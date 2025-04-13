They’re remaking ‘The Bodyguard’: who should be cast in Whitney Houston’s role?

There are certain films which are just magical, where the casting was perfect and everything fell into place and no one could ever imagine the need to remake it. Is The Bodyguard one of those films? I don’t know. It was certainly a hit, and it’s certainly a beloved film, mostly because of Whitney Houston’s performance. I think women have always loved it because we like the story of falling in love with the guy who would take a bullet for you, the one whose sole job is to protect you. Kevin Costner was deeply enamoured with Whitney and he still grieves her to this day. He recently spoke about how there was an idea being kicked around in the 1990s, something about a sequel, and that Princess Diana was interested. Well, now Warner Bros has decided that they’re just going to completely “remake” the original film.

Warner Bros has just set plans to revamp The Bodyguard, the 1992 romantic drama thriller that teamed superstars Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston. The studio, which released the original, has set Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour director Sam Wrench to helm and script by Juror No. 2 writer Jonathan A. Abrams, Deadline has learned.

The news was revealed Friday in an interview with Warner Bros’ co-film bosses Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy. No casting has been set, but after the first film’s star duo and box office success (it made $411 million worldwide box office and landed a pair of Oscar nominations) it certainly will be a casting process to watch. Beyond Swift, there are many singers who could play the singing star that this should be a magnet for an exciting cast.

Wrench was the director behind Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie spawned from Swift’s historic almost two-year-long global tour that obliterated the record with more than $2 billion in ticket sales across 149 shows. The movie grossed $261.7 million worldwide. Jonathan A. Abrams made his feature screenwriting debut with Juror #2, the Clint Eastwood-directed court thriller starring Nicholas Hoult. The pic bowed last fall to critical acclaim and grossed $24.8 million in the U.S.

[From Deadline]

Sidenote: I saw Juror #2 and it’s an okay film! Nicholas Hoult was good in it and it had a very “adapted from a 1990s John Grisham novel” vibe. That makes me wonder if The Bodyguard remake will also be set in the 1990s, or if it will just have a more dated feel. As for possible casting… lmao, they should NOT hire Taylor Swift. Please, she cannot act her way out of a paper bag. Even Swifties acknowledge that, right? Billie Eilish would obviously be a no, and basically, I cannot imagine any white pop star in this role. For some reason, I keep thinking about Cardi B and how much fun she would have with something like this. Also: Ciara?? Beyonce would also be good (that soundtrack would slap), but I suspect Beyonce would want no part in it. OMG… Megan Thee Stallion?? That’s exactly who they should cast.

Photos courtesy of WENN.com/Wenn/Avalon, kpa Publicity/Avalon/Avalon.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

28 Responses to “They’re remaking ‘The Bodyguard’: who should be cast in Whitney Houston’s role?”

  1. Lady Digby says:
    April 13, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Ariana Grande could be a possibility after Wicked?

    Reply
    • Kaiser says:
      April 13, 2025 at 8:13 am

      Oh damn, that’s a good call.

      Reply
    • Mimi says:
      April 13, 2025 at 10:34 am

      I immediately thought of Ariana Grande, if only for her ability to belt out songs. I want another amazing soundtrack, so I can’t see Cardi B (her “enhancements” and voice are too distracting for me) or Megan (can’t she act like that?). Beyonce might be good–she has personal experience being stalked and sought after like that, to the point of needing that sort of bodyguard (remember yummy Julius?). Taylor Swift is too bland for me.

      Reply
  2. Laalaa says:
    April 13, 2025 at 8:20 am

    No. Bodyguard is and always will be Kevin Costner watching Whitney’s Run to you video in the pool house!

    Reply
  3. LM says:
    April 13, 2025 at 8:26 am

    I’m not normally that person, but no. Leave this film alone.

    I do not want a remake with actors who look like teenagers.

    Reply
  4. BlueSky says:
    April 13, 2025 at 8:28 am

    Not MTS. Not after everything she’s been through that I would want her to be in a movie about someone trying to kill her.

    Reply
  5. Niamh says:
    April 13, 2025 at 8:37 am

    They should remake it with Meghan Markle and base it around her escape from Royalty 🤣

    Reply
  6. flo says:
    April 13, 2025 at 8:41 am

    How about Michael B Jordan as the Bodyguard and Lisa?

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    April 13, 2025 at 8:41 am

    No one. They shouldn’t be remaking the movie.

    Reply
  8. Midnight@theOasis says:
    April 13, 2025 at 8:42 am

    Dumb question here. What about the soundtrack? It’s what basically propelled the movie to success. Will they add new or change songs? Who could possibly top Whitney singing “I Will Always Love You”?

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      April 13, 2025 at 8:49 am

      They would go with a different song surely, a new song for the new movie? It wouldn’t be fair to any singer to make them sing Whitney’s song.

      They need to find someone who can sing and act. Why not find someone from Broadway?

      Reply
      • Just me says:
        April 13, 2025 at 9:10 am

        It’s Dolly Parton’s song.
        Go google her singing it live.

        Whitney is wonderful singing it, but Dolly brings a heartache and magic to it.

      • sevenblue says:
        April 13, 2025 at 9:16 am

        Dolly said, “When Whitney did ‘I Will Always Love You,’ I mean look what a grand song she made out of that simple, heartfelt, you know, song…it was just amazing. Whitney is the one who took it worldwide and really made it a household word – or song, I should say – so I’ll always be thankful to her for that.”

        So, yes I know Dolly Parton wrote the song, but it became Whitney’s song thanks to her performance. Comparisons will be based on Whitney’s performance, not Dolly’s. That is what I meant.

      • Just me says:
        April 13, 2025 at 9:51 am

        Dolly is the epitome of grace.

        Dolly sang it in Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. She was nominated for a Grammy for it. The movie was nominated for multiple awards.

        It’s Dolly’s song. If you don’t cry when she sings it as a goodbye to Burt Reynolds, I don’t know what to tell you.

      • Mimi says:
        April 13, 2025 at 10:37 am

        I agree. The comparison will be to Whitney. Even when people sing the song on Idol or the Voice, they always do the Whitney version. Dolly’s is sublime, but Whitney’s is just powerful. Ranging from almost a whisper to powerhouse. Tingles, goosebumps, the whole nine.

    • maisie says:
      April 13, 2025 at 11:00 am

      absolutely. a friend of mine wrote* one of the songs on that soundtrack and it made him rich. He got $.09 from every copy of the CD/album that ever sold. 45 million copies. best selling soundtrack album of all time.

      *someone else performed it.

      Reply
  9. Cosmo says:
    April 13, 2025 at 8:42 am

    Why? And God no ariana. That’s just torture. Just don’t do it. This sucks. I guess younger people like the no personality body disordered woman who steals other cultures and weirdo husband’s. I guess some people liked that dumb wicked 🤣🤣🤣 you’d have to be stupid but… Wicked was so stupid so that makes sense people like the awful ariana

    Reply
    • Mimi says:
      April 13, 2025 at 10:39 am

      Wicked is LITERALLY a renowned Broadway play that STILL sells out shows decades later. May YOU found it stupid, but calling anyone who likes it stupid is just…beyond. Let’s leave it at that.

      Reply
  10. Just My Thoughts says:
    April 13, 2025 at 8:48 am

    Jennifer Hudson,Heather Headley, Mickie Guyton or Fantansia.

    Reply
  11. Sheyr says:
    April 13, 2025 at 9:29 am

    I wonder if Dua Lipa might suit the role. Tall, attractive, good voice (after checking out her performances at the Royal Albert Hall and Glastonbury). Don’t know if she can carry off the acting though.

    Reply
  12. Izzy says:
    April 13, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Lord, just stop with the remakes and reboots of insanely popular movies. Just release this in theaters again for a limited run.

    No one can compare to Whitney at her peak.

    Reply
  13. Mslove says:
    April 13, 2025 at 9:44 am

    What about Zendaya?

    Reply
    • StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
      April 13, 2025 at 10:49 am

      Im for zendaya and Michael B Jordan
      But i’m more for re-releasing the original, because Whitney and Kevin were electrical together. It’s such a classic

      Reply
  14. Desdemona says:
    April 13, 2025 at 9:48 am

    I’m tired of remakes… Is the imagination pit totally empty???

    Reply
  15. JD says:
    April 13, 2025 at 10:02 am

    Well, if they MUST do a remake, then why not gender swap the whole thing?
    Get a male singer, a female bodyguard (or really switch it up and get a male bodyguard), and a new soundtrack. Perhaps a slightly different storyline from the original.
    But really, like others said already, let’s not remake this movie.

    Reply
    • Michael says:
      April 13, 2025 at 11:19 am

      This will be a minefield no matter what they do. I suspect they will want two white leads. No matter who they cast or even if they do have a POC in either Whitney or Kevin’s role somebody is going to be unhappy. This movie was a classic and should not be touched. If anything they should polish up the original and push it on streaming or a brief run in movie theaters again. That soundtrack was massive

      Reply
  16. Eurydice says:
    April 13, 2025 at 10:29 am

    There have been so many movies and tv shows about bodyguards. What made this one different was Whitney Houston.

    Reply
    • Mimi says:
      April 13, 2025 at 10:40 am

      And Kevin Costner. He was sublime in the Bodyguard. Shoot, I would’ve have given up everything and gone to live with him on a remote island. LOL

      Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment