s wife shows how unprofessional she is to have chaired Sentebale.
Reminds me of the Middleton talking point that Meghan hates Kate! 😂
It’s always the opposite.
Meghan’s sitting underneath a tree and for someone supposedly full of hate of other women, she sure is living her life to the fullest…supporting other women. Just not Sophie who is not in her world.
These ” sources” aren’t doing her any favors. They constantly make her seem like she’s either incredibly jealous of Meghan or upset she wasn’t able to manipulate the situation to use them for her own clout. Neither presents her in a sympathetic light. Whereas the Sentabale board sources are speaking on the record with specific examples.
I said two weeks ago letting her twist in the wind was the best thing for them to do, and outside of the Daily Mail and the Sun, the reporting is focusing on the money and who her well paid consultants were. Now they want Prince Sessio to say something after two weeks of ignoring him to focus on Harry because they know no one but people who already hate Harry and Meghan are buying it.
Yup all her talking points are a deflection from her actions in Sentebale.
All this hate from her has been unilateral, one way only.
Meghan is busy and booked. Sophie wishes she had Meghan as her underling.
There was a part at the beginning of the video where Sophie is giving praises to Netflix being there that she said somethings that I thought were really telling about her and her agenda. At the beginning she referred to, what sounded to me like her wanting to have Harry, Meghan and the children in Africa to celebrate the wedding and the children. It was very unsettling to me that anyone would offer up someone else and more outrageously, their children as a ploy to get more attention for their charity. It’s even more disturbing knowing the hate and threats against them and their children that she would suggest such a thing. Especially with all we know now with her connections to William and the media, the main reasons for the hate and threats.
It always comes down to a referendum on Meghan’s manners, or how others perceive she should act, because you don’t need real words to prove it. Just vague insinuations. What do I care what the board chair thinks the FOUNDER, PATRON AND LARGEST DONOR’S WIFE should be doing, LOL? And how does this have anything to do with the up to $600k you spent on consultants including your friends, family and KP ops?
The Fail and the Dim are using one black woman to take down another black woman, accent on the word using. Chandauka is the new Scammy Markle, a useful idiot that is now a cudgel to take down Meghan. Issues that have no bearing in the Charity Commission’s investigation, but the rags need clickbait.
When the Commission finds that Sophie violated UK charity regulations, especially if the actions are deemed criminal, the press with turn on her in full force.
Do they forget that we can go on Netflix and see Meghan interacting with people besides Serena at this event?
“But, but Meghan doesn’t like meeee!” Is that why the board asked you to step aside Sophie and not because you “misspent” the money? Next she will claim that Meghan told the board to get rid of her because, reasons. Sophie is acting like that lunatic lover who goes bonkers when told that it’s over.
Sophie’s banking on people’s hatred and ignorance of Meghan to overlook her financial shenanigans at Sentebale.
One event Sophie. How about your multiple contracts to your friends and family?
This all sounds made up to me.
Dr. Sophie through Sentable needs to stop talking. Lord. And also the DM is behind the news since some of their own already contradicted what she was saying.
Also, I will say again, there’s no way she was given less than 24 hours freaking notice that Meghan was appearing. Their security team would have had to have access to all of the plans and would need to coordinate. Also Archewell staff were there too, same issue, no way this was 24 hours notice given.
And the champagne thing is so dumb. She was not the only one drinking that. It seems to be that she a Black woman should have just drank water and shut up. The whole piece is crazy.
The 24 hours thing makes no sense whatsoever. And how was Meghan’s presence this big disruption when she’s come to previous events before? And also presented the trophy and taken pictures with the team? One thing the Polo doc showed is that it’s routine for family and friends to be present (like at any sporting event). This is “Meghan made Kate cry” 2.0. Sophie better hope Meghan doesn’t have an email or note from Sophie thanking her for coming.
I’m so disgusted by this. First, like I said yesterday, I don’t trust anything the BM says about H&M. Especially M. But I also don’t want to believe what I just read. Are we really witnessing a grown ass woman act this was? This catty? This petty? Towards another woman? Even if all of this is true, I personally would NEVER go public with this. The point is to make Meg look bad but she looks worse. A woman in her late forties has a complete meltdown bc she thinks woman doesn’t like her?! Jfc.
Also, silly point: Sophie had no idea Meg was going but there was enough communication that they all managed to coordinate their outfits?
Someone is paying her to say the nonsense. Her wording sounds like your typical GBN, Palace Confidential, Sky, Talk, Levin, Wooton, Piers. I truly believe William is 100% involved in this mess.
These reporters should be fired. It’s so damn obvious that this was orchestrated to bring Meghan down. None of these morons ask about the 7 trustees and Prince Seeiso resigning. No one has challenged Sophie on hiring Rawlinson as an advisor(conflict of interest). Why did she make Rawlinson a trustee who is a former aid to William? How much was he paid to advise her. Why does she was to focus on Climate Change when Prince Harry has Travelist? William is the CANCER in that family. He’s stupid as rocks. Is this reason Charles got sick and went to the hospital? I believe William is a loose canyon who has a major HARD ON for Harry’s wife. I don’t know who’s worse William or Trump.
Willie – because he can’t be voted out.
So, how does this explain all the trustees walking out? They’re not married to Meghan.
Umm, I’m confused. Is it a crime now to say hi and ask for a glass of champagne? And people were scrambling? Bc why? They didn’t have champagne at a fancy polo event? Makes no sense.
It’s funny to me that one ‘insider’ noted Sophie’s obsession with Meghan. That tidbit seems like it could be true? Or maybe she is obsessed with Harry? Sophie seems very pleased to know him and perhaps was excited to stand next to him with her arm around him on the winner’s podium, but then Meghan stepped in and moved her down the line! Harry’s attention was diverted to his wife! She ruined everything that day! Sophie will not be ignored!! [insert bunny boiling scene from Fatal Attraction].
Add all of that to the likely embezzlement and fraud she committed. No wonder she going scorched earth because she is about to go to prison.
It’s unfortunate for Sophie that the event she keeps talking about had those Netflix cameras there, because we saw a lot of the day in the Polo series. not the entire day obviously, but enough to know that Meghan was mingling with the crowd, there were lots of meets-and-greets, Sophie was happy Netflix was there, no one seemed angry, the polo players were thrilled to play in the match with Harry and to meet Meghan.
Well, obviously we didn’t see what we saw @Becks1. And Netflix must have forgotten to film the parts where everyone was crying and throwing up because Meghan was there and asking for champagne. /s
Time to impose a NDA on all trustees and volunteers serving in Sussexes charity etc. to prevent people like Sophie trying to exploit and benefit from the tabloid hatred for the Sussexes. Recruitment and vetting of trustees and chairpersons have to be doubly rigorous to avoid recruiting a chair from hell like Sophie
I don’t usually comment on the Sussexes (and this isn’t a ‘I didn’t X BUT’) or maybe it is!) just because it’s so heated and I don’t know either of them but wish them well in life etc, but this Sophie person definitely gives me drowning narcissist vibes. People who just believe their own ego to be greater.