They’re remaking ‘The Bodyguard’: who should be cast in Whitney Houston’s role?

There are certain films which are just magical, where the casting was perfect and everything fell into place and no one could ever imagine the need to remake it. Is The Bodyguard one of those films? I don’t know. It was certainly a hit, and it’s certainly a beloved film, mostly because of Whitney Houston’s performance. I think women have always loved it because we like the story of falling in love with the guy who would take a bullet for you, the one whose sole job is to protect you. Kevin Costner was deeply enamoured with Whitney and he still grieves her to this day. He recently spoke about how there was an idea being kicked around in the 1990s, something about a sequel, and that Princess Diana was interested. Well, now Warner Bros has decided that they’re just going to completely “remake” the original film.
Warner Bros has just set plans to revamp The Bodyguard, the 1992 romantic drama thriller that teamed superstars Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. The studio, which released the original, has set Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour director Sam Wrench to helm and script by Juror No. 2 writer Jonathan A. Abrams, Deadline has learned.
The news was revealed Friday in an interview with Warner Bros’ co-film bosses Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy. No casting has been set, but after the first film’s star duo and box office success (it made $411 million worldwide box office and landed a pair of Oscar nominations) it certainly will be a casting process to watch. Beyond Swift, there are many singers who could play the singing star that this should be a magnet for an exciting cast.
Wrench was the director behind Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie spawned from Swift’s historic almost two-year-long global tour that obliterated the record with more than $2 billion in ticket sales across 149 shows. The movie grossed $261.7 million worldwide. Jonathan A. Abrams made his feature screenwriting debut with Juror #2, the Clint Eastwood-directed court thriller starring Nicholas Hoult. The pic bowed last fall to critical acclaim and grossed $24.8 million in the U.S.
[From Deadline]
Sidenote: I saw Juror #2 and it’s an okay film! Nicholas Hoult was good in it and it had a very “adapted from a 1990s John Grisham novel” vibe. That makes me wonder if The Bodyguard remake will also be set in the 1990s, or if it will just have a more dated feel. As for possible casting… lmao, they should NOT hire Taylor Swift. Please, she cannot act her way out of a paper bag. Even Swifties acknowledge that, right? Billie Eilish would obviously be a no, and basically, I cannot imagine any white pop star in this role. For some reason, I keep thinking about Cardi B and how much fun she would have with something like this. Also: Ciara?? Beyonce would also be good (that soundtrack would slap), but I suspect Beyonce would want no part in it. OMG… Megan Thee Stallion?? That’s exactly who they should cast.
Photos courtesy of WENN.com/Wenn/Avalon, kpa Publicity/Avalon/Avalon.
-
-
BODYGUARD / The Bodyguard USA 1992 / Mick Jackson Bodyguard Frank Farmer (KEVIN COSTNER) soll die berühmte Schauspielerin und Sängerin Rachel Marron (WHITNEY HOUSTON) beschützen, die von einem Verrückten verfolgt wird. Frank und Rachel verlieben sich ineinander – und das macht zunächst die Bewachung mehr als kompliziert. box Regie: Mick Jackson aka. The Bodyguard / BODYGUARD USA 1992,Image: 136735260, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Nur redaktionelle Nutzung im Zusammenhang mit dem Film. Editorial usage only and only related to the movie. Im Falle anderer Verwendungen, kontaktieren Sie uns bitte. For other uses, please contact us., Model Release: no, Credit line: kpa Publicity/Avalon/Avalon
-
-
The Bodyguard (1992) Directed by Mick Jackson Shown: Whitney Houston (as Rachel 'Rach' Marron),Image: 355734054, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WENN does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. Fees charged by WENN are for WENN's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold WENN and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against WENN arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material., Model Release: no, Credit line: WENN.com/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – OCTOBER 30: Megan Thee Stallion (Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on October 30, 2024 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 928548449, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
Los Angeles, CA – Ciara looks stunning in all white as she attends the 2021 Woman in Hollywood Event in Los Angeles.
Pictured: Ciara
BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2021
BYLINE MUST READ: PeBu / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Rapper Cardi B is spotted returning to her hotel in Paris following the Vivienne Westwood show, continuing her fashion-filled appearances during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Cardi B
BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift stuns in a sleek all-black ensemble as she arrives at Nobu in Manhattan for a cozy family dinner with her mother, father, and brother.
Pictured: Taylor Swift
BACKGRID USA 17 JANUARY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ariana Grande could be a possibility after Wicked?
Oh damn, that’s a good call.
I immediately thought of Ariana Grande, if only for her ability to belt out songs. I want another amazing soundtrack, so I can’t see Cardi B (her “enhancements” and voice are too distracting for me) or Megan (can’t she act like that?). Beyonce might be good–she has personal experience being stalked and sought after like that, to the point of needing that sort of bodyguard (remember yummy Julius?). Taylor Swift is too bland for me.
No. Bodyguard is and always will be Kevin Costner watching Whitney’s Run to you video in the pool house!
I’m not normally that person, but no. Leave this film alone.
I do not want a remake with actors who look like teenagers.
Not MTS. Not after everything she’s been through that I would want her to be in a movie about someone trying to kill her.
They should remake it with Meghan Markle and base it around her escape from Royalty 🤣
How about Michael B Jordan as the Bodyguard and Lisa?
No one. They shouldn’t be remaking the movie.
Dumb question here. What about the soundtrack? It’s what basically propelled the movie to success. Will they add new or change songs? Who could possibly top Whitney singing “I Will Always Love You”?
They would go with a different song surely, a new song for the new movie? It wouldn’t be fair to any singer to make them sing Whitney’s song.
They need to find someone who can sing and act. Why not find someone from Broadway?
It’s Dolly Parton’s song.
Go google her singing it live.
Whitney is wonderful singing it, but Dolly brings a heartache and magic to it.
Dolly said, “When Whitney did ‘I Will Always Love You,’ I mean look what a grand song she made out of that simple, heartfelt, you know, song…it was just amazing. Whitney is the one who took it worldwide and really made it a household word – or song, I should say – so I’ll always be thankful to her for that.”
So, yes I know Dolly Parton wrote the song, but it became Whitney’s song thanks to her performance. Comparisons will be based on Whitney’s performance, not Dolly’s. That is what I meant.
Dolly is the epitome of grace.
Dolly sang it in Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She was nominated for a Grammy for it. The movie was nominated for multiple awards.
It’s Dolly’s song. If you don’t cry when she sings it as a goodbye to Burt Reynolds, I don’t know what to tell you.
I agree. The comparison will be to Whitney. Even when people sing the song on Idol or the Voice, they always do the Whitney version. Dolly’s is sublime, but Whitney’s is just powerful. Ranging from almost a whisper to powerhouse. Tingles, goosebumps, the whole nine.
absolutely. a friend of mine wrote* one of the songs on that soundtrack and it made him rich. He got $.09 from every copy of the CD/album that ever sold. 45 million copies. best selling soundtrack album of all time.
*someone else performed it.
Why? And God no ariana. That’s just torture. Just don’t do it. This sucks. I guess younger people like the no personality body disordered woman who steals other cultures and weirdo husband’s. I guess some people liked that dumb wicked 🤣🤣🤣 you’d have to be stupid but… Wicked was so stupid so that makes sense people like the awful ariana
Wicked is LITERALLY a renowned Broadway play that STILL sells out shows decades later. May YOU found it stupid, but calling anyone who likes it stupid is just…beyond. Let’s leave it at that.
Jennifer Hudson,Heather Headley, Mickie Guyton or Fantansia.
I wonder if Dua Lipa might suit the role. Tall, attractive, good voice (after checking out her performances at the Royal Albert Hall and Glastonbury). Don’t know if she can carry off the acting though.
Lord, just stop with the remakes and reboots of insanely popular movies. Just release this in theaters again for a limited run.
No one can compare to Whitney at her peak.
What about Zendaya?
Im for zendaya and Michael B Jordan
But i’m more for re-releasing the original, because Whitney and Kevin were electrical together. It’s such a classic
I’m tired of remakes… Is the imagination pit totally empty???
Well, if they MUST do a remake, then why not gender swap the whole thing?
Get a male singer, a female bodyguard (or really switch it up and get a male bodyguard), and a new soundtrack. Perhaps a slightly different storyline from the original.
But really, like others said already, let’s not remake this movie.
This will be a minefield no matter what they do. I suspect they will want two white leads. No matter who they cast or even if they do have a POC in either Whitney or Kevin’s role somebody is going to be unhappy. This movie was a classic and should not be touched. If anything they should polish up the original and push it on streaming or a brief run in movie theaters again. That soundtrack was massive
There have been so many movies and tv shows about bodyguards. What made this one different was Whitney Houston.
And Kevin Costner. He was sublime in the Bodyguard. Shoot, I would’ve have given up everything and gone to live with him on a remote island. LOL