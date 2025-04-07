“Sydney Sweeney walked her first carpet since calling off her engagement” links

Sydney Sweeney stepped out at the Hollywood Beauty Awards over the weekend. This was her first red carpet since she called off her engagement. [RCFA]
Priyanka Chopra came out for her husband’s Broadway opening. [Just Jared]
I’m always shocked that Christina Aguilera is still with that guy. [Socialite Life]
Aimee Lou Wood really is into astrology. [LaineyGossip]
I struggle with the criticism of The White Lotus as “pointless.” These are character studies of privileged white people – that’s always what it was. [Pajiba]
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo, both in black?? [Go Fug Yourself]
No one can do an accurate impression of Parker Posey. [OMG Blog]
Jason Momoa models his boxer briefs. [Seriously OMG]
Is anyone watching 1923? [Hollywood Life]
What are the best & worst book adaptations? [Buzzfeed]
I love that outfit. The cut would work differently on different body types, but I feel like it would be just as fun on variety of body types.
The photographer did everyone dirty at the event that Aguilera was attending.
I haven’t watched 1923 yet, but I watched 1883 and it was amazing! One of the best things made for TV, ever. Who knew Tim McGraw could act?! He really deserved an award for that show. So did Sam Elliott. The entire cast was amazing actually. So yeah, I’ll try 1923. I have no interest in Yellowstone though, because I just can’t watch Kevin Costner.
I watched 1923. It was a great show. I love the way Taylor Sheridan showcases progressive political issues in stories that are in every other way designed to appeal to conservative voters. You often have to point it out to them, but he’s like a stealth fighter with it. I’m not saying anything about his personal politics, bc I don’t know them, but I like to think he’s impacting the conservative thought process thru his work. Plus, his stories are really well done.
I’m watching 1923! I hated Yellowstone and the other one in that world, 1886 or whatever. But I got sucked into 1923 by Helen Mirren and stayed for the Spencer, Alex hotness.
When I watched White Lotus season 1, I had no clue Sydney Sweeney would break out to become an actress with lead roles. She played such a snotty privileged teen back then.